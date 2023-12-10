25 Things To Help With Car Odors

1. A UV black-light flashlight that'll track down all sorts of smelly messes that you KNOW are in your car, but invisible to the naked eye. Now, you can figure out the source of that weird smell.
Promising review: "I bought a used luxury vehicle a few months back that I absolutely love. There was a strong smell of cassia, which is kind of like cinnamon but much stronger. I use essential oils and find the cassia oil to be nauseating to me even though I love cinnamon.
It was literally as if someone spilled a bottle of essential oils on the carpet in one area of the car. I tried everything else to get it out to no avail. Finally, I found an enzyme product that you can spray to eat up any organic materials. Someone on that review suggested getting a black light to better identify where there are stains you can't see with the naked eye. This really did the trick and helped me concentrate the spray in the areas picked up with the black light.
I sprayed these areas over the course of two days and the smell is (thankfully) gone. Between this light and the enzyme product, my car smells fresh and clean and not of overpowering cinnamon. :)" —Blondie
2. Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz you can slip in all kinds of nooks — and not just in your car. Folks also love to put these in the bottom of their trash pails to keep odors at bay.
Promising review: "I like the clean scent very much. I put one in each closet and my car and they're still doing their job three months later. Other reviews have given me more ideas for them. Plain baking soda is my 'go to' for many cleaning jobs; I'm going to try little dishes of that with essential oils and see if I can avoid all the plastic." —Belie mere
3. An air sanitizer even funeral directors recommend if you have an olfactory disaster on your hands. (Like say, a dead mouse or spilled milkshake?!)
OK, when you spray it you may want to vacate your car because it's strong! But it works!
Promising review: "This product was recommended to me by a funeral director. He said he has been using it for years. I have to agree it is wonderful. Recently our daughter had a mouse die in her car (she was away and the car sat in the summer heat, in Florida, for a week). She was ready to sell the car... the smell just wouldn't go away. I told her about Ozium and she couldn't believe it! After one night the smell was gone! Another Ozium believer!" —jbf
4. A pet-specific stain remover that reviewers say can also tackle the stinkiest, nastiest kid puke messes — even in your car.
Promising review: "Not just on pet messes. My daughter has a rare allergic disease which results in projectile vomiting. A LOT of vomiting. She’s also two, and likes to steal food that doesn’t belong to her at daycare, or eat non food items and fail crayons. So me, my rugs, my car, my floors are covered in awful smelling kid puke on a quasi regular basis. And often left sitting that way because we rush my daughter to the emergency room, and my couch is… tomorrow’s emergency.
Nothing got it out. I was walking around in a haze of stale vomit. Until someone in a support group for her condition suggested this. 'Ugh, it’s a little expensive but if it means I don’t have to buy a new car, a new couch, a new wardrobe for us both… it’s probably a good deal.'
Y’all. It is a miracle. We have two kids (including the prolific puker), a dog, and five cats, and this has in a very real sense changed my life. I recommend it to pretty much everyone. At least once a week I’m sending someone the link!" —Shelley
5. A smoke odor eliminator because perhaps you got your car for a song. But the reason is extremely obvious and you've gotta do something about it, STAT.
Promising review: "I recently bought a used car and while it was in great shape it had a terrible cigarette odor from the previous owner. It had been cleaned by myself, detailed and ozone generator ran by a dealership, and another brand of odor eliminator bomb used, yet, I'd still would smell smoke — especially once running the AC. But today I tried this and it fully eliminated far beyond expectations. I'm not certain how long the wonderful citrus scent will last but fact it did so well with the smoke smell proves to me this is something special." —AnimeFreak1983
6. A cup holder ashtray will look (and smell) so much nicer than stray butts or repurposed soda cans if you're a smoker (or drive around a smoker).
7. A "new car" smell gel air freshener for some constant refreshment that reviewers say last longer than most car air fresheners.
