    36 Things Under $25 That'll Help Solve Your Winter Home Problems

    If you're gonna avoid the weather, you might as well set yourself up for success.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep gusts from coming in under your door so it'll be nice and toasty like you prefer it. It'll just look like a natural part of your door so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." —Brit B.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).

    2. And some weather stripping to stick along your door's edges (trust me, it's very easy) to help block out any other cold air. It creeps in so easily!

    amazon.com

    PLUS: This also makes sure that your air-conditioning and heat don't escape under your doors, thus saving you energy and money!

    Promising review: "Very strong adhesive holds in place. Very good draft/leak stopping. My door faces the breezeway and it tends to seep into the cracks and blows hot or cold air along the floor making it awful in the winter. This stopped that as soon as I put it on." —AYonko

    Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in four colors).

    3. A window AC unit cover that'll keep out chilly air making its way in through your unit that you can't (or just are too lazy, i.e., ME) take out for the season.

    the cover for the air conditioner window unit
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I love it. I put it on and then in probably a half hour I could notice the change in the room. That breeze was gone." —DA-BIGGUY

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two colors and four sizes).

    Just be sure to check the size of the cover against the size of your AC unit!

    4. A pack of Cadbury hot chocolate canisters for a cozy, sippable treat you'll wanna buy wholesale after you have the first mug. No need to leave your toasty home to get your fave winter beverage.

    A customer review photo of the canister of Cadbury drinking chocolate
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "We drink this almost nightly and we do it year-round. When I die, cremate me and put me in a Cadbury Drinking Chocolate tin." —Majombaszo

    Get it from Amazon for $9.41.

    5. A genius humidifier tank cleaner to help look after that lil' machine that's saving your skin this season. This cartridge "swims" around the water tank, helping inhibit the growth of buildup for up to 30 days.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." —Kristine

    Get it from Amazon for $5.28.

    6. A rainbow prism suncatcher that'll refract sunlight and make your living room look even cooler while you sit on the couch for what feels like the millionth day.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This might be the best thing I’ve ever purchased. My room looks magical on sunny afternoons. If you love yourself buy these crystals. Not only are the rainbows pretty but the crystals are too." —Tiffany Tyree

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.99.

    7. A USB-powered LED light strip to help improve your TV-watching experience by bringing in a bit of ambient light to your personal theater.

    Amazon

    Promising review: "Easy to install. Lights provide ample lighting; USB allows lights to be a standalone fixture without tying up another wall socket. The USB interface also acts to turn the lights on and off with the TV. Backlighting also seems to make the screen seem sharper." —Shaun

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL).

    8. An adorable microwaveable stuffed animal that'll be a secret heating pad. Oh, and it's lavender scented! Sometimes you just need to hug something super warm instead of turning up the heat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    These "Warmies" are each filled with all-natural grain and dried lavender, so they can microwave them to use them as heating pads or pop in a sealed bag in the freezer for two to three hours to use them as a cold pack.

    Promising review: "When I get my monthly, I use a heating pad to bring down my cramps and mine recently broke. I heard about this through social media and thought why not give it a try. I used it and it was amazing. I have trouble sleeping and the lavender scent really helped me go to sleep and it heats up and it stays warm for quite a while. This is definitely worth buying and worth putting money toward. it looks very cute and is very soft so if you get your monthly and you have a hard time sleeping I would definitely use this. It is not a waste of money or time at all." —Ash Wang

    Get it from Amazon for $24.14 (available in 17 animals).

    9. Shrink wrap window insulation that could help you keep from jacking up the heat way too much. Go ahead, enjoy that lovely well-appointed den with all the windows!

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Super secure, super savings, super product! It’s so polished once you blow dry it you can’t even tell the plastic's there. It works better at keeping ice build up or moisture build up than a storm window insert I tried. I mean to tell you it may seem janky but boy does it stop airflow and loss — either heat or AC won’t flow out. I took a noncovered window which shows all the moisture, then the covered window and the plastic is so invisible I had to take a from below pic. The only issue is I wish I trimmed the excess better! Super sticky and secure tape easy to work with." —Bill

    Get it from Amazon for $10.49+ (available in four sizes and two styles).

    10. Soft faux-fur slippers built for folks who like to let their toes breathe while scooting around the house or taking a stroll to the mailbox.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these!! They are so cute and really fluffy. I was worried my feet wouldn’t feel secure in them, but they are just snug enough to keep me from falling out of them. The best part is the thick rubber sole. I can wear these to walk outside and they don’t get worn out on the bottom. I typically wear a 9–9.5 and I bought a 9. They fit like a glove." —Marty

    Get them from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in five colors and women's sizes S–XL).

