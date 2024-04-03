43 Travel Products That'll Get You Even More Pumped For Vacation

1. A portable safe you can secure to a beach chair to keep your valuables safe or to keep your passport in your hotel room in case there's no safe or the safe isn't working. (Raise your hand if you've stayed in a small hotel without a safe. ::raises hand::)
After putting this in MANY travel stories, I bought one for myself for a summer European vacation, where I found myself at several beach clubs. It was perfect for keeping my and my friend's belongings safe while we dozed in our beach chairs or swam in the sea. Plus, it's the perfect size to hold phones or wallets and easily carry in your beach or tote bag.
Promising review: "This safe has become a MUST-HAVE on all our vacations. We no longer travel without it. We put two iPhones, cash, and car keys in this little safe, locked it to a beach cabana, threw a towel over it, and took off for an hour of snorkeling. Never once worried about our belongings. We now use several of these as room safes AND as 'hide a key' lockboxes outside our vacation condo for teens who come and go throughout the day. They are invaluable!" —KeepIT Reel
Get it from Amazon for $23.98 (also available with a charger).
2. A pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizer you simply pump on your normal-size perfume bottle to keep you smelling like your signature scent while you're on the go. Yes, I paid all that dough for a Le Labo but no I won't pay more dough for their (still v pricey) travel bottles.
^ That's me pumping my signature perfume into one of these travel atomizers I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point.
Promising review: "I bought these due to traveling a lot for work and needing to cut down on the size of things in my carry-on bag for flying. I can bring four different perfumes now instead of one big one. They’re super easy to fill, haven’t leaked so far but I keep them in a sandwich baggie while traveling just in case. I would 100% buy them again." —Emily Rintamaki
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
3. Tide sink packets with the perfect amount of detergent for a sink wash to help lighten your clothing load. Plus! These'll easily slide into the toiletries bag that you thought had no. more. room. Seriously, it's time to get over packing an outfit for every freaking day of your trip. No one cares.
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag. I've packed these on international trips to much success!
Promising review: "I have taken these packets on travels throughout the world. They are small and fit in my bag. They are good for a wash in a sink or wash bag. I use Tide at home. Glad to have them. They don’t leak either." —Barbara Jefferson
Get nine packs from Amazon for $6.95.
4. A pack of laundry soap sheets you won't have to slip into your toiletries bag if you're flying. This way you can save more room for souvenirs than three changes of underwear for every day of your trip.
I travel just about any chance that I get and found a WHOLE lot of success with these little laundry sheets on an almost–three weeks European vacation two summers ago when I carried on–only and rewore outfits several times.
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops at places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets, I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
Get it from Amazon for $11.08
5. A set of homeopathic jet lag pills made to help you fight off time zone changes and disrupted sleep schedules thanks to some weird (but cheaper!) flight schedules. Plus, you can actually sleep while taking these. I've taken them on a couple of red eyes and I think they help!
According to the instructions, you should take them at take-off and then every two hours and then again once you arrive to help with relaxation and combat sleepiness.
Promising review: "My husband and I have used this product now for five years for multiple trips overseas and these really work. How do we know? We've forgotten to use them on a couple of legs and there has been a night/day difference in our energy levels. We use precisely as directed, setting timers on our phone when possible to remember the doses. On a few occasions we've slept through the timer, so missed the timing of a couple of doses, and we've been fine. Our last trip to Australia was 34 hours door-to-door on the outbound. We would have been a complete wreck without these. As it was, we arrived late morning, remained awake and lively (enough) through dinner, and then got a good night's sleep. The next day we felt as good as new. For the years before I used this, I would need to sleep for a few days after a leg like that. We never travel without this now. I highly recommend this product." —motokat
Get a pack of 32 pills from Amazon for $15.50.
6. A USB rechargeable hand warmer I used to keep myself feeling alive while standing outside for hours in the Icelandic February cold with my eyes peeled for The Northern Lights. (And yes, I saw them!)
I'd put this hand warmer in many stories this winter and my friend (who reads my stories, s/o to Jen!) bought it to take on our December 2022 trip to Vienna/Budapest/Prague and it was essential to us staying outside at Christmas markets. So once I got talked into an Iceland trip a few weeks before the February 2023 travel dates, I shopped my own stories for this little beaut. And I am SO glad that I did. I kept it in my coat pocket the entire trip (basically we were only indoors to eat and sleep) and it gets very hot, very fast. The only time that I was able to use the highest heat setting (there are three total) for longer than a few minutes was when I stood in the middle of nowhere scanning the sky for The Northern Lights around midnight. It was COLD cold out in the flat lands and far away from buildings and light pollution. But I was determined to see the Aurora dance. (Otherwise, I would've booked a summertime Iceland trip.) I had warm leather gloves with fleece lining that I wore throughout the trip. But I kept my right hand ungloved during periods of time so I could look through my phone's camera app to spot the green in the sky. (The Lights look white at first to the naked eye before your eyes adjust and see it as green. But you can spot them as green immediately through your phone camera.) This small-but-mighty hand warmer kept my fingers operating so once I finally did see the lights, I could photograph them! And it also kept me outside longer instead of taking bus breaks. Whyyyy didn't I buy this earlier? Please learn from my mistake.