Promising review: "Out of every car air freshener I have tried (and I've tried a lot!), this one is the best by far. This one lasts long and smells clean, is even pretty cheap depending on which scent you choose! I use the 'new car' scent and have gotten so many compliments on it. I've had it for months now and can happily say I just now had to reorder it. Typically, things like these only last one month if at that." —Lexy
8. A car-dedicated wet/dry vacuum (that plugs into the cigarette lighter!) because who has the time to go by the car wash and feed quarters into the vacuum to get embedded french fry crumbs out of your floor mats?!
Has a 106w motor, strong metal turbine, 16-foot cord, elastic hose, nozzle, and a clear trash compartment so you can see when it's time to empty it.
Promising review: "This thing is awesome! I own a 2018 Dodge Durango that sadly does not have leather seats. I own three dogs and it is just a nightmare pulling out my extension cord to vacuum my truck. I can now just plug this little guy into my 12v car outlet and I’m good to go! The power in this vacuum is as good as it’s going to get for a car vacuum so if you want extreme suction — buy a shop vac. Also the attachments are fantastic.
P.S. I own three dogs — it picks up hair. The spots with sand in the picture are not vacuumed over yet to compare." —Sally
9. A scratchy lil' tool can FINALLY get all the pet hair off your fabric surfaces both inside your house and car. You'll wonder how you lived without it up until now.
Promising review: "This this is like magic. Our van was nasty and covered with hair from a German and Australian shepherd. Looked brand-new after. Don’t think about it, just buy it. It will blow your mind." —Dan
"Got a border collie who sheds so much. Backseat of car looked like Chewbacca. FurZoff pulled up all the hair even the long hair that was embedded in the fabric. Brought the car back to showroom condition and it made entire car smell better." —Trisha
10. But if you'd rather use (an also very effective) tool with a handle, this pet hair-removing tool can get the persistent fur you've been trying to mentally and emotionally accept.
Promising review: "I have three Siberian Huskies and a Blue Heeler. They leave an entirely new carpet in my van every time they go for a ride. Vacuuming with a Dyson or shop vac takes HOURS. I read a lot of negative reviews of knockoff versions of this product, and even some for this original manufacturer, but I figured I’d take the risk on my vehicle carpets. Best decision ever! The pictures show a VERY quick run over the area, without moving anything, and without a lot of attention to detail. From covered in hair to over a quarter of the floor clean took less than five minutes! I cannot speak to using this on anything other than automotive carpet. But if you want to clean pet hair out of your vehicle’s carpet, BUY THIS PRODUCT!" —BruceW
11. Some trimmable floor mats built to stand up to the elements (and messy passenger princesses) because there's a lot to be said for being able to rinse off a spilled milkshake.
AND if you're wondering "But will it fit my car?" Amazon has a Check Fit option for this product where you can enter your vehicle's year, make, and model to help you find the perfect fit. Oh, and they can be trimmed!
Promising review: "Very nice, easily cleanable mats. I just take them out of the car and wash them with the car washing brush. I wish I had bought them sooner instead of wearing out two sets of those chintzy synthetic carpet mats which never really came clean in my dusty rural area and allowed my right heel to wear a hole in them after only a couple of years of driving. Even a blob of shoe goo didn't last long, and looked dumb." —Critical Thinker
12. A zero-odor spray that reviewers swear by for a plethora of uses — including annihilating the post–dog park wet smell from vehicles.
Promising review: "This stuff really works! It temporarily removes odors without leaving an odor. I now keep a bottle in my car to remove doggy odors. I give my car interior a few squirts after taking two large, often wet, dogs to the park." —Polly Schulz
13. A drive-thru tray can help contain your meal on the road in hopes that way less of it ends up all over your car seats — or even worse, down into the cracks between your seats and console.
14. Plus a double-dipping clip to hang onto your car vent to keep sauces upright instead of tipping over onto your seats. Barbecue sauce is delicious with nuggets, but not so much when your car smells like it every time the temps creep above 70 Fahrenheit.
Promising review: "Bought this for my brother for Christmas, it was a hit! He's often on the road traveling and has shared funny stories of how he gets sauce on his fast food while in the car. He loved it, works great, thank you! :)" —Amanda Nill
Get it from 3DPrintedByBrian on Etsy for $5+ (available in single or double).