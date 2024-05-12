36 Things That’ll Resurrect Your Will To Do Your Makeup

In fact, a few weeks ago, I was chatting with someone who's 60+ and she mentioned how this is one of her go-to products. (Once someone hears you're a shopping/product editor, they tend to spill on their go-tos!)

Promising review: "This stuff is great!!! I have used very high end eye shadows all my life. I am 60 and let's face it, I no longer have 20-year-old eyelids. They are showing my age and have a few wrinkles. This is why I love this product; it doesn't highlight the wrinkles, it does not crease (do use a primer) and this lasts all day for me. The colors are deep hues and the lighter ones are quite nice. Believe this or not, I ordered seven colors thinking they would not all work and I would be returning some of them, well people...I kept them all ha ha. They go on so easy and smooth, quite creamy. I finally found my holy grail of eye shadow. Try one and see if you like it. For the price they are truly worth it. I recommend them." —Mary

Get it from Amazon for $13.15+ (available in 46 shades).