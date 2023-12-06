Revolutionize Your Routine With These 65 Beauty Products

I've used about every kind of hair styling tool on the planet and had given up on curling irons with clamps. I was fully a curling wand girlie because I'm adept at heat styling and it gave me covetable mermaid waves I wanted. Then I tried a Beachwaver and haven't looked back since. I have them in two barrel sizes and now can zone out while I do my hair. The directional buttons for the tool are easy to use and if I accidentally press the button for the opposite way of which I'd like the barrel to spin, it's a quick and easy correction. I try all sorts of products for my job but this has quickly become one that I talk about all the time, whether or not I'm asked about it.



Promising review: "The hot tool is amazing!! I’ve never really learned how to curl my hair because I just couldn’t get down how to rotate the iron with my hair. I’ve only been straightening my hair for years. I was tired of it! And decided to get this because it LOOKED easy enough….it is easy enough!!



Literally just put you hair in the clamp and push the button for the wand to rotate. Right side of your hair: rotate the right, left side of hair: rotate to the left.



When/if this wand breaks down I’m buying another one!!" —Danielle

Get this 1.25-inch barrel one from Amazon for $99 (and check out lots more varieties and barrel sizes; FYI, the smaller the barrel the tighter curl you'll get).