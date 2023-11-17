Skip To Content
    31 Extremely Useful Things To Buy On Amazon During Their Early Black Friday Sale

    Products that'll come in so handy, you'll want to get your hands on 'em early — and for a great price.

    by Elizabeth Lilly

    1. A pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 51% off (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so they can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours. They'll love you for this one!

    Promising review: "My hair is on the "bigger" side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier. Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors." —Shanae

    Price: $169.95 (originally $349.99; available in four colors)

    2. Or! The newest third generation AirPods for $30 off — it's tied for the lowest price they've been thus far — if they're on someone's wishlist, now is the time to buy! They have wireless charging, spacial audio, and a whopping 30 hours of battery life.

    the airpods in charging case
    Promising review: "I had my last pair of AirPods, for three years. I ordered these because my other one were acting up, and the quality and noise cancellation on these are amazing! They are super comfy, and I’m happy with them!" —Stephanie Davis

    Price: $139.99 (originally $169.99)

    3. Or a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off — reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).

    Promising review: "These headphones were a home run. I bought them for my husband to use at the gym. The battery lasts the entire three hours he works out and then some. The noise cancellation is phenomenal. They are truly wireless. The sound quality is astounding, and they don't fall out of my husband's ears while he runs (which is an issue he has had with all of his headphones in the past). They are the best headphones he has ever had." —Synee

    Price: $18.99+ (originally $39.99; available in five colors)

    4. A pair of New Balance cross trainers for 54% off because your current ones are looking rough and your poor feet deserve better.

    shoe
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I have plantar fasciitis and finding comfortable sneakers is a chore. These are perfect!" —M.

    Price: $29.99 (available in women's sizes 5–12)

    5. A Wi-Fi–connected Roomba for 42% off to do some tidying while you're doing important things, like watching TV. Plus, it'll work on multiple floor surfaces like hard wood and carpet.

    reviewer&#x27;s roomba
    Runs for up to 90 minutes before automatically docking and recharging.

    Promising review: "I am not sure how I did without one before. My house is not big, so it does the whole house except for two rooms that I close off in a little over one hour. I can run it as often as I want and it goes over my throw rugs, and my rug under my dinning room table. I especially love it for my laminate and tile floors." —Cherry

    Price: $159

    6. A TheraGun *quiet* deep tissue massager for 31% off that'll help soothe your tired muscles during workout recovery.

    massager and attachments
    Promising review: "What I love about this 4th Generation Theragun is its versatility. You can hold it any which way, to get the angle that you need. That is something I was never able to achieve with products designed by other brands.The interchangeable pieces are great for different goals in your recovery therapy. From more blunt to more concentrated and precise. The battery life is great, and by the time the battery is depleted, you will be ready to take a break from it, to let it recharge until you're ready to use it for a second of third round.Percussion is where it is.All in all, it is small, portable, lightweight, and powerful. What more can you ask for. I recommend this Theragun." —Kindle Customer

    Price: $194

    7. A Ninja 13-in-1 dual heat air fry countertop oven for 48% off that'll also sear crisp, rapid bake, handle frozen pizza, and fresh pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, hand bagels, dehydrate, and reheat ALL in one appliance. Phew!

    appliance on countertop
    Promising review: "My family uses this every day, especially the air fry function. It’s small in height but still fits a pizza and I can roast a halved spaghetti squash. We cook a lot of air fried chicken. It heats up really fast and gets pretty hot. I like that the oven turns off after cooking. An issue I had with my last toaster oven. The toast function you can tell it how many slices you have. When I toast one slice, it toasts for 2 mins and it’s perfect. My last oven was big so it took 6 mins. Definitely recommend! I love all the ninja appliances." —S Costa

    Price: $169.99

    8. A Ninja blending system for 50% off so they can whip up smoothies, frozen cocktails, hummus and soups — even cookie dough! in the blink of an eye.

    The blender with different size vessels
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've never had a Ninja but have heard so much about them and this stands up to everything I've heard. It is great! This set came with the blender, food processor bowl, and two bullets. I really was a bit skeptical that everything in the photo and description wouldn't really be included for the price. I am a happy Camper. This is one strong machine. I haven't had a blender that actually turns ice into slush, this is just what I needed." —Marquita Robinson

    Price: $99.95 (originally $199.99)

    9. A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 30% off so they can make rich and delicious espresso *and* full-size coffees at lit'rally the push of a button — and save lots of money over time. And it's surprisingly slim to save counter space!

