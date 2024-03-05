Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    50 Things That'll Finally Help Give You Your Dream Home

    And you won't even have to change your mailing address.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A faux-sheepskin rug you can throw on your ugliest arm chair and turn into your throne where you'll wield the most important of decisions, like which series to binge-watch this weekend.

    wicker chair with white faux sheepskin rug thrown on it
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $16.98+ (available in three colors).

    2. A seashell pillow for MUCH cheaper than you'll see in a cool vintage shop. Seriously though, your other throw pillows can use a new bud.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Wow. This pillow is so beautiful. I seriously can't stop looking at it. The color is so vibrant." —Jackie

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in 11 colors).

    3. A bidet toilet attachment for a spa-like experience to get you squeaky clean. Just think of all the closet space you're going to free up when you require FAR less TP!

    close up of the bidet attachment with dials
    Amazon

    We reviewed the best toilet paper and recommend this for our highest price point for efficiency's sake. And it's an easy install on your toilet. Even for renters!

    Get it from Amazon for $37+ (available in three colors).

    4. Lighted curtains you can layer with some sheer curtains for an ethereal look indoors or outdoors on the reg. Staying inside and getting your money's worth on your rent or mortgage is going to feel way more glamorous.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Get them from Amazon: 300 LED light curtain for $19.99 and sheer curtains for $14.99+ (available in several colors and lengths)

    5. A velvet futon so impressive that no one will believe it's a futon because we're all so used to those unsightly metal behemoths. Folding it out into a sleeping surface will be your new fave magic trick.

    navy velvet futon that looks like a mid-century couch with wood legs
    Amazon

    I can say that because I owned a metal behemoth for, like, six years. Major FYI: You can shop tons of The Novogratz home decor on Amazon.

    Get it from Amazon for $282.76+ (available in five colors).

    6. Peel-and-stick wallpaper to help you get a snazzy DIY look 'til you're on an interior designer budget. It'll happen for ya' one day.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    This removable wallpaper is self-adhesive so you don't have to worry about using pastes or glues, and is repositionable for easy installation.

    Promising review (for left): "Huge fan of this wallpaper. It’s very easy to install and looks super cute. I put this up in our half bath and it looks very impressive. Pattern is easy to match up." —Katie Currid

    Get a 20.5" x 16.5' roll from Amazon for $29.49+ (available in six colors).

    7. velvet slipcover to give your ragged old couch a complete new look. Plus, the slipcover comes with straps to keep it in place so you don't have to futz with it all the time.

    Reviewer before/after of their couch with the pink velvet slip added. The after pic shows couches that look brand new and completely different.
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $42.49+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).

    8. And a stretchy arm chair slipcover to help transform that perfectly fine (but hideous) chair you found on Facebook Marketplace for a song.

    arm chair with ripped seat cushion and ugly floral print
    the same chair covered in a solid gray slipcover
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Before and after putting it on. I couldn’t be happier. This chair has been through and lot and I just wasn’t ready to pry with it. The cover was easy to put in and so soft." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $20.39+ (available in 19 solid colors).

    9. Or perhaps some washable dining chair slipcovers so you can make actual use of that dining set your aunt is offering up for free but isn't quite your style. Reviewers say they're super easy to use and work on various sized chairs.

    dining table with brown wood back chairs and brown seat cushions
    the same dining setup with light gray floral pattern slipcovers on the chair giving the impression that the chairs are upholstered in that fabric
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "These arrived yesterday and they was so easy for me to put on. Only took about 10 minutes for six chairs. From nasty white chairs to a nice gray and white cover. I LOVE THESE SO MUCH THAT I WILL BIY MORE TO CHANGE OUT MY COLORS FOR CHRISTMAS TIME AND ALL HOLIDAYS. Well worth the price we payed. I’m in love with my new chairs now. IT WAS MY HUSBANDS IDEA FOR ME TO BUY MORE. ❤️" —lisa browning

    Get six from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in 35 solid colors and prints).

    10. An enviable Dutch oven to match your kitchen, but won't break the bank like the holy grail Le Creuset. Some day. Some. Day.

    deep blue dutch oven on a stovetop
    Amazon

    This enameled cast-iron beaut will be worth its weight in use over and over again.

    Get it from Amazon for $79.90 (available in several colors and sizes).

    11. A 12-piece non-stick cookware set so you live the dream and hang up all your pots and pans for display in your kitchen. Martha wishes. 

    Cookware set including pots, pans, and utensils on a kitchen counter
    Amazon

    Each piece is diamond-reinforced, has a non-stick coating, Made Without PFOA, and dishwasher-safe. Includes 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart Dutch oven with lid and stainless steel steamer basket, 4-quart deep sauté pan with lid, 10” square griddle pan, bamboo turner, and spoon.

