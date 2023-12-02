Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Take Home Improvement Into Your Own Hands: 40 Simple Upgrades You Can Tackle Yourself

    Applying a window film (without tools and in about 10 minutes) will only help your nosy neighbor problems.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Try an oil stain remover capable of annihilating that grease stain that you thought made your garage or driveway a goner.

    A series of customer review photos showing an oil stain being removed from the sidewalk
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up. It broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there. My driveway is smooth concrete so I can't vouch for what would happen with a rougher surface but whoever makes this stuff is a genius. If they tried to take on World Peace, Earth would be a better place." —AmazonBob

    Get it from Amazon for $17.97.

    2. Add magnetic garage handles and faux windows that'll bring some serious curb appeal to your home for an EXTREMELY small fraction of the price of getting some carriage-style doors. Seriously, just stick them on like you do magnets on a fridge. We're starting out very easy here, folks.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "The magnets are super strong. Purchased two sets but only used one set of 'handles,' I wasn’t a fan of how close I had to place each set next to each other with the narrow spacing on the door itself. Paired with the magnetic 'windows,' it looks like a brand-new door!" —MrsPirate

    Get them from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in several sets and variations).

    3. *Easily* install curtains with NoNo Brackets, aka curtain rod brackets that fit onto your existing blinds so that you don't have to fool with drilling any holes and having to spackle them later or (!!!) get charged when you move out of your rental.

    A customer review photo showing a close up of the bracket on the window
    A customer review before and after photo showing their window with vertical blinds and then with curtains
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $21.95 (also available in brown, black, gold, and brass, and also available in inside-mount brackets).

    4. Or if you're more than willing to drill some holes, put curtain rods 6–12 inches above the tops of your windows to make your ceilings feel taller.

    floral curtains with pom pom trim on them in a living room
    Amazon

    Trust me, it won't look weird! Just remember to account for that extra needed length when buying curtains.

    Get two curtain panels from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 curtain patterns).

    5. Swap out one of those weird long pillows (sorry!) for a ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep the temps in your home just as you like them. It'll just look like a natural part of your door, so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit B.

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in four colors).

    6. Maxed out your bookshelves? Mount a floating bookshelf as a clever excuse to display your to-read pile.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately 5–7 hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" —LaBuenaVidaMere

    Get a set of three from Amazon for $29.43 (available in two finishes and two sizes).

    7. Or buy a guided gallery wall kit in case you haven't gone as far as buying frames just yet. It comes with seven frames, a hanging template, hardware, and some pretty black-and-white prints you can use as placeholders 'til you figure out which pics will go in this place of honor.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this set! It was delivered quickly, all of the frames and glass came in perfect condition. My favorite part of the entire thing was the guide it came with. After putting the pictures in the frames, I hung the guide, made sure it was level, and drilled the holes right into the paper. Everything came out level, the frames and pictures look great. Definitely happy with this purchase." —Cristina C Sanchez

    Get it from Amazon for $49.95.

    8. Cover up dings and discoloration on door frames and molding with some wood scratch cover so everything will blend in like normal. Also, it requires no sanding or refinishing! Cue to you on the prowl for more wood surfaces you can fix up.

    reviewer's before pic of door frame with worn away finish
    reviewer's after pic of door frame with a fixed finish that looks normal
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!

    Get a four-pack from Amazon for $13.78.

    9. And hide smaller scratches on your fave furniture with a set of wood repair markers. We love a repair instead of a replacement product!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it too as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than marker. I also used them to stain wood filler in two spots in my maple kitchen cabinets where a previous home owner had hung a paper towel holder and I really struggle to see the hole! It looks fantastic. I highly recommend this set. It’s a good value and works very well." —Shane

    Get a set of 13 from Amazon for $7.99.

    10. Get to know this marble lookalike of self-adhesive film because maybe a bath remodel is not in the stars but you can fake a new countertop on the cheap. All ya' need is this and a bit of patience. It's also great for kitchen countertops!

    on top a reviewer's plain bathroom counter, on the bottom the same counter covered in marble film
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this adhesive film to turn two cheap IKEA tables into less cheap looking IKEA tables because I'm not made of money, but I would like others to believe I am. Super simple to use and you get a ton of it for the price. I was really pleased overall. The pattern actually looks like marble, not a weird pixel-y repetitive pattern so that's great as well. Also it was delivered same day which was miraculous as my DIY initiative tends to fade approximately 48 hours after I discover a project I want to do." —Spencer House

    Get it from Amazon for $18.11.

    11. String up some (truly easy) under-cabinet lights to bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets that you wish you could replace. This'll instantly make your kitchen look *so* expensive.

    kitchen with plain white stock cabinets with lights underneath them to make it look so much better
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I had my doubts but I thought, what the heck, for the price I'd give them a try. I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets) They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" —pauly

    Get a 10' strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $19.80.

