32 Things That’ll Make Your Kitchen An Organizational Dream

1. A cereal dispenser because you sorta miss the similar cereal situation from your college dining hall (or maybe that's just me?) and when you leave cereal in the boxes they tend to topple over and make a mess. Plus with this, your breakfast will stay fresher.
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser in action.
Promising review: "We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast! It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
Get it from Amazon for $28.42.
2. A set of fridge organizers because you're spellbound by #FridgeTok videos and yearn for your own appliance to be as blissfully organized as those stars. And these'll prevent all kinds of spills!
Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" —Sarah C.
Get a set of eight bins from Amazon for $28.78 (available in four sizes and also available in sets of two, four, six, ten, and fourteen).
3. A super entertaining rolling egg dispenser will help you save some space in the fridge and — thanks to its genius design — puts a new egg forward within your reach after you take one out.
Check out a TikTok of the egg storage roller in action.
YouCopia is a woman-owned small business that specializes in home storage solutions.
Promising review: "Here it is! The best egg container on Amazon! How can I say that? Easy! Engineering! The slight tilt angle on the bottom of the container that the egg drawer sits on forces eggs to lightly roll forward, keeping all your eggs in the front, and never in the back, where you don't need them. It's super easy to use, so easy to clean, comes apart and can hold a full can organizer on top without issue, so no issues with sturdiness. It can easily hold 14 large size eggs. Easily one of my favorite purchases." —Karingen
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
4. A magnetic stove shelf that's the perfect amount of room to keep your most-used spices so you don't have to go digging in your cabinet while the oil is literally poppin' on your stove top.
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet, and it is an awesome storage space for my more often used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
5. A slim cutlery organizer here to prove that, yes! You do have room for all your cutlery in your tiny kitchen drawer! Scoot over, forks. I FINALLY bought this for my only kitchen drawer and it's made a huge difference.
Promising review: "Yes, this little utensil tray is really that good! I went from using 12 inches of horizontal space in a lovely but huge wooden utensil tray to about using about four inches (whatever the width of this godsend is). It stores my butter knives, steak knives, spoons, forks, and a slew of little teaspoons. I'd guess that the max capacity for each slot is about 10 pieces. For example, I fit four butter knives and four steak knives into the first/knife slot easily, with good wiggle room. This is such a great design. Using this tray opened up about half of my 18-inch wide drawer, which allowed me to decompress the other drawers in my kitchen a bit. I highly recommend this item. It's worth every penny." —Kathleen Cooke
Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
6. A charming fruit hammock you can screw onto the underside of your kitchen cabinets to clear up some counter space and put your farmers market haul on display.
macraYAYmacrame is an Indianapolis, Indiana-based shop that makes a variety of cool macrame accessories.
Promising review: "Beautiful and functional! This is the perfect addition to our beachy kitchen. We spray painted the hooks matte black to match our other hardware. It’s so cute!" —Melissa Wilkes
Get it from macraYAYmacrame on Etsy for $33.
7. A "Bread Buddy" dispenser made specifically for keeping sandwich bread fresh with this container that keeps it a bit more airtight than other methods (sorry, bread box). Plus, once the loaf is in there you can use the bag to pull up slices. Oh, and the reviewers have the receipts on it helping keep their bread fresh for much longer.
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser in action.
Promising review: "The Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone, and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale. I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems. Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
8. A hanging planter that'll fit in your window so you won't have to crowd out essential countertop appliances for your kitchen herb garden.
Promising review: "Love it for my kitchen herb garden. Great when you don't have a lot of space." —Tuesdai Hill
Get it from Amazon for $45.99+ (available in two sizes and six colors).
9. A stackable can rack to help your pantry look like a grocery store of staples.
Made from heavy-gauge steel and can store up to 36 cans of various sizes.
Promising review: "These units were easy to assemble. They felt sturdy. I love that they are made of metal and not cheap plastic. I'm considering buying two more, and going side by side and stocking up on can goods!" —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $21.13 (available in three colors).
10. A fridge wall organizer so you'll better see your yogurt's expiration dates and don't have to dig to unearth your breakfast.
Storage Theory is a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based shop with tons of problem-solving products.
Promising review: "Easy to install and it cleared up a ton of space in my fridge." —Tara Ann
Get it from Storage Theory on Etsy for $12.99+ (available in single, 2-pack, and 3-pack).
11. Or an adjustable wrap stand that'll gather your food-saving heroes into a super-helpful assembly on your shelf so you can easily tell the difference between the wax paper and parchment paper.
12. Or a set of in-drawer organizers so you can easily grab a sandwich bag with one hand while your other hand is, well, holding a sandwich!
Laser Sloth is a Puyallup, Washington-based Etsy shop that specializes in personalized lasered items and gifts.
Promising review: "OMG I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THESE!!! Super fast shipping and adorable little stickers I immediately had to fight my 18-year-old daughter for! 🤣😂🤣It took me a minute to figure out the most effective way to put them together (I've got arthritis) but once I got going I had so much fun!! I'm using them for my reusable and one-use bags. They're quite versatile! I'd love to have some options for foil, parchment, and wax paper next! 🥰🥰" —Shylo Ferguson
Get it from Laser Sloth on Etsy for $40 (available in two sizes).
13. Spice strips for transforming your regular old drawer into a ~custom~ spice drawer. Come on, doesn't it look quite nice?!
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I've ever purchased from Amazon! The fact that they're so customizable allows you to cut them and shape them to any drawer size! I think this will be my go-to gift for all of my friends who love cooking as much as I do! Freeing up cabinet space and having something that can so easily be rinsed off in the sink makes this a for sure buy!" —momonono
Get a 10-foot roll from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two colors).