36 Things Under $25 That'll Help Solve Your Winter Home Problems

1. A ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep gusts from coming in under your door so it'll be nice and toasty like you prefer it. It'll just look like a natural part of your door so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!
2. And some weather stripping to stick along your door's edges (trust me, it's very easy) to help block out any other cold air. It creeps in so easily!
3. A window AC unit cover that'll keep out chilly air making its way in through your unit that you can't (or just are too lazy, i.e., ME) take out for the season.
4. A pack of Cadbury hot chocolate canisters for a cozy, sippable treat you'll wanna buy wholesale after you have the first mug. No need to leave your toasty home to get your fave winter beverage.
5. A genius humidifier tank cleaner to help look after that lil' machine that's saving your skin this season. This cartridge "swims" around the water tank, helping inhibit the growth of buildup for up to 30 days.
6. A rainbow prism suncatcher that'll refract sunlight and make your living room look even cooler while you sit on the couch for what feels like the millionth day.
7. A USB-powered LED light strip to help improve your TV-watching experience by bringing in a bit of ambient light to your personal theater.
8. An adorable microwaveable stuffed animal that'll be a secret heating pad. Oh, and it's lavender scented! Sometimes you just need to hug something super warm instead of turning up the heat.
9. Shrink wrap window insulation that could help you keep from jacking up the heat way too much. Go ahead, enjoy that lovely well-appointed den with all the windows!
10. Soft faux-fur slippers built for folks who like to let their toes breathe while scooting around the house or taking a stroll to the mailbox.
11. A TikTok–famous rotating digital alarm clock to help reinforce the actual time, no matter how the light outside makes it feel. Also, it just looks cool!
Psst — you can check out the TikTok featuring the mirrored digital alarm clock to see it in action!
Promising review: "Love love love this clock...sleek and definitely a statement piece. Alarm is subtle it will definitely wake you up however it will not scare the B-Jesus out of you. Love the extra ports on the side to charge other things with it." —Meika B.
Get it from Amazon for $21.59 (available in two colors).
12. A faux-sheepskin rug you can throw on a chair seriously lacking in comfort, at the foot of the couch, or in a number of spots you'd like to be a bit warmer!
13. A dishwasher-safe silicone soup cube tray that'll hold 1 cup of delicious hot entrees like soup/chili/stew/sauce per cube so you can freeze and then reheat it later.
14. A drink-insulating "flannel" in the shape of your go-to outerwear so you'll know which drink is yours while keeping it perfectly chilly but NOT chilling your hands. Just saying, this is perfect for a cold one by your firepit.
15. Cute lil' tea bag holders that'll stick around as helpers. No more soggy tags from tea bags ruining your afternoon beverage.
16. And a compact coffee warmer so you won't have to microwave that cup of joe to get it back to the perfect temp it was before you started tackling that inbox.
17. A rechargeable lighter to help end your pursuit for a matchbook so you can light your fave white pine candle. I own one and use it CONSTANTLY.
18. A minimalist tissue box cover that'll address your sniffles without messing up your aesthetic. ALSO, to remind you to keep a box of tissues around so you don't have to blow your nose with toilet paper.
19. A night-light for your bed that'll make you feel like you're staying at a fancy hotel *and* help you avoid running into stuff when your bladder wakes you up before the now-later sunrise.
20. Some cedar wood closet organizers to set up sections for each person's winter coats in the coat closet. Because every single coat is black!
22. Outdoor lanterns so you can *safely* make your way from the driveway to the front door after the sun set at what felt like 2:05 p.m. Oh, and they look nice in the daylight too!
23. A ~washable~ doormat you can park inside so your fam can wipe off their dirty shoes before storing them. And it just looks so nice!
24. A pack of food spikes to keep your indoor plants thriving now that you've got the heat going. They'll feed your plants for up to two months continuously.
25. And a 3-in-1 plant moisture meter can help you better care for your plant babies, whether you're a plant newbie or a seasoned pro.
26. A wrapping paper holder for storing your goods once the gift-giving season is over. No more buying paper because you think you're out, only to unearth a crumpled roll of gift wrap during spring cleaning you could've used.
27. Slow-cooker liners that'll make your set-it-and-forget-it routine for warm soups and dinners even easier by making cleanup a snap!
28. A bottle of Quick N Brite Fireplace Cleaner that'll remove soot, smoke, creosote, and ash from your fireplace — whether it's brick, stone, tile, or rock. This'll be way easier than having to paint it.
29. Stick-on vanity lights to add some light to the spot where you put on your makeup every morning when it still feels like midnight.
30. A set of throw pillow covers can help transition your couch to the chillier season too. They look MUCH pricier than the Amazon listing.
32. Sichuan Chili Crisp you can use to heat up most any of the food you have at home so you don't spend precious time out from under your nest of blankets scratching your head about what to fix to eat...or (gasp) have to leave the house! Put some of this on a grilled cheese and call it a DELISH meal.
33. A pair of reading glasses that'll let you look at stuff while horizontal on your couch or in a chair in your comfiest position possible. No need to rearrange your furniture. Just slip on these glasses!
34. A Watch Ya' Mouth game to provide a hilarious twist to family game night if your fam is up for basically everything...especially now that you've worked your way through all the other household games.
35. Or a Butts in Space card game for some gaming with considerably less drool. At least I think so?!
36. And a copy of A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping or Peeing but Using the Bathroom as an Escape as a resource for people using the toilet as a social escape. Sometimes you just need some time to yourself but now it's too cold to go for a me-time stroll. And this book acknowledges and honors that.
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.