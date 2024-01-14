36 Things Under $25 That'll Help Solve Your Winter Home Problems

Psst — you can check out the TikTok featuring the mirrored digital alarm clock to see it in action!

Promising review: "Love love love this clock...sleek and definitely a statement piece. Alarm is subtle it will definitely wake you up however it will not scare the B-Jesus out of you. Love the extra ports on the side to charge other things with it." —Meika B.

Get it from Amazon for $21.59 (available in two colors).