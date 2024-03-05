50 Things That'll Finally Help Give You Your Dream Home

1. A faux-sheepskin rug you can throw on your ugliest arm chair and turn into your throne where you'll wield the most important of decisions, like which series to binge-watch this weekend.
2. A seashell pillow for MUCH cheaper than you'll see in a cool vintage shop. Seriously though, your other throw pillows can use a new bud.
3. A bidet toilet attachment for a spa-like experience to get you squeaky clean. Just think of all the closet space you're going to free up when you require FAR less TP!
4. Lighted curtains you can layer with some sheer curtains for an ethereal look indoors or outdoors on the reg. Staying inside and getting your money's worth on your rent or mortgage is going to feel way more glamorous.
5. A velvet futon so impressive that no one will believe it's a futon because we're all so used to those unsightly metal behemoths. Folding it out into a sleeping surface will be your new fave magic trick.
6. Peel-and-stick wallpaper to help you get a snazzy DIY look 'til you're on an interior designer budget. It'll happen for ya' one day.
7. A velvet slipcover to give your ragged old couch a complete new look. Plus, the slipcover comes with straps to keep it in place so you don't have to futz with it all the time.
Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
Get it from Amazon for $42.49+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).
8. And a stretchy arm chair slipcover to help transform that perfectly fine (but hideous) chair you found on Facebook Marketplace for a song.
Promising review: "Before and after putting it on. I couldn’t be happier. This chair has been through and lot and I just wasn’t ready to pry with it. The cover was easy to put in and so soft." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $20.39+ (available in 19 solid colors).
9. Or perhaps some washable dining chair slipcovers so you can make actual use of that dining set your aunt is offering up for free but isn't quite your style. Reviewers say they're super easy to use and work on various sized chairs.
Promising review: "These arrived yesterday and they was so easy for me to put on. Only took about 10 minutes for six chairs. From nasty white chairs to a nice gray and white cover. I LOVE THESE SO MUCH THAT I WILL BIY MORE TO CHANGE OUT MY COLORS FOR CHRISTMAS TIME AND ALL HOLIDAYS. Well worth the price we payed. I’m in love with my new chairs now. IT WAS MY HUSBANDS IDEA FOR ME TO BUY MORE. ❤️" —lisa browning
Get six from Amazon for $40.99+ (available in 35 solid colors and prints).
10. An enviable Dutch oven to match your kitchen, but won't break the bank like the holy grail Le Creuset. Some day. Some. Day.
11. A 12-piece non-stick cookware set so you live the dream and hang up all your pots and pans for display in your kitchen. Martha wishes.
Each piece is diamond-reinforced, has a non-stick coating, Made Without PFOA, and dishwasher-safe. Includes 8” fry pan, 10” fry pan, 2-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart Dutch oven with lid and stainless steel steamer basket, 4-quart deep sauté pan with lid, 10” square griddle pan, bamboo turner, and spoon.
Promising review: "I bought this set 3 years ago. I use them all the time, and they’ve held up beautifully. No scratches, no weird stains, no food stuck to the pan. I was thinking that I wanted new pans (for the color, nothing more), but these work so well that I’m not replacing them." —emmyson
Get them from our Goodful collection on Amazon for $78.40+ (available in four colors).
12. A grout pen you can use to work some *cheap magic* so you don't have to stare at the stained grout and imagine what it used to look like. Grout takes up a teeny bit of space but, as you can see from the pics, makes a huge impact!
13. A peel-and-stick faux-gel tile backsplash that's mold-, heat-, and moisture-resistant — and will give your kitchen the ultimate easy makeover montage.
Promising review: "We did a kitchen facelift this summer, repainting and making everything look fresh. We were looking at The Home Depot version of these, which are more than double the price. We decided to go for these instead and they are amazing!! I put them up myself in about two hours. I did buy the adhesive spray just in case but it wasn’t needed, even for the few I had to peel off and re-stick to center correctly. These aren’t too difficult to apply but definitely require patience. It is 100% worth the buy for a DIY affordable update!" —Hope Consilvio
Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $29.97.
14. Some chalked paint that'll transform all sorts of furniture and surface eyesores. That dresser with the horrible stain color? Np.
Promising review: "This paint works marvelously for staining interior brick! I researched for a long time and looked at many project reports for staining a raw brick fireplace. Finally, I committed to this chalk paint and my fireplace looks better than any I have seen elsewhere. I diluted it to a half paint, half water ratio, applied one coat with a brush, and worked it into holes and crevices with a sponge. Very easy to do, especially if surroundings are appropriately protected from the very thin splashy paint." —maina donaldson
Get it from Amazon for $17.50+ (available in 12 colors).