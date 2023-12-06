Revolutionize Your Routine With These 65 Beauty Products

1. The Beachwaver Co. rotating curling iron is legendarily easy to use. Even folks who're really great at heat styling tools (like me) have made the switch the this (also me). If you can clamp a strand of hair and then press a button, you can handle this. *And* it has a 9-foot swivel cord for much easier maneuvering.
I've used about every kind of hair styling tool on the planet and had given up on curling irons with clamps. I was fully a curling wand girlie because I'm adept at heat styling and it gave me covetable mermaid waves I wanted. Then I tried a Beachwaver and haven't looked back since. I have them in two barrel sizes and now can zone out while I do my hair. The directional buttons for the tool are easy to use and if I accidentally press the button for the opposite way of which I'd like the barrel to spin, it's a quick and easy correction. I try all sorts of products for my job but this has quickly become one that I talk about all the time, whether or not I'm asked about it.
Promising review: "The hot tool is amazing!! I’ve never really learned how to curl my hair because I just couldn’t get down how to rotate the iron with my hair. I’ve only been straightening my hair for years. I was tired of it! And decided to get this because it LOOKED easy enough….it is easy enough!!
Literally just put you hair in the clamp and push the button for the wand to rotate. Right side of your hair: rotate the right, left side of hair: rotate to the left.
When/if this wand breaks down I’m buying another one!!" —Danielle
Get this 1.25-inch barrel one from Amazon for $99 (and check out lots more varieties and barrel sizes; FYI, the smaller the barrel the tighter curl you'll get).
2. LONDONTOWN Illuminating Nail Concealer gives you a no-mani mani that you can quickly brush on before an event.
Promising review: "As much as I would love to have nice, manicured nails, i don’t spend money on manicures. Gels are damaging and regular manicures last a couple of days before peeling. I get regular pedicures bc they last but my hands have looked pretty unkempt for much of my adult life. Until now.
I was definitely skeptical that this polish could be any different from one of the countless neutral Essie shades out there that I’ve tried since the '90s — Ballet Slippers, Light as Linen, etc., — but I decided to give the milky shade a try and I’m so glad I did!!! My nails look incredible. I’m not even sure how to describe why but they look very natural and clean. It’s been a week of wearing two coats and there isn’t one bubble or lift forming on the edges. One coat actually looks great also. I am sold on this stuff. Hopefully it will never be discontinued. So so happy." —Jann
Get it from Amazon for $14+ (available in four colors).
3. Essence's Lash Princess mascara makes for a super dramatic before and after. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions. And lucky for them, you have a list at the ready because you've been trolling Yelp reviews to find the perfect spot to get said extensions.
My colleague Emma Lord is all about this mascara. Here's what she has to say: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time."
Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
4. A MakeUp Eraser washcloth easily takes off a full face of makeup with mere water. Then if you flip it to the other side you can use it to exfoliate your skin!
Check out BuzzFeed's review of the Makeup Eraser for more deets!
Promising review: "I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again! When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With Makeup Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!! Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" —Sprklbuz
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in nine colors).
5. The SAEM Iceland Hydrating Eye Stick is a cooling eye stick made with *actual* Icelandic glacial water to depuff your tired under eyes. Oh, and it just feels really, really refreshing.
Promising review: "I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable. My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." —Ben
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6. Briotech spray helps soothe rosacea, eczema, rashes, sunburns, and other skin irritations for when your skin is just not cooperating.
Its star ingredient is hypochlorous acid, an ingredient found naturally in our white blood cells that helps soothe inflammation and strengthen the skin barrier. Oh! And people also love this for helping heal piercings.
Promising reviews: "It works just like my Tower 28 spray. Smells the same and feels the same. It's more product and saves you money. It also comes with two lids which is perfect for traveling!" —Andrea Benton
"Just an FYI, this product has the exact same ingredients as the Tower 28 spray! It's been absolutely amazing at reducing acne and texture! It's also so refreshing and gives a lil glow. So in love!" —BK
Get an 8-ounce bottle from Amazon for $16.99 (available in four sizes and in packs of two and four).
7. Venus Visage Teeth Whitening Pens you easily apply and let sit a minute or two to dry. Buh-bye annoying strips and coffee stains.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
8. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines. Plus! The snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way.
Promising review: "My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing! My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once non-believer, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers." —Kyoko Ozaki
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
9. An exfoliating scrub mitt helps you part with excess dead skin and particles while you use it a couple of times a month (it's that good so you don't have to use it often!). Reviewers find it super helpful for removing self-tanner, addressing ingrown hairs, and increasing circulation.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $5.99 (also available in a set of two).
10. And Evridwear's Exfoliating Gloves give you control of the level of exfoliation a little more precisely than a mitt. Hello to your Everything Shower's new BFF.
Evridwear is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care, and weather use.
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." —Brittney
Get a pair from Amazon for $6.40+ (available in three textures, various colors, and as sets of two or three).
11. An I Dew Care "Tap Secret" mattifying powder shampoo immediately tackles greasy roots without the aerosol formula. I've been packing this for flights where I carry on only and this little puff is EFFECTIVE. Like, I went to New Orleans recently in late May with a blowout I was trying to make last. This kept my oily roots matte again! It's LEGIT.
Promising review: "I was looking for a dry shampoo that would be easy to use on the go for a trip I was taking. I had no issues taking this through TSA and it was so easy to use on the go. You literally just pat the poof on your scalp and then rub the powder in. I do have black hair so dry shampoo is usually very visible in my hair, but I didn't have any harder time than usual rubbing this powder in. It did a really good job of soaking up all the oil and giving my hair volume. I'm not a fan of the price for the amount that you get, but it is lasting longer than I thought it would. I would definitely recommend and will purchase again." —Teresa
Get it from Amazon for $16.
12. TruSkin Vitamin C Serum helps brighten, soften, and fade hyperpigmentation like luxury serums (according to reviewers). Plus, it's cruelty-free!
13. A pack of 24k-gold under-eye patches pamper and soothe your poor, tired peepers for a spa-like ritual.
Promising review: "Holy grail! This stuff gives instant results after just one use. It also has cooling feeling when you’re wearing them and I look forward to wearing these! These make such a difference and really lift the under-eye. Also, love that it comes with 20, so you really can’t beat that price, especially since it’s such a great product! Highly recommend!" —Lily Gurley
Get a pack for 20 pairs from Amazon for $13.47.