39 Simple Beauty Products That’ll Have A Huge Impact

You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.

Promising review: "I started using this product less than two weeks ago and can already tell a difference. A friend even commented on a picture of mine asking what app I used to make my teeth appear whiter!😆 I even missed a few days of use when we were traveling. Easy to use and results are noticeable within a short period of time! Will buy this again when I need more! Great price and great product!!" —Andrea6117

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.95.