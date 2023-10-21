Stop Ignoring The Parts Of Your Home You're Not So Fond Of And Check Out These 49 Easy Upgrades

1. Add magnetic garage handles and faux windows that'll bring some serious curb appeal to your home for an EXTREMELY small fraction of the price of getting some carriage-style doors. Seriously, just stick them on like you do magnets on a fridge. We're starting out very easy here, folks.
2. Or if you're more than willing to drill some holes, put curtain rods 6–12 inches above the tops of your windows to make your ceilings feel taller.
Trust me, it won't look weird! Just remember to account for that extra needed length when buying curtains.
Get two curtain panels from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two patterns).
3. Swap out one of those weird long pillows (sorry!) for a ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep the temps in your home just as you like them. It'll just look like a natural part of your door, so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!
4. Maxed out your bookshelves? Mount a floating bookshelf as a clever excuse to display your to-read pile.
5. Stick on a USB-powered LED light strip to help improve your TV-watching experience by bringing in a bit of ambient light to your personal theater.
6. Invest in a hanging frame helper so you can finally get all your wall art up and make it feel like home without eyeballing it. (You can only lean so many frames prints against the wall as a "look.")
7. Or buy a guided gallery wall kit in case you haven't gone as far as buying frames just yet. It comes with seven frames, a hanging template, hardware, and some pretty black-and-white prints you can use as placeholders 'til you figure out which pics will go in this place of honor.
8. Cover up dings and discoloration on door frames and molding with some wood scratch cover so everything will blend in like normal. Also, it requires no sanding or refinishing! Cue to you on the prowl for more wood surfaces you can fix up.
Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $17.91.
9. And use wood polish and conditioner that'll revive all sorts of wood surfaces and furniture in your home with some patient rubbing. Reviewers have used them to zhuzh up front doors, kitchen cabinets, wood floors, wood furniture, and just about any other wood surface.
Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.
Promising review: "Very impressed so far. Just tried this stuff on one of our kitchen cabinets and it really did a nice job. The cabinets are 15-year-old cherry-stained hard work cabinets (oak, maybe?) and are scratched deeply in certain parts from the previous owner's dogs. 20 minutes after applying this product and wiping it off, I can't complain at all about the results. It looks great in the picture, and even better in real life where you are not focusing on staring at imperfections. In addition to helping tremendously with the blemishes, it also leaves a nice glossy shine on the cabinets, making them look clean and fresh (not over the top glossy and fake). For the minimal price, I can't complain at all. Finally, I used about a 1/3 of an ounce to do the 36" double base cabinets and the 36" wide drawer, so I believe the 16-oz bottle will last quite a while." —Patrick Gallagher
Get it from Amazon for $11.79.
10. And hide smaller scratches on your fave furniture with a set of wood repair markers. We love a repair instead of a replacement product!
11. Get to know this marble lookalike of self-adhesive film because maybe a bath remodel is not in the stars but you can fake a new countertop on the cheap. All ya' need is this and a bit of patience. It's also great for kitchen countertops!
Promising review: "I used this adhesive film to turn two cheap IKEA tables into less cheap looking IKEA tables because I'm not made of money, but I would like others to believe I am. Super simple to use and you get a ton of it for the price. I was really pleased overall. The pattern actually looks like marble, not a weird pixel-y repetitive pattern so that's great as well. Also it was delivered same day which was miraculous as my DIY initiative tends to fade approximately 48 hours after I discover a project I want to do." —Spencer House
Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
12. Or try out a stone-effect spray paint that'll help transform an extremely '80s bathroom vanity. It won't be a 30-minute project, but the price point sure will beat replacing it with a new top.
13. Try an oil stain remover capable of annihilating that grease stain that you thought made your garage or driveway a goner.
14. String up some (truly easy) under-cabinet lights to bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets that you wish you could replace. This'll instantly make your kitchen look *so* expensive.
15. Hang up some fishing rod organizers for your garage door so you can actually park your car in there. Maybe even two! Can't you just imagine the "before" montage of you walking through the maze of garage sports equipment?
16. Try out some concrete paint – it will take a bit of elbow grease to spruce up stained concrete patios or walkways but it'll make a HUGE difference without tearing up any hard surfaces.
17. String up waterproof globe lights for a big style impact when hung along your roofline, draped on outdoor structures like a pergola, or just strung up solo so you can enjoy the lights *and* the stars.
Reviewers note that you should remove the bulbs before stringing up the strands and then install the bulbs.
Promising review: "These lights were perfect for my patio, I've recieved plenty of compliments so far. The Edison light bulbs and beautiful and offer the perfect amount of lighting for any occasion...the clips were ideal for my eaves, the overhang of the roof, which made for simple installation...now just need to find a dimmer capable of handling the required wattage and the package will be complete." —Brody Vins
Get a strand from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven styles and three lengths).
18. And stake solar lights along a walkway or pond right where you need 'em. Lighting is key for getting more use out of your outdoor space. Oh, and they look nice in the daylight too!
Promising review: "Impressed with the size of the cell which provides a larger surface area for charging. The lights are the brightest I've seen for a solar light and the illumination covers a nice range. Placed them along my pond giving the place a classy look." —Percussionist
Get six from Amazon for $19.99+ (also available in packs of eight and two colors).
19. Put in a fresh new set of switch plates that'll help 'em blend into those (hopefully!) freshly painted walls, even if the landlord painted the switch plates to match (YOU CAN STILL TELL). Can you screw in a screw? Then you can handle this transformative swap.
And if you're especially petty, you can copy my move of saving said switch plates with a piece of marked duct tape so you know where you put 'em when you leave. This was one of the first things I did in my current apartment, thus rendering the switch plates barely noticeable — which is how I like them!
Get a 10-pack of plates for plugged outlets for $10.19 (available in five colors) and a variety of switch plates from Amazon.
20. And borrow a little air space above your go-to outlet with an outlet shelf *just* large enough for your electric toothbrush. If you've put on a regular outlet cover, you've got this!
21. Employ a rust stain-removing gel to remove rusty stains and discolorations from the previous tenant that bleach hasn't cut through just yet. It's time to feel like you're ACTUALLY clean after a shower.
Promising review: "I. AM. Shook! The previous tenant kept this apartment NASTY. I moved in the day he moved out and was scrubbing this nasty drain for months to no avail. I let this sit for an hour and came back just to peek and wow. The difference is crazy. Now I feel better about taking baths in my own home. Amazing. 9/10 because the instructions says rub lightly. I tried that way first and almost thought it was a dub (Meaning it wouldn’t work lol) But it definitely worked after letting it sit." —Julia R.
Get it from Amazon for $26.80.