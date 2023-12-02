Once You Buy These 51 Home Products, You Won't Believe You're Still In Your Own House

1. An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator for erasing all the visual (and smelly) evidence of pet accidents on flooring and furniture. You don't need a new chair. You just need this.
Promising review: "Magic. Unparalleled. Mattress/couch/carpet saver. Have never seen such a drastic difference between one product and all others in any category." —olga dedova
Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
2. A ~luxurious~ feeling bath mat and cushion to really level up those precious bubble baths. Plus, it's made of super breathable material so you can get at and *stay* at your perfect bath temp.
Bath Haven Store is a small biz specializing in comfy bath accessories.
Promising review: "Magical! I have a large jetted tub and this is perfect!! I could literally lay in there all day with this pillow. Its very well made. It's a perfect size, and I love it!!" —swanlakemt
Get it from Amazon for $47.02.
3. A super cozy microfiber sheet set so you can melt into bed at the end of the day...or while rotting in bed on a Sunday afternoon while marathoning slashers. AND. It has deep pockets so your fitted sheet won't snap up on your right when you find out who Ghostface is in *this* movie.
Danjor Linens Store is a small business. Each set comes with a fitted sheet, flat sheet, and four pillowcases.
Promising review: "Magic carpet. I luh luh looooove my new sheets and pillowcases. They feel so soft and amazing. I didn’t realize how awful my previous sheet were. The old ones are definitely going bye-bye. These sheets feel like they might make you hot, but they actually hold a nice cool temperature." —Ashley
Get them from Amazon for $23.75+ (available in six sizes and nine colors).
4. Or some viscose-derived bamboo sheets if you're a hot sleeper and will do just about anything to keep cool at night. (Same, buddy.)
Hotel Sheets Direct is a small biz. Each set comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases.
Promising review: "So soft, cozy, cooling but comfy. I used to look forward to going to bed as a kid because the sheets would initially be cool. Now, that is once again a reality. My wife stays warm and I stay cool. They're like magic. I would recommend them to anyone/everyone." —Aaron Jones
Get them from Amazon for $45.83+ (available in six sizes and 15 colors).
5. A triple-threat indoor bug catcher that has a UV light, powerful fan, *and* sticky glue to help entrap fruit flies, gnats, and mosquitoes.
Promising review: "This is my third Katchy, I just keep making sure I have one in every room, restocking on sticky pads is a must! This thing is magic!! So helpful for someone like me who hated even the sight of the pesky house flies or gnats. You’ll be disgusted with how much it catches in just hours or a days time! Get one, get three, get ten! You ain’t regret it either way!!" —Natasha
Get it from Amazon for $29.95 (available in two colors).
6. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper can make onion tears and food prep mess a thing of the past! This way, you can actually pull off that Pinterest recipe you've been meaning to make instead of paying Uber Eats $30 for Taco Bell. (Sometimes that's worth it, though.)
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "This thing is like magic. Super quick and nice clean cuts. Making soup is a freaking breeze, chopped potatoes and onions for breakfast home fries, like 30 seconds. I cut medium to large onions and potatoes in have then lay them in the chopper and give it a nice shove and there it is. Perfectly chopped so it all cooks evenly. I am in love! Nice and sturdy too." —John Willis
Get it from Amazon for $23.95.
7. A pouch of Mystical Fire you drop onto your wood fire to create a colorful, magical effect.
Promising review: "It is magic to watch the colored flames. We have sat out by the fire pit a lot, hours on end. The children love to watch the fire." —cliff osborne
Get it from Amazon for $6.95.
8. A faux-sheepskin rug you can throw on your ugliest arm chair and turn into your throne where you'll wield the most important of decisions, like which series to binge-watch this weekend.
9. A bidet toilet attachment for a spa-like experience to get you squeaky clean. Just think of all the closet space you're going to free up when you require FAR less TP!
10. Lighted curtains you can layer with some sheer curtains for an ethereal look indoors or outdoors on the reg. Staying inside and getting your money's worth on your rent or mortgage is going to feel way more glamorous.
11. Peel-and-stick wallpaper to help you get a snazzy DIY look 'til you're on an interior designer budget. It'll happen for ya one day.
12. An enviable Dutch oven to match your kitchen, but won't break the bank like the holy grail Le Creuset. Some day. Some. Day.
13. A scratch-off state map as a cool reminder to finally take that road trip out west to commune with nature, far FAR away from other people.
14. A do-it-all toothbrush holder and dispenser might make it feel like you and your outside bones are living in the year 3023.
This game-changer includes a toothpaste dispenser, four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.
Promising review: "I love this item! I saw it originally on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for our bathroom! We have one bathroom upstairs and five people who use it. This cleared up so much counter space for us! There are ventilation holes where the cups go to help make sure they dry properly. The toothpaste dispenser has really been working to get every last drop out of the tube. Would definitely recommend for a family or kids bathroom. There is also a little storage compartment behind the toothpaste that is great for extra brushes, cotton swabs, or flossers." —Sariyah J
Get it from Amazon for $17.44+ (available in three colors).
15. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $10.04.
16. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups that'll clean out your Keurig's innards once your coffee starts tasting a bit funny.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.