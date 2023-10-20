52 Products You’ll Love If You’re Looking To Fix Up Your Apartment But Are Intimidated By Power Tools

1. NoNo Brackets, aka curtain rod brackets that fit onto your existing blinds so that you don't have to fool with drilling any holes and having to spackle them later or (!!!) get charged when you move out of your rental.
Promising review: "This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.95 (also available in brown, black, gold, and brass, and also available in inside-mount brackets).
2. An adjustable closet doubler does exactly what its name says to help fill that dead space below your hanging tops. The doubler just hooks right onto your closet rod.
Promising review: "This product has been one of my favorite Amazon finds, I’m not sure why I didn’t think of it sooner. It has doubled my closet space in my apartment where I can’t make any damage in terms of adding another permanent shelf — so this has been a perfect solution. It was easy to assemble and is sturdy. I’ve had it for a couple of weeks now with no issue. Your closet has to be pretty high for this to work or else your shirts above are going to get caught on the hangers below and for my case, some of my shirts are dragging on the floor — just keep this in mind when you’re thinking about purchasing." —Alex
Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (available in two colors)
3. A grout paint pen so you don't have to stare at the stained grout and imagine what it used to look like. Grout takes up a teeny bit of space but, as you can see from the pics, makes a huge impact!
Promising review: "We moved into our new home, and the shower had a really yellow grout. Cleaning didn’t do anything, and I saw this grout pen online. What a saver! Otherwise, I would have just hired someone to replace my shower. I used this grout pen, and my husband was so impressed :D The tip loses its shape fast, but just pull out the TIP AND FLIPPED IT OVER, and you’ll have a new tip." —jennifer
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and in three colors).
4. A container of touch-up paint that'll help cover up all those chips and marks that seem to follow you around the room like one of those portraits where the eyes look straight forward.
Promising review: "Rather than ditching furniture into a landfill, which is bad for the environment and one's pocketbook, this product allows you to give new life to existing furniture. Between the Soto touchup and new handles, my entertainment center looks like new....for less than $35. If you can use liquid paper, you can use this. I just ordered another bottle for porcelain. This is a fantastic product. You will love it!" —LexiNYC
Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in eight colors).
5. A slim cutlery organizer to make room for the rest of the stuff you've been keeping in an unwieldy standing container on your countertop. Trust me, I have it and love it!
Promising review: "Yes, this little utensil tray is really that good! I went from using 12 inches of horizontal space in a lovely but huge wooden utensil tray to about using about 4 inches (whatever the width of this godsend is). It stores my butter knives, steak knives, spoons, forks, and a slew of little teaspoons. I'd guess that the max capacity for each slot is about 10 pieces. For example, I fit four butter knives and four steak knives into the first/knife slot easily, with good wiggle room. This is such a great design. Using this tray opened up about half of my 18-inch wide drawer, which allowed me to decompress the other drawers in my kitchen a bit. I highly recommend this item. It's worth every penny." —Kathleen Cooke
6. Wood polish and conditioner can revive all sorts of wood surfaces around the house. Hardwood floor that looks gray? Check! Kitchen cabinets you priced out as a total horror story? Check x2! Front door you thought about replacing Check x3!
Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.
Promising review: "I'm not able to sand and stain my floors until spring but they are so dry and worn. I bought this hoping to keep them moisturized until we can refinish and I am amazed with this product." —nicole feather
Get it from Amazon for $6.07.
7. A ~streamlined~ door draft stopper can keep gusts from coming in under the door. It'll just look like a natural part of your door so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!
Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit B.
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors).
8. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a TikTok-famous cleaning paste that'll handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet.
Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson
Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
9. A water-mark-removing cloth could also do wonders on the nail polish remover you dribbled down your nightstand two years ago that's been a running "project for next weekend" for the past two years. Weird water marks on your lovely bay window sill? Poof! Gone!
10. Magnetic garage handles and faux windows can bring some serious curb appeal to your home if you're lucky enough to have a garage with your place!
Promising review: "I’ve been wanting to upgrade our garage door for a long time and now I have no idea why I waited! The magnets are super strong. Purchased two sets but only used one set of 'handles,' I wasn’t a fan of how close I had to place each set next to each other with the narrow spacing on the door itself. Paired with the magnetic 'windows,' it looks like a brand-new door!" —MrsPirate
Get them from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in several sets and variations).
11. A jetted tub cleaner that'll make you gag with delight once you run it through your system and all the pipe filth emerges like some Ghostbusters sludge. Oh, and it's septic safe.
Promising review: "OK, so I am somewhat of a clean freak and I run bleach through the jets prob twice a month on top of my weekly cleaning. And I was skeptical how this product could get it any cleaner than I thought it was. Well I am here to tell you this pic is after the second cleaning with this cleaner!!!! I am a believer and would highly recommend this product to anyone with jetted tub!!" —Momof2greatboys
Get it from Amazon for $16.99.