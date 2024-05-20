BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    18 Practical Things Worth Buying From Memorial Day Sales

    Future You will be thankful you thought about bug-zapping solutions for your deck.

    Elizabeth Lilly
    by Elizabeth Lilly

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. A gorgeous sideboard for 61% off where you can stash all sorts of off-season items like Christmas cookie plates and things you only use when you're hosting a crowd.

    A modern sideboard with three arched wicker-front cabinets, a table lamp, a round mirror, stacked books, two drinking glasses, a flower vase, and a window in the background
    Wayfair

    Get it from Wayfair for $379.99 (originally $979.90).

    Check out up to 70% off everything else on sale

    2. A set of shatterproof solar-powered outdoor lights for 48% off to add some whimsy to your backyard space without using up your electricity. Reviewers are especially impressed by how weatherproof these are, and how they continue to perform over time! 

    Image of the clear lightbulbs strung on the patio during the day
    Image of the same lightbuibs glowing at night
    www.amazon.com

    Check out a TikTok of the solar lights in action. 

    Promising review: "To say I love these lights would be a understatement. They’re easy to hang, great looking, bright, and they work amazingly!!! On a sunny day, these lights charge enough to stay on from sunset to sunrise. Yep! That’s right! They’re still on until sunrise. These are the only brand of solar lights that I’ve ever purchased that last that long (and I’ve gone through more than my share of solar light.). These are DEFINITELY worth the price. You won’t be disappointed!! Btw — this is the fourth set I purchased; I love them that much. The first set I purchased is over a year old and they’re still working as well as they did on day one." —Josie Elliot-Goforth

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (originally $47.99; available in two lengths).

    3. flower petal-shaped velvet chair for up to 64% off so you can take "sitting pretty" as literally as possible. Reviewers love that the set up was a total breeze, and that the chair is even comfier than it looks. 

    Modern pink accent chair with gold legs
    A green accent chair with gold legs in a bedroom setting next to a white nightstand
    Amazon

    Promising review: "This chair surprised me! The chair is much more lush and sturdy than I expected and has some nice weight to it! All you do it attach the legs to the top portion and done. Super easy to assemble and very comfy. Looks like it could be from a high-end company. Great find!" —Jordan

    Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (originally $109.99; available in seven styles). 

    4. A retro-style 12-cup programmable coffee maker for 25% off that has all the bells and whistles of its sleeker, modern counterparts, and all the nostalgic aesthetic of the '60s. It has a "keep warm" function that works for two hours before automatically shutting off, and you can even schedule it to make coffee at a particular time each day so you're never caught caffeine-less again. 

    aqua colored retro style coffee maker with a clear pot
    pastel pink version of the coffee maker
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "We have had a few other appliances from Nostalgia and we've been very pleased with the brand, so when my wife was looking for a coffee maker and we saw this was Nostalgia brand, the purchase was a no brainer. It looks great on our counter, it works pretty much like every other coffee pot, and the reusable filter is a great touch too. And my wife swears this coffee is better than the last coffee maker." —G. King 

    Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (originally $79.99; available in three colors). 

    5. A three-piece outdoor conversation set for 55% off in case your old plastic set is looking a little too worse for wear.

    Two wooden patio chairs with dark cushions flank a small matching table holding a vase of sunflowers and a teacup, set against a brick wall with a shuttered window
    Target

    Promising review: "I like that they have bounce/lean to them — gives extra comfort." —Tanya

    Get it from Target for $142.99 (originally $319.99). 

    Check out more outdoor living and garden items on sale

    6. The popular Demora foot exfoliation mask peels away your calluses — AND is 43% off now. Your feet will be shedding the old, dead skin away and feel soft as heck within days. Basically, here's your last window before the thick of summer to do this treatment.

    Reviewer's feet with dead skin peeling off
    www.amazon.com

    Check it out in action on TikTok here!

    With these foot mask "socks," you just slide them onto your feet, leave them on for an hour to let the gel soak into your feet, and you should start to see the dead skin peel away within 6–11 days (with remarkably softer feet in two weeks!). 

    Promising review: "I placed this order after seeing it everywhere on TikTok... and boy am I glad I tried it! I was initially skeptical of trying anything on my feet.. and let’s be honest, the peeling feet pictures are not for the weak :) .. but oddly extremely satisfying. I soaked my feet in the bag for an hour as instructed (super easy to use) ... two weeks later, BOOM baby soft feet...10/10 would recommend!! " —Alma Elias

    Get two pairs from Amazon for $8.44+ (originally $14.75; available in 11 scents). 

    7. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off to avoid getting home after a long, rough day, grabbing the onion you have to dice for tonight's dinner, and cutting a finger. Dinner = canceled, I'm eating crackers. If chopping those veggies seems too time consuming, this will save you sooo much time. Spiral, slice and dice with this super convenient, dishwasher-safe kitchen gadget. 

