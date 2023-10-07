42 Quirky Things That’ll Help Your Home Actually Feel Like A Home

1. A disco ball planter that'll catch all sorts sunlight and compliments on display in your home. Plus, it'll be THE best place to show off the plant you've managed to keep alive. Or! A place to put a faux plant that won't need water.
It's featured in this TikTok!
Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." —Phil
Get it from Amazon for $31.97.
2. Or, a Lego flower bouquet that you know will make it through the long haul while you concentrate on watering *yourself*.
Check out this viral Lego flower bouquet in this TikTok from @shaelorend.
The bouquet includes 15 stems with a mix of flower and leaf varieties, including roses, snapdragons, and poppies, and it uses elements made from plant-based plastic.
Promising review: "Buy this for anyone in your life who loves gardening and you are guaranteed to see their face light up when they open it up. Got it for my mom on her birthday and she thought it was the coolest gift ever." —Greg
Get it from Amazon for $44.99.
3. A crab spoon rest to lend you a claw when you don't wanna keep your spoon in your stew as it cooks, but you also don't want to rest it on your counter where you'll have to clean up afterward. We love a useful, fun kitchen tool!
4. A Star Wars Light Saber chopsticks set because you can't stop watching TikToks of Grogu speaking as Jasper.
Promising review: "I purchased these for a friend's birthday present (he is a sushi waiter) and these are flippin' AMAZING. I ordered two sets by mistake, but I am totally keeping the second pair for another gift (or for myself!). These are sure to be great conversation pieces and attention-getters. Way to go!" —T. Redwood
Get two pairs from Amazon for $12.97.
5. A flower pillow that comes in a variety of sizes and colors so you'll find the perfect one for your space...or multiples to position throughout your space. You could always use another throw pillow.
Promising review: "I bought these pillows to liven up my office space. They are whimsical and fun. The larger pillows would be great to set on the floor and sit with children or pets! Love these." —lovetoread
Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in twelve colors and three sizes).
6. A Nic Cage coffee mug that transforms from solid black to utter perfection. You KNOW Pedro Pascal's character probably had one of these hiding in his Nic Cage room in the movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
7. A motion-activated toilet light that I guarantee will improve your nightly routine. Or, well, middle-of-the-night routine. Guests will say "hmm" but then be incredibly appreciative.
It fits on any toilet bowl, and has 16 colors, five brightness levels, and a 170 degree radius.
Promising review: "At first I thought that the idea of an illuminated toilet bowl was funny. However, given the choice of an illuminated toilet bowl, turning on the light, or missing, an illuminated toilet bowl is a great idea. This unit is much better than the first I used because there are no suction cups (which never stay attached) and it use AA batteries instead of AAA, and it has a five-level dimmer for middle-of-the-night eye comfort." —William D.
Get two from Amazon for $25.99.
8. A tortilla blanket can make you feel all warm and cozy on the outside like a burrito makes you feel on the inside.
Promising review: "What a great blanket. I bought it as a gift for my adult nephew, and he loved it. It’s big (I ordered the 71" one), it’s very soft and lightweight, and it actually looks like a real tortilla, even has 'burn marks' (I ordered style G). For gifting, I rolled it up like a burrito and wrapped it in aluminum foil — like a real burrito. Even the dog got excited, licking his lips, thinking it was a burrito." —Natalie A.
Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in eight styles and four sizes).
9. A toilet planter watering spike to tend to your houseplants and add some real culture to your space.
MountainMudWorks is Colorado Springs-based shop specializing in functional pottery.
Promising review: "I got this for the money tree I have in my bathroom and it brings me so much joy. It’s the little things! 🌿🚽" —Kelsey Dunkelman
Get it from MountainMudWorks on Etsy for $23.20+ (available in four colors).
10. And some very nosey plant pots that'll help liven up your houseplant collection.
11. A flower-shaped bath mat as a way to brighten your day after your bleary-eyed shower before you pour your cup of ambition.
12. A decorative cat towel because, come on, it's time to replace those bath and kitchen towels. No one will be asking where the hand towel is in the bathroom if a cat is staring them down while they're on the toilet. How useful!
Promising review: "I did not buy this to actually use as a towel. To me it doesn’t seem like it would be good at serving this purpose as the material is not very absorbent, however it is great for decoration purposes. It is really, really adorable! I love how there’s little snap buttons to keep it in place. I highly recommend this as a decorative gift for the cat lover in your life or for yourself if you love kitties! Great purchase!" —Crystal
Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in 28 designs).
13. Plus, some kitty cat oven mitts will help protect your paws from sizzling cookie sheets.
Promising review: "We are hard on our oven mitts, and these are holding up well after a year." —The Elated Emu
Get them from Amazon for $14.29
14. A super cozy, extra-large blanket (it's 10 x 10 feet!) with ample room for snuggling up together underneath with pals or loved ones — or perhaps creating a giant blanket burrito with just you as the ingredient.
It's made from a temperature-regulating blend of polyester and spandex, making it softer than sherpa and fleece blankets while keeping you cozy yet cool!
Big Blanket Co. is a small business specializing in selling the world's largest blankets for the ultimate cozy setup in your home.
Promising review: "I instantly fell in love with this blanket. I was hesitant to purchase at first with the price but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with. It doesn't get really hot like some of my other blankets do. The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself." —Lindsey B.
Get it from Amazon for $159 (available in 16 colors).
15. A moon lamp can give you something gorgeous to gaze upon, even if you're stuck in an apartment with a view of your neighbor who never wears clothes.
My colleague Emma Lord has and adores this. This is what she has to say about it: "UMMMM I bought this because it was on one of Amazon's top-selling products pages for so long that I was like, "Why are people so obsessed with this moon!!" And now, my friends, I know. First of all, it really does look hyper realistically like a small moon and adds a chill vibe wherever you plant it. But it's also just so soothing to watch and have in the periphery. You can control dozens of different colors for it and either keep it on those colors or have them alternate, fade quickly, or fade gradually. It's super easy to charge and controlled by a remote, so you can move it off its stand and have it light up wherever you want. These days I tend to turn it on for my designed ~me time~ night every week, in which I will light a candle, pour a glass of red wine, read a romance novel, and, of course, light my lil' moon. Definitely one of my favorite "the internet made me do it" purchases."
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes).
16. An LED cloud light that'll bring all sorts of ambience to your space and convince you to stay at home and get a little more of your money's worth on rent.
DreamVibeCreations is a small biz specializing in novelty lights.
Promising review: "This cloud is the PERFECT nightlight for my 6-year-old. We hung it up tonight, and he just loves it! Good size, and bright enough to light up all corners of the room just the right amount." —Hannah Cassar
Get it from DreamVibeCreations on Etsy for $49.50+ (available in white or multi-color).