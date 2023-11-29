No Handyman Needed: Take On These 39 Home Upgrades Yourself

1. Try an oil stain remover capable of annihilating that grease stain that you thought made your garage or driveway a goner.
2. Add magnetic garage handles and faux windows that'll bring some serious curb appeal to your home for an EXTREMELY small fraction of the price of getting some carriage-style doors. Seriously, just stick them on like you do magnets on a fridge. We're starting out very easy here, folks.
3. *Easily* install curtains with NoNo Brackets, aka curtain rod brackets that fit onto your existing blinds so that you don't have to fool with drilling any holes and having to spackle them later or (!!!) get charged when you move out of your rental.
Promising review: "This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer
4. Or if you're more than willing to drill some holes, put curtain rods 6–12 inches above the tops of your windows to make your ceilings feel taller.
Trust me, it won't look weird! Just remember to account for that extra needed length when buying curtains.
5. Swap out one of those weird long pillows (sorry!) for a ~streamlined~ door draft stopper to keep the temps in your home just as you like them. It'll just look like a natural part of your door, so other decor design choices (like that cute welcome mat) can shine!
6. Maxed out your bookshelves? Mount a floating bookshelf as a clever excuse to display your to-read pile.
7. Or buy a guided gallery wall kit in case you haven't gone as far as buying frames just yet. It comes with seven frames, a hanging template, hardware, and some pretty black-and-white prints you can use as placeholders 'til you figure out which pics will go in this place of honor.
8. Cover up dings and discoloration on door frames and molding with some wood scratch cover so everything will blend in like normal. Also, it requires no sanding or refinishing! Cue to you on the prowl for more wood surfaces you can fix up.
Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!
9. And hide smaller scratches on your fave furniture with a set of wood repair markers. We love a repair instead of a replacement product!
10. Get to know this marble lookalike of self-adhesive film because maybe a bath remodel is not in the stars but you can fake a new countertop on the cheap. All ya' need is this and a bit of patience. It's also great for kitchen countertops!
Promising review: "I used this adhesive film to turn two cheap IKEA tables into less cheap looking IKEA tables because I'm not made of money, but I would like others to believe I am. Super simple to use and you get a ton of it for the price. I was really pleased overall. The pattern actually looks like marble, not a weird pixel-y repetitive pattern so that's great as well. Also it was delivered same day which was miraculous as my DIY initiative tends to fade approximately 48 hours after I discover a project I want to do." —Spencer House
11. String up some (truly easy) under-cabinet lights to bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets that you wish you could replace. This'll instantly make your kitchen look *so* expensive.
12. Hang up some fishing rod organizers for your garage door so you can actually park your car in there. Maybe even two! Can't you just imagine the "before" montage of you walking through the maze of garage sports equipment?
13. String up waterproof globe lights for a big style impact when hung along your roofline, draped on outdoor structures like a pergola, or just strung up solo so you can enjoy the lights *and* the stars.
Reviewers note that you should remove the bulbs before stringing up the strands and then install the bulbs.
Promising review: "These lights were perfect for my patio, I've recieved plenty of compliments so far. The Edison light bulbs and beautiful and offer the perfect amount of lighting for any occasion...the clips were ideal for my eaves, the overhang of the roof, which made for simple installation...now just need to find a dimmer capable of handling the required wattage and the package will be complete." —Brody Vins
14. And stake solar lights along a walkway or pond right where you need 'em. Lighting is key for getting more use out of your outdoor space. Oh, and they look nice in the daylight too!
Promising review: "Impressed with the size of the cell which provides a larger surface area for charging. The lights are the brightest I've seen for a solar light and the illumination covers a nice range. Placed them along my pond giving the place a classy look." —Percussionist
15. Put in a fresh new set of switch plates that'll help 'em blend into those (hopefully!) freshly painted walls, even if the landlord painted the switch plates to match (YOU CAN STILL TELL). Can you screw in a screw? Then you can handle this transformative swap.
And if you're especially petty, you can copy my move of saving said switch plates with a piece of marked duct tape so you know where you put 'em when you leave. This was one of the first things I did in my current apartment, thus rendering the switch plates barely noticeable — which is how I like them!
16. And borrow a little air space above your go-to outlet with an outlet shelf *just* large enough for your electric toothbrush. If you've put on a regular outlet cover, you've got this!
17. Kick the blinds to the curb and get some privacy without the cord (it can be dangerous for kids and pets!) by applying a window film that'll still let in SO much light. I did this to my bathroom window and congratulate myself for it every day.
18. Up your curb appeal with a metal kick plate that'll spiffy up your front door and catch all kinds of shoe prints and scuffs.
Promising review: "It arrived quickly and in perfect condition. There is a layer of protective plastic film over the metal to keep it from getting scratched or damaged. It comes with matching screws. I pre-drilled the holes to make the installation easier. Easy upgrade project that can make your door more beautiful or is great for hiding damage." —kmr