    11. A TikTok–famous rotating digital alarm clock to help reinforce the actual time, no matter how the light outside makes it feel. Also, it just looks cool!

    the alarm clock on a reviewer's nightstand
    www.amazon.com

    Psst — you can check out the TikTok featuring the mirrored digital alarm clock to see it in action!

    Promising review: "Love love love this clock...sleek and definitely a statement piece. Alarm is subtle it will definitely wake you up however it will not scare the B-Jesus out of you. Love the extra ports on the side to charge other things with it." —Meika B.

    Get it from Amazon for $21.59 (available in two colors).

    12. A faux-sheepskin rug you can throw on a chair seriously lacking in comfort, at the foot of the couch, or in a number of spots you'd like to be a bit warmer!

    white faux sheepskin rug on a wicker armchair
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I actually love this more than I thought I would! It's soo soft and serves multiple purposes. I bought it to drape over a chair in my study area and to use on the floor for when I take pictures of my outfits in front of my mirrored closet doors. I now drape it over my bed in the morning after I make it as well. My stepson is autistic and he loves the soft feel of this rug and loves wrapping it around him. It has shed slightly but not more than expected. Great value also." —Caity

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in four colors).

    13. A dishwasher-safe silicone soup cube tray that'll hold 1 cup of delicious hot entrees like soup/chili/stew/sauce per cube so you can freeze and then reheat it later.

    The silicone tray filled with soup next to a bowl with one of the frozen squares
    Amazon

    It also comes with a lid so you can easily stack them and four fill lines (½ cup, 1 cup, 125 mL, 250 mL).

    Souper Cubes is a small business seen on Shark Tank that specializes in bake-and-freeze storage products. 

    Promising review: "I'm extremely happy with my Souper Cubes! I cook chili and soup and always make too much, having the ability to freeze serving-size portions is perfect. Saves time and food quality by not having to thaw it all each time I want another serving. High quality and since it's silicone and not rigid plastic it won't crack in the freezer. Highly recommend!" —Alexander S. Waterman

    Get it from Amazon for $19.95.

    14. A drink-insulating "flannel" in the shape of your go-to outerwear so you'll know which drink is yours while keeping it perfectly chilly but NOT chilling your hands. Just saying, this is perfect for a cold one by your firepit.

    Puffin

    Get it from Puffin for $19.95 (available in red or green). BTW, the brand has lots more outerwear options to keep your drinks cool here.

    15. Cute lil' tea bag holders that'll stick around as helpers. No more soggy tags from tea bags ruining your afternoon beverage.

    tea mug with the snail shape holders on the edge to tie your tea bag string around
    Amazon

    I can't be the only one who turns into a major hot tea drinker in the winter!

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $6.97.

    16. And a compact coffee warmer so you won't have to microwave that cup of joe to get it back to the perfect temp it was before you started tackling that inbox.

    black disc-shape coffee warmer with coffee mug on it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I often have to leave my desk to visit other departments and hated coming back to cold coffee, tea, or hot cocoa. I especially stopped drinking tea because by the time you let your bag steep, it's cooled down. This product is simple but awesome and it makes me super happy." —marymodern

    Get it from Amazon for $19.99.

    17. A rechargeable lighter to help end your pursuit for a matchbook so you can light your fave white pine candle. I own one and use it CONSTANTLY.

    Heather Braga / BuzzFeed, Amazon

    I have this lighter and use it on the daily!

    Promising review: "This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super-minor annoyance. It's a super-intuitive device. Plug the lighter in with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" —Jee W

    Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in three colors).

    18. A minimalist tissue box cover that'll address your sniffles without messing up your aesthetic. ALSO, to remind you to keep a box of tissues around so you don't have to blow your nose with toilet paper.

    stack of books with house-shaped box that covers up a square tissue box
    Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed

    That is my nightstand. I love this thing! And it for real reminds me to buy tissues.

    Promising review: "Since I am a broke 31-year-old this was the only house I can afford. Plus it helps hide the tissues I use to cry in every night." —Lizbanta

    Get it from Amazon for $8.

