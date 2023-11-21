39 Things You Absolutely Need If Your Roommate Is A Total Mess

My colleague Sally Elshorafa owns and loves this. Here's why:

“'Pregnancy brain' — the brain fog that some people say they experience during pregnancy and sometimes after birth — is something I absolutely experienced for the majority of my pregnancy. I simply would forget things, like my keys or whether the dishwasher had run. This dishwasher magnet really put in the work. We run our dishwasher once a day and once at night, and I started to forget if the dishes in it were clean or not, especially if someone else had loaded them in and ran it. This magnet solved that problem! Plus, its silver frame matched so well with the stainless-steel dishwasher that we have, that it actually looks like it's part of the appliance."

Promising review: "I got this because my mother has dementia and she kept putting away dirty dishes 🤦🏽‍♀️. And believe it or not she has actually been using it and it definitely has been working! So I highly suggest buying this for parents or someone you know who has a similar problem!" —Raquel

Get it from Amazon for $6.92 (also available in black).

Also check out a version that's completely silver without the red or green for $19.95.