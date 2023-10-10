BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    From One Lazy Person To Another, Here's 53 Things You'll Want To Buy Before Fall Prime Day Ends Instead Of Going To The Store

    If you've used watered-down hand soap for a week out of laziness to avoid walking into a drugstore — I see you.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!

    We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
    1. Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off (always a Prime Day must-have!) so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.

    Hands opening the box of strips
    Amazon

    It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments

    Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth — the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    2. Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.

    Reviewer&#x27;s teeth before and after using white strips
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was a little skeptical of these since it was an IG ad that I saw but wow....these are AMAZING! They really do a great job of whitening (you see IMMEDIATE results) and they do not make your teeth sensitive AT ALL. Within a week, my teeth were significantly whiter!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $29.99 (originally $49.99)

    3. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara for 20% off to give your lashes that magical little lift you desire. This stuff is so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.

    Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I didn’t think this was going to work for the price but I saw it on TikTok so I said 'why not!' Y’all, I bought three more after I tried this for a week! My lashes look dark and full like falsies!!! I love it. 🥰 Buy it already !" —ShariRR

    Price: $3.99 (originally $4.99).

    4. The Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream for 35% off, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

    BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer, amazon.com

    It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it!

    My colleague Maitland Quitmeyer loves this stuff and says: "This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I'm wondering WHY did I just stock up for full price?!?!"

    Promising review: "I’ve been using the same cream for over 7 years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" —Melody

    Price: $14.39 (originally $21.99)

    5. An immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement for 30% off for dogs with skin sensitivities. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

    Price: $20.97 (originally $29.97; available in several quantities and for specific ages).

    6. Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm for 30% off so you can maintain all the moisture from the sleeping mask you applied the night before. It's packed with murumuru and shea butter, so you'll beat the winter weather that usually totally wrecks your lips.

    Model applying Laneige lip balm
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I’m a big fan of Laneige, and an even bigger fan of this product. I purchased the gummy bear flavor. It smells incredible, is EXACTLY like the sleeping lip mask product (but in lip gloss form, of course), and the color is SO pretty. It’s a sheer purple, but has just a slight tint. It’s also not sticky like other lip glosses tend to be, but rather it’s really moisturizing. I can’t recommend this product enough." —Jessie

    Price: $12.60 (originally $18; available in four scents)

    7. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for up to 54% off *plus* an additional 10% off — reviewers sing their praises as a budget-friendly swap for Beauty Blender and Real Techniques, since you get five of these for less than $10! Plus, when it comes to blending foundation, concealer, powder, and BB creams, there's no better tool for a ~flawless~ finish.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price. I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." —chris

    Price: $5.94+ (originally $12.99; available in 10 sets; be sure to click the coupon for this price!)

    8. Some acne patches for 20% off if getting to see how much gunk they've sucked out of your popped pimples fills you with excitement. Plus they'll prevent you from picking at zits!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    These are hands down the best pimple patches I’ve ever used. Why? Because they actually work. IMO they work best on whiteheads, drawing out the pus and preventing me from picking. Once all the fluids are drained (yum!), I plop a patch on what was once home to a very angry whitehead and replace it twice a day (once in the morning and once at night). In my experience, that has been the best treatment for preventing really noticeable hyperpigmentation and acne scarring, which my skin is really prone to after breakouts.

    Promising review: "I have been experiencing terrible cystic acne. I also am a stress picker. I decided to get these as a last resort to avoid any more acne scars and it was the best purchase I have ever made. I put these on some really painful zits before bed and when I woke up they were gone! They literally suck all of the grossness out of my zits. I don’t want to say it was like magic but it was pretty much magic." —Demetria Olsen

    Check out the rest of my Hero Cosmetics Mighty Pimple Patches review for more deets!

    Price: $9.57 for 36 stickers (originally $11.97)

    9. Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 46% off, which laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder that locks in your shadow. (And you're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.)

    amazon.com

    And it's cruelty-free!

    Promising review: "So let me start by saying, I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae

    Price: $11.19 (originally $20; be sure to click the coupon to get the full discount)

    10. A game-changing dishwashing spray for 20% off to coat your dirty dishes completely. This will make it super simple to wipe away the caked-on grease from your breakfast dishes you just didn't have the time or energy to clean in the morning.

    Reviewer before and after pic with a dirty pan and clean one
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Best cleaning product I have ever used. TikTok doesn’t lie…on this one at least." —R. Oakeson

    I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well.

