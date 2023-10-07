BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    42 Quirky Things That’ll Help Your Home Actually Feel Like A Home

    Including a duck that'll cradle you in your WFH spot, a tortilla blanket you can burrito yourself in, and a delightful bust of a certain beloved fictional character.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A disco ball planter that'll catch all sorts sunlight and compliments on display in your home. Plus, it'll be THE best place to show off the plant you've managed to keep alive. Or! A place to put a faux plant that won't need water.  

    reviewer photo of the disco ball planter hanging
    a gif of the disco ball planter twirling and shimmering
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    It's featured in this TikTok!

    Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil

    Get it from Amazon for $31.97.

    2. Or, a Lego flower bouquet that you know will make it through the long haul while you concentrate on watering *yourself*.

    a hand holding a vase with the lego flowers inside, plus fairy lights
    a mason jar filled with the lego flowers
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Check out this viral Lego flower bouquet in this TikTok from @shaelorend

    The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic. 

    Promising review: "Buy this for anyone in your life who loves gardening and you are guaranteed to see their face light up when they open it up. Got it for my mom on her birthday and she thought it was the coolest gift ever." —Greg

    Get it from Amazon for $44.99.

    3. A crab spoon rest to lend you a claw when you don't wanna keep your spoon in your stew as it cooks, but you also don't want to rest it on your counter where you'll have to clean up afterward. We love a useful, fun kitchen tool!

    reviewer image of a red crab spoon rest on the side of a pot holding a wooden spoon
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a perfect funny yet useable white elephant gift!! Would buy again!" —Krista

    Get it from Amazon for $12.43

    4. A Star Wars Light Saber chopsticks set because you can't stop watching TikToks of Grogu speaking as Jasper

    unlit lightsaber chopsticks
    a gif of a buzzfeed editor using the glowing, blue chopsticks to eat sushi
    www.amazon.com, Emma Lord / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood

    Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.97.

    5. flower pillow that comes in a variety of sizes and colors so you'll find the perfect one for your space...or multiples to position throughout your space. You could always use another throw pillow. 

    Blue daisy shaped pillow perched on an armchair
    oversized pink and yellow versions on the floor of a child's bedroom
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these pillows to liven up my office space. They are whimsical and fun. The larger pillows would be great to set on the floor and sit with children or pets! Love these." —lovetoread

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in twelve colors and three sizes). 

    6. A Nic Cage coffee mug that transforms from solid black to utter perfection. You KNOW Pedro Pascal's character probably had one of these hiding in his Nic Cage room in the movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

    coffee mug with Nic Cage's face on it with flowers and the words
    reviewer pic of the mug
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "So glad I purchased this. I have a running gag with some friends that Nic Cage is a national treasure, and when I saw this I had to buy it! Takes maybe 5–10 seconds to completely warm up and reveal the picture, but that doesn’t bother me." —Molly

    Get it from Amazon for $17.

    7. A motion-activated toilet light that I guarantee will improve your nightly routine. Or, well, middle-of-the-night routine. Guests will say "hmm" but then be incredibly appreciative.

    toilet lit up with pink light
    www.amazon.com

    It fits on any toilet bowl, and has 16 colors, five brightness levels, and a 170 degree radius.

    Promising review: "At first I thought that the idea of an illuminated toilet bowl was funny. However, given the choice of an illuminated toilet bowl, turning on the light, or missing, an illuminated toilet bowl is a great idea. This unit is much better than the first I used because there are no suction cups (which never stay attached) and it use AA batteries instead of AAA, and it has a five-level dimmer for middle-of-the-night eye comfort." —William D.

    Get two from Amazon for $25.99.

    8. A tortilla blanket can make you feel all warm and cozy on the outside like a burrito makes you feel on the inside.

    the blanket wrapped up like a real burrito with aluminum foil around it
    reviewer's dog wrapped in the tortilla-style blanket
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "What a great blanket. I bought it as a gift for my adult nephew, and he loved it. It’s big (I ordered the 71" one), it’s very soft and lightweight, and it actually looks like a real tortilla, even has 'burn marks' (I ordered style G). For gifting, I rolled it up like a burrito and wrapped it in aluminum foil — like a real burrito. Even the dog got excited, licking his lips, thinking it was a burrito." —Natalie A.

