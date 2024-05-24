24 Things Reviewers Say Made Flying More Comfortable

1. Plus an Airfly wireless transmitter that'll let you connect your AirPods or any wireless headphones to your airplane seat...even without Bluetooth!
It also comes with a USB-C charging cable, travel pouch, keychain holder, quick-start guide, and a manual.
Twelve South is a small business that has been creating innovative tech accessories since 2009.
Promising review: "This fixed my constant issue with the airline I always fly with when going abroad — the god awful provided headphone sets. It was so much more comfortable and simple to use my own earphones with noise cancelling for the entire flight. I can’t recommend this product enough truly" —Just a Muggle Mom
Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in three styles).
2. A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount to help you watch what you want or take advantage of the movies available online for those budget airlines without TVs in the back of the seats. It'll work on the plane *or* while you wait to board. A three-hour flight without a seat TV should be illegal.
Perilogics is a small biz that specializes in tech-oriented travel products and backpacks.
Promising review: "The gadget I didn't know I needed until I bought it. I regularly fly Southwest, and they offer complimentary in-flight entertainment...on your own device. This allows me to watch whatever I want to watch with the phone at a comfortable eye level, and keeps my hands free and i can choose if I want to put the tray table down or not." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $12.97 (available in three colors).
3. A bendy travel pillow can help you catch up on some sleep you sacrificed for that budget-friendly morning flight. Buy that window seat, bring this versatile pillow.
Promising review: "I always disliked the neck pillows that I used to use while flying as didn’t help. The flexibility and ease of use is amazing and this not only helps my neck, but also lower back! I used it for an international flight and it made it much more comfortable. You can even use it alongside your back and the cover comes off to clean!" —Fred Paisley
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
4. Or an alternate Trtl travel pillow that, thanks to its scarf-like construction, you can easily to adjust to your perfect comfort level and tilt angle to get some Zzzzzs while someone else gets you to where you're going.
Ciera Velarde, a former editor here at BuzzFeed, also loves this! She says: "I've used this for the past few years and swear by it! Before this, I always found traditional neck pillows uncomfortable and would end up ditching them halfway through the flight and getting frustrated. The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow."
Promising review: "I love this TRTL!! I first used it on a trip from Seattle to Buenos Aires and will now always use it. It made it possible for me to be comfortable on that long flight. I found it to be the best neck support in how it holds up my neck in a comfortable natural way. I love how I can use it on either side of my neck, and even in the front and back of my neck. I love how I can cover my face to just below my eyes if I want privacy. It is cozy, lightweight, durable and packs easily, or I can wrap it around my carry bag handle for quick transport. I bought one for a friend who took it on a Seattle to New York flight and she said it was a game changer for her as she was able to sleep for the first time while flying. Now I know that with my TRTL and Bose noise cancelling head phones, I can be cramped in a middle seat on a long flight and survive in relative comfort. Thank your TRTL!!! I just bought another one for a gift for my daughter. It is a well-designed product!" —Amis Balcomb
Get it from Amazon for $64.99.
5. And because you deserve another option: A memory-foam neck pillow that comes high enough on the sides so your neck isn't lolling about and thus waking you up from your mid-flight slumber.
Promising review: "Plush thick pillow that holds your head comfortably during a flight. It fit great around my next and there’s a mechanism to adjust the fit to how you prefer. Super portable since it comes in a nice small bag you can fold it and store in. Highly recommend." —L Caldwell
Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five styles).
6. A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds some reviewers compare to AirPods for significantly cheaper. They'll be perfect for listening to a podcast while you take a train ride to that cute little town you've been meaning to visit.
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge).
Promising review: "The ear buds fit perfectly. I use them when I ride my motorcycle, workout, phone calls and when I travel. They have never fallen out of my ear. They are comfortable; I prefer them over my headset when I fly. The battery life is good for working out or a short ride. However, I take a spare headset for longer flights. I highly recommend these ear buds, especially if you've had issues finding comfortable a comfortable, affordable set." —vdubzis
Get it from Amazon $22.09+ (clip the "15% off coupon" on the product page for this price; available in five colors).
7. A pair of Mack's Earplugs that'll seal out noise on a plane, in a hotel room, or wherever else you need to get some sleep.
BuzzFeed editor Emma Lord swears by these and raves: "The moldable silicone of Mack's Earplugs contours easily to the shape of your ear to block out noise much more effectively than other foam or plastic varieties, and the noise reduction is so good that if I pair them with a white noise machine (or just like a white noise loop on Spotify) I genuinely don't hear noises from outside my room.
I've also *loved* these for traveling — if you put these babies in on a plane not only does it help reduce some of the YIKES factor when the plane takes off (it's loud!!), but it cancels out the murmuring noises of passengers on the flight and makes it easier to get some shuteye."
Promising review: "I've been purchasing Mack's earplugs for about eight years now as they help me sleep so much better at night (and are also super helpful on long plane trips). They're the best ones on the market and much larger with more comfort and coverage than ones in my local stores and pharmacies. Mack's are getting harder to find so I'm writing this in the hope that they stay in business." —Amazon Customer
Get 12 pairs from Amazon for $12.99.
8. An airplane footrest that loops over your tray table so you can kick back, relax, and hopefully head off to Snoozeville as soon as you get comfy in your seat that was most definitely the cheapest on the plane. (We're birds of a feather, you and I.)
Promising review: "Amazing genius product. So simple but works incredible to prevent swelling and pressure on legs while flying. I just flew the first leg of an international flight and used it and I am on a layover now and had to pause to write this review. I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!! It easily attached to tray table and i adjusted to my desired height and it is like a hammock for your feet. You just prop them up inside the thing/swing/hammock - which is very cushiony - and your feet are hoisted up comfortable. I'm a big girl and weight is no issue. DEFINITELY MUST HAVE ON ALL MY FLIGHTS NOW. On thing is it probably won't work on the front row seat at the wall (forgot what you call that seat where people with babies sit) which is where my seat is reserved on the next leg of my trip. I will have no where to hang it and the flight is 14 hours. I may need to change my seat, this thing is that great!!" —Queen
Get it from Amazon for $21.99 (available in three colors).
9. A travel belt can help you easily secure your personal item (aka, a large purse or backpack) to the top of your rolling bag. See, getting through airport security *can* be a cinch. (Sorry.)
The travel belt is adjustable to 38 inches to fit most bags. The belt itself is vegan leather with elastic accents and a quick-release buckle.
Cincha Travel is a small business in California that develops adjustable travel belts made out of vegan leather. The brand donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.
Promising review: "Rather than carry my bag on my arm or shoulder, this CINCHA offers a much more comfortable option. I move faster with this item! Highly recommended!" —allegria8
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 18 colors).
10. A trifold travel wallet so all your important documents are in one place and you're not wearily holding up the line when it comes time to show the TSA agent your passport and boarding pass.
The wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a coin zippered pocket, key holder, and pen holder.
Promising review: "I brought this to Europe with me and felt comfortable knowing none of my cards were going to get scanned by thieves." —Hannah McDonald
Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in 40 colors).
11. An *very popular* off-the-shoulder jumpsuit suited for just about any sightseeing needs.
FYI, if you have Amazon Prime, you can give this a spin before you buy it!
Promising reviews: "This jumpsuit is cute and comfortable. I love it. It is very comfortable to wear on a road trip or for flying." —B-More Mom & Luvin' It
Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 31 colors/patterns).