27 Things Reviews Say Kept Them Warm Outdoors During Winter

1. A Carhartt beanie you can pull on to hide your bedhead and/or greasy roots. Or! Just to keep your noggin warm. Put a hat on that (adult) baby!
You can get your mini-me one here, BTW. There are few things cuter than a baby in a Carhartt beanie!!
Promising review: "Wow, just wow. I wore this out today while walking the dogs after work. It was 29 degrees outside. My head was toasty warm while wearing this hat. Perfect. Just perfect. The one issue, if it's an issue at all, I like to wear hats inside the house during the winter. So I put this guy on tonight and in the house. My ears and head got so warm I had to remove the hat. Great outdoor hat. If you want a hat for inside of the house this ain't it. Buy this hat. Buy it now." —Lynn & Dougie
Get it from Amazon for $15.49+ (available in 36 colors).
2. Some thermal socks that'll basically feel like you're pulling your warmest, toastiest blanket on your feet. I wore these with snow boots in Iceland in February and my feet stayed toasty the WHOLE time. Even while walking alongside a glacier. Yep, they're *legit* and would work great with your mid-calf to knee-high boots.
Promising review: "This is my second time buying a pack of these socks for my dad who works outdoors all year long (even in the snow). He was excited to get a new pack of these socks and stated that these socks keep his feet warmer than his other cotton socks. The socks are definitely more expensive than your typical retail cotton socks but worth it if you really need warmer socks!" —Myriah
Get them from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in two colors and sizes S–XL).
3. A pair of Carhartt cold weather boots socks built to wear while working out in the cold.
Promising review: "These are possibly the best pair of socks I've ever owned. These socks are very warm. I literally wore them for 48 hours straight on a cold camping trip and my feet were comfy the whole time. Days were about 40 degrees and evenings were about 30 degrees, and all I had on my feet were these socks and some non-insulated hiking boots. It got down to 19 degrees the first night and despite only having a 40-degree rating on my sleeping bag, my feet stayed warm all night long." —Dan C.
Get it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in men's sizes 5–15 and seven colors).
4. A heated jacket because wrapping yourself up in your Barefoot Dreams blanket sans pants somehow isn't as practical as you'd like. The rechargeable battery provides 10 hours of warmth with three heat settings. Cheers to a verrrry warm coat offsetting chill nipping at your tights-clad knees.
Check out a TikTok of the heated jacket in action.
Promising review: "Best product I have ever bought. It keeps you really warm. I have had mine for three years and it is the best thing to look forward to every winter! It's so cool and neat. I love that I can enjoy things without freezing to death. It's not heavy like you think it would be, it is about the heaviness of a coat. You're going to stay warm with it!" —Katelyn Godfrey
Get it from Amazon in two styles: $159.99 (available in women's sizes S–XXL and three colors) and $159.99 (available in men's sizes S–3XL and three colors).
5. Or if you prefer for your arms to have fullll movement, a rechargeable lightweight heated vest you could maybe even layer under a topcoat in an attempt to keep all your limbs warmer.
Promising review: "Best purchase I've made in winter clothing for outdoor activities. I wear it for skiing, walking dog, shoveling snow and even inside to take the chill off. I love this vest. Comfortable and added warmth even when heat is not on." —current customer
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in women's sizes XS–XXL and three colors, and in men's sizes).
6. A rechargeable hand warmer with double-sided heat and three different heat settings because your feet and hands are always freezing, and warming up your digits can help offset frigid temps you might feel on your bare or tights-clad legs.
