40 Hair Products With Reviews That Show Just How Transformative They Are

1. L'Oreal Paris root cover-up spray helps bridge the gap between your *real* roots and the time between colorings. Color can be harsh on hair so anything that helps you eke out a bit more time in between is worth celebrating.
Plus, it's water-resistant!
Promising review: "My hair grows somewhat fast so I find myself coloring my roots at minimum every two weeks, which I think is bad for my hair. This product has been a lifesaver in allowing me to extend that time frame some. I wish I had found it sooner!" —Mmandkcs
2. Crave Naturals Detangling brush glides through your hair without tugging or ripping out your strands. Tangles, meet your match.
Promising review (for natural hair): "I never write reviews, but I had to for this one. This brush cured my cancer, paid my rent and revived Jesus from the dead. This. is. a. holy. grail. I have the tangliest (IDC if that's not a word) terribly hard to manage curly, natural hair. But this brush gave me shine brighter than a haole baby's bottom and glided through my hair with ease. 100% RECOMMEND." —Amazon Customer
Promising review: "Omg!!! This is the best detangling brush ever!! Shampoo bath nights have been restored! I dread ever time have have to detangle my daughter's hair no matter how much conditioner I used it would end in tears and frustration! My daughter's hair has super tight curls and I don't think I have ever really fully detangled it until now! We have used other combs brushes and this one by far was the holy grail! No more tears and I feel confident her hair is fully detangled!!" —Ashlee Gordon
3. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment goes on like a hair mask, except it'll give you even more dramatic results thanks to Ceramide 3 and collagen. Any time I use it, my hair looks and feels so much more moisturized.
Promising review: "As soon as I put it on my hair it was amazing! It practically detangles itself. Will buy again ♡" —bibi
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one former BuzzFeeder calls it "the miracle product I've been searching for."
4. But if you're feeling a bit splurge-y, K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment is a tried-and-true leave-in treatment ready to help rejuvenate bleached or chemically treated hair. This small but mighty bottle's patented peptide formula contains 50 uses. So you'll be good awhile. BTW, it works for all hair types.
My colleague Melanie Aman swears by this stuff. Here's what she has to say:
"I bleach my dark brown-black Asian hair blonde every six to eight weeks, so I was immediately intrigued when I first heard some stylists at my salon raving about K18. And it turns out the rest of the world loves it too, because it was sold out at Sephora the first time I tried to buy it. I eventually snagged a mini bottle on Amazon and was gobsmacked at how much softer my hair was. Seriously. I spent the whole day touching my hair, and even my boyfriend agreed that my mane was noticeably silkier.
Olaplex was my go-to before I tried K18 and I still stand by it as a product, but I really love that K18 is a leave-in treatment rather than an in-shower mask. Having to let the Olaplex sit for 10 minutes felt like forever, especially when I wasn't taking an everything shower (you know, the ones where you exfoliate and shave). With K18, you let it sit in your hair for four minutes post shower to activate and then you can style your hair (or just let it air dry like I do).
I've found that my hair is softest the next day, so don't be discouraged if your hair looks or feels the same the day you use it. One last thing: it is pretty pricey but a little goes a long way. The 15 mL tube I bought has lasted ~five washes, and eventually K18 can become a maintenance product so you won't need to use it every time you wash your hair."
5. Some Bunzee Bands are made for Afro puffs, locs, dreads, and thick ponytails. They're super strong and built to up to two years (that's a really long time for a hair tie), but they won't harm your hair. Plus the adjustable bands mean that they'll stay put.
Though they may not be very visible with some hair styles, these hair bands are super cute and come in some vibrant shades!
Bunzee Bands is a small business dedicated to providing pain-free hair ties for people of all hair shapes and sizes.
Promising reviews: "Sent from the HEAVENS!! This. Is. Everything. During the summer time my hair was placed in time out. The curls that came out in the morning from my braid out would succumb to humidity the minute I stepped out. So I was left to just do puffs, and I'm was used to using the typical headband to do so. It would cause major headaches and being prone to headaches, it wasn't fun. So this product was a complete godsend! I can rock my puffs on my busy class days and forget I even have a puff in because there's no headache! 😍😍" —Mikaylia
"I absolutely love this. It does the trick. My locs are long and thick and so rubber bands take too much to try to get them on, and usually I can't get them tight enough. Finally I found something that works." —Karen
6. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water summons up a major dose of moisture in — like the name suggests — a mere eight seconds! Cheers to not having to douse your hair in oil during the styling process later.
