39 Things You Absolutely Need If Your Roommate Is A Total Mess

1. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a TikTok-famous cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet. This'll seriously come in handy even if your roomie has gotten better about cleaning as of late. Sometimes you just need a new product to get halfway excited about doing chores.
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
2. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal. You don't see them overzealously dumping, but you KNOW it's happening.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $8.50.
3. A "Bacon Bin" everyone can pour leftover bacon grease into for later use in whipping up some delicious food. What a cute way to prevent sink plumbing problems!
Check out a TikTok of the bacon bin in action.
Talisman Designs is a small business that specializes in at-home cooking and entertaining products.
Promising review: "This little piggy works perfectly for storing or discarding the grease created from cooking. You can either store the grease/ lard in the container for future use, or as I do, pop the pig in the freezer for a bit, then dispose of the solidified grease. Would buy again." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
4. A bag of FryAway cooking oil solidifier that'll transform used oil into a solid that's super easy to throw in the trash. Again, let's not pour that stuff down the drain!
FryAway is a US-based small business specializing in planet-friendly cooking waste solutions.
Promising review: "I will always keep this stocked in my house! My husband sent me a TikTok, I know I know, and I thought it couldn't hurt to try it out. I loved after the first night! I could easily remove the hardened oil and throw it out." —Roberta
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5. A bottle of non-toxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover to make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved. Congrats! That spilled jar of marinara won't impact your security deposit!
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is non-toxic and should be non-irritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $6.65.
6. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner that you simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. (Because you're always the one who has to scrub.) Talk about practical to the max.
Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was staying pretty good. The guy that owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it and it’s probably the staining and nothing could get it out until I bought this. After 4 8-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once a week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." —Domenick R. Stamegna
Get it from Amazon for $20.52.
7. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp for an in-the-bowl solution that'll help keep things spic 'n' span for ya — because, apparently, your roomie has never heard of a toilet brush.
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and was confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
Get it from Amazon for $4.37.
8. And an automatic bleach toilet cleaning system to care after your beloved shared bowl. This gadget will send cleaner into your bowl with each flush. It's a start!
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." —Awesome Guy
Get it from Amazon for $10.77.
9. An MVP-worthy pet urine stain–removing spray so you'll turn back time on that ancient stain in the hallway outside your bedroom. You love your puppy roommate, but TBH, they're wreaking havoc on your carpet.
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.
Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not house broken and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelley
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
10. A dishwasher magnet so everyone in the house is on the same page about whether it's OK to eat off a plate that's in the dishwasher without having to grill everyone.
My colleague Sally Elshorafa owns and loves this. Here's why:
“'Pregnancy brain' — the brain fog that some people say they experience during pregnancy and sometimes after birth — is something I absolutely experienced for the majority of my pregnancy. I simply would forget things, like my keys or whether the dishwasher had run. This dishwasher magnet really put in the work. We run our dishwasher once a day and once at night, and I started to forget if the dishes in it were clean or not, especially if someone else had loaded them in and ran it. This magnet solved that problem! Plus, its silver frame matched so well with the stainless-steel dishwasher that we have, that it actually looks like it's part of the appliance."
Promising review: "I got this because my mother has dementia and she kept putting away dirty dishes 🤦🏽♀️. And believe it or not she has actually been using it and it definitely has been working! So I highly suggest buying this for parents or someone you know who has a similar problem!" —Raquel
Get it from Amazon for $6.92 (also available in black).
Also check out a version that's completely silver without the red or green for $19.95.
11. A faucet splash catcher to absorb that excess water that makes its way around your sink, no matter how careful you are while washing dishes. Your roomie on the other hand? Eh.
Two Lilacs Studio is a Saint Helens, Oregon-based Etsy shop specializing in quality handmade goods with personalized options.
Get it from Two Lilacs Studio on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in six colors and four sizes).
12. A fast-drying sink stone caddy that can sidle up against your sink and make your dish brushes and sponges air out incredibly quicker — like, in less than two minutes! No more going in on your own dirty dishes 30 min after your roomie and feeling like you can't clean as well because your dishwashing tools are still soaking wet.
Momo Lifestyle is a small business that specializes in family-friendly homewares.
Promising review: "We got this for the bathroom that the kids us. Anybody with little kids will know that they make a constant mess. We had water all over the counter, mainly around the soap dispenser, and it was causing problems. This has helped a great deal. There is less water on the counter and I even like to put water on it sometimes just to watch it evaporate within about 60-90 seconds. It was totally worth the money." —David P.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
13. A powerful dish-washing spray that'll work as some incentive for your cohabitant to get to dishes faster and more efficiently. I always keep one at my sink because I can spray down pots, pans, and plates cakes in sauce and stuck-on food, let them sit, then wipe, and rinse off the mess. I should honestly buy stock in it.
I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well.
Get one spray and three refills from Amazon for $16.88.
14. Green Gobbler Drain Clog Dissolver that'll do a far better job of clearing your bathroom or kitchen drains than the super well-known brand you usually grab. Because clogs never happen at convenient moments. And sometimes your landlord or super can't stop by to help out when you need it.
My bathroom sink tends to stop up far too easily and this does a drastically better job of clearing the gunk than Drano or Liquid Plumbr. I also love that it's noncorrosive (I live in a pre-war apartment building with old pipes) and odorless (no one loves feeling like a bug being fumigated in their own home)!
Promising review: "OK... So I have to do a little review on this product BECAUSE I have had a stopped-up kitchen sink and have LITERALLY tried EVERYTHING down to the industrial products with NO luck. I decided to go on Amazon and read a few reviews. This is the one I decided to go with. I only used one chamber, let it sit for an hour, and then used boiling water. My sink is NO LONGER stopped up!!! I saved a plumber bill and this was $11.97. HUGE win for this woman!!" —Tabpeach
Get it from Amazon for $11.97.