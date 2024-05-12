36 Things That’ll Resurrect Your Will To Do Your Makeup

1. Elizabeth Mott's Thank Me Later Eye Primer keeps that complicated smoky eye look you copied from an MUA's TikTok intact long into the night. Because the last thing you want is to look back at professional photographer's pics from your cousin's wedding and see your eye makeup a mess. (Though we can't say the same for your dancefloor moves.)
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
2. Julep Eyeshadow 101 which sounds like a chic college course, but is really just a creme-to-power waterproof shadow that'll stick to your eyelids all day without fading or creasing. The formula also contains vitamin E and vitamin C.
In fact, a few weeks ago, I was chatting with someone who's 60+ and she mentioned how this is one of her go-to products. (Once someone hears you're a shopping/product editor, they tend to spill on their go-tos!)
Promising review: "This stuff is great!!! I have used very high end eye shadows all my life. I am 60 and let's face it, I no longer have 20-year-old eyelids. They are showing my age and have a few wrinkles. This is why I love this product; it doesn't highlight the wrinkles, it does not crease (do use a primer) and this lasts all day for me. The colors are deep hues and the lighter ones are quite nice. Believe this or not, I ordered seven colors thinking they would not all work and I would be returning some of them, well people...I kept them all ha ha. They go on so easy and smooth, quite creamy. I finally found my holy grail of eye shadow. Try one and see if you like it. For the price they are truly worth it. I recommend them." —Mary
3. Essence's Lash Princess mascara gives a super dramatic before and after. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions. And lucky for them, you have a list at the ready because you've been trolling Yelp reviews to find the perfect spot to get said extensions.
My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Works better than my $30 mascara! Love this stuff, my only complaint would be that it doesn’t last me all of my 12-hour shift like my other more expensive ones do, but it’s definitely worth the money and gives a better lift than those others!" —Sky
4. Catrice "Instant Awake" Under Eye Brightener, a quick, easy fix for concealing and brightening your under-eye dark circles.
The color adaptive formula is designed so one of two shades will work on any skin tone.
Promising review: "Took years off my eyes! This product is so reasonably priced. I came across a TikTok promoting this and decided to take a chance since the price was super reasonable. My eyes looked brighter in a good way, and the concealer worked so well that I felt I looked younger. I got compliments from friends asking what I did differently with my makeup. I recommend it." —Monica T.
5. A Revlon volcanic stone face roller removes oil and shine from your face. And unlike oil-blotting sheets, the ball can be popped out and washed so you can use this over and over and over again. (It's quite depressing when you spend time on your makeup for it to only become an oil slick later!)
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. Not only is it affordable, but it's also washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep. After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." —Kelsey B.
6. A Neutrogena makeup eraser stick lets you do a quick touch-up on that eyeliner wing that you can't get right or you accidentally smeared before it was set. And it's small enough that you can throw it in your bag on the reg.
Promising review: "Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton swabs dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" —Katherine Riordan
7. A winged eyeliner stamp I'd be remiss if I didn't recommend it to you because practicing a cat-eye flick is HARD.
Lovoir Beauty is a small biz based in New Zealand that sells this genius winged eyeliner stamp known as The Flick Stick.
Promising review: "I'm lazy and I'm also horrible at making each side the same size. This made it so easy to have the perfect looking 'cat' eyes. Easy to use and I can wear it all day without it feeling too heavy on my eyes." —Rachel Brewer
8. L’Oréal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion amps up your natural glow solo, under foundation, or strategically placed as a highlighter. "You're glowing!" is always a great thing to hear. And your chances of being showered with that compliment increase exponentially with this.
Promising review: "I use this product under my foundation and it gives a natural luminosity to my complexion. My 60-year-old skin looks wonderful with either this product under my foundation or on top of my foundation on the high points of my face such as cheek bones, brow area, etc. It's a heck of a lot cheaper than Charlotte Tilbury and Hourglass!" —karl w Hill
9. E.l.f.'s hydrating Power Grip Primer costs you very little but has some truly stunning results thanks to its just-tacky-enough texture that makes your foundation adhere and stay PUT.
Promising reviews: "I love this primer! As a 60+ year old, my skin needs and responses to products has changed. I dab a bit of this on my eyelids, and my shadow stays put on all day. I also gently dab on my face to hold my makeup. I compared it with the Thank Me Later Elizabeth Mott eyelid primer, and this outperformed on me. Two thumbs up for effectiveness and a great price." —michele medina
10. Or E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer, a TikTok-famous lightweight base primer with TONS of amazing reviews because it helps to reduce the appearance of pores and make your makeup apply like buttah.
Promising review: "Okay so first nothing will make you 'poreless' but this stuff is amazing. Will even out fine lines and help with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not to familiar with makeup, this is a game changer. Honestly it works better than my $30 primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day. I am oily so I usually blot some powder on later in the day but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" —Olivia
11. Etude's delightfully multipurpose Dear Darling Water Tint, which a lot of reviewers compare to Benefit's Lip Tint. This smudgeproof formula is designed primarily to be a natural-looking, weightless lip stain, but reviewers use it as a blush as well!
Promising review: "If you are thinking of buying this product or if you are the type of person to wear a lip tint daily under lip gloss or lip balm, I would definitely recommend! I’ve had the Benefit Benetint, and this product performed better in my opinion for less than half the price. My Benetint would settle weirdly on my lips, and sometimes the middle of my lips would be a different shade than the outside, plus it would settle in any little cracks, and this product does not do that for me! So, would totally prefer this and will be repurchasing." —Mollie
12. NYX Tinted Eyebrow Mascara easily shapes and tints your eyebrow hairs without leaving them looking crunchy.
Promising review: "I am a 60-something and although my brows aren’t thinning that badly yet, I thought I’d try this out. This stuff is great. It fills in your brows and looks totally natural, not that ‘drawn on’ look at all. Doesn’t rub off either! Am going to purchase for my sister too." —madsmom
