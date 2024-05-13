39 Things That’ll Help You Speed Up Everyday Chores If Your Default Speed Is Slow Motion

1. A dishwasher magnet so everyone in the house is on the same page about whether it's OK to eat off a plate that's in the dishwasher instead of taking a survey.
Promising review: "I got this because my mother has dementia and she kept putting away dirty dishes. 🤦🏽♀️ And believe it or not she has actually been using it and it definitely has been working! So I highly suggest buying this for parents or someone you know who has a similar problem!" —Raquel
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in six styles).
Also check out a version that's completely silver without the red or green for $19.95.
2. A fast-drying sink stone caddy that can sidle up against your sink and make your dish brushes and sponges air out incredibly quicker — like, in less than two minutes! No more going in on your own dirty dishes 30 min after your roomie and feeling like you can't clean as well because your dishwashing tools are still soaking wet.
Momo Lifestyle is a small business that specializes in family-friendly homewares.
Promising review: "We got this for the bathroom that the kids us. Anybody with little kids will know that they make a constant mess. We had water all over the counter, mainly around the soap dispenser, and it was causing problems. This has helped a great deal. There is less water on the counter and I even like to put water on it sometimes just to watch it evaporate within about 60-90 seconds. It was totally worth the money." —David P.
Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
3. Plus a powerful dishwashing spray that, honestly, if you buy anything from this list, this should be it — especially if your old house *doesn't* include a dishwasher. You can spray down that casserole dish caked with enchilada sauce, let it sit, and you simply wipe and rinse away that saucy mess in a few minutes after you've conquered your meal.
I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well.
Get the starter pack from Amazon for $12.16.
4. A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp for an in-the-bowl solution that'll help keep things spic 'n' span for ya — leading to much quicker (or even less frequent) scrubbing.
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!
Promising review: "So surprised and pleased with how well this works! We are in a rental, and the bathrooms have no windows and no ventilation. Mold grows insanely fast. Pop one of these on the bowl as needed and no more mold, at all. Amazing!" —S
Get it from Amazon for $9.39.
5. A reusable roller dog hair remover might just have you tossing your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one (it has a sturdy brush system) picks up off your beloved couch that both you and your dog basically live on.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $28.95.
6. Some simple little towel clips can keep dishcloths and towels right where you want and need them instead of slipping off the faucet or oven door handle onto the floor.
7. A tub of heavy-duty cleaning wipes because despite the fact that you have 17 different cleaners under your kitchen sink, it is SO much easier to reach for a one-and-done wipe.
These work on almost any surface: leather, fabric, furniture, hardwood, pans, metal, WHEREVER. And! They'll clean up grease, oil, tar, dirt, ink, lipstick, nail polish, food, and a whole lot more.
Promising review: "Only within a couple seconds of using these wipes, I get a clean result. I am a busy mom of three, and need something quick that ACTUALLY works. This product is amazing. I would highly recommend. Renting an apartment, it's hard to clean the walls without removing the paint. This gets the job done 100%." —Sirena
Get a pack of 90 from Amazon for $14.98 (available in nine sizes/packs).
8. A broom and mop organizer you can mount on a closet wall for a tidy "after" so you won't worry about an avalanche when you open that door. You know what I'm talking about.
Promising review: "Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel, etc.) in our garage and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down, was able to fit them neatly in the holder. Liked it so much, going to install another next to it for the other items. The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed." —Rob C.
Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
9. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because the last time you walked into the guest bathroom it reminded you that you've been wanting to rewatch Saw. (BTW, the latest one is pretty good!)
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." —Awesome Guy
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
10. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Psst, I use this with great success on my shower in my rental apartment!
Promising review: "Bought this because of the reviews, and I’m not disappointed. I moved into a rental house that had a dirty tub with those yellow ring stains. I couldn’t get on my knees and scrub them, so I was excited to try this product. It took three sprays with drying time in between, but they are almost invisible. But do be careful because the residue can leave a slippery surface, which the directions warn about." —Michele
Get it from Amazon for $18.50.
11. A ~flexible~ sink strainer that'll easily bend to your every food-removing whim. It'll also catch the nonfood particles that end up in your sink!
I own one of these, and it does some HEAVY lifting in all sorts of matters, like when I finished off a Magic Eraser while cleaning some sneakers. This bb caught all the lil' eraser bits.
Promising review: "Wonderful! I rent, and if I ever leave here, these are going with me to wherever I go next. They are perfect, easy to keep clean, and look great." —Patricia A. Murphy
Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
12. A garbage disposal brush so you can safely clear the leftovers outta there without grossly (and unsafely) sticking your fingers down there. (Go watch the great horror movie To Let and then you'll *really* wanna buy this.)
Promising review: "I bought this because we moved into a rental duplex for a short time after selling our home. In my home I never had black food, mold, junk on the rubber part of the garbage disposal side until I rented. I hated sticking my hand with even a glove on and napkin. But this I can twist it inside and all around over and over and get it clean. I then run HOT, HOT water on it, and spray Lysol after I'm done. Will be buying one for my daughter." —Cyrilla B.
Get it from Amazon for $10.88.