Psst — you can even use a power bank or your phone to charge it!
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —Riva Kupritz
Get it from Amazon for $19.52+ (available in eight colors).
7. A fanny pack with a ton of storage room inside that has a long enough strap to wear crossbody *or* comfortably fit over outerwear for some hands-free adventures. And in case it looks familiar, TikTokers compare it to the Lulu waist bag.
I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors.
Promising review: "Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in 43 colors).
8. Pedialyte powder packets because there's nothing like a day spent exploring instead of worrying about hydrating yourself to completely wear you out on your bucket-list vacation. And idk about you, but I have a harder time reminding myself to drink water in freezing temps. These efficiently help keep me hydrated and going. And they're much tastier than electrolyte tablets you dilute in water.
~Trust me~ when I tell you that these will work in a pinch. I bought them a few years ago to take on a bachelorette party to New Orleans, and everyone in the Airbnb was grateful I did. Since then, I always pack them on a vacation whether it's a go-go-go adventure or just sitting on a beach and downing some tropical drinks. On recent trips I've taken to drinking one in the morning when I wake up and one before I go to bed...that is if I can remember to do it. I swear by these and think they're why I'm able to do some marathon adventuring and just be normal tired after (and not dehydrated tired).
Promising review: "I always have it with me. I travel a lot and I’m super busy so I will forget to drink enough water (I live in a VERY hot climate) so these drink packets save the day often." —ashley v
Get a 24-count from Amazon for $19.19.
9. A waterproof pouch that I buy for every water-adjacent vacation (so mostly warm-weather trips like Croatia and Greece). But! As soon as I booked my flight for Iceland, I bought one of these to take along to The Blue Lagoon. It survived rain, hail, and all kinds of steam rising off the water.
It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It also keeps out sand, dirt, and rain.
With these, I find that they're good for about a day due to condensation. So for a trip I'll buy 2–3, except for this one where I just knew I'd be in the water at The Blue Lagoon. And while I'm on the subject, check out a TikTok I made using the phone case! On the day I went, we had to duck and run inside because of rain. And it was hailing on us when I was in the water, so I head to face a certain way to keep from getting pelted in the face. But, when in Rome! Then we went inside and at lunch at the Lava Restaurant and it was GORGEOUS and clear outside post-lunch. So this case worked well taking pics in both bad and good conditions (as you can see from the two pics for comparison). I've used this case to take underwater pics, on boat rides, and have worn it with the lanyard jumping off a boat into water. So I really trust these!
Promising review: "I bought this because I do a lot of water sports when I travel and it was amazing!!! I had no problems with it the actual pouch detaching from the lanyard when I went snorkeling and my phone stayed completely dry. The touch capability is also great." —TJ
Get it from Amazon for $5.59+ (available in 11 colors).
10. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount can help you watch what you want or take advantage of the movies available online for those budget airlines without TVs in the back of the seats. It'll work on the plane *or* while you wait to board.
Promising review: "I fly a lot and wanted a compact stand. This works well." —Angela Hellebush
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
11. An Airfly wireless transmitter that'll let you connect your Airpods or any wireless headphones to your airplane seat...even without Bluetooth!
My colleague Chelsea Stuart owns and loves this: "Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)."
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual. Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "I fly a lot, and bought this due to disliking corded headphones, as either the cable line breaks during flight, and/or gets tangled up. I just recently flew four times last week and used them for the in-flight entertainment, and did not have one issue. I also use these in the gym while connected to my iPhone for music. And I plan to use them on my PC at work for meetings." —Marky
Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
12. A portable door lock that'll attach to any regular old door for your budget-friendly hotel, vacation rental, room in a guest house, or, well, just any door. It's super easy to install and won't damage the door. It'll be a comfort for solo travelers, especially.
Just make sure to put this in an easily accessed pocket in your carry-on because I've had it flagged at TSA several times.
Promising review: I’m a flight attendant and swear I live in hotel rooms and needed extra security, and these seem to be the talk in the airline world so I order myself two. It took me a YouTube video to figure out how to install them and yes very easy and very secure. Safe sleeping is important and I’m glad I have these." —Elizabeth C. Breton
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
13. An Apple AirTag for each bag to give you peace of mind even if you're driving to your destination and are just leaving your luggage at the hotel before check-in time!
Storytime: After traveling in summer 2022 carry-on-only, and being a person who tries to carry on whenever possible, I finally bought a couple of Apple AirTags during Black Friday sales. And I am SO grateful I did. My normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!), so I had to check my bags for a December 2022 trip to Vienna and back from Prague (with a layover in Frankfurt). My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed in Newark, New Jersey, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that yes, my backpack AirTag was indeed with me, but my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany. (The screengrab is from an Amazon review, but you get the gist.) The AirTag also helped me track FedEx's delivery of the suitcase to my parents' house, where I was spending the holidays immediately after my Europe trip ended. I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. TL;DR: I think AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year. And I'm not the only one who thinks so.
Promising review: "I purchased this for a friend’s birthday after a trip to Europe. There is a major lost-luggage issue currently, and this could have avoided two days without a suitcase. I will never travel without one planted in my bag!" —m putnam
Get it from Amazon for $24 (also available in a four-pack for $78.99).