    Price: $14 (originally $17.50) Also check out a refill set on sale.

    11. A 50-pack of pre-measured Arm & Hammer laundry soap sheets for 33% off in case you've been thinking about giving up on detergent goo.

    box of sheets
    Amazon

    Promising review: "The sheet can be torn in half for a smaller load. It smells good but not too strong on the finished clothes. Just toss the sheet in with the laundry and off you go. It melts completely very quickly. I haven't washed anything super dirty or super stained but a regular load of clothes or towels, it's great." —Wendy

    Price: $9.99 (originally $14.99)

    12. A Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 30% off if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "MUST-BUY. Absolutely amazing. I’ve only used the teeth-whitening overnight stick three times, and people are already starting to notice a difference in my teeth. I also have very sensitive teeth and tooth pain, but this hasn’t seemed to affect my pain at all. I highly recommend this tooth-whitening product! I’ve always wanted white teeth!" —Shey Wilkey

    Price: $17.49 (originally $24.99).

    13. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer for 57% off that packs in the moisture thanks to hyaluronic acid in a non-irritating, fragrance-free formula.

    model holding bottle
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I don't know what they put in this stuff but my skin is soft all day without being sticky. The lotion is thin feeling when you put it in but leaves your skin feeling smooth, soft and moisturized all day!!" —Wendy Morse

    Price: $6.98 (originally $16.10)

    14. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder for 25% off that's packed in a travel-friendly compact to prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try, it may soon be your favorite!" —Melanie Havert

    Price: $12 (originally $16)

    15. Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp for 20% off an in-the-bowl solution that'll help keep things spic 'n' span for ya. 

    Gif of a hand stamping the gel in a toilet, the toilet flushing, and arrows showing how the gel is able to clean the bowl
    The stamp in its packaging
    Scrubbing Bubbles / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie8Pubca84E, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action! 

    Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet

    Price: $3.73 (originally $4.67)

    16. A ChapStick advent calendar with 12 lip balms for 30% would 1) make for a cheap, great gift for a VARIETY of recipients but 2) would also just be an excellent way to stock up on the good stuff for your own dang self.

    the packaging
    Amazon

    Lip balm advent calendar features Christmas ChapStick flavors: Candy Cane, Vanilla Icing, Cake Batter, Sugar Cookie, Classic Strawberry, Vanilla Mint, Graham Cracker, Clover Honey, Milk Chocolate, Cotton Candy, Green Apple and Classic Original

    Price: $12.59 (originally $17.99)

    17. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for 50% off brightens, softens, and fades hyperpigmentation like luxury serums (according to reviewers). Plus, it's cruelty-free!

    A reviewer with dark skin showing the serum lightened the acne scars on their forehead and cheeks until they were basically gone
    Progression photos showing redness and acne on reviewer's cheeks is reduced on day 2 and day 4
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was looking for a compare of the Skinceuticals C E Ferulic Serum [a 1 oz. bottle costs $166] and this one did not disappoint. My only complaint is the scent, but it isn’t super strong..." —pablo

    Price: $15 (originally $29.99)

    18. Himalayan yak cheese chews for up to 37% off made to outlast your dog's heavy gnawing — at least longer than standard rawhide and bully sticks. They're 100% all natural and free of lactose, gluten, and grains.

    a dog chewing on a yak chew
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Tough treat for heavy chewers! Our AmStaff can finish a bully stick in minutes. We had to stop giving her bones because she’d gnaw them to shards! This is the first treat we’ve tried that lasted more than an hour. It’s been two days and she’s not even 1/4 of the way through! They do have a smell, but it’s not strong. It’s like a faint smoky smell. Our girl loves them! And I love that she’s no longer trying to eat my furniture!" —monster_mommy

    Price: $7.63+ (originally $11.78+; available in five dog weight ranges)

    19. A 16-pack of citrusy Liquid I.V. Hydration packets for 25% off that's loaded with 3x the electrolytes of a regular sports drink because sometimes you drop the ball on that whole drinking water thing. This helps you maximize the power of every glass for aiding a speedy recovery from a hard workout or killer hangover.

    a reviewer photo of a water bottle and liquid I.V. packet
    amazon.com

    Psst — it's also gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free! 

