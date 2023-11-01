56 Useful Stocking Stuffers They're Sure To Really Appreciate

1. Essence Cosmetics Princess False Lash Effect Mascara makes for a super dramatic before and after. Because lash extensions won't fit in a stock but this will!
Promising review: "Don’t let the price fool you. I reach for this over and over. Great for when you wear falsies too! I have sensitive eyes and I don’t have any problems with this mascara, no flaking, running, or burning. I will buy again and again." —Monica
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in waterproof and sculpted volume versions; cruelty-free and vegan).
Shipping info: Available on Amazon Prime with two-day shipping, non-Prime shipping options will still arrive by Christmas (see Amazon's full shipping information here).
2. An cutie octopus-shaped blackhead remover to exfoliate their skin, helping them deal with all sorts of blackheads, whiteheads, and clogged pores.
Promising review: "First time buying this and didn't know what to expect but I'm most definitely buying it again. My skin has never felt better and I have the most sensitive skin and I've had no issues at all." —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
3. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles that'll be a serious step up from the regular brushes you normally slip in their stocking. It has regular firm bristles PLUS longer ones that are ten times thinner to *really* get in between teeth and gums, mimicking flossing. Psst, it's also safe for sensitive teeth.
Mouthwatchers is a small business by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans — which are great for targeting stuff often missed with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope has to say about them: "Growing up, I was the absolute worst at flossing and brushing my teeth. It was so bad, I ended up developing periodontitis, which is inflammation of the gums caused by a build up of bacteria. It causes your gums to separate and recede from your teeth. It's pretty bad. Well, now I obviously go to the dentist regularly, but still struggle to floss my teeth as often as I should. These toothbrushes are such a game changer for me! The bristles at the tip are sooo tiny, I can literally feel them cleaning between my teeth. My gums get red easily if I don't floss enough, and ever since I started using this twice a day, they're no longer red! They look so healthy, and I truly feel like I'm actually getting a good cleaning, compared to other manual toothbrushes. It's gentle enough for my sensitive gums, but gets in deep to prevent plaque. I'm obsessed!"
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
4. A 12-pack of water bottle-cleaning tablets to make sure everyone's go-to container actually gets cleaned. (Cleaning water bottles is hard!)
Promising review: "I wasn't sure if this was a gimmick or not. Turns out it works really well. I have four metal thermos-like containers that are used to keep tea warm every day. Over time, the tea stained the insides and was very difficult to remove. I added one of these tablets to the container, filled it with hot water, and let it sit for a few hours. When I came back to rinse it out, I was literally amazed at how clean it was. I think it looked cleaner than when they were new. I called my wife over to show her, and she was equally impressed. Awesome product!" —Robert A Moreno II
Get them from Amazon for $6.40.
5. A zombie face mask will makes them (briefly) look like a zombie while it goes to work tightening pores and minimizing the appearance of wrinkles. Perhaps a perfect gift for the horror *and* beauty obsessive.
Promising review: "This really works. I am always skeptical of products I buy online because you can't be sure who is posting reviews but I will say that this mask does what it says it will do. I will definitely purchase again." —JEaston
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $25.
6. A reusable roller dog hair remover that'll have them tossing their old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one (it has a sturdy brush system) picks up off your beloved couch that both you and your dog basically live on.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
7. A genius humidifier tank cleaner can help look after that lil' machine that's saving their skin this season. This cartridge "swims" around the water tank, helping inhibit the growth of buildup for up to 30 days.
Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." —Kristine
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8. A Star Wars Light Saber chopsticks set because they can't stop sending you TikToks of Grogu speaking as Jasper.
Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.97.
