1. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of gross, stuck-on situations like that bathroom floor grout you came to terms with being dirty gray forever.
2. Small cable clip organizers you can stick on as you please because there's no need to see OR trip over the your phone charger cord every time you stand up to fill up your glass of water.
3. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover will make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin!
Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" —Brittany
Get it from Amazon for $11.97+.
4. A set of Command spray bottle hangers can adhere wherever it's most convenient for your space so you can grab it and get to work on that spill or mess as soon as it happens.
Check out a TikTok of the Command spray bottle hangers in action.
Promising review: "Love these! They have helped organize all my products underneath my kitchen sink. The Command hooks are strong and nothing has budged even with the weight of the spray bottles! Highly recommend." —Talayfor87
Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.61.
5. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal. You don't see them overzealously dumping, but you KNOW it's happening.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.99.
6. A large capacity rotating makeup organizer could make you realize that, uh, you don't need to drop by Sephora tomorrow afternoon after all. You have become the Sephora.
7. A colorful compost bin that'll only add to your cheery kitchen aesthetic *and* its range of fun colors will draw attention to it so every member of your fam will actually put it to good use.
Great news: it's dishwasher-safe.
Promising review: "This compost bin is the perfect accent piece to our newly remodeled kitchen. I love the matte finish and the terracotta color surprised me with how well it goes with my pale-green and gray Ikea cabinets. It works well too. The filters and design of the top keep the odors trapped inside and it holds plenty of food waste. So happy with my purchase!" —Alisa L
Get it from our Goodful shop for $40 (available in five colors).
8. Affresh dishwasher tablets that'll get rid of residue that ends up creating odor and buildup on your dishes. Turns out, you don't need a new dishwasher, it just needs a proper cleaning.
Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable." —Sheila
Get them from Amazon for $8.99.
9. Hanging vacuum bags to help you find even more closet space (you thought that was impossible!). This is especially great for bulky items you can hang like coats.
Promising review: "Bought these storage bags to pack my winter clothes for summer, and they did the job perfectly. They are large and sturdy. I like its five-hook design. I can store five women's jackets or four big men's jackets in ONE bag. The long bags also fit my dresses. The biggest reason I bought these bags is that I do not need to fold my seasonal clothes; just hang, zip, vacuum, done! Super convenient. Extremely happy with this space bags. I will definitely order more!" —Jia Yan
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four colors).
10. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you can simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was staying pretty good. The guy that owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it and it’s probably the staining and nothing could get it out until I bought this. After 4 8-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once a week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." —Domenick R. Stamegna
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
11. A magnetic stove shelf that's the perfect amount of room to keep your most-used spices so you don't have to go digging in your cabinet while the oil is literally poppin' on your stove top.
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "I LOVE it! It fits perfectly on top of my stove. Is super magnetic so it's not going to move. And it has padding underneath so not to scratch your stove top. It fits perfectly and holds quite a bit of stuff! Perfect for spices, a timer, etc. And it doesn't get overly hot that it would melt anything. They thought of everything!!!" —Stacey Noble
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six types and three sizes).
12. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups for cleaning out your Keurig's innards once your coffee starts tasting a bit funny...and perhaps haunt your dreams when you see what the water looked like before. Time to sip on that cuppa and actually enjoy the taste of the coffee, not debris.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —