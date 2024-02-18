36 Things To Help You Spiff Up Your Clothes And Accessories If You’ve Put Off Polishing Your Shoes

1. A portable fabric shaver with three speeds to help defuzz your sweaters, sweatpants, coats, couches — all kinds of things! Before you consider upgrading from a beloved coat or sweater, give this gadget a spin.
This was an impromptu purchase once I realized just how bad my circa-2018 Asos midi coat was looking. It was SERIOUSLY fuzzy, and I'd been walking around in it, not even realizing it. How embarrassing for me! So I've been taking this fabric shaver to it while I finally watch Lost. It's a little loud but it is doing some WORK. I'm sharing a pic of a sleeve where you can see the difference it's making and also a glamour shot of the gobs of lint and fuzz it's removed from the coat. And unlike with other fabric shavers, there's no guessing how much charge the battery has left. This gadget has a little % countdown that's clear to read. My beloved coat is looking brand new!
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five colors).
2. A red wine stain remover you can keep on hand because, well, accidents happen! But you can be prepared for (at least some of) them!
Promising review: "This stuff is magic! Works in seconds! I highly, highly recommend." —Diane Harper
Get it from Amazon for $7.95.
3. A pack of dual-sided SneakErasers that'll do nearly everything that pair of Sambas you've been wearing for the past six months need for zhuzhing up. One side will cleans scuffs, dirt stains, and grime, and the other side whitens them.
Check out a TikTok of the SneakErasers in action.
Promising review: "I have a couple pairs of sneakers I stopped wearing because they started looking a bit grungy. Just couldn't justify throwing them away though, because they were still in great shape and not very old. I came across these sponges and took a chance. They work like a charm. I cleaned two pairs of shoes and could not believe the results! Awesome." —Spencer
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $10.77.
4. Magic Erasers that'll just, (UGH they're so good), revive most anything around your home. Use it on a grungy tub, marks on walls, sneaker soles, wooden outdoor furniture you thought was trash, so. Many. Things.
5. Needle-nose pliers that, if you don't already have a pair, you absolutely need. A pair like this is my most-used hand tool, thanks to their nimble ability to bend things gently, like warped earring hooks, Christmas tree ornaments, and just about anything else that needs some detailed handiwork.
Promising review: "These are excellent for jewelry repairs as that is what I do for a hobby. Now I can make intricate repairs with no problem. A very precise tool and a must for people who are into jewelry repair or making jewelry. Lightweight and the grip is excellent. Highly recommend these. Would order from this seller again." —kittylover
Get them from Amazon for $8.49+ (available in several sizes).
6. A cleaning pen that'll *gently* revive the look of your jewels that you DIDN'T EVEN REALIZE have grown cloudy over time. Don't worry — it's made with micro-fine cleansers, polishing agents, and a polymer for a pro-level shine at the price of your morning coffee order.
Promising review: "I worked several years in a fine jewelry store that sold this product. We used the Dazzle Stik from time to time to add a quick shine to merchandise that was just tried on, and on days our jeweler was not there to professionally clean items. I was always impressed with the instant shine the diamond stick provided. The brush tip is very helpful for getting under the stones and in the setting where gunk builds up, reducing that brilliant shine. I recently got engaged and immediately purchased a Diamond Dazzle stick of my own. It's the perfect way to quickly give my ring some shine before leaving the house. You simply brush, rinse, dry, and go. I don't feel this product replaces the need to professionally clean your jewelry every now and then, but it does help with the maintenance of that new shiny sparkle." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $6.84.
Check out our full review of Diamond Dazzle Stik here!
7. Some liquid fabric dye can give your canvas sneakers a new life. The Rit website has a TON of official tutorials!
Check out how to dye your canvas sneakers on Rit.
Get a bottle from Amazon for $5.99 (available in a range of colors).
8. And a powder fabric dye to help update anything in your closet you're feeling a bit meh about, has faded more than you'd like, or would serve you better in a different hue.
Promising review (for the pic on the right): "I used the bucket dying method on a white 100% cotton dress I bought from a thrift store. It worked perfectly. No blotchy bits or anything to give away that this dress was ever anything but yellow. The key is to follow the instructions. You'll want to use a cup of salt and a little squirt of soap with your hot water, and make sure everything is completely dissolved before dying your fabric. Also pre-wet the fabric. The RIT website has very clear instructions with various methods of dying. I highly recommend RIT dye." —Loren
Get it from Amazon for $4+ (available in 16 colors).
9. A jean button replacement kit in case the problem with your go-to pair is actually the hardware. Yes, $9 for a one-time fix can feel steep. But y'know what's steeper? Finding another pair and then paying for 'em. Oh, and there are MULTIPLE replacement buttons in this kit.
10. Grandma's Secret, an under-the-radar solution with serious stain-removing prowess — like, cleaning pen from a white leather couch.
It can remove oil, grease, ink, grass, and blood stains for all my vampires out there. Psst, a few months ago I recommended this to a friend who fell in a puddle of motor oil on a sidewalk, then accidentally wiped it on her camel coat. It got the stains out!
