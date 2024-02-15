27 Things That Made Reviewers More Comfortable On Cruises

1. An on-the-go Gillette razor that'll spare you some precious space in your bag without sacrificing quality.
It comes with one handle and one blade refill!
Promising review: "I bought these for a cruise last year. Cruise ship bathrooms are notoriously tiny, in the shower especially. Having a very short, comfortable handle made it extremely easy to shave in very tight quarters. The five blades made for a very close and smooth shave on my legs. All the better for island hopping! Seriously, I can honestly say that these are the best razors to do the job beautifully and comfortably that I've purchased in many, many years... Added bonus: ANY Venus razor can be mixed and/or matched with ANY Venus handle. So Experiment. Get your own Awesome combo... I've reordered three times and counting!" —CruisinTrkrs
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2. A set of Sea Bands with a little nub that targets the acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea. This'll be great in case anyone gets motion sick in the car or on a boatride.
Read more about acupressure and nausea at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
Promising review: "I returned from an eight-day cruise. These bands worked so well and were so comfortable that I forgot I was wearing them. I’m a person who can’t ride in a car as a passenger without getting sick, and to be on the water eight days no sickness, I will keep a pair with me at all times!" —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.53.
3. A pack of individually-wrapped ginger drops to stop nausea and seasickness in its tracks — without the doziness you might get from other remedies.
Tummydrops are a small biz.
I packed these drops a few years ago on a trip to Greece that entailed riding on two catamarans and three ferries. They turned out to work *quite well* given that I woke up the morning I was to get on a four-hour ferry ride at 2 p.m. with some serious nausea that I think is because I ate SO MUCH FETA CHEESE at dinner the night before. Truly too much of a good thing! I guzzled Sprite and loaded up on bread at lunch, and then sucked on three of these drops during the ferry ride and started to feel much better! I used them on several boat trips, including a catamaran ride where I thought I was gonna meet my maker the first 20 minutes due to rocky waters. ("Book a sailboat instead!" they said. "Catamaran or nothing!" we said.) And other people on the trip used the drops to help quell their tummy troubles too!
Promising review: "Ginger tummy drops were a real lifesaver. I’d read that ginger tummy drops were a good natural remedy for motion sickness. I took them on my recent vacation, and they didn’t disappoint. Car, air, cruise ship, speedboat, catamaran, tested. I highly recommend." —marcie jallali
Get a bag of 30 individually wrapped drops from Amazon for $10.44.
4. An aromatherapy anti-nausea inhaler you can easily slip into your pocket or bag for when your stomach is feeling a little iffy.
Basic Vigor is a small biz. Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.
Promising review: "We purchased these for our honeymoon cruise, and they saved us on so many days! Whether we had a headache or were feeling a little queasy from the boat, keeping this little guy in my purse was a pro tip I will be telling all future cruisers. Plus, it smells amazing." —Madison
Get two from Amazon for $11.99.
5. A fanny pack with a ton of storage room inside that has a long enough strap to wear crossbody *or* comfortably fit over outerwear for some hands-free adventures. And in case it looks familiar, TikTokers compare it to the Lulu waist bag. Plus, it's cute enough to wear for fashion and you can pack one fewer bag as a result.
I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers. The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. This was the only purse I brought for the whole trip and it performed its job flawlessly. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents. Having my hands free was wildly convenient for a number of reasons, including crawling around inside of an ice cave and putting out my hands for some extra balance while walking on sheets of ice along cliffs. Oh, and it comes in so so SO many colors.
Promising review: "My wife got this for our cruise but she loves it for every day as well. It's the perfect size, fits a ton without looking overstuffed, and super comfy." —Levi J.
Get it from Amazon for $18.98 (available in 31 styles).
6. A pair of lanyard ID holders with waterproof, detachable pouches so you can easily pay for stuff onboard or slip your badge into your pocket in case the nautical look doesn't jibe with your formal dinner attire.
Promising review: "Does the job you would want it to do. It also detaches if you need to hand your card to a waiter/waitress which is very convenient. The lanyard is a very comfortable material too." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $10.99 (available in 12 designs).
7. A cruise-approved power strip that's non-surge AND has USB-C, USB, and three standard outlet plugs that'll charge up all your devices you could possibly need on the ship or during excursions. Cabin with one outlet? NBD.
Promising review: "Necessary product for comfortable cruise! Only one outlet in the ship cabin, was very useful." —Keith D Bolling
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
8. Some Royal Caribbean–specific luggage tag holders to help protect and keep your luggage tags dry as your suitcases travel with you.
Promising review: "I bought these for our recent cruise after seeing a recommendation. I’m glad we did. I felt much more comfortable about our bags making it to our cabin using these protectors (a co-worker recently had her bags not show up, possibly because her paper tags got ripped off in transit). I like that they come with metal cables to attach to my bags and the plastic covers are very solid with metal rings that won’t rip." —Richard Woolf
Get four from Amazon for $12.99.
9. Tide sink packets with the perfect amount of detergent for a sink wash to help lighten your clothing load. Plus! These'll easily slide into the toiletries bag that you thought had no. more. room.