    Promising review: "I bought this set 3 years ago. I use them all the time, and they’ve held up beautifully. No scratches, no weird stains, no food stuck to the pan. I was thinking that I wanted new pans (for the color, nothing more), but these work so well that I’m not replacing them." —emmyson

    Get them from our Goodful collection on Amazon for $78.40+ (available in four colors).

    12. A grout pen you can use to work some *cheap magic* so you don't have to stare at the stained grout and imagine what it used to look like. Grout takes up a teeny bit of space but, as you can see from the pics, makes a huge impact!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We moved into our new home, and the shower had a really yellow grout. Cleaning didn’t do anything, and I saw this grout pen online. What a saver! Otherwise, I would have just hired someone to replace my shower. I used this grout pen, and my husband was so impressed :D The tip loses its shape fast, but just pull out the TIP AND FLIPPED IT OVER, and you’ll have a new tip." —jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    13. A peel-and-stick faux-gel tile backsplash that's mold-, heat-, and moisture-resistant — and will give your kitchen the ultimate easy makeover montage.

    The backsplash installed in a kitchen
    One sheet of the backsplash
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We did a kitchen facelift this summer, repainting and making everything look fresh. We were looking at The Home Depot version of these, which are more than double the price. We decided to go for these instead and they are amazing!! I put them up myself in about two hours. I did buy the adhesive spray just in case but it wasn’t needed, even for the few I had to peel off and re-stick to center correctly. These aren’t too difficult to apply but definitely require patience. It is 100% worth the buy for a DIY affordable update!" —Hope Consilvio

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $29.97.

    14. Some chalked paint that'll transform all sorts of furniture and surface eyesores. That dresser with the horrible stain color? Np. 

    A customer review before and after photo showing the brick around their fireplace going from red to white
    A customer review before and after photo of their dresser
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This paint works marvelously for staining interior brick! I researched for a long time and looked at many project reports for staining a raw brick fireplace. Finally, I committed to this chalk paint and my fireplace looks better than any I have seen elsewhere. I diluted it to a half paint, half water ratio, applied one coat with a brush, and worked it into holes and crevices with a sponge. Very easy to do, especially if surroundings are appropriately protected from the very thin splashy paint." —maina donaldson

    Get it from Amazon for $17.50+ (available in 12 colors).

    15. A scratch-off state map as a cool reminder to finally take that road trip out west to commune with nature, far FAR away from other people.

    Amazon

    I own a similar U.S. map and posted it on my Instagram and everyone asked me about it! It's gorgeous, oh-so satisfying to scratch off once I've visited another state, and has started so many convos with friends who want to take trips to the same places I want to go.

    Get it from Amazon for $25.40.

    16. A cat tree (an actual faux tree) so your fave felines can frolick in a fixture that fits in with your house plant collection. We love a multi-functional piece!

    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $101.30+ (available in four colors and three sizes). BTW, the largest size is shown.

    17. A set of soap dispensers you can decant your shower products into for a spa vibe. (No one has to know that's 99 cent-store shampoo!)

    A customer review photo of four soap dispensers in their shower.
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased these to use as shampoo, conditioner, and body wash dispensers. I wanted our shower to look like a spa! They are great quality and many people I know have copied our idea, so they are a hit! Very high quality, the plunger part is always the most important part. These are metal and not plastic, something which seems to be hard to find when looking for dispensers." —Rebecca Morea

    Get set of two from Amazon for $16.99.

    18. Or a set of reusable dispenser bottles (with nice labels!) that give the same vibe as some of the outrageously expensive toiletries you've probably seen in a fancy restaurant bathroom.

    Reviewer&#x27;s shampoo, conditioner, and body wash bottles are shown on the wall of a shower
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these bottles. They make everything uniform and high-end looking for a fraction of the price. They hold up amazing. I bought another set for my second bathroom." —Cindy

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available with or without the wall mounts).

    19. An indoor-friendly hammock chair (you could also hang up on a covered patio) that'll give hanging out a new meaning. Add a throw pillow and you'll never want to leave.

    close up of the hammock swings with tassels hanging down from it
    amazon.com

    "Roger, plz forward all my calls to the hammock."

    Promising review: "If I had to pick one product to stand by for all of eternity, it would be this swing. First of all, it’s darling. We could start and end with its Anthro-Free People vibe alone. But those websites would sell it for an amount comparable to your mortgage and this little number is so ridiculously reasonable, it’s almost wasteful not to buy it. You can buy a pair and not be stuck slurping ramen for the rest of the month. Also, this swing is like therapy. But cheaper. Pop in some ear buds, hop in, close your eyes and swing. YPhone ringing? Kids yelling? House on fire? Whatever. You’re swinging." —Sincerely Becca

    Get it from Amazon for $62.99.

    20. A super adaptable sofa you can take apart piece by piece and then swap out covers for over the years. Aka, you can buy one couch and build onto it as you build your life! Awwwwww.

    instagram.com, instagram.com

    The pieces are relatively light for furniture, easily come part for moving, and can be added to onto over time with new sections. Also, there are tons of WASHABLE cover o