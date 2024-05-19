35 Products Reviewers Recommend For Music Festivals

Heads up that what you're allowed to bring into a festival varies by the event and venue. So double check the rules for your desired music festival before you hit Add to Cart and plan your day around carrying an opaque bag when the festival only allows clear bags!
1. A kit for custom molded noise-reduction earplugs so you can bop along without worrying about what you're doing to your hearing or having post-festival ringing.
These are also great for wearing while riding a motorcycle (like the above reviewer), working, safety, and shooting.
Promising review: "These earplugs are amazing. I purchased them to use at EDC, which is a big three-day electronic music festival in Las Vegas. I’ve used the disposable ones in the past but wanted something better. These were it! The directions for molding to your ear were easy to follow, and I was able to get a nice, comfortable fit. I put them on right before I entered the speedway and was able to enjoy the music that was playing at over 100db at a comfortable level. I was also able to have conversations, which surprised me. Definitely worth the price to save your hearing." —Martin Dahlke
Get them from Amazon for $25.99 (available in six colors).
2. Or if you're too lazy to DIY (understood!), some Loops noise-reduction plugs that are accruing *quite* the cult following. This particular version is perfect for enjoying live music without the distraction of "Yikes, how many more times can I get away with this?"
They have a noise reduction rating (SNR) of 18 or 23 decibels, NRR of 7.
Promising review: "I got these for a music festival. My husband has some high-end earplugs specifically for musicians to wear while playing, and these Loops worked better than his. The music clarity was good; it just turned down. Exactly what I wanted! Once I got the hang of it, these were easy to put in and remove and super stable and comfortable while inserted. They're way more comfortable than my AirPod Pros, and I thought those were comfy. I look forward to using these at future concerts and festivals!" —skm_pdx
Get them from Amazon for $44.95 (available in four colors; also available in Quiet and Switch versions for other noise-canceling needs).
3. An eight-pack of glow-in-the-dark eyeliner to create all kinds of cool designs — and maybe help your pals zero in on you in the crowd when you get a little too carried away. They're called "side quests," folks!
4. A fanny pack with a ton of storage room inside that has a long enough strap to wear crossbody *or* around your waist for some hands-free adventures. And in case it looks familiar, TikTokers compare it to the Lulu waist bag.
Promising review: "If you are looking for your next go-to bag for festivals, concerts, hiking, etc., then this is your bag! It was the perfect size and, despite it looking small, it can hold so many things! I bought this bag specifically for Austin City Limits (a three-day music festival), and I was able to hold two Red Bulls, my deodorant, sunglasses, a can of Liquid Death, a charger, and my card holder. And it is still looking brand new! It’s my favorite purchase yet!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.98 (available in 43 styles).
5. Or a *clear* fanny pack if you prefer the versatility of wearing it across your chest or around your waist but the venue requires a clear bag, no matter the size.
Sojourner Bags specializes in festival-ready accessories and essentials.
Promising review: "I bought this to wear to Lollapalooza. I was expecting the plastic to crack at some point during the four days, or some of the coloring to rub off, but it didn’t. It looks super cute, has plenty of room, and I received lots of compliments!" —Veronica Gonzalez
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
6. A couple of clear drawstring backpacks I just saw people toting around an outdoor festival. If you want to hit up the merch booth, these are a perfect size for holding T-shirts in an unobtrusive way while you're double-fisting a water bottle and tall boy Modelo while it dawns on you that you don't remember as many lyrics as you thought.
Bags for Less is a small biz specializing in clear and garment bags.
Promising review: "Finally got to use these this month at a three-day music festival. It survived all kinds of horrible things unscathed. Worked great and kept security happy." —Aaron Archer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
7. And! Because options are good — a clear sling-style bag with a guitar strap for a little extra pizzazz that'll *likely* still fit in with the festival mandates. Plus, it has a zipper in the back/aka the part that lays flat against your body, for some extra pickpocketing protection.
Promising review: "I absolutely love this bag. I got it for a music festival, and it was perfect. I could wear it in front and easily access all my items. It was big enough to fit the water bottle that I use for running, which is a flexible material and folds down. This was perfect for when I was eating I could put bottle in purse and have hands free but easily access it for a drink. I got many compliments on it. The strap was nice and wide, so it didn't dig into my skin or cause any shoulder/back pain. The zippers were sturdy. Fit the festival size requirements. Plastic is sturdy so is stitching. It shouldn't tear. I have used it several times, and there are no issues. Strap is adjustable." —Anonymous Spider
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in 20 strap colors/designs).
