Keep Your Pantry Stocked With These 28 (Shelf-Stable) Grocery Items You Can Order Online

1. A Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme kit with fixings to make four of your fave thing to eat late-night (or really anytime).
Heads up that the cheese sauce inside is Velveeta, which people in the reviews have feelings about.
Get it from Walmart for $6.98.
2. A Momofuku ramen noodles variety pack as a quick 'n' easy meal for when all you wanna do is open a packet, boil some water, and then chow down. This is one of my favorite lazy meals and I'll keep buying these as long as they keep making them.
I tried out these noodles as part of the Ultimate Variety Pack and haven't looked back since. I want to ALWAYS have these in my kitchen cabinets. Yes, they're THAT good. I'm very lazy and have spent way too much money on takeout in my life, so I'm forever looking for a solution to help me get takeout-worthy food at home for the least amount of effort. These totally fit the bill. I also like to toss chopped scallions on top. I'll even mix in sautéed veggies and chicken to help bulk up the dish...or just use up the stuff that I have that I know I need to eat. I adore them so much that I even bought my brother a big bundle of them for Christmas and he was VERY excited when he opened it because Momofuku and David Chang's amazing reputation precede them.
Get a 15-pack from Amazon for $47.99 (includes five servings each of three varieties) or get a 20-pack from Momofuku for $52 (includes 10 servings of the popular Soy & Scallion and 5 servings each of the other 2 varieties).
3. Sfoglini organic semolina trumpets pasta in case you wanna keep a few boxes of things besides store-brand spaghetti in your cabinets. (There's nothing wrong with store-brand spaghetti, but sometimes you want to level up your at-home jarred pasta sauce meals.)
Sfoglini is a small biz founded in Brooklyn in 2012. It's operated by Steve Gonzalez and Scott Ketchum: a chef and a creative director, respectively, each with a serious passion for pasta.
I've tried nearly all the pastas from this brand and they elevate whatever sauce (or even just salt and butter!) I lazily put on top of it.
Get a boxe from Amazon for $4.99.
4. Or some Barilla protein pasta made with chickpeas that, IMO, tastes better than other "protein" pastas on the market.
Get it from Target for $3.49.
5. Plus some jarred truffle-infused pasta sauce for quite possibly the fanciest take on an easy, reliable pantry meal.
The Pomodoro sauce is hearty without any spice. And the Arrabbiata sauce delivers the heat. I've tried both of these flavors of Truff pasta sauce and they are SO good. It likely goes without saying but if you don't like truffles, you won't like this. It is VERY truffle-y. I'm also a big fan of the Truff hot sauce from the same brand. Most of the time I make a meal of whatever pasta and jarred sauce I happen to have as a last resort, but I look forward to eating pasta with this delish sauce — even if it's just noodles and sauce with not even a sprinkle of Parm to dress it up! It'll cost ya more than Prego or other store-bought sauces. But it's worth it as a treat!
Get them from Walmart: Black Truffle Arrabbiata or Black Truffle Pomodoro for $9.99/each.
6. Fillo's Walking Tamales will make a delish one-handed meal when you have exactly 10 minutes before your next 1-on-1 because you squeezed in a derm appointment during your lunch break. They're vegan and gluten-free. Plus, no need to refrigerate *or* microwave!
Fillo's is a family-owned small business established in 2017 that specializes in ready-to-eat Latin staples.
Promising review: "This is a great snack or mini-meal to keep on hand when you have no time or energy to cook. For diabetics or those doing meal planning, it is two carbs plus a protein exchange. It is very filling, and keeps me satisfied for hours. I wasn't sure I would like it, as I am not vegan and usually like my Mexican food smothered in cheese, but it is surprisingly tasty as is!" —Andrea Frankel
Get a pack of seven from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three flavors).
7. The Omsom Bundle is really just fancy talk for flavorful Asian dish starters (aka the sauces, aromatics, and seasonings) to keep stashed in your pantry for heavy lifting. Each comes with recipes you can easily follow. Just add protein and veggies!
Cofounders and sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham started Omsom after stints at startups and in consulting. As the kids of Vietnamese refugees, they were inspired by all the from-scratch Viet dinners they watched their mom cook growing up. With Omsom, they aim to bring lots of flavor to your pantry with their pantry starters that'll help you make some amaaaazing Asian dishes. Each starter serves two to three people. (Fantastic news for lazy people like me who buy a spice once and then let it expire.)
This bundle will give you some major kick for your buck. It includes the entire Omsom collection of 6 cuisines with 12 starters total, including one Southeast Asian Omsom Sampler with Vietnamese, Thai, and Filipino starters and one East Asian Omsom Sampler with Japanese, Korean, and Chinese starters.
Promising review: "Delicious and easy dinner. I love the flavors because they are nostalgic and delicious, and make mealtime a breeze with my kids." —Suzanne R.
Get it from Omsom for $59.
8. Or an all-in-one Omsom set if you'd like to cut out any and all guesswork. This includes sauce AND noodles in a ready-to-make meal.
What's included: Soy Garlic Saucy Noodles (3), Coconut Lemongrass Curry Saucy Noodles (3), Chili Sesame Saucy Noodles (2), Garlic Black Pepper Saucy Noodles (2), Spicy Bulgogi Sauce (2), Yuzu Miso Glaze (2), Spicy Mala Sauce (2), Lemongrass BBQ Sauce (2), Larb Sauce (2), Sisig Sauce (2), Krapow Sauce (2).