    A reviewer&#x27;s black nespresso making frothy coffee
    amazon.com

    This is the coffee maker I have, and it's a life-saver when, for example, you start curating Prime Day deals at 4am and need coffee STAT. I use it every single day!

    Promising review: "Holy great cups of coffee! Mornings are so much better since buying this machine. I bought this on a Black Friday deal to try it out and I have never been so happy to start my day! I’ve had Keurigs since they came out and was dragging my heels to buy a replacement when my last Keurig gave out. When this popped up in my deals, I figured I’d give it a shot not really knowing what I was getting myself into. Holy smokes this is a morning-changer. I don’t think I’ve ever in my life had coffee this good at home. Let alone pre-packaged, one-serving coffee. Usually it’s fine right? Just fine - morning coffee, job done, let’s get on with the day. This machine and every pod that I’ve tried so far has made morning coffee an experience. Something to look forward to. Something to (almost) make me want to get out of a warm bed during these cold months. This is the best thing I’ve bought for myself. I’m so happy. I have been telling everyone about it. And if you’re on the fence, I say come over to this side ... it’s delicious!!" —mazw

    Price: $118.97 (originally $169.95)

    10. A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for 33% off, plus an extra 10% off with a cushy memory foam insole (perfect for year-round use) that'll make walking around their home, doing chores, or fetching a snack feel just a little more luxe. These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat their tootsies!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Incredible. Wow. I don't even know where to begin. These slippers are so soft and sturdy. My feet never slide out of them. There's a foam padding for foot support...omg. I can go on and on. These are incredible. 10/10 recommend for anyone." —NG

    Price: $17.99 (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 5–10 and 12 colors; click the coupon for the extra 10% off)

    11. An easy-to-install Tushy 3.0 bidet attachment for 34% off, plus an extra 5% off — because if you get this for your partner, you're also getting it for yourself. This model has warm *or* cool water options — a true revo-loo-tion for bathroom-goers everywhere.

    a toilet with the bidet attachment installed
    Amazon

    Tushy is a small biz founded in 2015 with the goal of promoting booty bliss and reducing wastefulness. Their line of easy-to-install bidets make is easy to go toilet-paperless and reduce overall water waste. Plus, a portion of Tushy profits go toward building community toilets in impoverished Indian communities.

    It comes with everything you need to install the bidet in under 8.5 minutes! And there's a 60-day money-back guarantee, so if you find the bidet life isn't for you, you can get a refund. 

    Promising review: "I use mine everyday! What a relief for my body. Easy to install, a necessity, choice of warm or cold, therapeutic, and WELL worth the money! No regrets here." —jede

    Price: $84.55 (originally $134.95; available in three colors)

    12. The original Peloton bike for 24% off (that's $350 off) if they've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!

    A model using the peloton, which has a 4 x 2 foot footprint (smaller than the average yoga mat)
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Before investing into the Peloton Bike, my husband and I bought a cheap Amazon indoor bike and used it with the Peloton app. We gave ourselves one year to see if we liked it. The cheap bike and app worked really well!! Don’t be fooled, the app provides a ton. You can get a VERY similar experience with a cheaper bike and using Peloton’s app. That all being said, we wanted to take our indoor biking journey to the next step and took advantage of the Amazon Prime day Deal and got the bike and free set-up. Everything went SUPER smoothly. The bike is great and adds some extras that the app alone just doesn’t do. Currently, I am 24 weeks pregnant. I have been biking before I was pregnant as well. Robin has SO many awesome prenatal rides, prenatal strength classes. It’s really helped me stay fit during my second pregnancy. I wish I had this for the first! The app some also provides SO much more than just biking. There’s yoga, there’s, meditation, there’s a ton of different classes to keep you fit during pregnancy. The instructors and music are just top notch. Don’t sleep on the Peloton experience. Here’s a pro tip for you if you are on the fence with purchasing the bike, I called my health insurance company and they are giving me $350 towards the bike as a health and wellness rebate. Hope this review helps!" —Linda

    Price: $1,095 (originally $1,445)

    13. A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for 30% off so they can always have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it'll alert them when it's time to water and feed the plants.

    The AeroGarden in white
    Check out my colleague's AeroGarden review for more deets!

    Promising review: "I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth. Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" —Mary A. Walls

    Price: $95.99 (originally $164.95+; available in four colors)

    14. The newest 2023 Fire HD kids tablet for 34% off that's designed for kids ages three to seven and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more. Did I mention it has a 13+–hour battery life? Yeah, that helps!

