    33 Things That’ll Make Your Kitchen An Organizational Dream

    Let's tidy up those countertop appliance cords.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. cereal dispenser because you sorta miss the similar cereal situation from your college dining hall (or maybe that's just me?) and when you leave cereal in the boxes they tend to topple over and make a mess. Plus with this, your breakfast will stay fresher.

    reviewer pic of the black cereal dispenser holding two types of cereal
    Reviewer gif of someone dispensing the cereal into a bowl
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action. 

    Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle

    Get it from Amazon for $32.99

    2. A set of fridge organizers because you're spellbound by #FridgeTok videos and yearn for your own appliance to be as blissfully organized as those stars. And these'll prevent all kinds of spills!

    Reviewer image of clear plastic bins with handles on them and fruit inside in a fridge
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" —Sarah C. 

    Get a set of eight bins from Amazon for $25.99 (available in four sizes and in sets of two, four, and six). 

    3. A super entertaining rolling egg dispenser will help you save some space in the fridge and — thanks to its genius design — puts a new egg forward within your reach after you take one out.

    Two tiered egg dispenser holding a dozen eggs, six on each tier
    reviewer placing an egg in the dispenser, which rolls it down and slides it into the bottom tier
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action. 

    YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions. 

    Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99

    4. A magnetic stove shelf that's the perfect amount of room to keep your most-used spices so you don't have to go digging in your cabinet while the oil is literally poppin' on your stove top. 

    reviewer's stove with various spices lined up on the shelf
    www.amazon.com

    StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime. 

    Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet, and it is an awesome storage space for my more often used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R. 

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three types and three sizes).

    5. A slim cutlery organizer here to prove that, yes! You do have room for all your cutlery in your tiny kitchen drawer! Scoot over, forks. I FINALLY bought this for my only kitchen drawer and it's made a huge difference.

    slim kitchen drawer with large utensil organizer and jumble of kitchen tools
    the same kitchen drawer with silverware filed into a slim organizer taking up less than half the room of the previous organizer and with plenty of room to see other tools inside
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Yes, this little utensil tray is really that good! I went from using 12 inches of horizontal space in a lovely but huge wooden utensil tray to about using about four inches (whatever the width of this godsend is). It stores my butter knives, steak knives, spoons, forks, and a slew of little teaspoons. I'd guess that the max capacity for each slot is about 10 pieces. For example, I fit four butter knives and four steak knives into the first/knife slot easily, with good wiggle room. This is such a great design. Using this tray opened up about half of my 18-inch wide drawer, which allowed me to decompress the other drawers in my kitchen a bit. I highly recommend this item. It's worth every penny." —Kathleen Cooke

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    6. charming fruit hammock you can screw onto the underside of your kitchen cabinets to clear up some counter space and put your farmers market haul on display.

    kitchen with a fruit hammock hanging down from the bottom of a cabinet
    macraYAYmacrame / Etsy

    macraYAYmacrame is an Indianapolis, Indiana-based shop that makes a variety of cool macrame accessories. 

    Promising review: "Beautiful and functional! This is the perfect addition to our beachy kitchen. We spray painted the hooks matte black to match our other hardware. It’s so cute!" —Melissa Wilkes

    Get it from macraYAYmacrame on Etsy for $33.

    7. A hanging planter that'll fit in your window so you won't have to crowd out essential countertop appliances for your kitchen herb garden.

    kitchen window with the three planters hanging from a rod that stretches across the width of the window
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love it for my kitchen herb garden. Great when you don't have a lot of space." —Tuesdai Hill

    Get it from Amazon for $50.

    8. A stackable can rack to help your pantry look like a grocery store of staples.

    vertical metal rack with three rows designed to hold cans that roll to the front when one can is taken out
    the can holder in the pantry
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Made from heavy-gauge steel and can store up to 36 cans of various sizes.

    Promising review: "These units were easy to assemble. They felt sturdy. I love that they are made of metal and not cheap plastic. I'm considering buying two more, and going side by side and stocking up on can goods!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $22.97.

    9. fridge wall organizer so you'll better see your yogurt's expiration dates and don't have to dig to unearth your breakfast.

    open fridge with wall mounted storage for yogurt cups
    Storage Theory / Etsy

    Storage Theory is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based shop with tons of problem-solving products. 

    Promising review: "Easy to install and it cleared up a ton of space in my fridge." —Tara Ann

    Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $12.99.

    10. A cabinet door organizer to help corral your boxes of food wrap and cutting boards. 

    Reviewer with plastic wrap, tinfoil, and similar boxes inside organizer
    Different reviewer using organizer for five cutting boards
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This organizer is so useful! I recently moved and ended up with a much smaller kitchen, so I've been doing everything I can to make sure there's a place for everything and no wasted space. Luckily, I have pretty wide cabinets, so this works out perfectly. I have one holding my cutting boards (four standard plastic boards) and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes. The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile. Hang it over the cabinet door or attach it to the wall/cabinet door, which means it's great for renters and owners." —Kerry

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97.

    11. Or an adjustable wrap stand that'll gather your food-saving heroes into a super-helpful assembly on your shelf so you can easily tell the difference between the wax paper and parchment paper.

    vertical organizer with adjustable clips on the side for placing boxes
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Where has this been my entire life? I love that the shelves are adjustable so I can fit a variety of wraps and other household cleaning boxes in it. Easily take out needed box and back it goes. My cabinet is finally neat!" —Jill R

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    12. Or a set of in-drawer organizers so you can easily grab a sandwich bag with one hand while your other hand is, well, holding a sandwich!

    open kitchen drawer with sections for different sized plastic bags
    Laser Sloth / Etsy

    Laser Sloth is a Puyallup, Washington-based Etsy shop that specializes in personalized lasered items and gifts.

    Promising review: "OMG I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THESE!!! Super fast shipping and adorable little stickers I immediately had to fight my 18-year-old daughter for! 🤣😂🤣It took me a minute to figure out the most effective way to put them together (I've got arthritis) but once I got going I had so much fun!! I'm using them for my reusable and one-use bags. They're quite versatile! I'd love to have some options for foil, parchment, and wax paper next! 🥰🥰" —Shylo Ferguson

    Get it from Laser Sloth on Etsy for $40 (available in two sizes).

    13. Spice strips for transforming your regular old drawer into a ~custom~ spice drawer. Come on, doesn't it look quite nice?!

    open spice drawer with jars thrown in haphazardly
    the same drawer with items organized in neat rows
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they're so customizable allows you to cut them and shape them to any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can so easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for sure buy!" —momonono

    Get a 10-foot roll from Amazon for $15.99.

    14. Plus an adjustable multi-level spice shelf can let you see what you actually have, all within the same footprint in a WAY more efficient matter. 

    reviewer pic of very messy kitchen cabinet for spices
    same reviewer's pic of space rack that has three tiers and hugs the shape of the kitchen cabinet
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I finally got tired of searching for the right spices in my cupboard and began searching for a solution. My spices are in a 16"-wide upper cabinet next to my stove. I love a particular brand of spice and will buy containers and refill bags to refill the bottle. My cabinet was overflowing. With this I was able to fit all my spices on the racks along with things in the middle and on the bottom. I relocated the bags that are not used but to fill the containers when empty to the shelf above so the majority of my bottles are visible! It was easy to put together and adjust the size. I love the finished organization!" —Lisa

    Get it from Amazon for $22.39.