I'd put this hand warmer in many stories this winter and my friend (who reads my stories, s/o to Jen!) bought it to take on our 2022 December trip to Vienna/Budapest/Prague and it was essential to us staying outside at Christmas markets. So once I got talked into an Iceland trip a few weeks before the travel dates, I shopped my own stories for this little beaut. And I am SO glad that I did. I kept it in my coat pocket the entire trip (basically we were only indoors to eat and sleep) and it gets very hot, very fast. The only time that I was able to use the highest heat setting (there are three total) for longer than a few minutes was when I stood in the middle of nowhere scanning the sky for The Northern Lights around midnight. It was COLD cold out in the flat lands and far away from buildings and light pollution. But I was determined to see the Aurora dance. (Otherwise, I would've booked a summertime Iceland trip.) I had warm leather gloves with fleece lining that I wore throughout the trip. But I kept my right hand ungloved during periods of time so I could look through my phone's camera app to spot the green in the sky. (The Lights look white at first to the naked eye before your eyes adjust and see it as green. But you can spot them as green immediately through your phone camera.) This small but mighty hand warmer kept my fingers operating so once I finally did see the lights, I could photograph them! And it also kept me outside longer instead of taking bus breaks. Whyyyy didn't I buy this earlier? Please learn from my mistake.
Psst — you can even use a power bank or your phone to charge it!
Promising review: "This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater). I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well. I hope Ocoopa comes out with a foot warmer next!" —Riva Kupritz
Get it from Amazon for $19.52+ (available in eight colors).
7. Or a rechargeable magnetic phone charger/hand warmer set that'll magnetize together or split up so you can keep the warm concentrated in one spot or split in two.
Check out a TikTok of the hand warmer/phone charger in action.
It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's perfect for the conditions, too!
My colleague Emma Lord has and loves these:
"I have been using these for two winters now, and once it hits November, I simply never leave the house without them. They heat up instantly, and unlike bulkier hand warmers, slide easily and subtly into any of my jacket pockets. They fit neatly in the palm of my hand, and the warmth radiates and genuinely makes a difference in regulating my entire body (I am a big, BIG baby about the cold). The heat settings are super easy to change, they recharge efficiently within an hour, and I always feel like a handy little wizard when I can pull them out in a pinch if a friend's phone is dying and they need some extra charge to keep it alive. I cannot recommend this enough!"
Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (clip the 10% off coupon on the product page for this price; available in seven colors).
8. Or a large pack of HotHands hand warmers for a few hours of heat in a pinch. Wouldn't hurt to keep some of these handy!
Promising review: "I keep a continual supply of these in my vehicle for several reasons. I drop these in my pockets to warm my hands and body at hockey games, but honestly, any time I spend a great deal of time outside in the winter, I have them just in case. Once they heat up, you can put them in gloves, pockets, or anywhere you need to keep warm (I’ve put them in my knit hat before). Depending on the temps and where you place them, two to four hours of warmth can last." —Miss Hollis
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $15.46.
These are also available in body warmers and toe warmers on the Hot Hands Amazon storefront!
9. A long quilted puffer with a hood to help really protect you from the elements that make you do math to figure out if you can leave the house wearing a sleeping bag but *without* wearing pants.
Promising review: "I've had it for a year now. Since it's so long it traps heat in really well. I'm 5'3 and it goes down to about 3 inches above my ankles. I love it and wear it all the time, far more than my shorter winter coats, because it keeps me so warm! And it's very elegant and I get compliments on it almost every day!" —Sara
Get it from Amazon for $98.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 10 colors).
10. A faux-fur headband that'll give après ski when you're just emerging from your warm, cozy home to pick up a stack of library books you put on hold. (Psst, putting library holds on books is like online shopping...but for free!)
Promising review: "I absolutely adore this headband. It is soft, warm, and extemely stylish. It goes well with my braids and any winter attire. I highly recommend it." —tenecia abbott
Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in six options, including packs of two).
11. Super-warm, *colorful* fleece-lined tights set to become your second (toasty) skin.
Promising review: "For the last three years, I've been buying two pairs every season. I also buy them as stocking stuffers for girlfriends/nieces. These are awesome, warm, stretchy, do not sag, launder well. They do start pilling after a few months of wear and regular laundry in a washing machine, but I think it's to be expected. I've never had a run in these. When it's cold, I wear them to work almost daily, so if you wear them less frequently, I am sure that for you they'd last longer than one season. Recommended." —andorm
Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in one size, five colors, and a few combo packs).
