    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    50 Small Tips To Make Your Place Look So Much Better

    Including a cleaner reviewers call magical made to erase smelly pet stains.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Add magnetic garage handles that'll bring some serious curb appeal to your home for an EXTREMELY small fraction of the price of getting some carriage-style doors. They're pricey as heck. These magnets are not.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I’ve been wanting to upgrade our garage door for a long time and now I have no idea why I waited! The magnets are super strong. Purchased two sets but only used one set of 'handles,' I wasn’t a fan of how close I had to place each set next to each other with the narrow spacing on the door itself. Paired with the magnetic 'windows,' it looks like a brand-new door!" —MrsPirate

    Get them from Amazon for $17+ (available in several sets and variations).

    2. Invest in a jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet. 

    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their sink
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97.

    3. Erase all the visual (and smelly) evidence of pet accidents on flooring and furniture with Angry Orange pet odor eliminator. You don't need a new chair. You just need this. 

    Beige carpet with a brownish-gray stain in the middle of the image
    Beige carpet after using the spray, showing how the stain is now gone
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Magic. Unparalleled. Mattress/couch/carpet saver. Have never seen such a drastic difference between one product and all others in any category." —olga dedova

    Get it from Amazon for $19.97.

    4. Kick the blinds to the curb and get some privacy without the cord (it can be dangerous for kids and pets!) by applying a window film that'll still let in SO much light. I did this to my bathroom window and congratulate myself for it every day.

    reviewer&#x27;s window with holographic geometric frosted covering
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a weird skinny window in my house where no normal window covering works. People walking on our community trail can see up into our upstairs bathroom when the light is on and it's dark outside. Not a good plan at all. So I used this window film and cut different-sized circles and placed then on this window to interrupt the view into the house. Worked perfectly! Very easy to use." —Marsgard

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in 11 sizes).

    5. Refinish tired metal furniture with some metallic spray paint for a weekend afternoon project that'll have substantial payoff. Just look at that zhuzhed bistro set!

    amazon.com

    OK so the color of the metal parts of your outdoor furniture is a small difference that's more of a medium-size project BUT way to get more bang for your buck with the stuff you already own!

    Get it from Amazon for $11.87+ (available in a variety of metallic colors).

    6. De-fuzz your whole household with a reusable roller dog hair remover that'll have you toss your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one (it has a sturdy brush system) picks up off your beloved couch that both you and your dog basically live on.

    GIF of reviewer using the chom chom roller to remove fur from a couch
    reviewer image of a chom chom roller open to reveal all the collected pet hair inside
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99

    7. Hang up a tapestry (or something more substantial than a poster or print) that'll skim over any dents, unsightly utility panel doors, scuffs, or other marks that distract from your aesthetic.

    natural rope macrame wall hanging with tassels
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Nice size for a walk hanging. It's easy to hang, I use small hooks to hold it up. Looks great in my boho guest room." —Caleb

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    8. Use a bottle of leather conditioner to revive your leather goods *even* as large as a leather couch! Welcome to your next project while you catch up on the latest ep of your fave true-crime podcast!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Reviewers note that using this may darken the leather, so keep that in mind!

    Promising review: "Excellent product! So happy I tried it! I wore kitchen gloves and smoothed a thin layer of the product all over the couch, instead using of the cloth. Went way faster and I didn’t waste product soaked up by the cloth." —Kristie

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    9. Swap out one of those weird long pillows (sorry!) for a ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep fall gusts from coming in under the door. It'll just look like a natural part of your door so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit B.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).

    10. Give yourself some peace of mind if you're into open windows for the sake of a breeze with this low-key motion sensor you can place on your partially opened window that'll act like your guard dog while ya' snooze. And if you upgrade this plan, you can save on homeowner's insurance!

    open window with minimalist white motion sensor for security
    Amazon

    This Kangaroo motion sensor is super sleek and detects when a window is move away from its setting (like your perfect amount of "open"). This sensor comes with a free plan that allows for unlimited user invitations and sends you push notifications alerts via the app. But if you upgrade to Kangaroo Complete, you’ll be eligible for up to 20% off your homeowners or renters insurance rate with select providers (check out the Amazon product listing for more info).

    Get it from Amazon for $8.71.

    11. Cover up dings and discoloration on door frames and molding with some wood scratch cover so everything will blend in like normal. Also, it requires no sanding or refinishing! Cue to you on the prowl for more wood surfaces you can fix up.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!

    Get it from Amazon for $5.38 (also available for light woods).

    12. And hide smaller scratches on your fave furniture with a set of wood repair markers. We love a repair instead of a replacement product!

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can’t believe how well these work! Much better than I was expecting. I just had my home interior painted and the painters damaged a fiberboard medicine cabinet when they removed the masking tape. It ripped off the fake wood veneer. These markers completely filled in the ugly spots and the colors blended well. I love that it appears to have some clear coat in it too as it dries with a slight shine that makes it look more like wood stain rather than marker. I also used them to stain wood filler in two spots in my maple kitchen cabinets where a previous home owner had hung a paper towel holder and I really struggle to see the hole! It looks fantastic. I highly recommend this set. It’s a good value and works very well." —Shane

    Get a set of 13 from Amazon for $7.99.

    13. Or dress up that water stain that won't quit with a charming burlap table runner because people will just assume that you're always ready to entertain.

    wood dining table with burlap stripe runner on it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love my new runner! The neutral gray fits perfectly in my neutral fall table decor and will easily transition into my Christmas decor. It’s a lightweight cotton (100%), so I will use my washer’s delicate cycle and then hang it to dry. I anticipate I will have to iron it afterward, which is no big deal. For the style and inexpensive price it’s worth the effort." —Florida Gal

    Get it from Amazon for $14.94+ (available in two sizes and seven color combos).

    14. Tidy up with a rotating makeup/skincare organizer for putting your most-used options within close range without overpowering the vanity.

    Reviewer spinning the clear acrylic organizer full of products
    Reviewer image of it full of products
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just another thing TikTok made me buy! The quality of the plastic is really great and I love that you can move the shelves as you see fit." —Reagan

    Get it from Amazon for $27.99

    15. If you're thinking of a big decor overhaul, start with a fresh piece of wall art. It could be just the thing to give you a whole new design perspective (for way less time, effort, and cash).

    wall art of a cheetah on a pink background
    The Novogratz

    Get it from The Novogratz for $67+ (originally $79; available in six sizes and five frame colors).

    16. Tuck stray cords outta the way with cable clip organizers because you need your phone charger by your bed but you don't have to trip over it or make it take center stage.

    close up of mountable cable clips
    Amazon

    Promising review: "It was always a pain to reach down the side of my bed to reach my chargers, not to mention the wad of cables I’d have to sift through just to charge my phone. I finally searched for a solution and came across these. They’re great! They’re really easy to stick on and they stay in place. I haven’t had an issue of them falling off. Whenever I need to charge a device they’re right next to me, easy to reach and untangled. I definitely recommend!" —Nelis Perez

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $9.97.

    17. Plus you can use a pack of adhesive cord bundlers you can stick on the back of your kitchen appliances to keep power cords orderly instead of tripping up you (and your kitchen countertop setup).

    a reviewer photo of the cord bundlers attached with an iron and a stand mixer
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "My wife bought these for kitchen appliances after seeing a TikTok video. They work great and help things look neater!" —Josh&Shan

    Get a six-pack from Amazon for $21.35

    18. Put on a velvet slipcover to give your ragged old couch a completely new look. Plus, the slipcover comes with straps to keep it in place so you don't have to fuss with it all the time.

    Reviewer before/after of their couch with the pink velvet slip added. The after pic shows couches that look brand new and completely different.
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and love seat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $43.49+ (available in four sizes and 22 colors).

    19. Tidy up a modem-y mess by hiding it behind a bookish disguise as a decorative touch that's more useful than anyone could expect.

    row of hardback books with back shown that it's a box
    Covogoods / Amazon Handmade

    Covogoods is a Utah-based shop that specializes in storage solutions. 

    Get it from Covogoods on Amazon Handmade for $29 (available in a variety of colors and sizes).

    20. Erase the likes of spills, wine, and even Sharpie marker(!!!) with this powerful stain remover. As you can see, it even works on suede furniture.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My baby niece Sharpied my orange suede couch. Didn’t think it would ever come out. This stuff is amazing." —levi schofield

    Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.90.

    21. Mask an unsightly power strip in a sleek (but ventilated!) box that'll also keep kids and pets outta there.

    before pic of a messy cable strip then after of the box containing the same power strip but looking much neater
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This box does the trick. I'm able to place a few cords in here and the only thing I would change is to make it so the top stays on; maybe a groove it has to slide through so it can't fall off. It looks nice and it works well." —Gigi

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99. Check out an option that'll blend in with wood floors.

    22. Soften up an unused area with an area rug to encourage you to actually spend time in that lovely reading nook you arranged.

    living room are with a soft pile area rug
    RugsUSA

    Get it from RugsUSA for $57.90+ (available in six colors, five shapes, and eight sizes).

    23. Attach a roll of faux ivy to ugly wire fencing or railing with a view you don't love. Here's to a bit more privacy!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the second privacy screen I've purchased from Amazon. I have an area in my garden visible from the street. The screen hides all my gardening stuff (i.e. wheelbarrow, buckets, etc.). It truly looks like the real deal!!!" —soooz

    Get a roll from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in three roll sizes).

    24. Clear up some counter space and put your farmer's market haul on display with a charming fruit hammock.

    kitchen with a fruit hammock hanging down from the bottom of a cabinet
    macraYAYmacrame / Etsy

    macraYAYmacrame is an Indianapolis, Indiana-based shop that makes a variety of cool macrame accessories. 

    Promising review: "Beautiful and functional! This is the perfect addition to our beachy kitchen. We spray painted the hooks matte black to match our other hardware. It’s so cute!" —Melissa Wilkes

    Get it from macraYAYmacrame on Etsy for