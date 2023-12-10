26 Products That’ll Mix Up Your Everyday Cooking Routines

1. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper can make onion tears and food prep mess a thing of the past! This way you won't waste so much energy on *evenly* spiralizing or chopping, a fool's errand! (Jk, but this'll make it way easier.)
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. Fullstar is a small biz specializing in food prep gadgets.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (clip the coupon on the product page to get $5 off; available in three colors).
2. Plus a manual food chopper for quick work of herbs, fruits, veggies, and ice in case your knife skills could use some practice or you just wanna make food prep a lil' more fun.
It's also dishwasher-safe (top rack only!) so cleanup is super simple.
Promising review: "This is great for cutting lots of veggies super fast. All you have to do is rough chop down your veggies toss them in and give it four to five pulls for perfectly diced chunks for salsa or toppings on eggs or tacos. It comes with a handy cover too so all you have to do is rinse the blade and toss the container in the fridge or cooler." —Kevin B.
Get it from Amazon for $18.18+ (available in three colors).
3. A electric air fryer with tons of onion rings and other scrumptious possibilities might just have you looking at every piece of food you have in the house differently instead of putting on shoes to go through the drive-thru.
Promising review: "My husband surprised me with this fryer cause he said it was the deal of the day and couldn't pass up. I was hesitant at first because it is a very large piece of equipment and we have limited counter space. But once I started using this, I couldn't stop! I love it so much! It really does get things crispy! I have cooked chicken wings, tacos, zucchini fries, bacon, and more in it, and everything comes out great! You do have to play around with the temp and timing of stuff but once you get the hang of it, it's easy peasy! The digital buttons make it easy and it's nice to have different options instead of just off/on like with some fryers. And it actually isn't too heavy so I can move it on and off my counter easy, too. I think it's a great way to crisp food without turning on my hot oven in the summer! Would definitely recommend!" —willmatic84
Get it from Amazon for $63.99+ (available in three sizes, four colors, and multiple styles).
4. Plus, a magnetic air fryer cheat sheet so you'll merely glance at it as a kitchen helper instead of scrolling through your Pinterest board for that ONE recipe.
Promising review: "Bought an air fryer several months ago which I haven't used a whole lot because it came with only a few recipes but not enough info on other items to cook. The Lotteli cheat sheet gives you cooking times and temperatures for a lot of your common everyday foods in a magnetized easy-to-read, two-sheet combo that fills in where the air fryer pamphlet that came with the unit leaves out. I also bought an air fryer cookbook but this only comes with specific recipes, whereas the cheat sheet fills in the void for quick basic needs. Very happy with this purchase! 😁" —B. Frank Smith
Get it from Amazon for $6.99 (available in three styles).
5. A set of silicone air fryer liners that'll even more convince you to go ahead and use that special little countertop appliance to create something that feels and *tastes* extra special. Anyone who's tried to hand-wash the basket of an air fryer will get why these are a great idea. Just pop 'em in the dishwasher!
Promising review: "I bought these because I was tired of cleaning the whole air fryer container. These were bought on a whim for both mine and my boyfriend's parents, who each have an air fryer. They work great, keeping all greases and crumbs inside, and make it easier to clean. The only bad thing (and this may just be me) is the ridges/ripples on the bottom of the inside of the liner. When you try to wash it in the sink, don’t put the stream of water right on those unless you want to take a small bath. Other than that, these are fantastic. My boyfriend also says that it seems to make everything crispier, and we love that." —Jordan Hixson
Get a set of three from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four color combinations and two sizes).
6. A Momofuku ramen noodles variety pack as a quick 'n' easy meal for when all you wanna do is open a packet, boil some water, and then chow down. This is one of my favorite lazy meals and I'll keep buying these as long as they keep making them.
I tried out these noodles as part of the Ultimate Variety Pack and haven't looked back since. I want to ALWAYS have these in my kitchen cabinets. Yes, they're THAT good. I'm very lazy and have spent way too much money on takeout in my life, so I'm forever looking for a solution to help me get takeout-worthy food at home for the least amount of effort. These totally fit the bill. I also like to toss chopped scallions on top. I'll even even mix in sautéed veggies and chicken to help bulk up the dish...or just use up the stuff that I have that I know I need to eat. I adore them so much that I even bought my brother a big bundle of them for Christmas and he was VERY excited when he opened it because Momofuku and David Chang's amazing reputation precede them.
Get a 15-pack from Amazon for $39 (includes 5 servings each of 3 varieties) or get a 20-pack from Momofuku for $52 (includes 10 servings of the popular Soy & Scallion and 5 servings each of the other 2 varieties).
7. Some slow cooker liners will make cleanup a total cinch. Sometimes a super-easy cleanup can help motivate yourself to cook an old faithful but satsifying recipe (or maybe that's just me).
I use these and they're THE BEST.
Get a box of six liners from Amazon for $3.48.
8. A bag of FryAway cooking oil solidifier can transform used oil into a solid that's super easy to throw in the trash. Just think about all the frying possibilities now that getting rid of the waste will be super easy.
