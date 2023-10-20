BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    52 Products You’ll Love If You’re Looking To Fix Up Your Apartment But Are Intimidated By Power Tools

    You can still do tons of stuff without unearthing your drill/driver from the back of your coat closet.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. NoNo Brackets, aka curtain rod brackets that fit onto your existing blinds so that you don't have to fool with drilling any holes and having to spackle them later or (!!!) get charged when you move out of your rental.

    A customer review photo showing a close up of the bracket on the window
    A customer review before and after photo showing their window with vertical blinds and then with curtains
    Promising review: "This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.95 (also available in brownblackgold, and brass, and also available in inside-mount brackets).

    2. An adjustable closet doubler does exactly what its name says to help fill that dead space below your hanging tops. The doubler just hooks right onto your closet rod. 

    A customer review photo of the Simple Houseware adjustable closet hanging rod in chrome hanging in their closet
    Promising review: "This product has been one of my favorite Amazon finds, I’m not sure why I didn’t think of it sooner. It has doubled my closet space in my apartment where I can’t make any damage in terms of adding another permanent shelf — so this has been a perfect solution. It was easy to assemble and is sturdy. I’ve had it for a couple of weeks now with no issue. Your closet has to be pretty high for this to work or else your shirts above are going to get caught on the hangers below and for my case, some of my shirts are dragging on the floor — just keep this in mind when you’re thinking about purchasing." —Alex

    Get it from Amazon for $16.97 (available in two colors)

    3. A grout paint pen so you don't have to stare at the stained grout and imagine what it used to look like. Grout takes up a teeny bit of space but, as you can see from the pics, makes a huge impact!

    A tiled bathroom floor with white grout from the pen and brown grout on parts not yet marked
    The same bathroom floor with completely white grout between the tiles
    Promising review: "We moved into our new home, and the shower had a really yellow grout. Cleaning didn’t do anything, and I saw this grout pen online. What a saver! Otherwise, I would have just hired someone to replace my shower. I used this grout pen, and my husband was so impressed :D The tip loses its shape fast, but just pull out the TIP AND FLIPPED IT OVER, and you’ll have a new tip." —jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in two sizes and in three colors).

    4. A container of touch-up paint that'll help cover up all those chips and marks that seem to follow you around the room like one of those portraits where the eyes look straight forward.

    A customer review before and after photo of their dresser with a chip in the paint and then without it
    A customer review photo of them holding the paint next to the wall it was just used on
    Promising review: "Rather than ditching furniture into a landfill, which is bad for the environment and one's pocketbook, this product allows you to give new life to existing furniture. Between the Soto touchup and new handles, my entertainment center looks like new....for less than $35. If you can use liquid paper, you can use this. I just ordered another bottle for porcelain. This is a fantastic product. You will love it!" —LexiNYC

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in eight colors).

    5. A slim cutlery organizer to make room for the rest of the stuff you've been keeping in an unwieldy standing container on your countertop. Trust me, I have it and love it!

    open kitchen drawer with large silverware organizer taking up most of the room
    same drawer with the silverware taking up half the drawer space and leaving lots of room for other kitchen tools
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    Promising review: "Yes, this little utensil tray is really that good! I went from using 12 inches of horizontal space in a lovely but huge wooden utensil tray to about using about 4 inches (whatever the width of this godsend is). It stores my butter knives, steak knives, spoons, forks, and a slew of little teaspoons. I'd guess that the max capacity for each slot is about 10 pieces. For example, I fit four butter knives and four steak knives into the first/knife slot easily, with good wiggle room. This is such a great design. Using this tray opened up about half of my 18-inch wide drawer, which allowed me to decompress the other drawers in my kitchen a bit. I highly recommend this item. It's worth every penny." —Kathleen Cooke

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    6. Wood polish and conditioner can revive all sorts of wood surfaces around the house. Hardwood floor that looks gray? Check! Kitchen cabinets you priced out as a total horror story? Check x2! Front door you thought about replacing Check x3!

    reviewer pic of a worn wood floor with about half of it looking refreshed and back to life thanks to the polish
    damaged looking cabinet surface then renewed looking surface thanks to the wood polish
    Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.

    Promising review: "I'm not able to sand and stain my floors until spring but they are so dry and worn. I bought this hoping to keep them moisturized until we can refinish and I am amazed with this product." —nicole feather

    Get it from Amazon for $6.07.

    7. A ~streamlined~ door draft stopper can keep gusts from coming in under the door. It'll just look like a natural part of your door so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!

    reviewer pic of white door with barely noticeable door draft stopper at the bottom
    reviewer's close up of white door draft stopper on the bottom of the door
    Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit B.

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors).

    8. A jar of the The Pink Stuff — a TikTok-famous cleaning paste that'll handle all kinds of sticky, stuck-on situations like this nasty-looking kitchen faucet. 

    A customer review before and after photo showing the results of using The Pink Stuff on their sink
    Promising review: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stovetop and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    9. A water-mark-removing cloth could also do wonders on the nail polish remover you dribbled down your nightstand two years ago that's been a running "project for next weekend" for the past two years. Weird water marks on your lovely bay window sill? Poof! Gone!

    reviewer's pic of light wood nightstand with white stain drips down the front
    same reviewer's after pic with the stain drips gone thanks to the water stain cloth
    Promising review: "Worked wonders! I spilled nail polish remover on my nightstand. This worked like magic! Just rub lightly with the cloth." —JMac

    Get it from Amazon for $8.28.

    10. Magnetic garage handles and faux windows can bring some serious curb appeal to your home if you're lucky enough to have a garage with your place!

    garage without the magnets, then garage with the magnets that looks so much more expensive
    the magnets
    Promising review: "I’ve been wanting to upgrade our garage door for a long time and now I have no idea why I waited! The magnets are super strong. Purchased two sets but only used one set of 'handles,' I wasn’t a fan of how close I had to place each set next to each other with the narrow spacing on the door itself. Paired with the magnetic 'windows,' it looks like a brand-new door!" —MrsPirate

    Get them from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in several sets and variations).

    11. A jetted tub cleaner that'll make you gag with delight once you run it through your system and all the pipe filth emerges like some Ghostbusters sludge. Oh, and it's septic safe.

    reviewer's pic of a jacuzzi style tub with lots of dirty foam in it
    reviewer's hand holding the bottle of cleaner
    Promising review: "OK, so I am somewhat of a clean freak and I run bleach through the jets prob twice a month on top of my weekly cleaning. And I was skeptical how this product could get it any cleaner than I thought it was. Well I am here to tell you this pic is after the second cleaning with this cleaner!!!! I am a believer and would highly recommend this product to anyone with jetted tub!!" —Momof2greatboys

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.