43 Little But Impactful Life Upgrades That Don't Cost Much Money

1. Teeth whitening pens you can easily apply and let sit a minute or two to dry. Buh-bye annoying strips and coffee stains.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "These are my new holy grail. I have always dreaded whitening my teeth due to the fact that I have very sensitive gums. With this it doesn't hurt or cause any sensitivity. As long as you don’t go too close to your gum line, it’s fine. Plus, I love how this is so easy and convenient to use on the go. Will buy again when I run out." —Amazon Customer
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $15.99.
2. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner you simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Promising review: "This product is so easy to use. As you can see from the pictures, my bathtub was staying pretty good. The guy that owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on it and it’s probably the staining and nothing could get it out until I bought this. After 4 8-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once a week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." —Domenick R. Stamegna
Get it from Amazon for $18.61.
3. A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles that'll be a serious step up from regular brushes. It has regular firm bristles PLUS longer ones that are ten times thinner to *really* get in between teeth and gums, mimicking flossing. Psst, it's also safe for sensitive teeth.
Mouthwatchers is a small business by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans — which are great for targeting stuff often missed with traditional brush and floss routines.
Here's what BuzzFeeder Emma Lord has to say about them: "I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. "
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.90.
4. A callus-removing gel to give you professional pedicure results at home if scrubbing, soaking, and filing have failed you.
Promising review: "I'm not new to using this product. It's the holy grail for pedicures." —Lakeisha P.
Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
5. An automatic bleach toilet cleaning system, because the last time you walked into the guest bathroom it reminded you that you've been wanting to rewatch Saw. (BTW, the latest one is pretty good!)
It's super quick to install, and one cartridge can last up to three months!
Promising review: "This is an excellent invention for keeping the toliet bowl fresh without a tablet that harms the flush seal. I was frequently replacing the seals in the tank but with this setup the seals last and last." —Awesome Guy
Get it from Amazon for $10.77.
6. An allergy supplement that reviewers say has helped dogs will all sorts of skin sensitivities scratch and shed less. They have a dose of probiotics and other nutrients said to help improve immune function, aid digestion, promote healthy skin, and add shine to a dog's coat.
Promising review: "Unbelievable improvement! My 11-year-old Lab started to shed like never before. Piles of his fur on his beds and surrounding them. Vet couldn’t find cause because there was no itching, scratching, just hair falling out in mounds. She also didn’t think it was an allergy because nothing had changed in his environment. Looking on the internet I found the reviews for this product. Within one week I saw a difference and now a month later his coat is almost back to normal and shedding has almost stopped completely. And he likes the taste and the smell isn’t overwhelming. We started with the Turkey flavor which he really loves but he also eats these without coaxing." —caps
Get them from Amazon for $28.97 (or Subscribe & Save for $26.97/month).
7. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water will give hair a major dose of moisture in — like the name suggests — a mere eight seconds!
Promising review: "Holy grail of hair goo!! It does exactly what it says...makes your hair soft, shiny, and cooperative! I have given this to two of my friends ALREADY — one with thick and curly hair, the other with limp and fine hair — and THEY BOTH swear by this product! Just can't think of enough good things to say! I have short bleached hair, so am getting excellent results using less than half as much as they recommend. Buy this stuff — you'll thank yourself later!!!!!" —enamelcamel
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
8. An exfoliating scrub mitt that'll help you part with excess dead skin and particles while you use it a couple of times a month (it's that good so you don't have to use it often!). Reviewers find it super helpful for removing self-tanner, addressing ingrown hairs, and increasing circulation.
Promising review: "My skin is 100% softer and feels far smoother thanks to this product!!! The difference was noticeable after ONE use; it's true. All the grime, rolled-up skin, flakes, and chunks — shudder, that was on me??? Everything other customers are saying about how disgusting it is when you see how much dead skin sloughs off is true. I disagree that it only comes off after the first use, though — I have continued to see improvement over the time I've used it, about six weeks, and even some age-related and sun damage discoloration is gone. These are the BEST, MUST HAVE, holy grail exfoliating mittens. I DEFINITELY recommend this! Did I say I recommend this 100%? I do!" —Kindle Customer. g'ma
Get it from Amazon for $7.99 (also available in a set of two).
9. A set of jean button pins to save the day when you're in between sizes on jeans you love — with this pin you can tighten up a waist gap on top by using this pin to latch it around the button hole and get a snugger fit without bothering with a belt. Bonus — installation is as easy as pressing it in, no sewing or hammering required!
Promising review: "There are the best things ever. I have jeans that fit great but the waist is always too loose. So I saw these on TikTok, and I was so curious to see if they worked or not. But seriously, you need to buy these, the buttons are great material and just the most useful things overall." —Alexa Botello
Get a set of 8 from Amazon for $6.99.
10. A slim cutlery organizer can prove that, yes! You do have room for all your cutlery in your tiny kitchen drawer! Scoot over, forks. I FINALLY bought this for my only kitchen drawer and it's made a huge difference.
Promising review: "Yes, this little utensil tray is really that good! I went from using 12 inches of horizontal space in a lovely but huge wooden utensil tray to about using about four inches (whatever the width of this godsend is). It stores my butter knives, steak knives, spoons, forks, and a slew of little teaspoons. I'd guess that the max capacity for each slot is about 10 pieces. For example, I fit four butter knives and four steak knives into the first/knife slot easily, with good wiggle room. This is such a great design. Using this tray opened up about half of my 18-inch wide drawer, which allowed me to decompress the other drawers in my kitchen a bit. I highly recommend this item. It's worth every penny." —Kathleen Cooke
Get it from Amazon for $11.24.
11. A motion-activated toilet light so you won't have to fully disrupt your sleep by turning the overhead light on during a 2 a.m. bathroom trip.
It fits on any toilet bowl, and has 16 colors, five brightness levels, and a 170 degree radius.
Promising review: "At first I thought that the idea of an illuminated toilet bowl was funny. However, given the choice of an illuminated toilet bowl, turning on the light, or missing, an illuminated toilet bowl is a great idea. This unit is much better than the first I used because there are no suction cups (which never stay attached) and it use AA batteries instead of AAA, and it has a five-level dimmer for middle-of-the-night eye comfort." —William D.
Get two from Amazon for $23.99.