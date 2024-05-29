If You’re A Neat Freak Living With A Slob, These Products Will Make You Cry Tears Of Joy

1. An unassuming wall-mounted broom organizer that'll become your cleaning station with five spots for long-handled tools and six hooks to help corral product bottles.
2. And a yard tools organizer you can designate an area for holding onto the heavier stuff you don't want to store on the wall.
And it has casters so you can wheel it around where you need to!
Promising review: "I must be honest, I was skeptical about this product, but once I placed it in my storage unit and started loading my tools on it, it was great! It held all my gardening tools in a neat orderly fashion. I'm a neat freak, and this passes my test." —ArchZada
Get it from Amazon for $63.07 (also available in a corner model).
3. Or a pair of broom holders in case you've gotta get a little more nimble with your closet storage solutions. I use my coat closet to store cleaning supplies because, well, NYC one-bedroom apartment. And these broom holders have made SUCH a difference in the organization.
I've been in my apartment for years and had all but resigned to having extremely disorganized cleaning supplies...that is 'til a whole bunch of them tumbled in an avalanche on top of me one day when I opened the closet. There's something about a broom handle smacking you square in the nose to serve as a wakeup call. I easily mounted both of these to a closet wall, where they now hold my broom and Swiffer. They do a good job *keeping* the grip on the handles when I inevitably bump into them. The cleaning tools may sway a little bit when bumped, but just a teensy bit. I cannot believe I waited so long to make the (v small) investment in these, but I'm glad that I finally did.
Get them from Amazon for $9.93+ (available in two pack sizes).
4. Plus a heavy-duty Command hook that'll hold your step stool in place because you're tired of having to scoot it out of the way every time you have to get at something else in your closet. (I do this every single time and need this for my step stool!)
FYI, this hook will hold up to 7.5 lbs.
Promising review: "I'm a big fan of Command products; I think they're brilliant. I know some folks have had bad luck with these ruining their walls, but I've only had good experiences. I use this big guy to store my step ladder in the pantry. They're simple to apply and even easier to remove. Shipping was super fast and the add-on price was sweet." —Oregonians
Get it from Amazon for $5.38+ (available in two pack sizes).
5. An expandable under-sink kit for fitting around awkward pipes in the kitchen or bathroom while giving some sturdy ground to those bottles of cleaner and rolls of toilet paper. No more cabinet avalanches!
Promising review: "Easy to assemble...organizes the space!! You won't regret this purchase if you're a struggling neat freak like me." —Ashley Clarke
Get it from Amazon for $23.87 (available in three finishes).
6. A rotating makeup/skincare organizer to put your most-used options within close range without overpowering the vanity.
7. And while we're on the subject, some slim-fitting velvet ones for a VERY simple switch for a lot more room in your closet. Sorry, plastic coat hangers! You're no longer welcome here.
8. A pack of cable clips so you can position all your power cords and chargers just as you need them. No more digging through a tangled mess under your desk or behind the TV.
Promising review: "If you are a neat freak like me, you like anything that keeps you organized. These are great, they can be used anywhere. Going to buy another package. I wish I had thought of this idea! Pesky little stray USB cords are no more." —Techblukat
Get a six-pack from Amazon for $6.97.
9. An electrical outlet cover with a power strip to help you take full advantage of your square footage in your living room and scoot your couch flush with the wall. Just a few inches can make a big difference!
Promising review: "Perfect for neat freaks! Perfect way to clean up all the cord clutter! This looks so much nicer than all the random colored cords and outlet extensions. I will definitely be purchasing more for other areas. 👍" —Sheri Wilson
Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
10. A hanging bag organizer that'll keep the dust off your beauties and won't put stress on your purse handles like other organizing solutions.
::nervously calculates how much $$$ I've spent on handbags::
Promising review: "This is so perfect for all my bags that I have no place to put. I’ve been telling everyone about it! You need this in your life if you're a neat freak like me. Could use for literally anything." —Autumn Breck
Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in four colors).
11. Spice strips for transforming your regular old drawer into a ~custom~ spice drawer. Come on, doesn't it look quite nice?!
Promising review: "I'm sort of a neat freak, so it didn't take long for this product to get added to my cart. The installation is easy. Just measure, cut, and place. There is no adhesive on the back but none is needed. Spice bottles sit beautifully aligned in the drawer and stay that way. The only down side to this product is that there is a good amount of space on either side of the bottles, so your drawer definitely will not hold as much." —Helena
Get a 10-foot roll from Amazon for $17.39+ (available in two colors and two sizes).
12. A drawer organizer set can let you Lego-fit all the containers into your drawer so you can have the bathroom drawer or junk drawer of your Instagram dreams.
Promising review: "This product is and does what it claims to. The quality is good and they pieces hook together in a variety of ways to meet your organizational needs. I'm a bit of a neat freak and like to stay organized. Will buy more if I need them!" —The Customer
Get it from Amazon for $11.25.