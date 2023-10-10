From One Lazy Person To Another, Here's 53 Things You'll Want To Buy Before Fall Prime Day Ends Instead Of Going To The Store

Popular products from this list
Himalayan yak cheese chews for up to 37% off made to outlast your dog's heavy gnawing — at least longer than standard rawhide and bully sticks. They're 100% all natural and free of lactose, gluten, and grains.
A six-pack of legal pads in ~fun~ colors for 45% off can help level up your note-taking game...and prevent you confusing your notebook with a colleague's (or your kid's).
120 total of Ziploc quart freezer bags that'll stand up while you fill them for 24% off to help you successfully freeze slow cooker leftovers and so much more.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale event (or, as we like to call it, Fall Prime Day) ends today! There are more deals than you could ever begin to look through on your own...so that's where we come in!
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
1. Crest 3D Whitestrips for 35% off (always a Prime Day must-have!) so you can get pearly whites without spending too much green. They mold to your teeth with their no-slip design to dramatically lift even years' old stains. Their widely-loved bleaching formula works overtime so you can see results FAST.
2. Or! A box of peroxide-free whitening strips from Lumineux for 40% off if you're looking for something a little more gentle. It uses coconut and sage oil to make it safe for sensitive teeth.
3. A tube of Essence Lash Princess Mascara for 20% off to give your lashes that magical little lift you desire. This stuff is so good, people will ask you "are those your lashes?" This mascara def brings as much drama as Cathy did on Dance Moms.
4. The Holy Grail CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream for 35% off, which delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier. There's a reason reviewers' derms recommend it, and people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!
5. An immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement for 30% off for dogs with skin sensitivities. These soft chews deliver a dose of probiotics and other nutrients to help improve immune function, aide digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
6. Laneige's gloriously glowy daily lip balm for 30% off so you can maintain all the moisture from the sleeping mask you applied the night before. It's packed with murumuru and shea butter, so you'll beat the winter weather that usually totally wrecks your lips.
7. An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges for up to 54% off *plus* an additional 10% off — reviewers sing their praises as a budget-friendly swap for Beauty Blender and Real Techniques, since you get five of these for less than $10! Plus, when it comes to blending foundation, concealer, powder, and BB creams, there's no better tool for a ~flawless~ finish.
8. Some acne patches for 20% off if getting to see how much gunk they've sucked out of your popped pimples fills you with excitement. Plus they'll prevent you from picking at zits!
9. Elizabeth Mott's waterproof eyeshadow primer for 46% off, which laughs in the face of oily lids and creases, since its paraben-free formula features a sebum-controlling powder that locks in your shadow. (And you're not going to want to skip out on this step if you're looking for your pigment to really pop.)
10. A game-changing dishwashing spray for 20% off to coat your dirty dishes completely. This will make it super simple to wipe away the caked-on grease from your breakfast dishes you just didn't have the time or energy to clean in the morning.
11. A 50-pack of pre-measured Arm & Hammer laundry soap sheets for 33% off in case you've been thinking about giving up on detergent goo.
12. A Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen for 30% off if you don't even want to deal with strips but still want to remove some of those set-in stains. Each pen contains 35 treatments that you apply after you brush your teeth at night. Then head to bed, and you'll wake up in the morning with a brighter smile!
13. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Body Gel Cream Moisturizer for 57% off that packs in the moisture thanks to hyaluronic acid in a non-irritating, fragrance-free formula.
14. A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder for 25% off that's packed in a travel-friendly compact to prolong wash day and revive greasy locks so you can basically roll right out of bed and into the office and STILL have coworkers complimenting your fabulous hair.
15. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp for 20% off an in-the-bowl solution that'll help keep things spic 'n' span for ya.
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
Price: $3.73 (originally $4.67)