FryAway is a US-based small business specializing in planet-friendly cooking waste solutions.
Promising review: "I will always keep this stocked in my house! My husband sent me a TikTok, I know I know, and I thought it couldn't hurt to try it out. I loved after the first night! I could easily remove the hardened oil and throw it out." —Roberta
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
9. Some jarred truffle-infused pasta sauce for quite possibly the fanciest take on an easy, reliable pantry meal.
The Pomodoro sauce is hearty without any spice. And the Arrabbiata sauce delivers the heat. I've tried both of these flavors of Truff pasta sauce and they are SO good. It likely goes without saying but if you don't like truffles, you won't like this. It is VERY truffle-y. I'm also a big fan of the Truff hot sauce from the same brand. Most of the time I make a meal of whatever pasta and jarred sauce I happen to have as a last resort, but I look forward to eating pasta with this delish sauce — even if it's just noodles and sauce with not even a sprinkle of Parm to dress it up! It'll cost ya more than Prego or other store-bought sauces. But it's worth it as a treat!
Get two jars from Amazon for $29.99 (available in three flavors).
10. A set of nonstick, heat-safe sheet pan dividers that'll act like little trays to contain various veggies that cook at different time intervals.
Check out a TikTok of the nonstick sheet pan dividers in action. Prepd is a small biz specializing in these dividers.
Promising review: "Brilliant. 100000% Recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen." —yule
Get a set of four from Amazon for $29.99.
11. A microwavable panini press to give you those desired grill marks that just seem to make any old sandwich taste SO much better. With this, you can make your own paninis, grilled cheeses, and even meats with *just* a microwave. Reviewers also praise its abilities for zhuzhing up leftovers.
12. The Omsom Bundle is really just fancy talk for flavorful Asian dish starters (aka the sauces, aromatics, and seasonings) to keep stashed in your pantry for heavy lifting. Each comes with recipes you can easily follow. Just add protein and veggies!
Cofounders and sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham started Omsom after stints at startups and in consulting. As the kids of Vietnamese refugees, they were inspired by all the from-scratch Viet dinners they watched their mom cook growing up. With Omsom, they aim to bring lots of flavor to your pantry with their pantry starters that'll help you make some amaaaazing Asian dishes. Each starter serves two to three people. (Fantastic news for lazy people like me who buy a spice once and then let it expire.)
This bundle will give you some major kick for your buck. It includes the entire Omsom collection of 6 cuisines with 12 starters total, including one Southeast Asian Omsom Sampler with Vietnamese, Thai, and Filipino starters and one East Asian Omsom Sampler with Japanese, Korean, and Chinese starters.
Promising review: "Delicious and easy dinner. I love the flavors because they are nostalgic and delicious, and make mealtime a breeze with my kids." —Suzanne R.
Get it from Omsom for $59.
13. Pre-made simmer sauces can really zhuzh up that plain chicken breast you have thawing in the sink. Seriously, just dump that sauce on it once it's cooked in the pan! (Psst, they're also keto- and Paleo-friendly but IMO don't taste like it.)
I've tried nearly all of these sauces and can vouch that they dress up all kinds of stuff. If you're craving some takeout food you're too lazy to replicate at home, some of these (especially the Thai Coconut Sauce that's shown here) will help you get some of that taste without buying a million ingredients.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $15 (available in a variety of combos).
14. A Blue Apron subscription because having someone do your grocery shopping and giving you the recipe could be a GREAT thing.
Subscribe to a single-serving plan from Blue Apron for $9.99+ a week.
15. A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey can zhuzh up that lackluster frozen pizza that's been patiently waiting in your freezer for months on end. 'Tis time to pop it in the oven and then drizzle this delicious condiment on top for a serious upgrade. It makes basically everything taste better. And I should know, I always keep some around!
I've used this stuff and it is FANTASTIC. Just don't pour it in your morning tea! It's not that kind of honey.
Promising review: "This is a great topping to pizza. Can be used in a multitude of ways but I mainly just add it to a pizzeria pizza or a frozen pizza straight from my oven. Good flavor. There’s heat, but not too hot." —Kate Singleton
Get it from Amazon for $9.57.
16. A jar of Fly By Jing chili crisp to add a tingly kick to dumplings, noodles, meat, veggies, whatever you've got at home ready to be whipped up. You can even put it on ice cream! This'll become your fave new condiment ASAP.
Fly By Jing is Asian woman owned and sells sauces, oils, and dumplings!
Promising review: "I have purchased my share of Chili Crisps, but this is BY FAR MY FAVORITE!!!!!!! My job allowed its employees to build a box of our favorite items and this was one of the items I chose. And I tell you I’m so GLAD I DID!!!!! It had just the amount of heat and DID NOT HAVE A GREASY TASTE!!!! After my first BITE, I looked it up so I can place my order!!!!!!! GREAT JOB!!!!!!!" —Pozaya B.
Get it from