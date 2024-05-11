If You’d Like To Accomplish A Whirlwind Of Cleaning In One Day, You Need These 51 Products

1. A power scrubber brush that'll attach to your drill/driver to help get at all kinds of messes. Work smarter, not harder.
Useful Products is a US-based small business established in 2007 by car wash owner, electrician, and former bodybuilder Anthony LaPolla that specializes in drill-cleaning brushes and attachments.
Each of the different brush colors indicates which tasks the brushes are meant for based on their bristle type, so be sure to check which one is best suited for whatever you need to for! Yellow is the “all-purpose” medium bristle, but some are softer and harder depending on what types of surfaces you’re cleaning (but none of them will scratch!).
Promising review: "Superb. Had spent hours trying to scrub away probably years of dirt from the bathtub in my new rented place. Also hurt my shoulder in the process of hand scrubbing. This thing finished the job in under 10 minutes. Simple but genius." —David
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in six colors).
2. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a cleaning paste made to handle all kinds of inherited sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet.
Promising review: "We rent a home and have been dismayed at how easily and badly the ceramic kitchen sink gets stained. I tried everything to remove the stains, but nothing worked until I bought this! I left it on for two minutes and then scrubbed it around. Didn’t have to scrub hard. And then when I rinsed it off with hot water, the stains were gone! The sink is sparkling white again. 100% recommend!" —Katherine Patterson
Get it from Amazon for $5.29.
3. A mold and mildew removal gel can turn back time on your shower surround in a mere six hours. (Can't wait for Cher to drop that remix.)
Promising review: "It’s a little hard to squeeze but that totally makes up for the AMAZING results. I was embarrassed about our tubs because the people we bought our house from didn’t caulk or seal them properly and this resulted in mildew buildup. I tried EVERYTHING until I saw this on TikTok, I believe — MIRACLE FREAKING WORKER. I will be buying more, the only complaint I will ever have is the shipping got mixed up but that is not a problem and was fixed very easily!" —Brooklyn Nguyen
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
4. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Psst, I use this with great success on my shower in my rental apartment!
Promising review: "Bought this because of the reviews, and I’m not disappointed. I moved into a rental house that had a dirty tub with those yellow ring stains. I couldn’t get on my knees and scrub them, so I was excited to try this product. It took three sprays with drying time in between, but they are almost invisible. But do be careful because the residue can leave a slippery surface, which the directions warn about." —Michele
Get it from Amazon for $18.50.
5. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal. You don't see them overzealously dumping, but you KNOW it's happening.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.99.
6. Plus, a garbage disposal brush so you can safely clear the leftovers outta there without grossly (and unsafely) sticking your fingers down there. (Go watch the great horror movie To Let and then you'll *really* wanna buy this.)
Promising review: "I bought this because we moved into a rental duplex for a short time after selling our home. In my home I never had black food, mold, junk on the rubber part of the garbage disposal side until I rented. I hated sticking my hand with even a glove on and napkin. But this I can twist it inside and all around over and over and get it clean. I then run HOT, HOT water on it, and spray Lysol after I'm done. Will be buying one for my daughter." —Cyrilla B.
Get it from Amazon for $10.88.
7. A bottle of nontoxic Folex Carpet Spot Remover will make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly. *And* there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved.
To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. This is nontoxic and should be nonirritating on the skin!
Promising review: "This is the best carpet stain remover! It cleaned long-standing, stubborn pet stains with ease. Made my carpet look almost new. Wish I’d tried it sooner." —jc
Get it from Amazon for $6.65+ (available in several sizes).
8. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups to clean out your Keurig's innards once your coffee starts tasting a bit funny...and perhaps haunt your dreams when you see what the water looked like before. Time to sip on that cuppa and actually enjoy the taste of the coffee, not debris.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
9. Affresh dishwasher tablets that'll get rid of residue that ends up creating odor and buildup on your dishes. Turns out, you don't need a new dishwasher, it just needs a proper cleaning.
Promising review: "I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended. I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" —Sheila
Get them from Amazon for $8.99.
10. A bottle of Goo Gone foaming spray will help you win the good fight against the greasy spillage from that frozen pizza you left in the oven a bit too long.
11. A dishwasher magnet so everyone in the house is on the same page about whether it's OK to eat off a plate that's in the dishwasher instead of taking a survey when you've gotta feed a crowd within the next day.
Promising review: "I got this because my mother has dementia and she kept putting away dirty dishes. 🤦🏽♀️ And believe it or not she has actually been using it and it definitely has been working! So I highly suggest buying this for parents or someone you know who has a similar problem!" —Raquel
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in six styles).
Also check out a version that's completely silver without the red or green for $19.95.
12. Plus a powerful dishwashing spray that, honestly, if you buy anything from this list, this should be it — especially if your old house *doesn't* include a dishwasher. You can spray down that casserole dish caked with enchilada sauce, let it sit, and you simply wipe and rinse away that saucy mess in a few minutes after you've conquered your meal.
I live in an apartment without a dishwasher, and I honestly use that as an excuse to order takeout food instead of cooking. But, as soon as I got my hands on a bottle of this stuff (regular Dawn is my go-to dish soap, BTW), I put it to use on both a saucepan I used to make homemade enchilada sauce *and* the casserole dish I baked those enchiladas, which had a ton of caked-on food. It really does work like I say it does! Like, scary well.
Get the starter pack from Amazon for $12.16.
13. A reusable roller dog hair remover might just have you tossing your old sticky roller after you see how much fur this reusable one (it has a sturdy brush system) picks up off your beloved couch that both you and your dog basically live on.
Promising review: "I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable. I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." —Joanne Ertel
Get it from Amazon for $28.95.
14. A tub of heavy-duty cleaning wipes because despite the fact that you have 17 different cleaners under your kitchen sink, it is SO much easier to reach for a one-and-done wipe.
These work on almost any surface: leather, fabric, furniture, hardwood, pans, metal, WHEREVER. And! They'll clean up grease, oil, tar, dirt, ink, lipstick, nail polish, food, and a whole lot more.
Promising review: "Only within a couple seconds of using these wipes, I get a clean result. I am a busy mom of three, and need something quick that ACTUALLY works. This product is amazing. I would highly recommend. Renting an apartment, it's hard to clean the walls without removing the paint. This gets the job done 100%." —Sirena
Get a pack of 90 from Amazon for $14.98 (available in nine sizes/packs).
15. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because the last time you walked into the guest bathroom it reminded you that you've been wanting to rewatch Saw. (BTW, the latest one is pretty good!)
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." —Awesome Guy
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
16. An enzyme-based stain spray can get out ALL sorts of stains...even breast milk! Turns out your shirt just belongs in the hamper, not the trash.
Puracy is a family-owned business dedicated to creating natural and organic formulas that are not only effective, but safe for kids and pets. Aside from food stains, this spray also does a number on all other miscellaneous spots in your life like wine, coffee, makeup, and period blood!
Promising review: "Puracy is the best stain remover I've ever used! Grass stains? GONE. Blood? GONE. Baby poo on white clothes? Doesn't stand a chance! Seriously, Puracy got out stains from 6-year-old stored baby clothing!!! It's that good! Grease? Gone. Seriously this stuff is AMAZING! Buy it now!" —GrantedByTiffany
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in four sizes)).