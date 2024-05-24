24 Things Reviewers Say Made Flying More Comfortable

Ciera Velarde, a former editor here at BuzzFeed, also loves this! She says: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."



Promising review: "I love this TRTL!! I first used it on a trip from Seattle to Buenos Aires and will now always use it. It made it possible for me to be comfortable on that long flight. I found it to be the best neck support in how it holds up my neck in a comfortable natural way. I love how I can use it on either side of my neck, and even in the front and back of my neck. I love how I can cover my face to just below my eyes if I want privacy. It is cozy, lightweight, durable and packs easily, or I can wrap it around my carry bag handle for quick transport. I bought one for a friend who took it on a Seattle to New York flight and she said it was a game changer for her as she was able to sleep for the first time while flying. Now I know that with my TRTL and Bose noise cancelling head phones, I can be cramped in a middle seat on a long flight and survive in relative comfort. Thank your TRTL!!! I just bought another one for a gift for my daughter. It is a well-designed product!" —Amis Balcomb

Get it from Amazon for $64.99.