Promising review: "Bought this not expecting that it would work. I've been using products in and on my hair for years, both expensive and inexpensive. This is the best I've used, bar none! It smooths and takes away the tightness of the curls. Will buy it again and again!" —Judith Cohen
7. A leave-in conditioner made for kids (and grownups) with curly hair and tender heads gives you some picturesque results thanks to its hydrating and detangling formula of vitamin B5, jojoba oil, keratin, and more. It's made to spray on already damp hair *or* to revive dry curls.
Promising review: "My granddaughters have long curly hair, and this is the first product that actually worked at getting the tangles out! Their hair was soft and no tears were shed while combing through… which to me is most important! The smell is nice, not overwhelming… over all this is just a great product and I will definitely be buying again!" —Danielle Bustamante
8. Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo stops the flaky mess, once and for all so you don't have to worry about picking out flakes before you start curling your hair for the day.
It's got over 66,000 5-star reviews, and works for more than just dandruff.
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all of my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier." —Moo Moo
9. Or if you're willing to spend a little more dough, Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal and Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo because the skin on your scalp should enjoy some exfoliation too.
The pics above are with just ONE wash!!! This stuff is cruelty-free and made with tea tree, coconut, and peppermint oils. Plus it's from a Black woman-owned brand! 🙌
Promising review: "Totally amazing and beyond expectations. Chronic dry scalp for over a year, and with **one use**, super awesome results. My head feels fantastic and no more flaking. I'm going to buy a vat of this stuff and swim around in it! Really worth it." —Jana
10. The Beachwaver Co. rotating curling iron is legendarily easy to use. Even folks who're really great at heat styling tools (like me) have made the switch the this (also me). If you can clamp a strand of hair and then press a button, you can handle this. *And* it has a 9-foot swivel cord for much easier maneuvering.
I've used about every kind of hair styling tool on the planet and had given up on curling irons with clamps. I was fully a curling wand girlie because I'm adept at heat styling and it gave me covetable mermaid waves I wanted. Then I tried a Beachwaver and haven't looked back since. I have them in two barrel sizes and now can zone out while I do my hair. The directional buttons for the tool are easy to use and if I accidentally press the button for the opposite way of which I'd like the barrel to spin, it's a quick and easy correction. I try all sorts of products for my job but this has quickly become one that I talk about all the time, whether or not I'm asked about it.
Promising review: "The hot tool is amazing!! I’ve never really learned how to curl my hair because I just couldn’t get down how to rotate the iron with my hair. I’ve only been straightening my hair for years. I was tired of it! And decided to get this because it LOOKED easy enough….it is easy enough!!
Literally just put you hair in the clamp and push the button for the wand to rotate. Right side of your hair: rotate the right, left side of hair: rotate to the left.
When/if this wand breaks down I’m buying another one!!" —Danielle
11. Or for a slightly different twist, Chi Spin N Curl takes care of all of the twisting and turning out of the process of curling your hair. You simply put your hair in the tool and it does the curling for you.
This curling tool is *ideal* for people with hair between 6 and 16 inches long.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! Works great! Took a few tries to get used to, but now that I know how to use it, I use it almost daily!! It curls perfectly and I can do all of my hair in under 15 minutes! Get it!" —TheGFamily
12. A Revlon hot air brush dries and styles your hair for a lot less effort than other techniques. Just rough dry a bit and then use the dryer brush to give yourself a blowout that'll make it look like you went to a dry bar. Finagling a round brush in one hand and a blow-dryer in another is HARD.
Promising review: "First time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61-years-old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz and lots of volume. Hope this review helps you anyone out there that have similar hair!" —Anon anon
13. Or Drybar Single Shot Blow-Dryer Brush helps you cut down on styling time *and* upper arm soreness so you don't have to finagle both a round brush and hair dryer. This is *quite* the game changer if you're willing to shell out a bit more than what the Revlon version costs.
Works well for straight, coily, curly, and wavy hair.
Promising review: "This review is written with the help of my girlfriend. I have naturally curly hair as you can see in the picture. I like to straighten it very often because it is more manageble. I usually use a round brush and a blow dryer. This blow-dry brush is nice because it is just one tool so it takes less time than when I use a round hairbrush and blow dryer combo. It delivers the same results, turning my wild hair into smooth, shiny straight hair. At the end I roll the tool inwards a couple of times in order to get a nice curl on the ends.The only complaint I have is the size of it, it is very large so it can get a bit heavy when you use it. Be aware of that if you don’t want to lift something that big to do your hair." —J & M
