34 Beauty Products Made For No Touchups Needed

1. Wonderskin Wonder Blading One Step Lip Stain Masque helps you get a little more excited to put on some makeup in the morn. It goes on like a cool lip stain and then peels off to reveal gorgeous, long-lasting color.
Wonderskin is a small business that specializes in makeup and skincare products.
Promising reviews: "I kept seeing Wonder Blading Lip videos on my TikTok. Went to Sephora and couldn’t believe they didn’t have it. Wound up buying it on Amazon and loving it!" —PM
"I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it! I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12 hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off! If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." —Brandy
Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in 22 shades).
2. Some semi-cured nail strips apply decals and then cure with a compact LED lamp to give yourself a lasting mani that reviews say stands up to all sorts of stuff. They're especially handy on trips or outings when you're doing a lot of swimming.
Promising review: "Easy to use. You need to clean your nails really well, and then these last for a long time. I'm a chemist, so at home, nail polish rarely holds up to the gloves and washing. These have lasted for two weeks through working in the lab and gardening at home." —Cassie Canady
Get it from Amazon for $13.50 (available in 37 designs). Be sure to pick up the LED lamp too.
3. Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer keeps that complicated smoky eye look you copied from an MUA's TikTok intact long into the night. Because the last thing you want is to look back at professional photographer's pics from your cousin's wedding and see your eye makeup a mess. (Though we can't say the same for your dancefloor moves.)
Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — MAC, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" —Melissa Mae
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
4. And Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer (with SPF 30) has reviewers gushing over it for plenty of good reasons. They say it absorbed well, foundation glided over it, and it made their full face stand up to summer heat! Plus, it comes in four problem-solving formulas.
Promising review (for the mattifying): "I’m a makeup artist and makeup obsessed. I have combination skin with a super oily T zone. I. Am. Impressed. After applying (very smoothly, btw), I let it dry for a few minutes, and my foundation applied over it beautifully. I wear a long-wearing matte foundation, and this primer wears like a dream. I was outside at an event in 95-degree weather (directly in the sun), sweating profusely for hours, and my makeup still looks flawless after eight hours, no blotting!! This stuff is legit better than any other expensive prestige brand I’ve ever tried. It’s totally worth a try and I’ll be telling everyone I know about it." —Baller3
Get it from Amazon for $16.05 (available in blurring, mattifying, illuminating, and color-correcting formulas).
5. ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starr 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray in case you have a lot of requirements for your made-up look. Like, you wanna actually dip in the pool but stay looking matte while you lounge poolside beforehand.
I'm in the early stages of testing this stuff and at about only a week in, I'm super impressed and get why it keeps selling out at Sephora and on TikTok Shop.
Promising review: "This setting spray locks my make up in, great for menopausal women too cause the makeup doesn't fade off. I sweat on my forehead and nose area and my makeup stays on all day." —shelop
Get it from Sephora for $17+ (available in two sizes; vegan and cruelty-free).
6. Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray works to stave off frizz and give you a glass-like sheen thanks to its anti-humidity powers. Even in the nastiest of weather. AND it's formulated for its effects to last through several washes. (Something to which I can attest.)
Promising review (for pic on the left): "LOVE this product sooooo much! I’m obsessed! I am of mixed race and have very curly frizzy hair naturally. Even with relaxer my hair has always had dry looking frizzy ends. I have tried so many different products but nothing else compares. Best by far!" —Amazon Customer
Promising review (for pic on the right): "I NEEDED to try this product after all the positive hype. It certainly did live up to my expectations. I went from balayage to a medium brown color with my hair. The bottom part of my hair was still very porous from the bleaching. After blow drying my hair where the blonde was it was never smooth. Not anymore! My hair is so smooth and healthy looking. I absolutely love this product and I highly recommend it. It has completely transformed my hair." —Lori
Get it from Amazon for $26.60 (sulfate-, gluten-, alcohol-, and paraben-free).
7. Julep Eyeshadow 101 which sounds like a chic college course, but is really just a creme-to-power waterproof shadow that'll stick to your eyelids all day without fading or creasing. The formula also contains vitamin E and vitamin C.
In fact, a few weeks ago, I was chatting with someone who's 60+ and she mentioned how this is one of her go-to products. (Once someone hears you're a shopping/product editor, they tend to spill on their go-tos!)
Promising review: "This stuff is great!!! I have used very high end eye shadows all my life. I am 60 and let's face it, I no longer have 20-year-old eyelids. They are showing my age and have a few wrinkles. This is why I love this product; it doesn't highlight the wrinkles, it does not crease (do use a primer) and this lasts all day for me. The colors are deep hues and the lighter ones are quite nice. Believe this or not, I ordered seven colors thinking they would not all work and I would be returning some of them, well people...I kept them all ha ha. They go on so easy and smooth, quite creamy. I finally found my holy grail of eye shadow. Try one and see if you like it. For the price they are truly worth it. I recommend them." —Mary
Get it from Amazon for $13.15+ (available in 46 shades).
8. E.l.f.'s hydrating Power Grip Primer costs you very little but has some truly stunning results thanks to its just-tacky-enough texture that makes your foundation adhere and stay PUT.
E.l.f. is cruelty-free! ❤️
Promising reviews: "I love this primer! As a 60+ year old, my skin needs and responses to products has changed. I dab a bit of this on my eyelids, and my shadow stays put on all day. I also gently dab on my face to hold my makeup. I compared it with the Thank Me Later Elizabeth Mott eyelid primer, and this outperformed on me. Two thumbs up for effectiveness and a great price." —michele medina
Get it from Amazon for $10 (available in two versions).
9. Or E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer, a TikTok-famous lightweight base primer with TONS of amazing reviews because it helps to reduce the appearance of pores and make your makeup apply like buttah.
Promising review: "Okay so first nothing will make you 'poreless' but this stuff is amazing. Will even out fine lines and help with super porous areas; my T-zone [has really visible] pores and this definitely gave me a boost in confidence. I would highly recommend. Especially to those not to familiar with makeup, this is a game changer. Honestly it works better than my $30 primer from Urban Decay and lasts all day. I am oily so I usually blot some powder on later in the day but if you have dry skin this could be the ultimate game changer!" —Olivia
Get it from Amazon for $9.50.
10. A clog-proof nail glue under $7 that's been around awhile but recently went viral on TikTok.
Promising review: "Got tired of spending $$$ at the nails salon, so I decided to try glue! My nails have lasted for 15 days and are still going strong! They are not budging yet!" —Lor
Get it from Sally Beauty Supply for $6.99.
11. Etude's delightfully multipurpose Dear Darling Water Tint, which a lot of reviewers compare to Benefit's Lip Tint. This smudgeproof formula is designed primarily to be a natural-looking, weightless lip stain, but reviewers use it as a blush as well!
Promising review: "If you are thinking of buying this product or if you are the type of person to wear a lip tint daily under lip gloss or lip balm, I would definitely recommend! I’ve had the Benefit Benetint, and this product performed better in my opinion for less than half the price. My Benetint would settle weirdly on my lips, and sometimes the middle of my lips would be a different shade than the outside, plus it would settle in any little cracks, and this product does not do that for me! So, would totally prefer this and will be repurchasing." —Mollie
Get it from Amazon for $6.92 (available in three shades and combo packs).