8. Patchology depuffing eye masks as a cool treat for your tired eyes on the morning of and the morning after a music festival. I was so grateful to have packed some of these for a 48-hour Vegas trip when I woke up to VERY puffy eyes the morning of an outdoor heavy-metal music festival.
The individual packaging for these patches also makes them super easy to slip into your bag or a random little pocket. I wore some when indulging in a bubble bath (yay, waking up at the crack of dawn in Vegas because you're still on East Coast time) before housing an obscene amount of casino buffet food and going to see some bands perform in the desert heat. This brand is consistently my fave eye-patch brand because I do notice a depuffing difference, and the thick gel makes the patches stick!
Promising review: "Cooling, restful, and easy to use. The sealed packet keeps the product moist until you're ready to apply it. Great for travel — refresh your eyes after a flight or before a big event, without worrying about TSA regulations or spills in your luggage." —Shaner
Get five pairs from Amazon for $15.
9. A set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier packets, an electrolyte drink mix infused with potassium and vitamin C you can stir into a bottle of water to help speed up your hydration. I SWEAR by these.
Psst — it's also gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free!
I always ALWAYS pack this stuff for trips. I recently visited Vegas for ~48 hours for an outdoor music festival. I drank one in the morning before boarding my flight, then once I got checked into my hotel, then the next morning before the music festival where I was outside and guzzling tall boys of beer. And I felt great when I woke up the next day! Drinking Liquid IV also meant I didn't have to guzzle plain water (and then stand in line for the bathroom a ton) to stay hydrated for the 12+-hour festival.
Promising review: "This stuff seriously works. Took on a five-day cruise when we had the unlimited drink package, and these Liquid I.V.s saved my life several times. Wouldn’t have made it to dinner/gotten off the ship the next morning without them." —Laura Bales
Get a pack of 16 from Amazon for $23.45 (also available in sugar-free flavors). I'm also quite partial to the newer grapefruit flavor.
10. Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Eye Primer will keep that complicated smoky eye look you copied from an MUA's TikTok intact long into the night. Because you'd like your turn in the pit without looking all streaky after.
Promising review: "I use my finger to apply this, and it feels good and lasts a long time! I usually have to wait for it to dry, then rub it where the eye creases are before applying my eye shadow. Typically I only wear eye shadow for special occasions — with the most intensive being all day music festivals (hot and sweaty) and my eye shadow lasts late into the night. Would buy again." —C
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
11. And Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later Face Primer (with SPF 30) has reviewers gushing over it for plenty of good reasons. They say it absorbed well, foundation glided over it, and it made their full face stand up to summer heat! Plus, it comes in four problem-solving formulas.
Promising review (for the mattifying): "This primer is bomb. I used it for the first time during a three-day music festival in dry 93-degree weather. My makeup still looked good after 10 hours of sweating." —Abby Meyer
Get it from Amazon for $16.05 (available in blurring, mattifying, illuminating, and color-correcting formulas).
12. Individually wrapped "stall mates" aka wipes you can slip into your pocket or bag for when you inevitably walk into a bathroom stall or porta potty with no TP.
Stall Mates is a small biz specializing in this product.
Promising review: "Brought these to a music festival and they were perfect! They’re nice and thick and don’t take up any excess room in your bag, or you can fit 2–3 in your back pocket without looking like a bulky wallet! I like that they’re individually wrapped because, dealing with resealable packs from other brands, they’re bulky, and you need a bag to lug them around, and you can’t just pass one to a friend discreetly when needed. Also great for when there’s no water around! Dries completely without residue and clean scent." —Hella
Get a 30-pack from Amazon for $11.39.
13. Stick-on mermaid face gems in case you wanna add some serious sparkle but in the most convenient way possible. Psst, they're all in one adhesive surface so no need to apply 'em individually!
14. Kopari Sun Shield On-The-Glow Sheer Sunscreen Stick packs SPF 40 for a verrrrrrry glittery effect on your skin while keeping it from sizzling in the sun. I just used this at a festival and got away (mostly) unscathed. (I got a little lazy at the end and missed a few little spots on one shoulder.)
Note that some reviewers gave it fewer than 5 stars bc it has a LOT of glitter in it, and they desired a mere shimmer. This thing will make you sparkle like a Twilight vampire. I kept this in my bag and reapplied it throughout the sunny day as needed. It went on smooth and cool, and didn't feel greasy despite my ~hourly application. It's pricier than my beloved Neutrogena solid SPF but it's extra fun for a music festival or sultry vacation.
Get it from Amazon for $29.