    Promising review: "No issues with the packaging. I love the lemon lime taste, it dissolves in your water easily; I only used a straw to stir it up. It was not gritty and after drinking a glass I truly felt my headache vanish that I felt coming on after a heavy workout! My husband uses them for hangover days when you just don’t want to feel as if you are nearing death lol! Satisfied and definitely 5 stars. Great to have on hand." —Britt 

    Price: $17.49 (originally $23.45)

    20. Neutrogena Gentle Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover for 53% off is an dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested formula that'll even remove your beloved waterproof mascara formula without irritating eyes.

    makeup removed on pads and the makeup remover
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It's so perfect for removing all types of eye makeup, including mascara, eyeliner, and eyeshadow! I also use it to remove my long wearing matte lipsticks. The best product out there. It doesn't sting my eyes either and a little goes a long way!" —Trudym

    Price: $13.86 for three bottles (originally $29.19)

    21. A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil for 30% off formulated to condition dry and damaged cuticles, nails, and surrounding skin. It has deep penetrating properties and is made with jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E oil. Just paint a coat over your nails and cuticles, especially after a manicure. It's become a must-have for over 19,000 Amazon reviewers.

    a before and after photo of a reviewer with peeling nails, and the same reviewer with healed nails
    amazon.com

    Each day, brush the oil over your nails and cuticles and they will begin to grow longer and stronger. No more brittle, peeling nails for you!

    Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This-size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana

    Price: $9.72 (originally $13.88; available in three sizes)

    22. A 400-pack (!) of dog grooming wipes for 38% off that are gentle enough for use on your pup (with soothing ingredients like aloe, shea butter, chamomile, and cucumber) but super effective at wiping off the mud, dirt, and stuck-on poop after daily walks.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These wipes have been a life changer! They are so useful especially when you have a 3-month-old puppy and need something on hand right away. After our walks, when it's time to wash his feet I just grab one wipe and clean all four of his paws. There is no way that I would be able to leave him alone for a few seconds to take off my shoes, run to the bathroom to get a fresh wet towel and rush back to him before he runs off. Of course, this is a process and eventually he will learn the command wait, but in the meantime, these are just so useful and convenient. I don't just use them to wash is feet, but they work AMAZING to wipe him down in between washes. The towels have great moisture, not dry and are a good size. This is definitely something that I will be repurchasing in the future." —Stacy Gartvich

    Price: $25.89 (originally $41.99)

    23. A pack of corner guards for 50% off — a baby-proofing solution that can make sharp surfaces safe while still letting your style stay sharp. If you have a tendency to bump and bruise your body against your sharp-edged furniture, this little goo can also save you!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are honestly the best corner protectors we have tried! We've had a few others in our house and they are constantly falling off because they lost their sticky or our daughter pulls them off because they are huge and they catch her eye, and they are just not pretty to look at. But these are so small and clear, you don't even notice they are there (so our daughter doesn't even try to pull them off) they stick very well, and have already protected her little head from hitting a corner. I'm not sure how they will peel off, since we haven't tried yet, but so far so good!" —E3232

    Price: $6.98 (originally $13.98; available in three pack sizes)

    24. A pack of Tommee Tippee silicone pacifiers for up to 30% off to save the day (week, month, and maybe year!) when your baby keeps spitting out their pacifier. There's no "wrong" side thanks to its soft symmetrical nipple. And your little one will take to it thanks to the silky smooth, skin-like feel.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "My son will only take Tommee Tippee pacifiers, but the traditional ones tend to trap water in the nipple that I can never get out. I was so happy to find these that are the same style. My only complaint is there is no where to latch a pacifier clip, however, it is an easy fix with a single hole punch! My son LOVES them! Will be buying more!" —Crystal H.

    Price: $11.75+ (originally $16.88; available in 3 styles and 12 colors)

    25. A cult-fave Mario Badescu Facial Spray for 30% off to help with summer dry skin and keep you feeling refreshed. You can also use this to help set your makeup and give you a gorg dewy finish.

    Reviewer holding a bottle of pink facial spray
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." —GoodLife7

    Price$4.90+ (originally $7; available in two sizes and multi-packs).

    26. Lavazza Espresso Italiano Ground Coffee Blend for 37% off that'll pair perfectly with that espresso machine you FINALLY got today.

    coffee
    Amazon

    Be sure to add the coupon to get the featured deal. 