    12. Hang up some fishing rod organizers for your garage door so you can actually park your car in there. Maybe even two! Can't you just imagine the "before" montage of you walking through the maze of garage sports equipment?

    inside of a car garage door with racks that hang fishing poles horizontally without disturbing the use of the garage doors
    Amazon

    Hardware included for easy, no tool installation on standard garage doors. If the door is a hard insulated or wood door, self tapping screws are not included but can be shipped at no cost. Can also be installed on walls and ceilings. Give the inventor of these racks an award because they are damn clever!

    Promising review: "I have to say I’m pissed that I didn’t come up with this idea first. Great product. It is a must-have if you fish and need space in the garage. Easy to install, works like a champ. I showed my neighbors and the reactions are all the same. OMG!!!!!" —David

    Get them from Amazon for $35+ (available in two sizes).

    13. String up waterproof globe lights for a big style impact when hung along your roofline, draped on outdoor structures like a pergola, or just strung up solo so you can enjoy the lights *and* the stars.

    reviewer pic of the string lights along roofline in back of house by a pool patio area
    reviewer pic of lights strung up in lines above a patio area with benches
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Reviewers note that you should remove the bulbs before stringing up the strands and then install the bulbs.

    Promising review: "These lights were perfect for my patio, I've recieved plenty of compliments so far. The Edison light bulbs and beautiful and offer the perfect amount of lighting for any occasion...the clips were ideal for my eaves, the overhang of the roof, which made for simple installation...now just need to find a dimmer capable of handling the required wattage and the package will be complete." —Brody Vins

    Get a strand from Amazon for $13.24+ (available in five styles and four lengths).

    14. And stake solar lights along a walkway or pond right where you need 'em. Lighting is key for getting more use out of your outdoor space. Oh, and they look nice in the daylight too!

    the solar lights at night
    the solar night along a walkway in the day
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Impressed with the size of the cell which provides a larger surface area for charging. The lights are the brightest I've seen for a solar light and the illumination covers a nice range. Placed them along my pond giving the place a classy look." —Percussionist

    Get six from Amazon for $19.99.

    15. Put in a fresh new set of switch plates that'll help 'em blend into those (hopefully!) freshly painted walls, even if the landlord painted the switch plates to match (YOU CAN STILL TELL). Can you screw in a screw? Then you can handle this transformative swap.

    old mismatched switchplate being removed from the wall
    Elizabeth Lilly

    And if you're especially petty, you can copy my move of saving said switch plates with a piece of marked duct tape so you know where you put 'em when you leave. This was one of the first things I did in my current apartment, thus rendering the switch plates barely noticeable — which is how I like them!

    Get a 10-pack of plates for plugged outlets for $8.66+ and a variety of switch plates from Amazon.

    16. And borrow a little air space above your go-to outlet with an outlet shelf *just* large enough for your electric toothbrush. If you've put on a regular outlet cover, you've got this!

    Amanda / Amazon / Via amazon.com, Amazon Customer / Amazon / Via amazon.com

    FYI, it installs like a regular outlet cover. Of course except with the wonderful shelf. Can also be installed so the shelf is below the outlet.

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this thing! I have much less clutter on my sink thanks to this. If there's anyone not sure if it will fit due to an object, all you need is 1.25 inches of space between the edge of your existing outlet plate and the piece of furniture. I have a GFCI with a standard wall plate." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four colors). And check out a larger outlet shelf.

    17. Kick the blinds to the curb and get some privacy without the cord (it can be dangerous for kids and pets!) by applying a window film that'll still let in SO much light. I did this to my bathroom window and congratulate myself for it every day.

    reviewer&#x27;s window with holographic geometric frosted covering
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a weird skinny window in my house where no normal window covering works. People walking on our community trail can see up into our upstairs bathroom when the light is on and it's dark outside. Not a good plan at all. So I used this window film and cut different-sized circles and placed then on this window to interrupt the view into the house. Worked perfectly! Very easy to use." —Marsgard

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 11 sizes).

    18. Up your curb appeal with a metal kick plate that'll spiffy up your front door and catch all kinds of shoe prints and scuffs.

    A customer review before and after photo showing their door with the kick plate attached
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "It arrived quickly and in perfect condition. There is a layer of protective plastic film over the metal to keep it from getting scratched or damaged. It comes with matching screws. I pre-drilled the holes to make the installation easier. Easy upgrade project that can make your door more beautiful or is great for hiding damage." —kmr

    Get it from Amazon for $37.05.

    19. Use a bottle of leather conditioner to revive your leather goods *even* as large as a leather couch! Welcome to your next project while you catch up on the latest ep of your fave true-crime podcast!

    reviewer&#x27;s before and after pic of red worn couch that looks drastically better after applying the leather conditioner.
    amazon.com

    Reviewers note that using this may darken the leather, so keep that in mind!

    Promising review: "Excellent product! So happy I tried it! I wore kitchen gloves and smoothed a thin layer of the product all over the couch, instead of using the cloth. Went way faster and I didn’t waste product soaked up by the cloth." —Kristie

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99.

    20. Remove all sorts of stubborn rings that've been staring at you every time you're in the washroom using a pumice stone toilet bowl cleaner. Nope, you do NOT need a new toilet. Your OG just requires some zhuzhing.