Promising review: "This stuff is so amazing. I'm a witness. My 2-year-old baby wrote all over my white leather couch. I tried multiple different things and nothing work but Grandma's Secret Spot Remover. I love this stuff." —L. Nix
Get two bottles from Amazon for $8.99.
11. A set of stainless steel underwires for resurrecting that bra that you thought met its demise in the wash back to working order. OK you're supposed to hand-wash bras, but just this one time you threw it in the wash and :(.
Promising review: "I was a little skeptical about ordering this product because I have no sewing skills but needed to replace broken underwires in two expensive bras. I watched the video and followed the instructions exactly as stated. I was amazed that the quality of this product is far more superior than what was in the bra! I will not name the shop that I purchase the 38G bras from, however, at $60 per bra, I should expect the garment to have this type of underwire vs the flimsy piece they put in it. My bras are restored and wearable again, and I highly recommend this product!" —Lauren H
Get it from Amazon for $8.20+ (available in several sizes).
12. Plus, some bra bands that can easily add some extra space to your trusty underthing you aren't quite ready to part with. Bras are incredibly expensive, and these aren't!
These are also great for creating a custom fit if you have trouble finding your exact size in stores.
Promising review: "These have been amazing during my pregnancy. I really can't rave enough. When my body started changing, I went out and bought a new bra (I'm a 32 and got a 34), but soon it started feeling tight on me. I didn't need another bra because the cups still fit fine, then I found these extenders, and they made all the difference! I can extend without buying new bras! They are sooo soft and comfortable, you can't really feel or tell they are there. I've already recommended them to all of my pregnant friends!" —Mari
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.59 (available in a variety of combos).
13. A puffer jacket repair kit to work around small rips and tears without having to toss a whole item of outerwear.
Puffer Jacket Repair is a small biz Etsy job specializing in, well, patches for puffer jackets!
Get it from Puffer Jacket Repair on Etsy for $11.18 (available in a variety of colors).
14. A shoe repair kit for anyone who wears down their heels like it's their job. With some online instruction, you can do the task yourself instead of taking it to the repair shop.
15. An eyeglasses repair kit with tons of screws, nose pads, specialty tweezers, and just about everything else to fix that pair that's been just about everywhere with you but you don't want to replace just yet.
Promising review: "Everything looks exactly as it does in the picture. I used this kit to repair sunglasses, one pair the lens came off so I was able to add new screws to re-attach that, the other pair both the arms came off and I was able to re-attach those as well so I am very happy with this kit. It comes with plenty of screws in case I need to repair any more sunglasses." —malaika t.
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
16. A similar earring repair kit that'll let you keep wearing your faves instead of replacing them, even if they were only a few bucks.
Most of the reviews are for people who make earrings but they say the parts are very high quality, which'll be great for repairs!
Promising review: "If you are looking for a PERFECT starter kit for making earrings, this is it! The tweezers, pliers, and the ring are sturdy and excellent quality. You get so many eye hooks and rubber earring backs. Every bit of this is amazing quality and I don’t believe you will regret buying it." —Katherine Romo
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in silver or white).
17. All-purpose super glue you can keep on hand for shoe emergencies, like when my metal toe cap fell off a pair of flats during a lunch break stroll.
Find you a bottle that will work on everything. Then buy one for home and another for work. This formulation (in new packaging) bonds leather, cork, paper, cardboard, wood, chipboard, fabric, metal, ceramic, rubber, and hard plastics like Plexiglas, polycarbonate, polystyrene and PVC.
Get it from Amazon for $2.86.
18. A sewing repair instructional book and a simple sewing kit so that pile of clothes in your laundry room you need to take to the tailor disappears.
Seriously, knowing how to perform a simple running stitch on a fallen hem in thread that matches the color of the fabric or sewing a button back on your coat will save you so much money, even if you plan on taking it to the tailor or dry cleaner to do the repair for you! (I make those at-home repairs all the time.)
Promising review (for the book): "I have always wanted to be a bit more 'crafty' with a needle and thread but readily admit to having little skill. I love that this book has numerous pictures to help guide you, it's a lot easier when you know what the stitch is supposed to look like. I would definitely recommend this book for beginners." —Tiffany
Get them from Amazon: book for $3.75+ and sewing kit for $5.95
19. A two-pack of deodorant-removing sponges to rub away those ghostly stains that you ALL TOO OFTEN realize are a thing once you're wearing your dang shirt.
20. A messy eater stain treater that's geared toward parents, but this adult could probably really put to use. No more retiring a shirt thanks to spaghetti dinners. It's safe for kids and pets so everyone in the fam can reap the benefits.
Promising review: "This product is seriously amazing. I don’t understand what sets it apart from everything I’ve ever tried on food stains. But, I can say that it has saved multiple articles of clothing from pizza sauce and chocolate ice cream (constant culprits in our home)." —Ashley
Get two bottles from Amazon for $7.95.