Promising review: "This makes dinner so easy. We get the protein out, sauce it, and have an amazing meal made in minutes." —Antonio C.
9. A variety of Wasa crispbread that'll make an excellent vehicle for getting all kinds of meals to your mouth. You're not having a regular lunch, you're having a Swedish lunch, OK?!
I've tried most every flavor of these and *especially* like using them for my canned-tuna struggle meals.
Promising review: "I was beginning to think they went out of business, then I find out there are other flavors. These go well with everything. Brie, sardines, egg salad, use your imagination. And they don't shatter when you bite. Less messy than smaller crackers." —Leslie Larsonneur
Get them from Amazon for $22.82.
10. Pre-made simmer sauces can really zhuzh up that plain chicken breast you have thawing in the sink. Seriously, just dump that sauce on it once it's cooked in the pan! (Psst, they're also keto- and Paleo-friendly but IMO don't taste like it.)
I've tried nearly all of these sauces and can vouch that they dress up all kinds of stuff. If you're craving some takeout food you're too lazy to replicate at home, some of these (especially the Thai Coconut Sauce that's shown here) will help you get some of that taste without buying a million ingredients.
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $15 (available in a variety of combos).
11. A six-pack of fully cooked quinoa quick cups to keep stashed for those days when everything went wrong this morning and it crept into every other part of your day — including lunch.
Kitchen & Love is a small business that specializes in portable, ready-to-heat snacks and meals.
Promising review: "This product was amazing! I got the variety pack and was pleasantly satisfied with the delicious flavor of each meal. They were extremely easy to prepare, and great for a quick snack or to serve with dinner. Tastes like something you would order at a restaurant, and is healthy. A win-win with this product! I highly recommend to everyone!" —Matthew G
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $24.69 (and check out more flavors on their Amazon storefront).
12. Some ready-to-heat pulled jackfruit you can use in a variety of dishes where you'd otherwise use meat.
Promising review: "I love that the jackfruit variety has so many great flavors to choose from! They are all great, and the texture of the jackfruit is a perfect meat substitute!" —Jessi Rodriguez
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three flavors and a variety pack).
13. A jar of Fly By Jing chili crisp that'll add a tingly kick to dumplings, noodles, meat, veggies, whatever you've got at home ready to be whipped up. You can even put it on ice cream! This'll become your fave new condiment ASAP.
Fly By Jing is Asian woman owned and sells sauces, oils, and dumplings!
Promising review: "I have purchased my share of Chili Crisps, but this is BY FAR MY FAVORITE!!!!!!! My job allowed its employees to build a box of our favorite items and this was one of the items I chose. And I tell you I’m so GLAD I DID!!!!! It had just the amount of heat and DID NOT HAVE A GREASY TASTE!!!! After my first BITE, I looked it up so I can place my order!!!!!!! GREAT JOB!!!!!!!" —Pozaya B.
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
14. A variety pack of Goodles — which is really just some *really* scrumptious boxed mac 'n' cheese made with REAL cheese. It also has some extra stuff in it like protein and prebiotics in case that's of interest. I've tried all the flavors and, tbh, they're so good for a boxed food that I couldn't care less about the extra stuff!
Like I said up there ^, I've tried all these varieties. My fave is the Mover & Shaker that's a mac 'n' cheese version of cacio e pepe (my fave kind of pasta). They're all super tasty and you can tell that they're more elevated than your standard boxed stuff. When it comes to pasta, normally I'm of the opinion that the cheesier, the better. And these pass that standard! Like, if I'm gonna eat a meal that's supposed to taste like cheese, it needs to taste like cheese. And these do — probably because these are made with *actual* cheese. That is unless you're trying out the vegan option that's made with cashew nut milk.
Get a four pack from Amazon for $21.99. Not that you can also score them for a bit cheaper than this variety pack by the box from Target for $2.99—$3.99 each: Shella Good (aged white cheddar and shells), Cheddy Mac (creamy cheddar and macaroni), Twist My Parm (asiago and parmesan with spirals), Mover & Shaker (cacio e pepe-inspired), and Vegan is Believin' (plant-based white cheddar with spirals).
15. SoCu Kitchen pancake and waffle mix — this one is lemon and blueberry! — for when that breakfast for dinner craving hits and assembling pancake mix from your pantry goods is too much effort. (Also, this'll taste drastically better.)
SoCu Kitchen is a Black-owned biz. Founder Erica got to work on her delicious creations after a trip to the grocery store in pursuit of pancake ingredients turned into a $30 bill. She appeared on CNBC's the Profit and has since paired up with Marcus Lemonis to license her goods. Her fried chicken mix is currently sold out, but keep on the lookout for it.
Get the Meyer Lemon Blueberry Pancake and Waffle Mix from SoCu Kitchen for $9.99 (Shop Pay, Google Pay, PayPal available).
16. Or a set of squeezable instant pancakes. Just add water to the bottle and then squirt out the batter onto the pan or waffle maker. Picture this: Future You having to wash far fewer dishes.
Happy Grub is a family-owned, US-based small business specializing in products to bring families together in the kitchen.
Promising review: "I love these pancakes and their ease with no messes! Just add water, shake and squeeze! Organic ingredients too! The kids love making shapes! Also perfect to bring camping!!" —KJ
Get a set of two from Amazon for $22.99 (available in five flavor combinations and in four-packs).