    A child watching a movie and reading on the tablet
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Love this! It’s exactly like my daughter's other Amazon tablet but much bigger and seems to be faster. I love that once you enter the kids profile they can only download apps that are age appropriate and she can have the freedom of having her own games. It’s also super easy to switch to my own profile on the tablet if I wanna use it too!" —Amy

    Price: $124.99 (originally $189.99; available in pink and blue, plus Mickey and Disney Princes themes)

    15. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 45% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! If someone in your life is moving into a new home, or you know they're tired of their sheets, these make an amazing practical gift that'll feel expensive.

    A reviewers made bed with white sheets and review text &quot;so soft and comfy&quot;
    Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

    Promising review: "I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets. The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!" —Sheree Chrestman

    Price: $33.22+ (originally $50.97 for the queen; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).

    16. The *newest* Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 50% off (it has 4K picture, Dolby sound, and ~WiFi 6~ for uninterrupted streaming) they can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music they want at the push of a button.

    the stick and remote with text &quot;a truly cinematic experience&quot;
    Amazon

    Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

    Price: $24.99 (originally $49.99)

    17. A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if their old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features they'll need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you know and love from Apple.

    The gold laptop
    Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

    Price: $749.99 (available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)

    18. A weekender bag for 42% off that'll come in handy (and look stylish) for the frequent traveler in your life — it has all the smart design of the much-buzzed-about Beis weekender — but for a fraction of the price. It has a zip-around bottom shoe compartment to keep their kicks away from their clothes, a super spacious interior, detachable shoulder strap, charging port, and a luggage strap so it fits neatly on top of their roller bag.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days). I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." —Mimi/Mom

    Price: $28.99+ (originally $49.99; available in two sizes and 20 colors/designs)

    19. An Echo Dot for 54% off with voice-control technology so they can tell Alexa to play music, send messages, tell them the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases...and so much more. Speak, and it shall be so.

    The dot with text &quot;Alex, what is the weather?&quot;
    Promising review: "We waited years to purchase one of these gadgets thinking we'd have no use for it. Boy, did that turn out to be an untruth. The Echo Dot sits in our kitchen and accepts voice commands from most of the rooms in our house. Now, we use Alexa for everything, from music while cooking and cleaning, to asking random questions while watching TV to inquire if an actor is dead or alive. The sound quality is very good, and we love all of the 'hands free' options it supports. We are very satisfied with this purchase." —doormold

    Price: $22.99 (originally $49.99)

    20. The Apple Watch Series 9 for $50 off — the best price yet on Apple's latest and most advanced smartwatch. With it, they can call and send texts, use Siri, listen to music, track workouts, measure their blood oxygen level, check their sleep stats and even take an ECG — and its crack-resistant screen is also swim-proof.

    Two images of the watch screen, making a call and text screen
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I had a very older model Apple Watch it was like the series 3 and it was broken. I was looking for a newer model and with this price I said I mind as well get the latest model. I love the features and I love the cloth sports band. The other bands irritate my skin and its you either have it on too tight or too loose, It is just as described. It's a big improvement from the one I had before. I recommend this one if you have a older model watch." —Delaqua

    Price: $349 (originally $399)

    21. An Ototo x Fullstar chopper for $10 off, because the regular ole Fullstar one is already beloved by tens of thousands of reviewers, but why gift that one when you can get this guy, who totally crocks? Just FYI anyone who uses this will have to say "cronch cronch" when they close the lid/jaw to dice the veggies — I don't make the rules.

    The chopper shaped like a croc head
    It comes with two dicing blades and two spiralizing blades, btw!

    Promising review: "I wasn't so sure if I would ever use something like this, but it has become a staple in my kitchen! I actually already have the white version of this, but saw the Croc Chop and had to have it! It's makes perfect pico de gallo in minutes and great for chopped salads! It chops anything from lettuce to chicken, perfect for salads! It's top rack dishwasher safe so easy to clean. It comes with cleaning brushes and picks as well. Definitely a must have for perfectly chopped or spiraled veggies!" —Tammy

    Price: $27.15 (originally $37.15)

    22. A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner for 28% off that'll have you sucking up all kinds of messes and hunting down new ones to address.

    A reviewer&#x27;s before and after photo of their couch which was once stained and splotched and is now free of marks after using the machine
    Promising reviews: "I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage. The cushions have been vomited on, puked on, stepped on with muddy paws, and licked until damp. Well, I am amazed with the Bissell Little Green! I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter. I had planned to use it as a spot cleaner (which I will), but after watching the dirty water come off of the 'clean' areas of the cushion? I’m considering just cleaning the whole couch!" —Ivy

    "I purchased this item during Prime Day and wasn't sure how much I even would use it. It was at such a great price that I went for it, and I haven't been disappointed at all. I used it with the pet stain and odor eliminator, and it performed exactly as expected when my pet had a little accident. It removed every trace of the stain and smell! I'm a fan!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $89 (available in three configurations).