    Promising review: "We have this espresso coffee on subscription because it’s so tasty and makes the perfect cappucino every time! The flavor reminds me of being in Italy!"Gloria

    Price: $15.62 (originally $24.89)

    27. A super-moisturizing cream for 36% off that helps heal dry and cracked hands. It's made with a blend of beeswax, water, and glycerin that will help your skin restore itself. Remember, a little goes a long way, so don't over apply.

    amazon.com

    For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.

    Promising review: "My hands have become severely dry (sore, cracked, and bleeding!). I use the cream overnight only, and after the first use, my hands the next day felt like it had moisture locked in (softer). I was able to move my fingers without any pain (knuckles were cracked and bleeding). I am on day 3, and the dry cracks have healed, and they feel smoother! I've never ever found a hand moisturizer that has worked so fast and so well!" —MN

    Price: $6.39 (originally $9.99)

    28. A pack of unscented antiperspirant wipes for 20% off that work for up to *seven days* after application — perfect for those of us whose underarms are a little, uh, enthusiastic to say the least. Reviewers especially swear by this for events that might bring on nervous sweating!

    reviewer holding sweatblock wipe packet
    amazon.com

    Psst — you should definitely "patch test" this on a small area of skin before putting it on to make sure you don't have any kind of reaction! 

    Promising review: "So happy I saw this on TikTok! I was skeptical about the product because I am a very heavy sweater. There has been no deodorant that has helped this problem, but these Sweat Block wipes have literally been the best thing I've found that has made the quality of my life so much better!" —Amazon Customer

    Price$15.99 for a 10-pack (originally 19.99; each box lasts two months)

    29. Some jasmine green tea for 22% off you might as well go ahead and add to cart while you're at it becuase you always realize you're out of it at the worst possible moment — when you want it.

    box of tea
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Twinings green tea with jasmine is by far one of my favorite tea blends for hot tea. The box always comes carefully packaged with protective wrap and no dents. In the evenings, I enjoy having a hot cup of green tea with jasmine; after steeping, I add a little sugar and some milk. A fresh and relaxing flavor for tea!" —Autumn

    Price: $3.62 (originally $4.65)

    30. A 110-pack of Glad ForceFlex trash bags for 21% off with plenty of give for all sorts of household messes, from Spaghetti Night to when your puppy (inevitably) tears up his brand new bed you got him from a BuzzFeed Shopping story on Prime Day.

    box of trash bags
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are the best trash bags money can buy. They smell good so they make the kitchen area smell better than if they weren’t scented. They also fit our trashcan perfectly. No complaints, and most likely, I will keep buying these as long as Amazon continues to sell them. Very durable/sturdy." —Frazier Barnett

    Price: $18.49 (originally $23.49)

    31. A 52-pack of small Fabuloso-scented drawstring trash bags for 20% off if you, like me, have (often) been foiled be reusing a grocery shopping bag as a bathroom or kitchen bin liner only to realize it had a hole in it.

    trash bags
    Amazon

    Price: $6.39 (originally $7.99; also available in Ocean Water scent)

    32. A trio of moisturizing, alcohol-free hand sanitizer for 43% off because it's always something your household seems to go through quickly.

    three bottles of soap
    Amazon

    Price: $12.02 (originally $20.97)

    33. A 40-pack of lickable cat treats for 30% off because your poor fur babies love when you're lazy together at home — except when it means their treat store runs low. (It's more or less like Go-Gurt for cats.)

    cat licking a treat stick
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have a cat who is very particular about treats; she is fine with dry kibble and pates, but typically has zero interest in people food or dry cat treats. Churu is a different story. She loves all of the chicken flavors in this pack and now waits patiently by her bowl every night when she knows it's treat time. I give her half a tube to make the box last longer and keep her calories intake a little lower." —Emilie

    Price: $18.95 (originally $26.99)

    34. Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Body Oil Mist for 43% off that packs in oat and jojoba oil to help soften dry, rough sensitive skin.

    bottle of mist
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This oil is perfect for people who have dry skin and need some oil to moisturize their skin. The lotions don't last for me, but this light oil is the best. You don't need a lot, it absorbs right away, and its light scent is so soothing. l love it. My daughter loves it too." —Patti Misterka

    Price: $8.01 (originally $14.16)

    35. Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer for up to 36% off to help you achieve a sunkissed look in a super easy-to-use formula.

