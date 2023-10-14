BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    48 Things That’ll Transform Your Lackluster Living Room

    You live on your couch but you don't want it to look *too* lived in.

    by Elizabeth Lilly

    1. A carpet cleaner will zhuzh up all sorts of soft surfaces in your home BESIDES your carpet (though it'll do amazing work there too). Turns out, you don't need to buy a new couch after all. 

    A reviewer's before and after photo of their couch which was once stained and splotched and is now free of marks after using the machine
    A reviewer's photo of a stuffed shark toy which is half dirty and half clean after using the carpet cleaner
    Promising review: "Buy this NOW! My husband and I absolutely love this little thing. We have used it to clean our cars, mattresses, upholstered chairs, area rugs, and our couch. It works great and is so convenient for almost everything. Easy to clean, easy to move. I did use this on our carpet to compare to my larger carpet cleaner and it did NOT clean as well as my larger cleaner did. It is excellent for spot cleaning, though." —Marianne R. Fezza

    Get it from Amazon for $109.59.

    2. Baseboard Buddy, which is really just fancy talk for a 4-foot extendable pole that makes cleaning molding, ceiling fans, grates, and, yes, baseboards easy without grabbing a ladder or making your knees sore. 

    a reviewer showing a dirty baseboard buddy pad
    a before and after of a reviewer's once dusty baseboards
    The kit comes with one Baseboard Buddy and three reusable pads which can be used wet or dry. 

    Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" —artgirl

    Get it from Amazon for $24.99

    3. Stain-lifting pads can tackle the icky pet stains on your wall-to-wall beige carpeting that Past You thought was a great idea. (Or perhaps you just inherited from past owners with less-than-sellar judgment.) 

    reviewer pic of brown pet stain on beige carpet
    reviewer's pic of the stain fading after two hours of treating it with the pad
    reviewer's pic of the stain now gone thanks to leaving the pad on overnight
    Promising review: "Our poor older pup started having some incontinence issues and had several accidents in the house. I was really frustrated until I found these. They work amazingly well. They're small, so if the area was larger I had to use two or three, but they pulled up stains and saved the house from being smelly. I even used one on an older stain (that I'm pretty sure wasn't pet related) and it came up after leaving it on for about 24 hours. I make sure to keep a supply of these in the house at all times now." —MC

    Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $27.49.

    4. Plus a carpet cleaning solution with results so impressive (just cast your eyes below this text!) that you may have to bleep out your own reaction. Get ready to break up with your carpet cleaner rental spot. Remember when your carpet was beige instead of greige?

    reviewer pic of carpet being cleaned with a vacuum revealing a much lighter carpet color underneath
    It's from a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!

    Promising review: "After reading the reviews I thought I could at least try it, and holy smokes, this is a miracle cleaner!!! I think I have tried every cleaner on the market for pet stains and nothing ever really works on my carpets. Even if I get it off the top, it somehow comes back up. My crazy dogs hate the rain and they have one spot that they always go on when they decide they are not going outside. I have cleaned the spot probably 100 times. I cleaned this area one time with this cleaner and my spot steam cleaner and it is completely gone! The stain and smell are 100% gone, not just covered up like before, completely and absolutely gone. Miracle cleaner for sure!" —PLLane

    Get it from Amazon for $19.50.

    5. book-shaped flower vase poised to go perfectly on your side table in your little reading nook. 

    A clear book-shaped vase with flowers coming out of it
    A clear red version of the base with colorful flowers propped on a desk
    Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action. 

    Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

    Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in five colors). 

    6. velvet slipcover that'll give your ragged old couch a complete new look. Plus, the slipcover comes with straps to keep it in place so you don't have to futz with it all the time.

    Reviewer before/after of their couch with the pink velvet slip added. The after pic shows couches that look brand new and completely different.
    Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

    Get it from Amazon for $42.49+ (available in two sizes and 10 colors).

    7. And a stretchy arm chair slipcover can help transform that perfectly fine (but hideous) chair you found on Facebook Marketplace for a song.

    arm chair with ripped seat cushion and ugly floral print
    the same chair covered in a solid gray slipcover
    Promising review: "Before and after putting it on. I couldn’t be happier. This chair has been through and lot and I just wasn’t ready to pry with it. The cover was easy to put in and so soft." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $23.99+ (available in 19 solid colors).

    8. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light to channel cottagecore vibes...even if you're stuck in a concrete jungle atm. 

    Reviewer holding white plug with pastel mushrooms and leaves blooming out of it
    The mushrooms lit up in the dark
    Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand

    Get it from Amazon for $5.97

    9. A USB-powered LED light strip can help improve your TV-watching experience by bringing in a bit of ambient light to your personal theater.

    A TV lit up by the lights
    The lights installed on the back of a TV
    Promising review: "Easy to install. Lights provide ample lighting; USB allows lights to be a standalone fixture without tying up another wall socket. The USB interface also acts to turn the lights on and off with the TV. Backlighting also seems to make the screen seem sharper." —Shaun

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL).

    10. An organizing couch pillow with a spot for everything you require as you catch up on your stories.

    diagram of ways to use the couch cup holder
    Cup Cozy Pillow is a small biz as seen on TV specializing in cleverly designed cup holders. 

    Promising review: "I liked that it worked with cups and mugs, perfect for clumsy friends." —YAZ

    "This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with crazy dogs running around. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" —Amber

    Get it from Amazon for $34.99.

    11. A rainbow prism suncatcher that'll easily hang indoors or out to refract sunlight and make your living room look even cooler.

    reviewer image of tiny rainbows reflected around a couch and room
    Reviewer image of a cat with a rainbow on it
    Promising review: "This might be the best thing I’ve ever purchased. My room looks magical on sunny afternoons. If you love yourself buy these crystals. Not only are the rainbows pretty but the crystals are too." —Tiffany Tyree

    Get a set of two from Amazon for $6.99.

    12. A six-outlet wall charger to comfortably fit all the chargers you require. Plus! it has two USB fast-charging ports *and* a night-light.

    Reviewer turning the light on and off the charger with items plugged in
    Charger with several large plugs in it
    Promising review: "Better than any strip! Saw this on TikTok and it’s everything. Love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. Will be ordering more." —Kelly

    Get it from Amazon for $12.98.

    13. A charging station rack so the fam's electronics can be neatly filed away (the cords get tucked into the base!) while they gas up for the next binge of YouTube videos.

    wooden holder with slots fo holding phones and tablets while they charge
    Promising review: "Wow, I wish I had purchased this long ago. We have five or six devices floating around/charging at any given time in our house. This is a great way to keep the charging area organized." —David

    Get it from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in six finishes).

    14. sleek (but ventilated!) box that'll mask an unsightly power strip and also keep kids and pets outta there. 

    before pic of a messy cable strip then after of the box containing the same power strip but looking much neater
    Promising review: "This box does the trick. I'm able to place a few cords in here and the only thing I would change is to make it so the top stays on; maybe a groove it has to slide through so it can't fall off. It looks nice and it works well." —Gigi

    Get it from Amazon for $16.99. Check out an option that'll blend in with wood floors.