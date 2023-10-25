If You Have A Million Things On Your To-Do List, Let These 49 Problem-Solving Products Help

1. Essence's Lash Princess mascara for a super dramatic before and after. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions. And lucky for them, you have a list at the ready because you've been trolling Yelp reviews to find the perfect spot to get said extensions but just hadn't made it there yet.
My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
2. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of gross, stuck-on situations like that bathroom floor grout you came to terms with being dirty gray forever after a summer of kids dragging in yard sprinkler dirt.
3. LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer can give you a no-mani mani that you can quickly brush on before an event instead of squeezing in a nail appointment.
Promising review: "As much as I would love to have nice, manicured nails, i don’t spend money on manicures. Gels are damaging and regular manicures last a couple of days before peeling. I get regular pedicures bc they last but my hands have looked pretty unkempt for much of my adult life. Until now.
I was definitely skeptical that this polish could be any different from one of the countless neutral Essie shades out there that I’ve tried since the '90s — Ballet Slippers, Light as Linen, etc., — but I decided to give the milky shade a try and I’m so glad I did!!! My nails look incredible. I’m not even sure how to describe why but they look very natural and clean. It’s been a week of wearing two coats and there isn’t one bubble or lift forming on the edges. One coat actually looks great also. I am sold on this stuff. Hopefully it will never be discontinued. So so happy." —Jann
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in four colors).
4. Plus, a necessary bottle of drying drops will get you on with your post-painting life much faster thanks to a single drop for each freshly polished nail.
Promising review: "These 'drip dry' finishing drops are a total game-changer. A couple of years ago I broke the lifelong habit of biting my nails, and I did it by painting them a new color every time I got that nervous impulse. The only drawback to painting them so often is that it can be a serious time suck, and involve a lot of do-overs — especially if you're anything like me, and usually multitasking, and/or still getting the hang of DIY manicures. Enter these drops. They really do work immediately — and it really only takes a single drop on each nail. In under a minute, they're totally dry to the touch and impervious to dings or smudges. Gone are the days of flapping your hands and blowing on your fingers for 10–20 minutes at a time. Thanks, science!" —Katie B.
Get it from Amazon for $13.50+ (available in two sizes).
5. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover can make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in several sizes).
6. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!) turn on the water and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal. You don't see them overzealously dumping, but you KNOW it's happening.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $10.09.
7. The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick is a cooling eye stick made with *actual* Icelandic glacial water to depuff your tired under eyes. Oh, and it just feels really, really refreshing.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
8. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups that'll clean out your Keurig's innards once your coffee starts tasting a bit funny...and perhaps haunt your dreams when you see what the water looked like before. Time to sip on that cuppa and actually enjoy the taste of the coffee, not debris.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
9. A colorful compost bin that'll only add to your cheery kitchen aesthetic *and* its range of fun colors will draw attention to it so every member of your fam will actually put it to good use.
Great news: it's dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "This compost bin is the perfect accent piece to our newly remodeled kitchen. I love the matte finish and the terracotta color surprised me with how well it goes with my pale-green and gray Ikea cabinets. It works well too. The filters and design of the top keep the odors trapped inside and it holds plenty of food waste. So happy with my purchase!" —Alisa L
Get it from our Goodful shop for $40 (available in five colors)/
10. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because the last time you walked into the guest bathroom it reminded you that you've been wanting to rewatch Saw. (BTW, the latest one is pretty good!)
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." —Awesome Guy
Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
11. A mold and mildew removal gel because, well, remember that bathroom from Saw? Yeahhh. You can apply this and let it sit while it works its magic and you do other things.
Promising review: "It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING until I saw this on TikTok, I believe — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more, the only complaint I will ever have is the shipping got mixed up but that is not a problem and was fixed very easily!" —Brooklyn Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
12. A reusable roller dog hair remover might just have you toss your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one (it has a sturdy brush system) picks up off your beloved couch that both you and your dog have lounged on alllll summer, basking in the AC.
See the ChomChom roller in action on TikTok!
And check out this ~glowing~ review from my colleague Jenae Sitzes: "The tens of thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews are reason enough to add the ChomChom to your cart immediately — but let me add my own personal review to the stack. I've been using the ChomChom for quite a while now, but I took the photos above literally just now to show just how quick, easy, and effective this roller is. It took 10 seconds to rid my velvet couch ottoman (yes, velvet...a terrible cat owner choice, I know) of the hair my two gray kitties are constantly leaving everywhere. It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in *both* directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds."
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
13. An ultra-fine continuous water mister to refresh your hair in the morning after you've slept on it. Let's keep that air-dry style looking fresh instead of using more time, water, and hair products on a whole wash!
Promising review: "Used for wetting my 2-year-old's hair. Could have used it for crafts, could have used it for misting plants, so many things. It’s super durable, I know because she dropped it a million times. You don’t need to refill it every day, it doesn’t use a lot of water in each spritz but it does feel like it. Incredibly smooth. Would buy again (and I will because I left it at my sister's while traveling)." —Savannah
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four sizes).