    19. A night-light for your bed that'll make you feel like you're staying at a fancy hotel *and* help you avoid running into stuff when your bladder wakes you up before the now-later sunrise.

    person on bed with light shining faintly out from underneath it
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Great light strip. The motion sensor has a good range and then controls for time on and brightness are wonderful. The 3M tape on the back could be stronger, but for the price and motion sensor it is a great buy. Also we have this plugged into a smart outlet so that it only turns on during certain hours of the day. That plus the feature that is there is enough ambient light, the motion sensor doesn't trigger makes this on par with systems that are far more expensive. Works great with Google Home as well because of the linked smartplug. Very happy with the purchase. Would be 4.5 stars just because of the tape not being sticky enough, but they do provide a second roll in the box, which helps." —AC

    Get it from Amazon for $18.99.

    20. Some cedar wood closet organizers to set up sections for each person's winter coats in the coat closet. Because every single coat is black!

    cedar hanger dividers in a closet
    OrderLee / Etsy

    OrderLee is an Oregon-based shop that specializes in organizational accessories.

    Promising review: "These are perfect addition to organize my closet." —tiggerra25

    Get it from OrderLee on Etsy for $10 each (available in left or right facing).

    21. And an odor-eliminator to hang in said coat closet because it can get a bit funky!

    bamboo deodorizing bag
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these. The bag itself doesn't give off any nasty order. They are easy to use, you literally just hand up. I have one hanging in my closet and it helps keep my clothes fresh smelling and not get that weird musty odor. I also have two big dogs in my room, and it helps mediate the dog smell. You get five for a good price and they last for two years, you just put in the sun for one hour once a month!" —IceQx13

    Get a five-pack from Amazon for $17.99.

    22. Outdoor lanterns so you can *safely* make your way from the driveway to the front door after the sun set at what felt like 2:05 p.m. Oh, and they look nice in the daylight too!

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Impressed with the size of the cell, which provides a larger surface area for charging. The lights are the brightest I've seen for a solar light and the illumination covers a nice range. Placed them along my pond giving the place a classy look." —Percussionist

    Get six from Amazon for $56.99.

    23. A ~washable~ doormat you can park inside so your fam can wipe off their dirty shoes before storing them. And it just looks so nice!

    gray, yellow, and black abstract mat at door
    Amazon

    Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two colors and five sizes).

    24. A pack of food spikes to keep your indoor plants thriving now that you've got the heat going. They'll feed your plants for up to two months continuously.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have several houseplants that had stopped flowering, so I put a few of these spikes in the pot (there are directions on the back of package for quantity), and approximately a month after using these spikes, my peace lily had three flowers on it, and my African violet plants all got several blooms on them! This worked wonders for my plants that don't flower also! I noticed that my ivy and cactus plants started growing faster, and they became more green and healthy looking. I am very happy with this product, and I will buy it again." —Elizabeth

    Get a pack of 24 spikes from Amazon for $2.39.

    25. And a 3-in-1 plant moisture meter can help you better care for your plant babies, whether you're a plant newbie or a seasoned pro.

    the meter in a potted plant
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Used this last night, works well, have to let it sit for 10 minutes to get a correct read. Dial is easy enough to read, basic understanding of pH is needed but otherwise easy enough." —Nate

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    26. A wrapping paper holder for storing your goods once the gift-giving season is over. No more buying paper because you think you're out, only to unearth a crumpled roll of gift wrap during spring cleaning you could've used.

    the wrapping holder upright against a cabinet
    Amazon

    My mom has a similar container where she stores rolls in a hall closet. It makes gift wrap so much easier to find! Also if you like to save scraps of really pretty paper and bows for reuse later, they'll be safe in this too.

    Promising review: "Moving in a month and didn’t want to throw away my unused wrapping paper from previous holidays. Ordered this and it saved the day! Well worth the price when wrapping paper is $3–$6 a roll! Larger in width and length then what I expected! Very happy!!" —Natalie P.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    27. Slow-cooker liners that'll make your set-it-and-forget-it routine for warm soups and dinners even easier by making cleanup a snap!

    slow cooker with two plastic liners separating two different kinds of dip
    Amazon

    I adore my slow cooker but hate cleaning up after using it. So I use these handy lil' bags. Read my full review of Reynolds Slow Cooker Liners (#4).

    Get a box of six liners from Amazon for $3.48.

