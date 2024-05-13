39 Things That’ll Help You Speed Up Everyday Chores If Your Default Speed Is Slow Motion

Promising review: "I got this because my mother has dementia and she kept putting away dirty dishes. 🤦🏽‍♀️ And believe it or not she has actually been using it and it definitely has been working! So I highly suggest buying this for parents or someone you know who has a similar problem!" —Raquel

Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in six styles).

Also check out a version that's completely silver without the red or green for $19.95.