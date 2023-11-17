31 Extremely Useful Things To Buy On Amazon During Their Early Black Friday Sale

1. A pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones for 51% off (the best price they've ever gone for) with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio, and up to *40* hours of battery life so they can enjoy immersive sound for hours and hours. They'll love you for this one!
2. Or! The newest third generation AirPods for $30 off — it's tied for the lowest price they've been thus far — if they're on someone's wishlist, now is the time to buy! They have wireless charging, spacial audio, and a whopping 30 hours of battery life.
3. Or a pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds for up to 53% off — reviewers say the sound quality is surprisingly good given the earbuds' under-$25 price tag. And the battery life is equally amazing — listen for over six hours on a single charge (and get up to 30 hours of enjoyment with the charging case).
4. A pair of New Balance cross trainers for 54% off because your current ones are looking rough and your poor feet deserve better.
5. A Wi-Fi–connected Roomba for 42% off to do some tidying while you're doing important things, like watching TV. Plus, it'll work on multiple floor surfaces like hard wood and carpet.
6. A TheraGun *quiet* deep tissue massager for 31% off that'll help soothe your tired muscles during workout recovery.
7. A Ninja 13-in-1 dual heat air fry countertop oven for 48% off that'll also sear crisp, rapid bake, handle frozen pizza, and fresh pizza, griddle, air roast, bake, broil, toast, hand bagels, dehydrate, and reheat ALL in one appliance. Phew!
8. A Ninja blending system for 50% off so they can whip up smoothies, frozen cocktails, hummus and soups — even cookie dough! in the blink of an eye.
9. A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker for 30% off so they can make rich and delicious espresso *and* full-size coffees at lit'rally the push of a button — and save lots of money over time. And it's surprisingly slim to save counter space!
10. A supremely soft pair of fuzzy slippers for 33% off, plus an extra 10% off with a cushy memory foam insole (perfect for year-round use) that'll make walking around their home, doing chores, or fetching a snack feel just a little more luxe. These are suuuuper cushy but won't overheat their tootsies!
11. An easy-to-install Tushy 3.0 bidet attachment for 34% off, plus an extra 5% off — because if you get this for your partner, you're also getting it for yourself. This model has warm *or* cool water options — a true revo-loo-tion for bathroom-goers everywhere.
12. The original Peloton bike for 24% off (that's $350 off) if they've been tempted for years to invest in one — this is the cheapest this one's been!
13. A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest for 30% off so they can always have fresh herbs picked straight from...your countertop. This hydroponic system removes most of the mess and stress of traditional gardening, plus it'll alert them when it's time to water and feed the plants.
14. The newest 2023 Fire HD kids tablet for 34% off that's designed for kids ages three to seven and comes with a year-long Amazon Kids+ subscription, which gives the family access to thousands of books, games, videos, and more. Did I mention it has a 13+–hour battery life? Yeah, that helps!
15. A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 45% off made of a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! If someone in your life is moving into a new home, or you know they're tired of their sheets, these make an amazing practical gift that'll feel expensive.
16. The *newest* Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 50% off (it has 4K picture, Dolby sound, and ~WiFi 6~ for uninterrupted streaming) they can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music they want at the push of a button.
17. A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750, its best price!) — an excellent deal if their old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features they'll need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you know and love from Apple.
18. A weekender bag for 42% off that'll come in handy (and look stylish) for the frequent traveler in your life — it has all the smart design of the much-buzzed-about Beis weekender — but for a fraction of the price. It has a zip-around bottom shoe compartment to keep their kicks away from their clothes, a super spacious interior, detachable shoulder strap, charging port, and a luggage strap so it fits neatly on top of their roller bag.
19. An Echo Dot for 54% off with voice-control technology so they can tell Alexa to play music, send messages, tell them the news or weather, control smart devices, make purchases...and so much more. Speak, and it shall be so.
20. The Apple Watch Series 9 for $50 off — the best price yet on Apple's latest and most advanced smartwatch. With it, they can call and send texts, use Siri, listen to music, track workouts, measure their blood oxygen level, check their sleep stats and even take an ECG — and its crack-resistant screen is also swim-proof.
21. An Ototo x Fullstar chopper for $10 off, because the regular ole Fullstar one is already beloved by tens of thousands of reviewers, but why gift that one when you can get this guy, who totally crocks? Just FYI anyone who uses this will have to say "cronch cronch" when they close the lid/jaw to dice the veggies — I don't make the rules.
22. A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner for 28% off that'll have you sucking up all kinds of messes and hunting down new ones to address.
23. A set of silicone baking mats for 28% off might just become your sheet pan's BFF because this'll replace a roll (and then some) of aluminum foil used as a pan lining. I own these mats and have used them for basically every single thing that you could bake in an oven, whether that's roasted veggies, salmon, or really anything from the frozen-food aisle.
24. An automatic wine opener for 40% off because you still haven't quite gotten the hang of using a manual one without busting up the cork.
26. A condiment fork with a holder that wraps right around your beloved jar of pickles or olives so you can easily grab a morsel when you want it without making a racket searching for a fork in the silverware drawer at 3 a.m.
27. A super light convertible stroller for 40% off to help the whole fam get to where they need to go.
29. An ergonomic office chair that'll hold up to 400 lbs. for 32% off because yours is in BAD shape.
30. And a 4-pack of plastic folding chairs with a 350 lbs. capacity for 31% off for the "kids" table at family gatherings. Because now the kids can legally drink.
31. A Tempur-Pedic memory foam pillow for 52% off with a contoured side for extra head and neck support.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.