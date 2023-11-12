48 Products That'll Really Throw You For A Loop (In A Good Way)

1. COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence, a lightweight but SUPER hydrating face serum made to work on all skin types — yep, even sensitive skin. It addresses acne scars, dark spots, and fine lines. Plus! The snail mucin is harvested in an ethically and environmentally friendly way.
2. A callus-removing gel for professional pedicure results at home if scrubbing, soaking, and filing have failed you.
Promising review: "Amazing. Now I know the first pic is gross but that just shows how bad my feet were, scrubbing, pedicures, soaking all just made it worse until I found this cream! I mean it seriously shows In the pics. The other big thing I noticed was how soft my feet were after using it! Too bad you can't tell that from the picture. Idk what makes this work so well but it's a miracle! And yes definitely wear gloves and you're good to go." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
3. A watermelon cutter here to make your fave snack a LOT quicker and easier. Reviewers swear it helps you cut a watermelon in about five minutes. 🍉
Promising review: "This tool is so handy!! I hate cutting watermelon, and this is so fast and easy to use and easy to wash. I cut a watermelon in less than 5 minutes. It cuts yellow watermelon too!!! The included baller is great for the small leftover, hard-to-reach places." —Andrea Draine
Get it from Amazon for $9.47.
4. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant has TONS of impressive before-and-after pics in the reviews that'll maybe give you a little hope for issues like rosacea, cystic acne, wrinkles, large pores, and about anything else.
Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would. It has seriously changed my life!!! Also sorry for the nasty pictures haha." —hc
Get it from Amazon for $13.
5. The book Safe and Sound can help give you the confidence and new-found knowledge to tackle repairs (even as a renter). You'll probably recognize the author Mercury Stardust — Trans Handy Ma'am — from TikTok and Instagram where she posts sooo much cheerful, helpful DIY tips that I personally just like to watch over and over.
The book has 50+ renter-friendly projects like replacing your shower head or troubleshooting a faulty garbage disposal so you can seriously upgrade your dwellings, especially if you have a v unhelpful landlord or super. Mercury — a transwoman, LGBTQIA+ advocate, and professional maintenance technician — wants people to feel empowered to fix a maintenance issue without having to open your home to strangers to do repairs. As someone who lives in an NYC rental, I know how empowering it can feel to do some minor repairs and not have to wait around for maintenance (even though my current rental situation has an amazing super who's incredibly helpful — love you, John!). You can download it to your Kindle now and pre-order a hardcover. (ICYMI, pre-ordering books is a huge help to authors!)
Get it from Amazon on Kindle for $11.99 or pre-order the hardcover from Amazon for $22.47 or Bookshop for $23.24 (released on Aug. 23, 2023).
6. An oil stain remover capable of annihilating that grease stain that you thought made your garage or driveway a goner.
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there." —AmazonBob
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
7. An Angry Orange pet odor eliminator to erase all the visual (and smelly) evidence of pet accidents on flooring and furniture. You don't need a new chair. You just need this.
Promising review: "This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!'
This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money." —clayton s tonkin
Get it from Amazon for $14.21.
8. A box of slow cooker liners can make cleaning up after yourself (and delicious concoctions) criminally easy. Just toss the liner when you're finished!
I adore my slow cooker but hate cleaning up after using it. So I use these handy lil' bags. Read my full review of Reynolds Kitchens Premium Slow Cooker Liners.
Get a box of six from Amazon for $3.48.
9. A drawstring bodycon dress with some major versatility — adjust the drawstring for the perfect length and look, then throw all kinds of outerwear over it as needed.
Promising reviews: "I finally bought this dress after seeing it all over TikTok and HOLY SMOKES. I cannot believe how universally [good it looks on people]. It's absolutely stunning!" —Catherine Thriveni
"This dress is amazing! The fabric is so soft and silky but also has structure and because the sides are ruched, I can adjust it to the perfect length, which means a lot when you're only 5'1". The ruching allows me to control the amount of fabric gathered in the tummy and behind areas. To sum it all up, I LOVE the dress and plan on purchasing at least two more in the army green and the brown because this style dress can also be worn in the fall and spring months with a basic or colored denim jacket and a cute pair of boots or booties!" —Tonya
Get it from Amazon for $33.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and in 15 colors/styles).
10. An Indie Lee brightening cleanser that smells fresh and clean as it gently exfoliates. I recently used a sample of this on a trip (because airline toiletry restrictions) and it did a swell job of taking off all my makeup, sweat, and just about everything else off my face after a day of full-on pouring sweat — all without feeling like my sensitive, dry skin was stripped.
Get it from our Goodful shop for $38 (vegan and plant-based).
11. Suspenders for your sheets that are exactly how they sound so no matter how much you toss and turn, your fitted sheet won't pop you in the face in the middle of the night when it comes loose. It happens! I know!
12. A carpet cleaning solution with results so impressive (just cast your eyes below this text!) that you may have to bleep out your own reaction. Get ready to break up with your carpet cleaner rental spot. Remember when your carpet was beige instead of greige?
It's from a family-run small business that specializes in cleaning products, especially ones for homes with pets!
Promising review: "After reading the reviews I thought I could at least try it, and holy smokes, this is a miracle cleaner!!! I think I have tried every cleaner on the market for pet stains and nothing ever really works on my carpets. Even if I get it off the top, it somehow comes back up. My crazy dogs hate the rain and they have one spot that they always go on when they decide they are not going outside. I have cleaned the spot probably 100 times. I cleaned this area one time with this cleaner and my spot steam cleaner and it is completely gone! The stain and smell are 100% gone, not just covered up like before, completely and absolutely gone. Miracle cleaner for sure!" —PLLane
Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
13. A lid organizer with adjustable dividers that'll look simple but will work some magic in your kitchen drawers because you love food storage options nearly as much as you love snacking.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "This product does exactly what it's supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer." —S. Hawthorn
Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three sizes and multipacks).
14. A bottle of dog spot repair if your puppy has a favorite pee spot and it shows... This stuff will get new grass growin' in no time.
Promising review: “We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. Works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had 1-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!” —Jessica N.
Get it from Amazon for $16.44+ (available in five sizes).