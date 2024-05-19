35 Products Reviewers Recommend For Music Festivals

These are also great for wearing while riding a motorcycle (like the above reviewer), working, safety, and shooting.

Promising review: "These earplugs are amazing. I purchased them to use at EDC, which is a big three-day electronic music festival in Las Vegas. I’ve used the disposable ones in the past but wanted something better. These were it! The directions for molding to your ear were easy to follow, and I was able to get a nice, comfortable fit. I put them on right before I entered the speedway and was able to enjoy the music that was playing at over 100db at a comfortable level. I was also able to have conversations, which surprised me. Definitely worth the price to save your hearing." —Martin Dahlke

Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in six colors).