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in eight styles and four sizes).

    9. A toilet planter watering spike to tend to your houseplants and add some real culture to your space.

    toilet shaped planter water spike in a houseplant
    MountainMudWorks / Etsy

    MountainMudWorks is Colorado Springs-based shop specializing in functional pottery.

    Promising review: "I got this for the money tree I have in my bathroom and it brings me so much joy. It’s the little things! 🌿🚽" —Kelsey Dunkelman

    Get it from MountainMudWorks on Etsy for $23.20+ (available in four colors).

    10. And some very nosey plant pots that'll help liven up your houseplant collection.

    three differently sized plant pots with googly eyes on them
    Amazon

    Promising review: "These are super cute. Made very well, and actually pretty heavy. They also have a thick glaze on them to protect them. Well worth the money!! Would buy again." —Jerry S.

    Get them from Amazon for $27.99.

    11. A flower-shaped bath mat as a way to brighten your day after your bleary-eyed shower before you pour your cup of ambition. 

    a reviewer's flower shaped rug with a smiley face in between
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I put it in front of my bathroom sink and it's perfect. Adorable, soft, great size. Comes folded up, but just walk over it to press it to the floor and it stays." —Elizabeth

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in two sizes).

    12. A decorative cat towel because, come on, it's time to replace those bath and kitchen towels. No one will be asking where the hand towel is in the bathroom if a cat is staring them down while they're on the toilet. How useful!

    an orange cat towel and a black cat towel hanging from a reviewer's oven door
    a white cat towel and an orange cat towel hanging from a reviewer's towel rack
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 28 designs). 

    13. Plus, some kitty cat oven mitts will help protect your paws from sizzling cookie sheets. 

    model wearing the cat paw like mitts when pulling a cookie sheet out of the oven
    Amazon

    Promising review: "We are hard on our oven mitts, and these are holding up well after a year." —The Elated Emu

    Get them from Amazon for $14.29

    14. A super cozy, extra-large blanket (it's 10 x 10 feet!) with ample room for snuggling up together underneath with pals or loved ones — or perhaps creating a giant blanket burrito with just you as the ingredient. 

    Four models inside a large red and black checkered blanket on the couch
    Amazon

    It's made from a temperature-regulating blend of polyester and spandex, making it softer than sherpa and fleece blankets while keeping you cozy yet cool!

    Big Blanket Co. is a small business specializing in selling the world's largest blankets for the ultimate cozy setup in your home. 

    Promising review: "I instantly fell in love with this blanket. I was hesitant to purchase at first with the price but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with. It doesn't get really hot like some of my other blankets do. The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself." —Lindsey B.

    Get it from Amazon for $159 (available in 16 colors).

    15. A moon lamp can give you something gorgeous to gaze upon, even if you're stuck in an apartment with a view of your neighbor who never wears clothes. 

    Editor holding up lit up small moon in hand
    The moon changing colors from white to red to blue to purple
    Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

    My colleague Emma Lord has and adores this. This is what she has to say about it: "UMMMM I bought this because it was on one of Amazon's top-selling products pages for so long that I was like, "Why are people so obsessed with this moon!!" And now, my friends, I know. First of all, it really does look hyper realistically like a small moon and adds a chill vibe wherever you plant it. But it's also just so soothing to watch and have in the periphery. You can control dozens of different colors for it and either keep it on those colors or have them alternate, fade quickly, or fade gradually. It's super easy to charge and controlled by a remote, so you can move it off its stand and have it light up wherever you want. These days I tend to turn it on for my designed ~me time~ night every week, in which I will light a candle, pour a glass of red wine, read a romance novel, and, of course, light my lil' moon. Definitely one of my favorite "the internet made me do it" purchases."

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes). 

    16. An LED cloud light that'll bring all sorts of ambience to your space and convince you to stay at home and get a little more of your money's worth on rent.

    various size cloud like LED lights hanging from the ceiling
    DreamVibeCreations / Etsy

    DreamVibeCreations is a small biz specializing in novelty lights. 

    Promising review: "This cloud is the PERFECT nightlight for my 6-year-old. We hung it up tonight, and he just loves it! Good size, and bright enough to light up all corners of the room just the right amount." —Hannah Cassar

    Get it from DreamVibeCreations on Etsy for $49.50+ (available in white or multi-color).