    Reviewer putting a potato on a flip top lid cutter and bringing the lid down to chop it into pieces
    reviewers container filled with chopped red onion
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    A plus is that this baby can slice through a potato BUT remember how sharp that means it is and BE CAREFUL touching the blades! You'll get four different blades including a small dicer, large dicer, a spiral blade, and a ribbon blade.

    Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action. 

    Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $24.97+ (originally $49.99; available in five sizes and three colors). 

    8. A dog bark deterrent device for 37% off in case your roommate's dog-rearing skills leave a lot of room for improvement and you're therefore treated to an endless stream of their poor pup's barks when you're at home and they're not. This gadget emits an ultrasonic frequency audible only to canine ears, encouraging them to stop barking.

    reviewer holding the black and orange dog bark deterrent device
    www.amazon.com

    This device comes from a small, family-run business called NPS! To use, make sure you're within 16–25 feet of your dog, point the device at your dog, and make sure there are no obstacles between you. There's a great video on their store page explaining more about how to use the device and its different modes!

    Promising review: "I’m usually pretty skeptical about things like this, but the first time I tried it, it worked immediately. The video says it only works on one dog at a time. I would beg to differ personally just because I have four dogs that sometimes bark out of control, especially when people come to my house. I immediately grabbed this dog bark deterrent and pushed the button with the flashing lights and whatever else it did, and immediately, all four dogs stopped barking. I am blown away by this product. It works so much better than those shock collars and you only can use one of those collars per dog. I only have one of those collars, and I didn’t want to buy more because it just wasn’t effective. Plus, I hate using it on dogs. This deterrent is so awesome, and seeing the immediate effect is amazing. A major plus is it’s not shocking the dogs." —Stacey Adams

    Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (originally $59.99). 

    9. Tree of Life retinol serum for 25% off that also packs in hyaluronic acid for a powerful formula that helps reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots while leaving you with an all-over ✨ glow ✨. With over 19,000 5-star ratings, it's proof that quality skincare can be affordable, too.

    before/after of reviewer's skin after one month of use, showing much brighter, smoother skin with reduced dark circles
    www.amazon.com

    The reviewer pics above were taken just over one month apart without makeup on. 

    Promising review: "First of all, just buy this! You can't beat the price and your skin will thank you. I first used this retinol several years ago when my skin in my late 30s was needing some serious help. I have combination skin, it is pretty sensitive and prone to breakouts and I have large clogged pores on mostly my nose and chin. I noticed after several weeks that my skin was getting so much smoother and my pores were shrinking. My skin feels as smooth as glass and many fine lines are diminishing, as well as my pores. Don't waste time with other serums, you seriously cant beat this with a stick! If you're sensitive, start out with 2–3 nights a week and build up from there." —Jill V.

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (originally $19.99). 

    10. Some 24-karat gold collagen under-eye gels for 22% off you can plop on while making dinner, reading a book, meditating, or just watching TV. They'll give your tired under-eyes some much-needed pampering and help reduce dark circles and puffiness, and you'll feel totally refreshed afterward!

    reviewer wearing the gold eye gels
    before/after of reviewer's eyes looking less puffy and dark after using the eye masks
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have to say I was a skeptic on these but bought them anyway on a whim after seeing them on The Today Show. Much to my surprise I found they really did what they said they do. The puffiness under my eyes was substantially reduced and my skin felt much softer and moisturized. They're a great addition to your self-care." —janiem

    Get 15 pairs from Amazon for $11.75 (originally $14.99; also available in four other sets).

    11. A neck reading light if your partner is tired of your late-night reading parties. Throw this around your neck and have all the light you need to read your favorite book while they sleep peacefully in the same bed.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I don’t have the best lighting in this house or the best eyes, and that makes for a hard time cross-stitching. These are absolutely wonderful! I can see my patterns and do my cross-stitching which is so great during this quarantine. Be sure to charge every night after use though. And they are so lightweight I forget I’m wearing them! Highly recommended!" —Nini

    Get it from Amazon for $17.59 (originally $30.99; available in three colors)

    12. A memory foam seat cushion for 36% off with an ergonomic design and gel layer for cradling your behind while you're in your car seat off to your next adventure. After all, you don't want a sore behind once you get to your destination. 

    reviewer photo of the black seat cushion on a wooden chair
    another reviewer photo of the gray seat cushion on the seat of a car
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    This can help relieve back pain and improve your posture while sitting!

    Read more about the benefits of seat cushions at Cleveland Clinic.

    ComfiLife is a small business based in San Diego, California. They're all about pain relief, comfort, and taking care of your body.

