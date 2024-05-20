18 Practical Things Worth Buying From Memorial Day Sales

1. A gorgeous sideboard for 61% off where you can stash all sorts of off-season items like Christmas cookie plates and things you only use when you're hosting a crowd.
2. A set of shatterproof solar-powered outdoor lights for 48% off to add some whimsy to your backyard space without using up your electricity. Reviewers are especially impressed by how weatherproof these are, and how they continue to perform over time!
Promising review: "To say I love these lights would be a understatement. They’re easy to hang, great looking, bright, and they work amazingly!!! On a sunny day, these lights charge enough to stay on from sunset to sunrise. Yep! That’s right! They’re still on until sunrise. These are the only brand of solar lights that I’ve ever purchased that last that long (and I’ve gone through more than my share of solar light.). These are DEFINITELY worth the price. You won’t be disappointed!! Btw — this is the fourth set I purchased; I love them that much. The first set I purchased is over a year old and they’re still working as well as they did on day one." —Josie Elliot-Goforth
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (originally $47.99; available in two lengths).
3. A flower petal-shaped velvet chair for up to 64% off so you can take "sitting pretty" as literally as possible. Reviewers love that the set up was a total breeze, and that the chair is even comfier than it looks.
Promising review: "This chair surprised me! The chair is much more lush and sturdy than I expected and has some nice weight to it! All you do it attach the legs to the top portion and done. Super easy to assemble and very comfy. Looks like it could be from a high-end company. Great find!" —Jordan
Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (originally $109.99; available in seven styles).
4. A retro-style 12-cup programmable coffee maker for 25% off that has all the bells and whistles of its sleeker, modern counterparts, and all the nostalgic aesthetic of the '60s. It has a "keep warm" function that works for two hours before automatically shutting off, and you can even schedule it to make coffee at a particular time each day so you're never caught caffeine-less again.
Promising review: "We have had a few other appliances from Nostalgia and we've been very pleased with the brand, so when my wife was looking for a coffee maker and we saw this was Nostalgia brand, the purchase was a no brainer. It looks great on our counter, it works pretty much like every other coffee pot, and the reusable filter is a great touch too. And my wife swears this coffee is better than the last coffee maker." —G. King
Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (originally $79.99; available in three colors).
5. A three-piece outdoor conversation set for 55% off in case your old plastic set is looking a little too worse for wear.
6. The popular Demora foot exfoliation mask peels away your calluses — AND is 43% off now. Your feet will be shedding the old, dead skin away and feel soft as heck within days. Basically, here's your last window before the thick of summer to do this treatment.
With these foot mask "socks," you just slide them onto your feet, leave them on for an hour to let the gel soak into your feet, and you should start to see the dead skin peel away within 6–11 days (with remarkably softer feet in two weeks!).
Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest, the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby soft feet...10/10 would recommend!! " —Alma Elias
Get two pairs from Amazon for $8.44+ (originally $14.75; available in 11 scents).
7. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off to avoid getting home after a long, rough day, grabbing the onion you have to dice for tonight's dinner, and cutting a finger. Dinner = canceled, I'm eating crackers. If chopping those veggies seems too time consuming, this will save you sooo much time. Spiral, slice and dice with this super convenient, dishwasher-safe kitchen gadget.
A plus is that this baby can slice through a potato BUT remember how sharp that means it is and BE CAREFUL touching the blades! You'll get four different blades including a small dicer, large dicer, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $24.97+ (originally $49.99; available in five sizes and three colors).
8. A dog bark deterrent device for 37% off in case your roommate's dog-rearing skills leave a lot of room for improvement and you're therefore treated to an endless stream of their poor pup's barks when you're at home and they're not. This gadget emits an ultrasonic frequency audible only to canine ears, encouraging them to stop barking.
This device comes from a small, family-run business called NPS! To use, make sure you're within 16–25 feet of your dog, point the device at your dog, and make sure there are no obstacles between you. There's a great video on their store page explaining more about how to use the device and its different modes!
