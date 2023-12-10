25 Things To Help With Car Odors

Promising review: "I bought a used luxury vehicle a few months back that I absolutely love. There was a strong smell of cassia, which is kind of like cinnamon but much stronger. I use essential oils and find the cassia oil to be nauseating to me even though I love cinnamon.

It was literally as if someone spilled a bottle of essential oils on the carpet in one area of the car. I tried everything else to get it out to no avail. Finally, I found an enzyme product that you can spray to eat up any organic materials. Someone on that review suggested getting a black light to better identify where there are stains you can't see with the naked eye. This really did the trick and helped me concentrate the spray in the areas picked up with the black light.



I sprayed these areas over the course of two days and the smell is (thankfully) gone. Between this light and the enzyme product, my car smells fresh and clean and not of overpowering cinnamon. :)" —Blondie