    Promising review: "A must-have for working from home! I've been piling couch cushions on my dining room chair to work at home, to no avail, but this seat cushion made a huge difference. Husband tried it and didn't want to give it back, so this was a repeat purchase. Recently I fell and my back is in one long spasm, without this on the chair, couch or even my rather comfortable office chair, I would be lost. Great product, well priced for how well it works." —Lenore Boyarin

    Get it from Amazon for $38.24 (originally $59.95 available in three colors; be sure to clip the coupon for 15% off this price!).

    13. A set of teeth whitening strips for 43% off you'll definitely want to invest in if you're a fan of coffee, tea, or wine — you might be legit astonished by the difference a few of these strips makes in your smile! As an added bonus, reviewers say these are a cheaper, just as effective alternative to the $$$ Crest version. 

    Before and after comparison of teeth whitening treatment
    A hand holding a box of MySmile Teeth Whitening Strips for sensitive teeth
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Whitest teeth. Best hands down strips. They actually stay in place and doesn’t move around in your mouth. Easy to remove when ready. My teeth look good and feel so clean." —Robin W. 

    Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $15.99 (originally $27.95; available in larger sizes). 

    14. A Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner for 20% off that'll have you sucking up all kinds of messes and hunting down new ones to address.

    A reviewer's before and after photo of their couch which was once stained and splotched and is now free of marks after using the machine
    www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "I have two Australian shepherds and make extra money by dog sitting through Rover. As you can imagine, my couch takes a lot of damage. The cushions have been vomited on, puked on, stepped on with muddy paws, and licked until damp. Well, I am amazed with the Bissell Little Green! I have no doubt that this purchase will be well worth the reasonable price for the use I’ll get out of it as a dog sitter. I had planned to use it as a spot cleaner (which I will), but after watching the dirty water come off of the 'clean' areas of the cushion? I’m considering just cleaning the whole couch!" —Ivy

    "I purchased this item during Prime Day and wasn't sure how much I even would use it. It was at such a great price that I went for it, and I haven't been disappointed at all. I used it with the pet stain and odor eliminator, and it performed exactly as expected when my pet had a little accident. It removed every trace of the stain and smell! I'm a fan!" —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $98.59+ (originally $123.59; available in three configurations).

    15. An adaptive foam Tuft & Needle mattress for 27% off if you've had your eye on something that packs both motion control and pressure relief. Oh! And the cover is washable.

    A man and woman lie on a bed in a modern bedroom setting, showcasing bedding and mattress products
    Tuft & Needle

    Promising review: "Worth it. Very comfortable, not too hot, when one person moves the other doesn’t, should have replaced our old traditional mattress years ago." —Baltimore

    Get it from Tuft & Needle for $1,018+ (originally $1,395; available in six sizes).

    Save up to $700 on mattresses and 20% off on bedding. Check out everything else on sale

    16. A Kitsch overnight heatless curl set for 29% off if you're always after a blowout look but never wanna wake up in time to do more than the bare minimum to your mane.

    Before and after images of a woman named showing natural curls achieved with a hair product. Text reads: &quot;Get natural curls all day.&quot;
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I am not good at doing my hair whatsoever. I'm more of a makeup person, so I was excited to try these and see if I could actually get nice curls without a curling iron since I find them so difficult to use. This surprised me in the best way! I woke up to tight curls due to how tight I wrapped them, but my hair doesn't hold curls well so I knew they'd loosen, which they did, and they looked gorgeous and held for a couple of days!! Absolutely love this product!!" —Chelsea Engel

    Get it from Amazon for $12.72 (originally $18).

    17. An outdoor electric bug zapper for 33% off to help transform your back deck into a spot where you wanna sit for longer than 20 minutes.

    A GOOTOP bug zapper hanging in a backyard under a patio roof beside a wooden lattice fence, with a grassy yard and a shed in the background
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I got this about a week ago. All I had to do was hang it and plug it in! It's lightweight and size is perfect. When I plugged it in, literally within ten seconds, it was zapping the bloodsuckers. I turn it on at dusk and off at about 11 p.m. At this point, it has left hundreds, if not tens of hundreds, of carcasses in the collection! Mostly mosquitoes but also moths flies, all sorts of unwanted critters. I've bought similar in the past but not as good as this. Worth every penny in my wooded backyard 👍" —Kevin D

    Get it from Amazon for $

    18. A Thermacell mosquito repellent for 25% off that'll work for 12 hours without a spray, flame or scent.

    Step-by-step instructions for using a repellent device: Remove the cap, insert the refill, press the power button, and enjoy protection within 15 minutes
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Every outdoor sports mom needs one of these! We have a toddler and a newborn baby. We love to watch our favorite player from the bleachers. We’re from Hou, TX, and mosquitoes have been SO BAD! Parents have been staying close to us during the game. It’s amazing how well it works. My husband was skeptical at first, but now I wish I would have bought the set (2). A lot of sports moms were taking pictures of it and ordering one very soon! We put ours underneath my fold-out chair." —