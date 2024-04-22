63 Products That'll Transform Your Outdoor Space For Warm Weather

1. Some bleach-free outdoor cleaner to spiff up your walkways and other surfaces you can likely tackle before you break out the pressure washer. Its foamy formula is totally safe around your precious plants.
Promising review: "I first used this product about two years ago on the awning on my RV. That awning was so bad that I thought I was going to have to replace it. After using this Scott's product as directed, the mold and mildew completely disappeared. This product definitely works and it works GREAT! What more can I say — it saved me nearly $500." —R. Latreille
Get it from Amazon for $10.98.
2. A self-sealing magnetic screen door that'll let dogs help themselves out or in the house — so you won't have to peel yourself up from the hammock.
Promising review: "This is a great product. I wish I had ordered one sooner. I have it installed in front of a French door that leads from my house to the backyard. My Labrador can now go in and out as she pleases while I’m home instead of constantly interrupting me while I try to work. The best of all is that no more bugs are coming inside when I leave the door open — not even the tiny mosquitos plaguing us in Southern California all year. Finally, this installed in like five minutes with the sticky tape and is very sturdy." —jessrubia
Get it from Amazon for $27.99.
3. A bottle of dog spot repair if your puppy has a favorite pee spot and it shows... This stuff will get new grass growin' in no time so you can get back to hosting BBQs.
Promising review: “We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. Works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had 1-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!” —Jessica N.
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes).
4. A Step2 water table that, according to my colleague Heather Braga, is THE hottest thing for toddlers. Simply put it on your patio, fill it with water, and let your little one go to town with buckets, spinners, and a waterfall.
Promising review: "Purchased for my grandson who loves to play in the water. Perfect height for a 2-year-old. Easy to put together, sturdy and lots of different things to do. The top part is like a waterfall, it has lots of little holes for the water to come through." —dd
Get it from Amazon for $79.99.
5. Solar lights you can stake along a walkway or pond right where you need 'em. Lighting is key for getting more use out of your outdoor space. Oh, and they look nice in the daylight too!
6. A set of waterproof outdoor "flaming" Bluetooth speakers to pump out the tunes while blending in with your decor. They have two modes of flame light, and you can either plop 'em on a table, hang 'em up on a ceiling or tree, or staked into the ground like a torch. So suffice to say, you've got options.
Promising review: "I ordered speakers that were waterproof and could sit outside and I’m so glad I found these. They give off a nice ambiance when sitting out back, and the sound is loud but not too loud to disturb neighbors. Bluetooth connection is easy, and as for battery life not sure cause I just received and haven’t had them a month. So far so good, and I’m satisfied with purchase." —applefir
Get a set of two from Amazon for $71.99 (clip the $8 off coupon on the product page for this price; available in two colors).
7. Plus waterproof globe string lights for a big style impact when hung along your roofline, draped on outdoor structures like a pergola, or just strung up solo so you can enjoy the lights *and* the stars.
Brightech is a small business in Los Angeles that sells indoor and outdoor lighting for the home.
Promising review: "I have had these lights up since the end of September 2022. They lit up right out of the box. They have been through a snowstorm, ice storm, and massive rain, and are still perfect. They are pretty easy to hang. They are shatterproof, which I love. —D Kelly
Get it from Brightech on Amazon for $39.99+ (available in warm or soft light).
8. A Thermacell mosquito repellant that also serves as a light source so you can squeeze in more hours on the patio without getting eaten alive by bugs. It works for a 20-foot zone!
Promising review: "I live near water and have animals = I get bugs. With one of these placed at each of my doors or windows outside = I get no flying bugs inside. Finally. During winter, truly no flies inside. During summer, an occasional fly/mosquito slips through the circumference. Overall, it saved me one summer when we were getting 10 mosquito bites a day. After I started using this, no mosquito bites! (Dogs do not even notice its existence)." —Christine D.
Get it from Amazon for $44.44.
9. A *nice* looking patio cooler with a built-in bottle opener and drainage spout so you'll no longer have to drag the coolers you use for soccer practice back and forth.
10. A tall table cooler combo for your backyard if you'd like to avoid going in and out of the house to enjoy another bevvy. Also, it'll provide a spot to put said bevvy!
Promising review: "This product is sturdy, easy to assemble, and very nice decor. It has many uses as a table or cooler. Well made, looks nice. Highly recommend for outdoor cooler and table combination." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $74.99+ (available in graphite or brown).