Each pack comes with three packets. And, because they *are* liquid, they'll easily slide into the side of your toiletries bag. I've packed these on international trips to much success!
Promising review: "Perfect for carry on (best way to travel) and can have the comfort of clean clothes as often as you like. Went on a two-week cruise with only a carry on and it was PERFECT. I washed a few garments every night and ALWAYS had clean clothes. I would spray with Downy Wrinkle Releaser and was ready to go." —LBerroa
Get nine packs from Amazon for $6.56.
10. An *very popular* off-the-shoulder jumpsuit suited for just about any sightseeing needs. But it'd also make an incredibly comfy flight outfit so you'll get many wears out of it on one trip.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising reviews: "Purchased this jumpsuit for a cruise. It is amazingly comfortable and fits perfectly. Normally I need to hem or alter the length but this was perfect due to the type of bottom. It could be dressed up with jewelry and a large belt. I liked the black one so much I ordered same in a maroon color." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 31 colors/patterns).
11. Pedialyte powder packets because there's nothing like a day spent exploring instead of worrying about hydrating yourself to completely wear you out on your bucket-list vacation. And idk about you, but I have a harder time reminding myself to drink water when I'm not at home. These efficiently help keep me hydrated and going when I travel. And they're much tastier than electrolyte tablets you dilute in water.
~Trust me~ when I tell you that these will work in a pinch. I bought them a few years ago to take on a bachelorette party to New Orleans, and everyone in the Airbnb was grateful I did. Since then, I always pack them on a vacation whether it's a go-go-go adventure or just sitting on a beach and downing some tropical drinks. On recent trips I've taken to drinking one in the morning when I wake up and one before I go to bed...that is if I can remember to do it. I swear by these and think they're why I'm able to do some marathon adventuring and just be normal tired after (and not dehydrated tired).
Promising review: "Necessary for cruising! Took these on a wedding cruise to Mexico. Between being active physically in the heat and drinking a ton of alcohol, these were perfect and so helpful to prevent dehydration and hangovers! #adulting" —Angelee Gens
Get a 24-count from Amazon for $25.59.
12. Or a set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier packets, an electrolyte drink mix infused with potassium and vitamin C you can stir into a bottle of water to help speed up your hydration. After all, on vacation you aren't so good at drinking water. So this is a great preventative measure. (I also personally love these for travel and hangovers, and hangovers while you're traveling.)
Psst — it's also gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free!
Promising review: "This stuff seriously works. Took on a five-day cruise when we had the unlimited drink package, and these Liquid I.V.s saved my life several times. Wouldn’t have made it to dinner/gotten off the ship the next morning without them." —Laura Bales
Get a pack of 16 for $23.45 (also available in sugar-free flavors).
13. A waterproof pouch that I buy for every water-adjacent vacation (so mostly warm-weather trips like Croatia and Greece). But! As soon as I booked my flight for Iceland, I bought one of these to take along to The Blue Lagoon. It survived rain, hail, and all kinds of steam rising off the water. Suffice to say, it'll work GREAT for cruising.
It fits any phone up to 100 mm x 170 mm (or about 3.9 inches x 6.7 inches). It also keeps out sand, dirt, and rain.
With these, I find that they're good for about a day due to condensation. So for a trip I'll buy 2–3, except for this one where I just knew I'd be in the water at The Blue Lagoon. And while I'm on the subject, check out a TikTok I made using the phone case! On the day I went, we had to duck and run inside because of rain. And it was hailing on us when I was in the water, so I head to face a certain way to keep from getting pelted in the face. But, when in Rome! Then we went inside and at lunch at the Lava Restaurant and it was GORGEOUS and clear outside post-lunch. So this case worked well taking pics in both bad and good conditions (as you can see from the two pics for comparison). I've used this case to take underwater pics, on boat rides, and have worn it with the lanyard jumping off a boat into water. So I really trust these!
Promising review: "Bought this to carry around my phone on a recent cruise for water-related activities. Although I never did get it completely submerged, it did get splashed on and I felt comfortable that my phone was protected. I also took a bunch of pictures from the camera while the phone was inside, and they came out just fine! You couldn't even tell it was inside the case!" —Midster158
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (available in 15 colors).
14. An anti-theft neck wallet that's also RFID-blocking so you can more easily navigate your ship excursions without having to keep your hands hovering over your pockets the entire time. Pickpockets exist and you've gotta be aware of 'em, but let's focus on taking in the sights.
15. Some motion-sickness patches seem to work better for a slew of reviewers than other past solutions that have side effects. They're waterproof *and* effective for up to 72 hours.
Promising review: "Just got off a cruise. So thankful for these. Worked great. I’ve used the prescription patches in the past and had the side effects of dry mouth and enlarged pupils. No side effects at all. Couldn’t even tell I was using them other than no illness from rough seas. Will definitely never go anywhere without these again. Ended up sharing with other passengers." —Jacqueline Stobbs
Get a 16-pack from Amazon for $5.99.