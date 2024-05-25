67 Summer Products You Basically Can’t Go Wrong Adding To Your Life

1. A pair of Thigh Society cooling shorts WITH a built-in pocket can save your inner thighs during that sunset walk on the beach.
Promising review: "These are perfect for under dresses, even in the hot, humid summer. The pocket is perfect to slip my phone in so I can be hands-free. Great quality! I have two pairs, one black and one beige." —Amanda Martinez
Get it from Thigh Society for $39+ (available in women's sizes XS–2XL, four lengths, and in nine colors).
2. Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer (with SPF 30) has reviewers gushing over it for plenty of good reasons. They say it absorbed well, foundation glided over it, and it made their full face stand up to summer heat! Plus, it comes in four problem-solving formulas.
Promising review (for the mattifying): "This primer is bomb. I used it for the first time during a three-day music festival in dry 93-degree weather. My makeup still looked good after 10 hours of sweating." —Abby Meyer
Get it from Amazon for $16.05 (available in blurring, mattifying, illuminating, and color-correcting formulas).
3. Kopari Sun Shield On-The-Glow Sheer Sunscreen Stick packs SPF 40 for a verrrrrrry glittery effect on your skin while keeping it from sizzling in the sun. I just used this at a Las Vegas music festival and got away (mostly) unscathed. (I got a little lazy at the end and missed a few little spots on one shoulder.)
Note that some reviewers gave it fewer than 5 stars bc it has a LOT of glitter in it, and they desired a mere shimmer. This thing will make you sparkle like a Twilight vampire. I kept this in my bag and reapplied it throughout the sunny day as needed. It went on smooth and cool, and didn't feel greasy despite my ~hourly application. It's pricier than my beloved Neutrogena solid SPF but it's extra fun for a music festival or sultry vacation.
Get it from Amazon for $29.
4. A drink-dispensing cooler with a wide top, lockable taps, and a liquid-level viewing panel so you can mix your famous sangria right on your patio instead of mixing in your kitchen and then hauling it outside. Your pals are going to ask where you snagged this beaut.
Promising review: "Used it for a party that a neighbor has catered so no food needed, but I never go to someone's house without bringing something. This was a hit, and a few people at the party were adding it to their Amazon cart at the party," —signs
Get it from Amazon for $104.99+ (available in three colors and in 3- or 6-gallon sizes).
5. And some reusable ice packs you simply fill with water and then store flat when note in use. Psst, when it comes to keeping stuff cool for as long as possible in a cooler, mix in some ice packs with actual ice because, yes, the ice packs keep the ice cool/frozen for longer, too!
Promising review: "I found these on sale! They already seemed like a great deal, but on sale, it was even more of a no-brainer of a purchase. I use these for traveling with coolers on long road trips and at the beach in my backpack cooler. They are perfect for 24-hour travel and stay cool even in Florida heat at the beach!" —Mkirby
Get four from Amazon for $28.99 (available in other sizes).
6. Some vinyl picnic table and bench covers reviewers found extremely helpful for camping and park use, BUT will also help your OG picnic table in your yard look more presentable while protecting you from splinters.
7. A hook and ring game that'll work in even tiny outdoor spaces. Every backyard needs some kind of game element! You'll def be able to squeeze in this one.
Tiki Toss is a small business that took a classic hook and ring game to the next level by creating several unique ways to play it.
Promising review: "We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing Tiki Toss. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." —jzek
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two sizes).
8. A packable pop-up tent will give baby ALL the shade at the beach because the beach CAN be great. You just gotta be prepared!
Promising review: "We loved having this tent on our beach trip with our baby. It was so easy and lightweight to carry with us and gave plenty of sun protection for our baby. We will be using this with each beach trip in the future!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
9. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray to stave off frizz and give you a glass-like sheen thanks to its anti-humidity powers. Even in the nastiest of weather. AND it's formulated for its effects to last through several washes. (Something to which I can attest.)
Promising review (for pic on the left): "LOVE this product sooooo much! I’m obsessed! I am of mixed race and have very curly frizzy hair naturally. Even with relaxer my hair has always had dry looking frizzy ends. I have tried so many different products but nothing else compares. Best by far!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review (for pic on the right): "I NEEDED to try this product after all the positive hype. It certainly did live up to my expectations. I went from balayage to a medium brown color with my hair. The bottom part of my hair was still very porous from the bleaching. After blow drying my hair where the blonde was it was never smooth. Not anymore! My hair is so smooth and healthy looking. I absolutely love this product and I highly recommend it. It has completely transformed my hair." —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $26.60 (sulfate-, gluten-, alcohol-, and paraben-free).
10. A Thermacell mosquito repellant that also serves as a light source so you can squeeze in more hours on the patio without getting eaten alive by bugs. It works for a 20-foot zone!
Promising review: "I live near water and have animals = I get bugs. With one of these placed at each of my doors or windows outside = I get no flying bugs inside. Finally. During winter, truly no flies inside. During summer, an occasional fly/mosquito slips through the circumference. Overall, it saved me one summer when we were getting 10 mosquito bites a day. After I started using this, no mosquito bites! (Dogs do not even notice its existence)." —Christine D.
Get it from Amazon for $44.44.
11. A bug bite suction tool that'll help you out with existing bites to remove the irritating venom, and help reduce itchiness, pain, and swollenness. Plus it works on other insect stings. Think about all the scratching you could've saved yourself!
Promising review: "I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times — so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived on Monday and on Tuesday morning I woke up with a bug bite on my arm. I used this little tool (3x per the instructions) and documented with photos. Immediately after using, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bump/bite was gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.