12. A vegan-down parka in a gorgeous bright blue that'll — as you can see from the reviewer's lovely Arctic Circle vacation pics — will POP in photos in all the right ways.
It's water-repellent, windproof, and has a faux-fur hood.
Promising review: "I bought this coat for a trip I was taking to Finland and the Arctic Circle. I searched long and hard for a coat that was both thick and warm, but also bright blue enough that it would look good in photos! Yes, I know it's vain, but I figured I would only go to the Arctic Circle once and I may as well try to look good! Anyway, this coat delivered in all the ways I had hoped. It is extremely heavy (it feels like it weighs 10 pounds when you take it out of the package) but, when you wear it, it doesn't feel too heavy. It was easy to move around in and kept me COMPLETELY warm in the Arctic Circle (I had to take some layers off — it was that good). If I could rate out of 10, I'd give it an 8.5 but since there are only 5 stars I gave it full marks because it's still a great buy!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $176.25 (available in sizes 1X–4X and six colors).
13. A longer version of THE Amazon coat in case you like a little more coverage for your legs in your outerwear options.
Promising review: "This coat is a great investment! Going out into Michigan’s winter knowing I have this bright, warm and comfortable coat instantly boosts my mood." —Dapeila Hill
Get it from Amazon for $149.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors).
14. A relaxed fit puffer just might get you mistaken for an off-duty model when you're running to the store to buy some mouthwash.
Promising review: "Bought this mid-winter in the northeast and has kept me warm in the most frigid weather! I sized up for a more oversized look but probably could have gone with my regular size. Definitely recommend!" —colleen gurn
Get it from Amazon for $52.40+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, 1X–4X and 17 colors/prints).
15. A plus-size windproof ski coat to protect you from water — as this reviewer demonstrates while on an Icelandic adventure.
Promising review: "Plus-size shopping on Amazon can be fraught, but this fit great and kept me warm in the freezing wind and rain on my Iceland trip. I'm usually in the size 18–22 range and get 2X, but I sized up to 3X so I could fit some bulkier layers under and it worked great. Highly recommend!" —Dana M Fleitman
"Warm winter coat. Perfect for cold weather and snow." —Barbara Gurley
Get it from Amazon for $87.78+ (available in sizes 1X–5X and eight colors).
16. Fuzzy earmuffs so you can cosplay as your mom's cute snowmen decor collection without FEELING like you're built out of snow.
Promising review: "These are comfy earmuffs that keep my ears nice and warm during the cold winter days and nights!" —Lee Anne Lause
Get them from Amazon for $16.95 (available in five colors).
17. A midweight fleece-lined puffer that, OK, IS black (but some reviews say borders more on navy). But it has this really cute leafy pattern that'll look pretty pretty fun if you ask me.
18. A waterproof parka with a toasty hood you'll wanna reach for when it's COLD cold and you're somehow leaving your house because your friends are quite persuasive.
Promising review: "This coat has kept me warm during the below-zero weather in Minnesota. It is well-made and keeps the cold air out. When worn correctly, the hood keeps your head and the side of your face warm. The coat keeps me warm while shoveling snow during the winter. I highly recommend this coat." —A. A.
Get it from Amazon for $79.97 (available in sizes XS–5XL and 14 solid colors).
19. A pair of fleece-lined joggers might just feel like someone sewed their favorite blanket to the inside of their favorite sweatpants. Reviewers love to wear it while shoveling snow in their driveway or talking the dog outside.
Promising review: "10000000/5 stars!!!!!! I just shoveled our driveway for an hour in 2-degree weather and my legs NEVER got cold. While my hands, face, feet, and arms were cold...legs were nice and toasty. I am recommending these to everyone!!!" —jc
Get it from Amazon for $26.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and five colors).