Promising review: "I’m usually pretty skeptical about things like this, but the first time I tried it, it worked immediately. The video says it only works on one dog at a time. I would beg to differ personally just because I have four dogs that sometimes bark out of control, especially when people come to my house. I immediately grabbed this dog bark deterrent and pushed the button with the flashing lights and whatever else it did, and immediately, all four dogs stopped barking. I am blown away by this product. It works so much better than those shock collars and you only can use one of those collars per dog. I only have one of those collars, and I didn’t want to buy more because it just wasn’t effective. Plus, I hate using it on dogs. This deterrent is so awesome, and seeing the immediate effect is amazing. A major plus is it’s not shocking the dogs." —Stacey Adams
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (originally $59.99).
9. Tree of Life retinol serum for 25% off that also packs in hyaluronic acid for a powerful formula that helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots while leaving you with an all-over ✨ glow ✨. With over 19,000 5-star ratings, it's proof that quality skincare can be affordable, too.
The reviewer pics above were taken just over one month apart without makeup on.
Promising review: "First of all, just buy this! You can't beat the price and your skin will thank you. I first used this retinol several years ago when my skin in my late 30s was needing some serious help. I have combination skin, it is pretty sensitive and prone to breakouts and I have large clogged pores on mostly my nose and chin. I noticed after several weeks that my skin was getting so much smoother and my pores were shrinking. My skin feels as smooth as glass and many fine lines are diminishing, as well as my pores. Don't waste time with other serums, you seriously cant beat this with a stick! If you're sensitive, start out with 2–3 nights a week and build up from there." —Jill V.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (originally $19.99).
10. Some 24-karat gold collagen under-eye gels for 22% off you can plop on while making dinner, reading a book, meditating, or just watching TV. They'll give your tired under-eyes some much-needed pampering and help reduce dark circles and puffiness, and you'll feel totally refreshed afterward!
Promising review: "I have to say I was a skeptic on these but bought them anyway on a whim after seeing them on The Today Show. Much to my surprise I found they really did what they said they do. The puffiness under my eyes was substantially reduced and my skin felt much softer and moisturized. They're a great addition to your self-care." —janiem
Get 15 pairs from Amazon for $11.75 (originally $14.99; also available in four other sets).
11. A neck reading light if your partner is tired of your late-night reading parties. Throw this around your neck and have all the light you need to read your favorite book while they sleep peacefully in the same bed.
12. A memory foam seat cushion for 36% off with an ergonomic design and gel layer for cradling your behind while you're in your car seat off to your next adventure. After all, you don't want a sore behind once you get to your destination.
This can help relieve back pain and improve your posture while sitting!
ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego, California. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.
Promising review: "A must-have for working from home! I've been piling couch cushions on my dining room chair to work at home, to no avail, but this seat cushion made a huge difference. Husband tried it and didn't want to give it back, so this was a repeat purchase. Recently I fell and my back is in one long spasm, without this on the chair, couch or even my rather comfortable office chair, I would be lost. Great product, well priced for how well it works." —Lenore Boyarin
Get it from Amazon for $38.24 (originally $59.95 available in three colors; be sure to clip the coupon for 15% off this price!).
13. A set of teeth whitening strips for 43% off you'll definitely want to invest in if you're a fan of coffee, tea, or wine — you might be legit astonished by the difference a few of these strips makes in your smile! As an added bonus, reviewers say these are a cheaper, just as effective alternative to the $$$ Crest version.
14. A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner for 20% off that'll have you sucking up all kinds of messes and hunting down new ones to address.
Promising reviews: "I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage. The cushions have been vomited on, puked on, stepped on with muddy paws, and licked until damp. Well, I am amazed with the Bissell Little Green! I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter. I had planned to use it as a spot cleaner (which I will), but after watching the dirty water come off of the 'clean' areas of the cushion? I’m considering just cleaning the whole couch!" —Ivy
"I purchased this item during Prime Day and wasn't sure how much I even would use it. It was at such a great price that I went for it, and I haven't been disappointed at all. I used it with the pet stain and odor eliminator, and it performed exactly as expected when my pet had a little accident. It removed every trace of the stain and smell! I'm a fan!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $98.59+ (originally $123.59; available in three configurations).