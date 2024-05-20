18 Practical Things Worth Buying From Memorial Day Sales

This device comes from a small, family-run business called NPS! To use, make sure you're within 16–25 feet of your dog, point the device at your dog, and make sure there are no obstacles between you. There's a great video on their store page explaining more about how to use the device and its different modes!

Promising review: "I’m usually pretty skeptical about things like this, but the first time I tried it, it worked immediately. The video says it only works on one dog at a time. I would beg to differ personally just because I have four dogs that sometimes bark out of control, especially when people come to my house. I immediately grabbed this dog bark deterrent and pushed the button with the flashing lights and whatever else it did, and immediately, all four dogs stopped barking. I am blown away by this product. It works so much better than those shock collars and you only can use one of those collars per dog. I only have one of those collars, and I didn’t want to buy more because it just wasn’t effective. Plus, I hate using it on dogs. This deterrent is so awesome, and seeing the immediate effect is amazing. A major plus is it’s not shocking the dogs." —Stacey Adams

Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (originally $59.99).