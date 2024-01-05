Now’s A Great Time To Pick Up A New Hobby, Here Are 34 Things To Help You Get Started

1. A cactus knit and crochet starter set because you gave up on indoor gardening but would still love to have some cute lil' plants around.
Darn Good Yard is a small biz specializing in craft kits and yarn supplies.
Promising review: "They turned out super cute and were so easy. I wish I had added something weighty to the bottom so they stand a bit better, they're a little top heavy." —Devon B.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in eight fun designs).
2. A compact, beginner-friendly watercolor palette to help you get your paint brushes wet when it comes to this super fun medium. It's not for everyone but it can be quite forgiving so you can build your confidence! This comes with 100 colors to help you realize your artistic vision.
Check out a TikTok of the watercolor palette in action.
Each set comes with a 100-color palette, a sketch pencil, a sponge, a swatch sheet, and three water brush pens. Pick up a watercolor paper pad because this medium requires special paper.
Promising review: "I'm starting to hate TikTok because it's making me buy all these products, but I absolutely love this one!!! I travel for a living and love to paint and this set is wonderful. I love that it comes in a metal tin, so I don't have to worry about it breaking, like most plastic ones. The colors are vibrant and I love that there are so many within the container. The container itself is the size of two make up eye palettes, so you can definitely fit it in a purse or backpack. It comes with a swatch section too so you can paint the colors and compare later on when you paint. I'm a huge fan now of this brand." —pixxi88
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
3. A Nightmare Before Christmas mini cross-stitch kit if you're super crafty but haven't quite struck into cross-stitching yet. (It's super fun and a great way to totally lose yourself in a screen-free activity!)
Promising review: "This is a great kit perfect for any cross-stitch or Nightmare Before Christmas fan. It contains a booklet with instructions and four patterns, the needed thread, three pieces of canvas, the holder, and two needles. It's a really awesome set. The instructions were easy to follow, and I managed to already finish one of the designs." —witchykitty39
Get it from Amazon for $7.07.
4. A pineapple string art kit that won't care that you're not so great at coloring or painting in the lines. It's going to look so charming up on your wall!
5. A mini claw machine that'll be just the right amount of eccentric once you fill it up with candy or teeny-tiny toys.
Reviewers say this thing is loud, but you can remove the bottom and detach the two yellow wires connected to the speaker to fix that. Get some prizes here!
Promising review: "I have two boys, ages 10 and 11, who love this claw machine. I buy small candy bars (mini, not fun size) and gummies because the claw won't pick up/carry bigger pieces of candy because it's too heavy. My kids placed a shortened wooden skewer in the slot and use it as a lever to activate it instead of using the coins. It was a great buy!" —C.F.
Get it from Amazon for $37.99+ (available in four colors).
6. A set of cat tarot cards because you've been flirting with the idea of learning how to read cards but this might just be the purrfect push.
And while you're at it, pick up a guide on how to read tarot.
Promising review: "These cards are great! As someone who owns more than a couple of tarot decks, the card stock on these is superb for the price. This deck is friendly and has a very aesthetically pleasing color palate — even some of the darker cards of the deck are rather light hearted. The images themselves are fantastic, cute, colorful without overdoing it, and harmonious and for the most part true to the tarot and not too gimmicky. My only gripe is that the images don't always lend themselves to intuitive interpretation, however this deck comes with a guidebook so it's not that big of a turnoff. The guidebook itself is great and includes interpretations for upright and reversed cards. I haven't used it for a reading yet because i just got it today, but I am more than pleased with this purchase. If you like tarot and you also happen to like cats get this deck!" —A. Asher
Get them from Amazon for $17.90.
7. A "PanGogh" electric griddle kit to help you whip up all kinds of artistic pancakes for the fam — or just for yourself.
Promising review: "I'm so happy with this buy. I feel like I'm making great memories with my children. It is easy to use and clean I even make eggs, bacon and other foods on it." —Valerie G.
Get it from Amazon for $39.49.
8. Hand Lettering 101 if your penmanship has been compared to that of a doctor's or a chicken's, and you were so rudely reminded of it when filling out holiday cards for people on your list. Recipients won't even know what's coming the next time you send out a card.
Promising review: "Not only is this introductory book beautifully put together, but the author also helps you to build your own beautiful style! She provides easy-to-follow guides and plenty of room to practice. Overall, she provides the tools a new hand lettering artist needs in their toolbox and references for different alphabet styles that I continuously look at to practice lettering. I’ve been practicing lettering for awhile and have picked up a couple of books here and there to practice with, but this book really took my hand lettering to the next level physically and with confidence. I also really appreciate that the author used good quality paper to practice on, as I’ve used other books with poor quality paper that has ruined some of my pens. Definitely recommend this to any and especially new hand letterers!" —Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $24.37.