    23. A set of silicone baking mats for 28% off might just become your sheet pan's BFF because this'll replace a roll (and then some) of aluminum foil used as a pan lining. I own these mats and have used them for basically every single thing that you could bake in an oven, whether that's roasted veggies, salmon, or really anything from the frozen-food aisle.

    Promising review: "I use these mats many times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $10.97.


    24. An automatic wine opener for 40% off because you still haven't quite gotten the hang of using a manual one without busting up the cork.

    wine opener ejecting cork
    Promising review: "After trying this, I bought several for gifts. It holds the charge for a long time. My friends loved them as a gift and use them all the time. The only thing to note, is that it does not work on ALL bottle styles — if the lip on the wine bottle is wider/deeper than the average bottle, it will not fit properly, so keep your old manual opener handy for those situations." —Greg CA

    Price: $29.90

    25. A three-tier spice shelf for 80% off to get your spice collection in order. Finally.

    shelf in kitchen cabinet
    Promising review: "My spice cabinet is lovely😍. I can easily identify everything. I previously used lazy Susans but these are superior." —Sharon jackson

    Price: $6.64

    26. A condiment fork with a holder that wraps right around your beloved jar of pickles or olives so you can easily grab a morsel when you want it without making a racket searching for a fork in the silverware drawer at 3 a.m.

    Check out a TikTok of the condiment fork in action. 

    Promising review: "Great kitchen item. Forks are great to get pickles out of the jar, but if you have kids/lazy people (lol) you know that dirty hands are going into that jar. 😉 This has really prevented that from happening. It comes with two different rings to fit whatever size jar, a stabber holder, and a stabbing stick." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $6.50

    27. A super light convertible stroller for 40% off to help the whole fam get to where they need to go.

    different configurations of stroller
    Promising review: "I love the single or double stroller feature. Easy to use and click in. Also works with other Evenflo infant car seats. We purchased an additional infant car seat that has a net on it and I can use that with the stroller as well as the one it comes with. It is on the heavier side and a little bulky. Great product and good value. I love it!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $287.99

    28. A 7-pack of Calvin Klein cotton stretch boxer briefs for 50% off

    boxers
    Promising review: "I really like the snugness of the legs. CK boxer briefs are very well made, past ones have lasted me a long time without fatigue or ripping, and I expect the same from these!" —Ryan

    Price: $44.99 (available in men's sizes S–XXL)

    29. An ergonomic office chair that'll hold up to 400 lbs. for 32% off because yours is in BAD shape.

    Promising review: "I was using a mesh ergonomic chair, but wanted something with cushion, and I'm little heavy and about 6 feet tall. I wasn't able to sit on the old chair for long hours; but this is so comfortable that makes it easy for me. My days mostly is sitting work; this been a good decision replacing the old one with this. Good support for the spine/back; good back relax. Best part is, it was so easy to assemble. Instructions were clear.

    One suggestion I would highly recommend is don't tighten the arm-rest handles (just screw them little) before fixing the back seat, else the back seat will not fit properly and you feel difficulty in fixing it.

    Overall would recommend for those who needs good back cushioned support. Great chair for my daily use." —Cherry


    Price: $152.99

    30. And a 4-pack of plastic folding chairs with a 350 lbs. capacity for 31% off for the "kids" table at family gatherings. Because now the kids can legally drink.

    chairs
    Promising review: "We purchased these to use when we have extra guests for dinner or for sitting around the fire. They are super durable and sturdy. They are easy to wipe clean. Going on 2+ months of nearly daily use and they are still working well. (Plus-size adults and children are the primary users)." —Mandy G

    Price: $93.94

    31. A Tempur-Pedic memory foam pillow for 52% off with a contoured side for extra head and neck support.

    pillow on mattress
    Promising review: "I've had a Temper-Pedic pillow for over 15 years and absolutely love it. My husband has been struggling to find a pillow that meets his needs and didn't want to spend $100+ on a pillow. When the Temper-Pedic went on sale I bought it for him. He's been using it the last week and is in love with it too. He prefers a thinner, squishier pillow but overall gives this one high marks. It's definitely a keeper." —Elise K

    Price: $57

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.