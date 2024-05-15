If You Feel Like Nature Is Out To Get You In The Summer, These 61 Products Might Just Be The Defense You Need

1. A packable pop-up tent will give baby ALL the shade at the beach because the beach CAN be great. You just gotta be prepared!
Promising review: "We loved having this tent on our beach trip with our baby. It was so easy and lightweight to carry with us and gave plenty of sun protection for our baby. We will be using this with each beach trip in the future!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
2. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray to stave off frizz and give you a glass-like sheen thanks to its anti-humidity powers. Even in the nastiest of weather. AND it's formulated for its effects to last through several washes. (Something to which I can attest.)
Promising review (for pic on the left): "LOVE this product sooooo much! I’m obsessed! I am of mixed race and have very curly frizzy hair naturally. Even with relaxer my hair has always had dry looking frizzy ends. I have tried so many different products but nothing else compares. Best by far!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review (for pic on the right): "I NEEDED to try this product after all the positive hype. It certainly did live up to my expectations. I went from balayage to a medium brown color with my hair. The bottom part of my hair was still very porous from the bleaching. After blow drying my hair where the blonde was it was never smooth. Not anymore! My hair is so smooth and healthy looking. I absolutely love this product and I highly recommend it. It has completely transformed my hair." —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $26.60 (sulfate-, gluten-, alcohol-, and paraben-free).
3. A Thermacell mosquito repellant that also serves as a light source so you can squeeze in more hours on the patio without getting eaten alive by bugs. It works for a 20-foot zone!
Promising review: "I live near water and have animals = I get bugs. With one of these placed at each of my doors or windows outside = I get no flying bugs inside. Finally. During winter, truly no flies inside. During summer, an occasional fly/mosquito slips through the circumference. Overall, it saved me one summer when we were getting 10 mosquito bites a day. After I started using this, no mosquito bites! (Dogs do not even notice its existence)." —Christine D.
Get it from Amazon for $44.44.
4. A bug bite suction tool that'll help you out with existing bites to remove the irritating venom, and help reduce itchiness, pain, and swollenness. Plus it works on other insect stings. Think about all the scratching you could've saved yourself!
Promising review: "I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times — so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived on Monday and on Tuesday morning I woke up with a bug bite on my arm. I used this little tool (3x per the instructions) and documented with photos. Immediately after using, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bump/bite was gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" —Rebecca
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
5. Burt's Bees after-sun soothing lotion because sometimes you get sunburned even when you think you're being great about reapplying sunblock. Or maybe you just recruited your laziest friend to help you reapply on your back. Both are highly possible!
It doesn't contain any parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS.
Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents!). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Highly recommend!" —jlgentr3
Get it from Amazon or $13.33.
6. A rechargeable handheld fan for hot times spent outside your car's AC — it might just make you think about all those times you said "I wish I had a fan." Well now you will. Just be prepared to buy one for each kid.
It has three speed settings and folds up by the handle for easy carrying. It also operates on a 2600mAh battery which comes with the fan.
Promising review: "It's very useful and portable anywhere at any time. The battery is good and the air is cool. It is very handy and lightweight. I love it. Summer days and nights have become so easy now. Plus, it comes with a charger!" —Sammi
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in five colors).
7. Plus a hands-free portable neck fan for those sweltering days on the beach when you just seem to be pouring sweat — even in the shade of the umbrella. Just be sure to charge it with the USB before you pack your beach bag!
It has three speeds to choose from and also lights up, making you more visible at night. Reviewers note that you should definitely put your hair in a ponytail (but that it's easy to unsnag if it gets caught).
Promising review: "Took this to an all day, HOT day to a theme park. Charged it fully the night before and lasted through the whole day. Felt so cool. Plus at night you got the cool colors." —Paula
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in two colors).
8. Plus, an outdoor fan just begging to be mounted in the corner of your porch to keep a breeze going because even if your porch has ceiling fans, sometimes that isn't enough in mid-July. Also, circulating air will decrease the number of bugs that bother you.
This weatherproof fan has a fully sealed and permanently lubricated industrial motor to protect it against wetness.
Promising review: "Great fan at a good price! I bought this fan for my backyard to help circulate the air in hot days and to help deter mosquitoes at night around the fire pit. This fan worked perfectly. It has three speeds, the highest of which is super strong. The fan at high speed is a bit noisy, but nothing unexpected of a powerful fan. It is also 100% waterproof, which is a must. My only minor issues would be 1) it would be nice if the fan came with a cover for when it’s not used (I bought 20-inch tire storage covers to do the job), and 2) the fan is only adjustable up and down not side to side — if they could make it oscillate that would be great. Having said that, I would recommend this fan for sure and would not hesitate to buy it again." —Bigdad
Get it from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in three sizes).
9. ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray in case you have a lot of requirements for your made-up look. Like, you wanna actually dip in the pool but stay looking matte while you lounge poolside beforehand.
I'm in the early stages of testing this stuff and at about only a week in, I'm super impressed and get why it keeps selling out at Sephora and on TikTok Shop.
Promising review: "This setting spray locks my makeup in. Great for menopausal women too because the makeup doesn't fade off. I sweat on my forehead and nose area, and my makeup stays on all day." —shelop
Get it from Sephora for $17+ (available in two sizes; vegan and cruelty-free).
10. A Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder in case sprays aren't your thing but you need something to keep the sweat off the beautiful masterpiece of your face.
I own, use, and love this. Plus, it's in a HUGE container and lasts for what feels like forever.
Promising review: "Great for baking (setting) under eye concealer (or concealer anywhere). Also, if I start sweating during my foundation application, I lightly dust this powder on my skin and the sweating not only stops then, but it will pretty much keep it at bay for the rest of the day.
The powder does have a slight scent to it which doesn’t bother me however no one has told me that I smell like something different or powdery since I’ve been wearing it." —jillianmaxmillian
Get it from Amazon for $4.49+ (available in six shades).
11. A splurge-worthy above-ground pool can help you clock soooo much cool time in your backyard without having to do construction. Cheers to floating in a cool body of water.
Promising review: "We are so happy with our purchase so far. This pool is plenty big for our purposes and was well within our budget. It took more than 60 minutes to set it up but it wasn't terrible. There were four of us working. We are fortunate to have a flat concrete slab in the back yard that was just large enough for this pool so I can't comment on leveling dirt, etc. The concrete is pitted though so we bought an extra pad to put under it to make it a bit softer against any potential sharp edges. The sand filter is nice. We've used traditional filters in the past on a much smaller pool and this seems like it will be easier to maintain in the long run." —Mad Cassandra
Get it from Amazon for $789.69+ (available in seven sizes and with or without a sand filter pump).