    28. A bottle of Quick N Brite Fireplace Cleaner that'll remove soot, smoke, creosote, and ash from your fireplace — whether it's brick, stone, tile, or rock. This'll be way easier than having to paint it.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Unbelievable! My daughter just moved into her first home. She thought she would have to paint her brick fireplace because of the heavy soot stains that had been there for years. We applied the product twice and put in a whole lot of elbow grease, but what a difference! It’s a messy process, but well worth the time and energy." —MM

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99.

    29. Stick-on vanity lights to add some light to the spot where you put on your makeup every morning when it still feels like midnight.

    vanity area with lights stuck onto a mirror
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Perfect solution for my search to add better lighting for my makeup table. I wish I had realized I could twist the cord into the next light to keep it from sagging before I attached it to the mirror. Regardless, It’s perfect for what I was aiming for." —Mj

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $22.99.

    30. A set of throw pillow covers can help transition your couch to the chillier season too. They look MUCH pricier than the Amazon listing.

    various faux leather throw pillow cases on pillows on a couch
    Amazon

    Get them from Amazon for $24.95.

    31. A monthly popcorn subscription to keep your winter snack rotation feeling fresh and fun.

    popcorn with cheese
    CrateJoy

    Kernel Crate is a Fresno, California–based small biz that'll keep your snack stocks right where they should be, full. 

    Get a subscription from CrateJoy for $18/per box for 1 month, $17/per box for 3 months, $16/per box for 6 months, or $15.49/per box for 12 months. 

    32. Sichuan Chili Crisp you can use to heat up most any of the food you have at home so you don't spend precious time out from under your nest of blankets scratching your head about what to fix to eat...or (gasp) have to leave the house! Put some of this on a grilled cheese and call it a DELISH meal.

    person eating noodles with chili crisp sauce
    Fly By Jing

    Jing Gao, the founder and CEO of Fly By Jing, is a chef, entrepreneur, and a globally renowned expert on Chinese cuisine. While the flavors are inspired by her hometown of Chengdu, Jing's recipes are deeply personal and offer a unique taste you won't find anywhere else.

    The BuzzFeed Shopping team has MANY fans of this wonderful stuff. In fact, my colleague Natalie Brown shared a week or so ago that she put it on a grilled cheese and it was transformative. 

    Get it from Amazon for $11.99.

    33. A pair of reading glasses that'll let you look at stuff while horizontal on your couch or in a chair in your comfiest position possible. No need to rearrange your furniture. Just slip on these glasses!

    person lying down wearing the glasses and watching TV.
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Bought these as a humorous stocking stuffer, and my husband actually uses them! He has neck issues, and he watches TV in the recliner using them. They look hilarious, but if they help him enjoy watching TV without neck pain, it is a win-win! They are much higher quality than I expected for the price. I thought they would be flimsy, but they are actually very well made. I was impressed." —Laura S

    Get it from Amazon for $14.97.

    34. A Watch Ya' Mouth game to provide a hilarious twist to family game night if your fam is up for basically everything...especially now that you've worked your way through all the other household games.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This game is hilarious! The kids and adults were both laughing so hard I'm surprised no one peed their pants! This game is great! The only downfall is, once you've gone through the cards, you can pretty much guess what they're saying. We tried making new cards, but then one person knew all of the cards, which made it no fun for them. Maybe, next time, we'll all make cards so the guessing can continue. Hopefully that will fix the ONLY issue. Have fun!!! Pro tip, floss and brush your teeth before you play! Your friends will see EVERYTHING. Oh! And bring napkins 😂." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in four varieties).

    35. Or a Butts in Space card game for some gaming with considerably less drool. At least I think so?!

    the card game box
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Game came less than 24 hours after ordering and we've already played five games in the last 48 hours. BIG hit with the whole family and both kids (ages 7 and 16, for reference.) It reminds me a little of Unstable Unicorns, but less complex. Fun and zany and very easy for all ages to pick up in one game. Cute graphics, too. VERY happy with this one and I can tell it'll get a lot of play in our house." —Jennifer

    Get it from Amazon for $25.

    36. And a copy of A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping or Peeing but Using the Bathroom as an Escape as a resource for people using the toilet as a social escape. Sometimes you just need some time to yourself but now it's too cold to go for a me-time stroll. And this book acknowledges and honors that.

    the book cover
    Amazon

    And if you run out of things to look at in this book, just check out Joe Pera's YouTube channel or his excellent Adult Swim show Joe Pera Talks With You on your phone. I bought this for my brother for Christmas and paging through it is a total delight. 

    Get it from Amazon for $11.49.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.