    the bronzer
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have very fair skin, so it’s hard to find a bronzer that’s not muddy. This is so easy to work with and buildable. I have tried other bronzers and I continue to come back to this one." —Shaina Harris

    Price: $10.60+ (originally $16.49; available in eight shades)

    36. A Pantene Pro-V shampoo and conditioner set for up to 20% off, which is safe for color-treated hair. The pair fuels hair with a potent blend of Pro-V nutrients and antioxidants that'll help keep your hair strong and protect it against damage. It also helps replenish dry, lifeless hair by providing it with hydration from root to tip.

    a bottle of Pantene shampoo and conditioner
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I like the shampoo and it makes my hair look and feel nice and it smells good. I have no complaints at all and I like the pricing on it and I will be buying again." —Michael

    Price: $15.99 (originally $19.99)

    37. Gold Bond Age Renew Retinol Overnight Body & Face Lotion for 38% off that contains a peptide complex and is made to hydrate skin for 24 hours thanks to nourishing shea and cocoa butter.

    bottle of lotion
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I stumbled upon this product thanks to my dermatologist, and it's quickly become my holy grail for moisturizing my face and body. The standout feature is definitely the retinol, and the bang for your buck with this product is hard to beat. It's got a lineup of legit ingredients that do wonders for my oily skin. The best part? No greasy residue, and it's fragrance-free." —Renu Ou

    Price: $9.34 (originally $14.99) 

    38. A six-pack of legal pads in ~fun~ colors for 45% off can help level up your note-taking game...and prevent you confusing your notebook with a colleague's (or your kid's).

    pads
    Amazon

    Price: $8.22 (originally $14.99)

    39. A 50-pack of disposable paper plates for 23% off that'll definitely come in handy at your upcoming Halloween party where you know you'll have a huge mess on your hands with DIY caramel apples.

    plates
    Amazon

    Price: $6.68 (originally $8.70)

    40. Purina Tidy Cats LightWeight Clumping Cat Litter for 26% off given that you have a tendency to run a little too low on the stuff before remembering you need to re-up your supply.

    box of kitty litter
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've used a variety of kitty litters over the years, but have found Tidy Cat to be the best. As I've aged using the lightweight has made this job so much easier. With Covid and supply issues I just started using whatever kind of Tidy Cat I could find. After using the Instant Action Max I was pleasantly surprised. It was better than any other Tidy Cat scented or not, and indeed very quickly eliminated odors. In fact I can no longer go by smell to know when to clean/change the litter!! It is my new go to litter." —Brenda

    Price: $23.73 (originally $32.28)

    41. A three-pack of Febreze air fresheners in some seasonal scents for 30% off because it's incredibly easy to forget to add these to your shopping list.

    air freshener cans
    Amazon

    Price: $7.85 (originally $11.22)

    42. A six-pack of Seventh Generation lemongrass-scented disinfecting wipes for 27% off to help you quickly clean up your guest bath (and everywhere else) when you find out a friend is dropping by in 20 min.

    tubs of wipes
    Amazon

    Price: $30 (originally $41.22; also available in a three-pack and a lemon zest scent)

    43. A six-pack of Affresh washing machine cleaner tablets for 25% off so you can lazily run them through a cycle and keep the machine that cleans your clothes in tip-top shape.

    person putting a cleaning tablet into a top loading clothes washing machine
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We started using Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner when we upgraded our washer. We love that when we wash the washer there is no odor from the tabs and no particles left. We can immediately put a load of clothes in with no worries of the Affresh tablets being on our clothes or interfering with our detergent." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $8.99 for a six-pack (originally $11.99)

    44. A four-pack of Olay shea butter body wash for 41% off because body wash keeps well in a stored stash and this is one your whole family can (and will willingly) use.

    bottles of body wash
    Amazon

    Price: $16.51 (originally $27.96; also check out a body wash with hyaluronic acid on sale)

    45. A three-pack of Old Spice Fiji-scented deo for 30% off so no one in your household wakes up to the dregs of a deodorant stick and claims they HAD NO IDEAAAA.

    the deodorant
    Amazno

    Price: $14.68 (originally $20.97). Check out lots more deodorant deals.

    46. 120 total of Ziploc quart freezer bags that'll stand up while you fill them for 24% off to help you successfully freeze slow cooker leftovers and so much more.

    bag with steak in it
    Amazon

    Price: $16.99 (originally $22.33; also check out some