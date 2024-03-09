Just 39 Products That’ll Make Your Airplane Seat A Little More Comfy

1. An airplane seat back organizer because those seat back pockets are NEVER as big as you need them to be. With this you can actually store your snacks, water bottle, and so much more without having to get up and get stuff out of the overhead throughout your flight.
Check out a TikTok of the Airplane Pockets tray table cover in action.
Airplane Pockets is a small business that specializes in sanitary, portable travel organization products.
My colleague Emma Lord owns and loves this: "I used this on a roundtrip from NYC to Tokyo, both with connecting flights in Canada, and cannot sing its praises enough. It fit all four of the different tray tables I used it on and was so ridiculously handy for keeping track of all my littler odds and ends like AirPods, the plane's headphones, earplugs, a sleep mask, a book, gum, a scrunchie, and little snacks. The hanging end of it easily tucked into the built-in sleeve of the seat in front of me for takeoff and when other passengers needed to scoot past me in my aisle seat. Usually, I feel like a hot mess and get frustrated rooting around in the grimy sleeve for my stuff, and this was such a refreshing solution! Several flight attendants even asked where I got it to buy one for themselves!"
Promising review: "Very useful, especially when traveling with kids. Provided easy access and storage to things like water bottle, hand sanitizer, snacks, wipes, headphones. I didn't have to access my carry-on." —JJ
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
2. Plus a drink holder if you're a window seat person (what a view!) and never have all the room you need during beverage service on that tiny tray table. You can also put your phone, glasses, headphones, and other essentials there too.
Heads up — you can only use this if you're sitting in a seat that has access to a full window!
Promising review: "I used this for the first time on a 737. It was fabulous! It didn't intrude into my sitting space nearly as much as I expected. Because the actual window is recessed from the side wall, this only sticks out from the side wall about an inch. If you're considering this, you likely fly enough to know that seats aren't always aligned with the windows. If your window happens to be right beside your seat or the seat in front of you, this won't be of much use. But because it doesn't jut out as much as I thought, you can use it in more situations than I expected. And when you can use it, it's great! I love not having to have my entire tray table down just to hold a 3-inch cup. My only suggestion would be to add a place to hold trash until the flight attendant picks it up. This is very small, very lightweight, and very useful. I'll be taking it on every flight from here on." —JBC
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
3. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount can help you watch what you want or take advantage of the movies available online for those budget airlines without TVs in the back of the seats. It'll work on the plane *or* while you wait to board.
Promising review: "Great idea, handy little gadget. A tiny bit bulkier than I wanted to pack, but so very glad I did! Took with me for a flight out of the country. Handy to be able to clamp or stand on tray table to watch films aired via in-flight Wi-Fi. Sturdy, versatile, appears well made, and durable. Used with Samsung Galaxy Note 10+." —KLMCats
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
4. An Airfly wireless transmitter that'll let you connect your Airpods or any wireless headphones to your airplane seat...even without Bluetooth!
My colleague Chelsea Stuart owns and loves this: "I splurged on some AirPod Maxes and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)."
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "I was a little reluctant purchasing Airfly after reading the reviews, but I’m so glad I did! It worked perfectly on the plane, and while on my trip, I also used it to listen to music in the car. It acted like a speaker because I had no aux cable. It was great!" —Yamile cardozo
Get it from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three styles and two colors).
5. An Apple AirTag for each bag to give you some peace of mind while you wonder how your checked bag is doing in the hold below.
Storytime: I finally bought a couple of Apple AirTags during 2022 Black Friday sales. And I am SO grateful I did. My normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!) so I had to check my bags for a December 2022 trip to Vienna and back from Prague (with a layover in Frankfurt). My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed in Newark, New Jersey, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that yes, my backpack AirTag was indeed with me, but my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany. (The screen grab is from an Amazon review, but you get the gist.) The AirTag also helped me track FedEx's delivery of the suitcase to my parents' house, where I was spending the holidays immediately after my Europe trip ended. I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. TL;DR: I think AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year. And I'm not the only one who thinks so.
Promising review: "I bought a pair of these AirTags for a trip to France, and I’m so glad I did! First of all, the setup is super easy. I had zero problems, and both were done in, like, five minutes. I put one in my purse and one in my suitcase. On the way back home, the airline lost my luggage. Checked the Find My Friends app where the AirTag is tracked, and I could see that it never left the Charles de Gaulle airport. I felt more assurance being able to track my bag through the app as it made its way across the world back to me. 10/10 would recommend!" —Lindsay Kirby
Get it from Amazon for $24.
6. A pair of Mack's Earplugs that'll seal out noise on a plane, in a hotel room, or wherever else you need to get some sleep.
Check them out on TikTok here.
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord swears by these and raves: "The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room.
I've also *loved* these for traveling — if you put these babies in on a plane not only does it help reduce some of the YIKES factor when the plane takes off (it's loud!!), but it cancels out the murmuring noises of passengers on the flight and makes it easier to get some shuteye."
Promising review: "I've been purchasing Mack's earplugs for about eight years now as they help me sleep so much better at night (and are also super helpful on long plane trips). They're the best ones on the market and much larger with more comfort and coverage than ones in my local stores and pharmacies. Mack's are getting harder to find so I'm writing this in the hope that they stay in business." —Amazon Customer
Get 12 pairs from Amazon for $12.99.
7. Plus a set of silicone "EarPlanes" to help you during altitude changes during landing and takeoff. Remember when you flew to Grand Cayman and the pilot took the plane down *super* fast to make up for a delay and you couldn't hear out of your right ear for a day? Yep.
That Grand Cayman scenario happened to me last summer, so I bought a set of these for an upcoming overnight flight to Paris!
Promising review: "This product has changed my life. I travel fairly frequently and always have issues with ear pressure on the plane. My ears will be clogged up, and it is painful to swallow for a day or two after short-distance flights. But now, I use these and fly incident-free. You are supposed to insert them before the plane takes off and then before landing. I have found that it works best if I leave them in the entire flight from before takeoff until landing, but they work almost as well if you take them out once you reach cruising altitude." —Thomasina
Get a pack of one from Amazon for $8.84.
8. A patterned travel tray for kids to help contain their mess, toys, snacks, and more without having to dive for something that hit the floor every three minutes.
Lusso Gear is a small business that specializes in travel products.
Promising review: "Absolutely love this for traveling with kids!!! We bought this for a recent trip with our daughter and it made snack time and playtime on the flight so much easier and mess-free. It’s sturdy, high-quality, and fits perfectly on the tray table and tablet. It’s also a nice extra layer of protection from germs when traveling. Our daughter loved the cute mermaid design too!" —Laura Knotts
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in five prints).
9. A handbag organizer with LOTS of pockets to help you keep just about everything you could possibly need in your personal item below the seat in front of you.
Promising review: "I have always purchased handbags with lots of pockets and sections because I hate having to dig around trying to find something in the gaping hole of purses with no sections. But I have passed up so many cute bags because of this, and I was frustrated with having to do so. I purchased this medium size organizer, and I couldn't be happier!! It is very well-made, and it has so many great pockets to organize everything I need. THE BEST PART is, I can easily lift it out of one purse and put it into another one, and I always know where everything can be found. I wish I had gotten one of these years ago. When I first ordered this organizer, I didn't realize it had two zipper compartments on each side, and I was tickled to discover even MORE storage!!! With all the fun colors and patterns, it was hard to select one, but I've always been partial to polka dots. I love it and can't imagine anyone not being has pleased with this as I am!" —Ronna
Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in sizes S-L and in 26 colors).