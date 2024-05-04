31 Things That’ll Make A Long Flight Far More Bearable

1. An airplane seat back organizer because those seat back pockets are NEVER as big as you need them to be. With this, you can actually store your snacks, water bottle, and so much more without having to get up and get stuff out of the overhead throughout your flight.
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
My colleague Emma Lord owns and loves this: "I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada, and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie, and little snacks. The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff, and this was such a refreshing solution! Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!"
Promising review: "Very useful, especially when traveling with kids. Provided easy access and storage to things like water bottles, hand sanitizer, snacks, wipes, and headphones. I didn't have to access my carry-on." —JJ
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. Plus, a drink holder if you're a window seat person (what a view!) and never have all the room you need during beverage service on that tiny tray table. You can also put your phone, glasses, headphones, and other essentials there too.
Heads up — you can only use this if you're sitting in a seat that has access to a full window!
Promising review: "I used this for the first time on a 737. It was fabulous! It didn't intrude into my sitting space nearly as much as I expected. Because the actual window is recessed from the side wall, this only sticks out from the side wall about an inch. If you're considering this, you likely fly enough to know that seats aren't always aligned with the windows. If your window happens to be right beside your seat or the seat in front of you, this won't be of much use. But because it doesn't jut out as much as I thought, you can use it in more situations than I expected. And when you can use it, it's great! I love not having to have my entire tray table down just to hold a 3-inch cup. My only suggestion would be to add a place to hold trash until the flight attendant picks it up. This is very small, very lightweight, and very useful. I'll be taking it on every flight from here on." —JBC
Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
3. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount can help you watch what you want or take advantage of the movies available online for those budget airlines without TVs in the back of the seats. It'll work on the plane *or* while you wait to board.
Promising review: "Great idea, handy little gadget. It was a tiny bit bulkier than I wanted to pack, but I am so very glad I did! Took with me for a flight out of the country. Handy to be able to clamp or stand on a tray table to watch films aired via in-flight Wi-Fi. Sturdy, versatile, appears well made, and durable. Used with Samsung Galaxy Note 10+." —KLMCats
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. An Airfly wireless transmitter that'll let you connect your Airpods or any wireless headphones to your airplane seat...even without Bluetooth!
It also has a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "I was a little reluctant to purchase Airfly after reading the reviews, but I’m so glad I did! It worked perfectly on the plane, and while on my trip, I also used it to listen to music in the car. It acted like a speaker because I had no aux cable. It was great!" —Yamile cardozo
Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
5. An Apple AirTag for each bag to give you some peace of mind while you wonder how your checked bag is doing in the hold below.
Storytime: After traveling last summer carry-on only, and being a person who tries to carry on whenever possible, I finally bought a couple of Apple AirTags during Black Friday sales. And I am SO grateful I did. My normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!) so I had to check my bags for a December 2022 trip to Vienna and back from Prague (with a layover in Frankfurt). My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed in Newark, New Jersey, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that yes, my backpack AirTag was indeed with me, but my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany. (The screen grab is from an Amazon review, but you get the gist.) The AirTag also helped me track FedEx's delivery of the suitcase to my parents' house, where I was spending the holidays immediately after my Europe trip ended. I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. TL;DR: I think AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year. And I'm not the only one who thinks so.
Promising review: "I bought a pair of these AirTags for a trip to France, and I’m so glad I did! First of all, the setup is super easy. I had zero problems, and both were done in, like, five minutes. I put one in my purse and one in my suitcase. On the way back home, the airline lost my luggage. I checked the Find My Friends app, where the AirTag is tracked, and I could see that it never left the Charles de Gaulle airport. I felt more assurance being able to track my bag through the app as it made its way across the world back to me. 10/10 would recommend!" —Lindsay Kirby
Get it from Amazon for $29 (also available in a four-pack for $89).
6. A handbag organizer with LOTS of pockets to help you keep just about everything you could possibly need in your personal item below the seat in front of you.
Promising review: "I have always purchased handbags with lots of pockets and sections because I hate having to dig around trying to find something in the gaping hole of purses with no sections. But I have passed up so many cute bags because of this, and I was frustrated with having to do so. I purchased this medium size organizer, and I couldn't be happier!! It is very well-made, and it has so many great pockets to organize everything I need. THE BEST PART is, I can easily lift it out of one purse and put it into another one, and I always know where everything can be found. I wish I had gotten one of these years ago. When I first ordered this organizer, I didn't realize it had two zipper compartments on each side, and I was tickled to discover even MORE storage!!! With all the fun colors and patterns, it was hard to select one, but I've always been partial to polka dots. I love it and can't imagine anyone not being has pleased with this as I am!" —Ronna
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in sizes S-L and in 27 colors).
7. A handmade leather cord organizer to keep your wired listening BFFs from getting tangled up in your pocket or seat-back pocket.
Promising review: "No more tangled headphone cables! I bought a pair for my desk at home, and I'm purchasing another pair for my office. I love how neat and untangled my earbud cords are when using this organizer. It's leather, which I'm sure will last many, many years for such a great price." —Jane M
Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (available in six colors).
8. An electronics organizer with a place for just about every one of *your* and every member of your family's devices and corresponding cables so you don't get everything tangled up while placing items in the security line trays.
Promising review: "This is the perfect travel companion. It fits everything including an Apple TV, HDMI-to-VGA-converter, and multiple lightning and micro-USB cables. I haven't been disappointed at all. Plus, it packs nicely in a backpack and goes everywhere." —iamtheoneoff
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four sizes and four colors).
Or if you're traveling solo (like I normally do), you can get away with sticking your electronics cords into a zippered pencil or makeup pouch that'll also slip easily into your personal item.
9. Or a 30-pack of waterproof zippered pouches to help you organize a variety of things. Parents in the reviews rave about using these to get their family organized for travel. And because these are transparent, you can easily sift around in your carry-on to track down what you need to put in a security bin and push aside what can stay in your bag.
Promising review: "I bought these for a trip for my family of five. I like to plan in advance to make sure no one forgets anything! These were a lifesaver packing for three kids! I created a carry-on, toiletries, wires/chargers, and snacks pouch for everyone! I used clear sticker paper to create name labels, and it all worked perfectly! Would definitely recommend it if you need to travel with family and need to set things out and pack." —mommyandbri
Get them from Amazon for $17.99.
10. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo to tackle greasy roots without the aerosol formula or benzene. This'll even be easy to take to the bathroom toward the end of a red-eye.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it lasts longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $16.
11. A small hands-free portable dual charger can fit in your coat pocket or bag. And you can also easily use your phone while it charges!
This device has one full phone charge, meaning you can get the Apple Watch and an iPhone up to about 50% each from zero if you use the charger on both. If the device is actively charging, though, you can just use this as a charging dock for both devices overnight!
Promising review: "Being able to charge my iPhone 12 and my Apple Watch SE is a total lifesaver when traveling or just out on low battery power. Perfect for every pocket!" —aeonART
Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in six colors).