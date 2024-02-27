43 Things Under $50 That’ll Make Your Home Work So Much Better For You

1. A fridge door organizer so you can squeeze in some extra space for leftover sauce packets and other tiny food items you still wanna use.
2. A rectangular Lazy Susan with 360-degree rotation begging for a place in your fridge to easily contain and organize taller condiments and goods.
Check out a TikTok of the rectangular Lazy Susan in action.
Promising review: "Wow! I love this turntable organizer! I can fit so many items on it, and because of that, I now have so much more space on the door shelves. With this organizer, I will have easy access to all of those extra items that just don't have their own space. Now they do have a place to go! I would highly recommend this product to everyone who wants to feel more organized and doesn't want to lose items in their fridge." —Amazon Customer
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!) turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
4. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups to efficiently clean out your Keurig's innards once your coffee starts tasting a bit funny. No more asking everyone in the place to see if your coffee tastes funny and then googling how the heck you're supposed to clean a K-Cup machine.
Quick & Clean is a small biz specializing in descaling products.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
5. Nonstick oven liners will clean up spills without *actually* having to clean your oven.
Anything that prevents your smoke detector from *rightfully* going off is a gift from heaven. It's really starting to annoy your dog.
Promising review: "I have a nonself-cleaning oven for the first time in decades. After having an apple pie spill over and spending more than an hour cleaning it up, I purchased these oven liners. What a time saver. The are easy to cut so they fit perfectly. Because I have a visible heating element, the liner goes right on the oven floor, under the heating element." —Kimberly Barnes-O'Connor
6. A special brush can keep your dryer's lint trap clear of debris and make drying cycles/the appliance more effective for longer.
Also, built-up lint is a fire hazard! Make this a part of your weekly cleaning routine.
Promising review: "This brush is stiff but flexible enough to feed under my dryer's lint filter. Several weeks ago a trouble light came on that indicated the air flow in my dryer was becoming obstructed. I had the dryer vent and area under the lint filter cleaned. (Not much lint was pulled out, so maybe the dryer sensor gave a false alarm.) I felt a small investment in a brush such as this is better than paying for a future vent cleaning. I've been using it once a week and it picks up a little lint each time, but that's lint that won't have a chance to build up in the dryer vent!" —blueskys
7. And a mold-removal gel to help de-funk your washing machine if you can SEE what's making your machine (and therefore, your clothes) smell weird.
Promising review: "Moved into a new rental with a washer and dryer, and the washer door had some mildew on the seals. This worked like magic. Will def add to cleaning routine. Strong and easy to use. Gel stays where you add it." —Amanda Rodriguez
8. A set of Snug Plugs if your hair dryer plug keeps falling out of the bathroom outlet and you're starting to wonder if you need to get a pro involved. These little contraptions make a snug fit between outlets and plugs to keep 'em where you want.
Snug Plugs is a small business that specializes in home improvement products.
Promising review: "These are SUCH a game-changer. We rent, so I can't do much about the loose outlets around the house. These have made several outlets usable again!" —Minerva G.
9. A set of Wad-Free pads can help the air flow and *actually* dry your sheets while they're in the dryer. No more unloading only to find your bedding is due for another cycle.
Wad-Free is a small biz that was launched during the pandemic. Cyndi, the founder, learned CAD (computer-aided design) to create the pads. And 5% of profits are donated to the American Brain Tumor Association.
Promising review: "In the 45+ yrs I’ve been washing sheets, I’ve tried everything to keep them from wadding up like a burrito. This works! I use them for my king sized bed and no more wet little bundle in the middle after drying them! The pillowcases now wind up on top instead of twisted and wet inside. It’s super easy to attach the corners of the sheet to the silicone square. The sheets come out cleaner and there’s no need to re-dry them! I bought one for both of my daughters — always happy to make life easier for them! Now I use them for my queen-size beds as well. I enjoy washing my sheets weekly now! I highly recommend." —Leslie Burch
10. A lid organizer with adjustable dividers that'll look simple but will work some magic in your kitchen drawers because you love food storage options nearly as much as you love snacking. But HATE digging for a corresponding lid for the container you've already dumped your leftovers into.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it's supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn
11. An expandable under-sink kit to fit around awkward pipes in the kitchen or bathroom while giving some sturdy ground to those bottles of cleaner and rolls of toilet paper. No more cabinet avalanches or taking out every single thing except the bottle of nail polish remover you were looking for that just so happened to be in the back corner.
Promising review: "Great product for a great price. Very sturdy, but lightweight and small — under my bathroom sink is *very* small, and the metal frame is thin enough that it doesn't take up much space, and of course it allows me to utilize the empty vertical space instead of shoving things all the way to the back wall. I might rearrange the shelves, but it's just held with screws on each end so that's easy enough to do-comes with two supports for two shelves, but you can choose from four heights/positions. 👍🏻 Might need to order a second for under the kitchen sink..." —Jennifer Mowry
12. A window film can let you kick those old blinds to the curb and still let in SO much light. I did this to my bathroom window and congratulate myself for it every day.
Promising review: "I have a weird skinny window in my house where no normal window covering works. People walking on our community trail can see up into our upstairs bathroom when the light is on and it's dark outside. Not a good plan at all. So I used this window film and cut different-sized circles and placed then on this window to interrupt the view into the house. Worked perfectly! Very easy to use." —Marsgard
13. A ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep outside gusts from coming in under the door. It'll just look like a natural part of your door so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!
Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit B.
