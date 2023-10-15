35 Small Tips To Make Your Kitchen Look So Much Better

1. Organize your hand-washing essentials with a corner sponge organizer because you need 'em within reach... might as well make 'em look a bit tidier!
2. Graduate from your mismatched collection to a set of silicone-coated kitchen utensils that are nice-looking but neutral enough to blend in a bit with everything in your kitchen.
3. Become a kitchen rug person with a *vinyl* runner that looks like a vintage Persian beaut but'll easily wipe up because spills WILL happen.
4. Brighten an icky tile floor with a grout pen so you don't have to stare at the stained grout and imagine what it used to look like. Grout takes up a teeny bit of space but, as you can see from the pics, makes a huge impact!
5. Repair chips, dents, cracks, and other eyesores with a set of 50 wood fillers. Dog scratched up your hardwood floors because he hears you dumping food in his bowl? NBD.
6. Stash all your plastic bags (hey, they make great bin liners plus you have to pay for them now in some cities like NYC, where I live!) with some plastic grocery bag wranglers light enough to hang on a hook on your wall *or* inside your kitchen cabinet. Just saying, these would look real cute in your pantry.
7. Spiff up stainless-steel appliances with a plant-based stainless steel cleaner and polish spray (that comes with a microfiber cloth) for a low-lift transformation. Appliances are expensive. Their upkeep shouldn't be!
8. Or if you pine for stainless-steel appliances, you can cop the look with some stainless-steel-effect contact paper to get you the modern look of fresh appliances for chump change. OK this takes a little more work, but look at that payoff!
9. Keep within reach when you cook with a magnetic stove shelf that's the perfect amount of room to keep your most-used spices so you don't have to go digging in your cabinet while the oil is literally poppin' on your stove top.
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet, and it is an awesome storage space for my more often used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three types and three sizes).
10. Protect your kitchen essentials from uncecssary wear and tear with some cabinet and drawer liners, even if your kitchen cabinets seem to be older than your grandma.
11. String up some (truly easy) under-cabinet lights to bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets that you wish you could replace. This'll instantly make your kitchen look *so* expensive.
12. Tidy your kitchen drawers without sacrificing a bunch of your utensils with a slim cutlery organizer here to prove that, yes! You do have room for all your cutlery in your tiny kitchen drawer! Scoot over, forks.
13. And bring some order to your junk or kitchen tool drawer with an adjustable drawer organizer and movable organizers so you can update your organization as you lose or gain new kitchen gadgets.
14. Mount an unassuming broom organizer as your new organization station so you don't have to lean a broom in the kitchen corner or shield yourself from a falling mop every time you open the pantry.
15. Customize your kitchen wall storage sitch with moldable glue because you might as well customize your stuff in a way that works for you instead of deigning to use ugly organizers that sorta meet your needs.
16. Cut the clutter in your cabinet where you stash your tea with a tea bag holder that'll save you some space, *plus* look nice enough to leave out on the counter for company when you offer up some coffee or tea.
Promising review: "This is an amazing tool to organize, declutter, and gain accessibility. I used to have a shelf of boxed teas that I had to rummage through when I wanted to make a cup. Now I can see what I have, I save cabinet space, and it is easy to store along side my kettle. I loved it so much I ordered a second one for my office. I get many compliments." —D. Burks
Get it from Amazon for $14.59+ (clip the coupon on the product page to save 20%; available in three colors).
17. Swap out some unsightly rags for some nice-looking dish cloths because they've gotta be out in the open. They might as well look nice!
18. Use some stove burner covers to help you catch the mess right away on gas stove tops. Or just cover up some chipped or sorry-looking stove tops. (I live in a rental with a white gas stove top that def has some unsightly chips on it, so I can relate!)
19. Toss the old plastic containers stained with curry from your fave Thai takeout joint (yum) and meal prep with these airtight stackable storage containers instead that'll stack nicely in your fridge without taking up too much room.
20. Give yourself some more countertop space (plus a nicer view) with a slim, slide-out caddy that's skinny but tall enough to place in the weird little space between your fridge and kitchen cabinets. This is also perfect for the stuff you put in the fridge but you don't really need to stash in the fridge.
21. Make your lower kitchen cabinet a thing of beauty(?!) with an accordion-like pots and pan organizer that'll easily adjust with your growing organizing needs. (Even that griddle pan you just had to buy.)
22. Store your serious cutlery on a magnetic knife strip (it only looks expensive) instead of that clunky old knife block squatting on your kitchen counter.
23. Free up some kitchen cabinet space with mounted wine racks for a storage solution that'll make getting a post-work pour that much easier. Plus it'll be a super easy way to display any especially decorative glasses.
24. Dress up that water stain that won't quit on your kitchen table with a charming burlap table runner because people will just assume that you're always ready to entertain.
25. More easily deal with fridge spills and hold onto your produce a bit longer with moisture-absorbing fridge bin liners that aren't a total eyesore. Picture this: Next time your kid knocks over juice in your fridge, thee liners can catch it rather than you having to take a drawer out of the fridge and awkwardly scrubbing it down in your sink. I've done that before and it's not great!
26. Hang tiny Command hooks on the inside of your kitchen cabinet to cease your measuring cups' nasty reign of hogging precious drawer space.
27. Fight the good fight against greasy spills and messes with a bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray. Your oven is about to get a makeover.
28. Or if you'd like to support a small business, use a 100% natural oven cleaning kit that comes with an oven scrub, all-purpose cleaners, and a metallic sponge that'll make your old oven look like you got a new one.
Cleaning Studio is a Fairfield, Connecticut-based Etsy shop filled with natural cleaning products and tools.
Get it from Cleaning Studio on Etsy for $39.99 (available in three scent options).
29. Corral your boxes of food wrap and cutting boards into cabinet door organizer to help zero in on what you need so much faster.
Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry
Get it from Amazon for $14.87.
30. Or, if you prefer something that's easier to wipe down, a plastic bag dispenser that'll do the same thing for you.
Check out a TikTok of the plastic bag dispenser in action. Psst — these come with optional sticker labels so you know which size bag you're grabbing!
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "I like it very much. Not so large. Lightweight. Would look nice on top of the counter. What I like is that you do not have to wrangle the box into the slots. Simply pick up the roll of bags from their packaging and put them in the designated slot." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three-, four-, or five-slot models).