9. A wax seal stamp kit in case you'd like to feel like you're in a period piece when sending your pals some snail mail. The kit has all the supplies you'll need to get started!
Each package includes 720 pieces of wax seal beads in 24 colors, one wax seal stamp, one wax seal warmer, one sealing wax spoon, one set of tweezers, 10 tea candles, and two metallic pens.
Promising review: "I’ve been on a letter writing kick, and I thought that wax seals with throw it over the edge. I love this kit, it has everything you need to make your own wax stamp. I like all of the colors of wax that easily melts into its own pattern. I enjoy the creativity of making a special stamp for who I love. I bought extra stamps for variety, but I love what the kit contains. The wax melter is great, and it comes with a little spoon to melt the wax in and markers to color, and your embossed stamp to make it stand out. I have been getting it so many compliments on the wax sales that I’m sending with my cards and I am bringing back snail mail, one wax seal at a time." —Stina Garbis
Get it from Amazon for $33.99.
10. A Rosetta Stone subscription so you can actually ACTUALLY learn Italian for that upcoming trip you just booked.
Get a subscription from Rosetta Stone for three months ($15.99/month), 12 months ($11.99/month), or lifetime ($179).
11. A Dungeons & Dragons essentials set (aka, a starter plus some handy extras) as an intro to the popular game and see what all the fuss is about.
This kit comes with rulebook and adventure book. There are extra six sets of playing dice of varied colors, which is very convenient as each player can choose their favorite color. Each dice set counts seven dice. You will also get additional six dice storage bags. Black flannel drawstring pouch to bring in more mystery. You can also download and print out some game extras online with a lot more interesting option. If you're already familiar with DnD, check out the latest adventure book from Matthew Mercer for some fresh ideas.
Promising review: "My husband and I purchased this product to find something new to do in the evenings, specially in winter months. We purchased this product and it came with more than enough die to play, rule book, cool supplemental cards, and a campaign we are learning to play. DM screen is nice with lots of information on it. I also email the company that I purchased it from and they were VERY personable and fast in their response. I don't know what I liked more, the product it's self or the customer service I received." —jordyn
Get it from Amazon for $45.99.
12. A hot sauce-making kit that'll pump up your love of all things spicy to a whole other level that'll make you and your fam sweat.
It comes with seven bottles (three glass and three squeeze-bottles), a 2-inch funnel, apple cider vinegar, spice blend, two pairs of gloves, five pH strips, peppers, instruction card, and labels.
Promising review: "I bought this product as a gift for my s/o, he loves to cook and loves all things spicy. Recently he had ordered ghost peppers and didn’t know what to do with them. So I started researching hot sauce kits and came across this one. We were not disappointed!! The packaging was cute and making the hot sauce was something fun and different to enjoy together. Having this kit it made it so easy!!! All of our friends have heard about our hot sauce–making adventure and want to know where to get a kit for themselves. Everything is included: tiny glass storing bottles, the spices, little squeeze bottles and tiny fill-in labels. He absolutely loved this gift and I can’t believe I got it for the price, considering everything that’s included. 10/10 would recommend" —Sam
Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
13. Or if you're looking to polish up on your interview skills while consuming some *very* hot stuff, the 10-pack of season 22 Hot Ones sauces will help you realize your aspirations — at least on the local stage with your friend group.
Included sauces: Buffalo Hot Sauce, Blistered Shishito & Garlic Hot Sauce (5,800 Scoville Heat Units), Spicy Sweet Passion Fruit (16,000 SHU), Los Calientes Barbacoa (33,000 SHU), Power Jab Hot Sauce (55,000 SHU), Whiskey Smoked Ghost (71,000 SHU), Tropic Star Hot Sauce (110,000 SHU), Evolution Hot Sauce (135,000 SHU), Zuzu 7-Pot (620,000 SHU), and The Last Dab (2,693,000 SHU).
Promising review: "When I got my pack I ordered 10 plain wings and tried each one in order. The first few didn’t really have spice, but did bring good flavor. The fun started about halfway through when the heat kicked in. My favorites are the Djablo, Los Calientes, Dawsons, and The Last Dab. Great spice and great flavor! I’ve started adding The Last Dab to soup and it’s a brilliant touch. It’s great that there’s something for all tolerance levels." —Veronica L.
Get it from Heatonist for $120 ($136 value).
14. A punch needle art workshop that comes with a box of materials and a tutorial from artist Arounna Khounnoraj of Bookhou.
This is the perfect way to get in on the practice of rug hooking without going all out at a craft supply store, getting intimidated, and then never completing the project. (It happens! But it doesn't have to happen.) Plus, have you seen all the mesmerizing TikToks of folks making rugs? Now that can be you!
Get it from Crafter for $85.