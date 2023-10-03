57 Things You Might As Well Add To Cart Because The Reviews Are Astounding

1. A super efficient Oxo Tot grape cutter anyone with kids or just an appreciation for grapes (or grape tomatoes!) can really appreciate.
See why one parent on TikTok loves it here! Note that Amazon currently only carries the grape cutter in blue. It's also perfect for cherry tomatoes, berries, olives, and many reviewers say it works on a variety of fruits!
Promising review: "Our 2-year-old and 10-month-old LOVE grapes and cherry tomatoes, and it was a chore to manually quarter them. This gizmo made it a breeze! Only complaint is if the grapes/tomatoes they kind of roll a bit before being cut and some of the resulting pieces are a little bigger. Otherwise 5/5 would DEFINITELY buy again and recommend to others!" —Abby K
Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
2. Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment goes on like a hair mask except it'll give you even more dramatic results thanks to Ceramide 3 and collagen. Any time I use it, my hair looks and feels so much healthier.
Promising review: "As soon as I put it on my hair it was amazing! It practically detangles itself. Will buy again ♡" —bibi
Get it from Amazon for $7.12.
Read our review of Elizavecca CER-100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment to learn more about why one BuzzFeeder calls it, "the miracle product I've been searching for."
3. A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you simply throw in your sink (the whole packet!), turn on the water, and watch fizz up as it does the tough work below on all the gunk that OTHER PEOPLE have let build up in your disposal.
Promising review: "Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink! I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." —Jessica Hamilton
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
4. An exfoliating scrub mitt will help you part with excess dead skin and particles while you use it a couple of times a month (it's that good so you don't have to use it often!). Reviewers find it super helpful for removing self-tanner, addressing ingrown hairs, and increasing circulation.
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair, so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it — it's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin, and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas, it would be way too harsh.
I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use a body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
Get it from Amazon for $6.99+ (also available in a set of two).
5. Teeth whitening pens you can easily apply and let sit a minute or two to dry. Buh-bye annoying strips and coffee stains.
You can use each pen ~20 times and should expect your teeth to lighten four to eight shades.
Promising review: "I started using this product less than two weeks ago and can already tell a difference. A friend even commented on a picture of mine asking what app I used to make my teeth appear whiter!😆 I even missed a few days of use when we were traveling. Easy to use and results are noticeable within a short period of time! Will buy this again when I need more! Great price and great product!!" —Andrea6117
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
6. A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner to simply just spray on after you shower, wait 8–12 hours while it tackles mold and mildew stains, soap scum, and just about any gross grime without YOU having to scrub. Talk about practical to the max.
Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
Get it from Amazon for $20.98.
7. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant has TONS of impressive before-and-after pics in the reviews that'll maybe give you a little hope for issues like rosacea, cystic acne, wrinkles, large pores, and about anything else.
Promising review: "I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would. It has seriously changed my life!!! Also sorry for the nasty pictures haha." —hc
Get it from Amazon for $13.
8. A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups for cleaning out your Keurig's innards...and perhaps haunt your dreams when you see what the water looked like before.
Promising review: "Okay, so these cleaner pods are awesome! I didn't know how gross our Keurig was until today. The big mason jar on the left is when I actually ran the cleaner through plus one rinse cycle. The middle one is another rinse cycle and the last one, on the right, is the last one I did. So yes, I would suggest running two or three rinse cycles instead of the recommended one. But it's still an awesome product for the price! I have a Keurig 2.0 and I had no issues." —Mads0421
Get a pack of six from Amazon for $9.95.
9. Wood polish and conditioner to revive all sorts of heirloom and sidewalk finds you love to zhuzh up for a bespoke look.
Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.
Promising review: "I'm not able to sand and stain my floors until spring but they are so dry and worn. I bought this hoping to keep them moisturized until we can refinish and I am amazed with this product." —nicole feather
Get it from Amazon for $8.41.
10. L’Oréal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water will summon up a major dose of moisture in — like the name suggests — a mere eight seconds!
Promising review: "Bought this not expecting that it would work. I've been using products in and on my hair for years, both expensive and inexpensive. This is the best I've used, bar none! It smooths and takes away the tightness of the curls. Will buy it again and again!" —Judith Cohen
Get it from Amazon for $9.87.
11. An oil stain remover capable of annihilating any grease stains on your garage floor or driveway while you luxuriate elsewhere.
Promising review: "Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Found this searching on Amazon and I thought, whatever. That's one less vodka soda tonight for dinner. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy. Absolutely NO sign of anything that was there. My driveway is smooth concrete so I can't vouch for what would happen with a rougher surface but whoever makes this stuff is a genius. If they tried to take on World Peace, Earth would be a better place." —AmazonBob
Get it from Amazon for $17.97.
12. A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper can make onion tears and food prep mess a thing of the past! This way you won't waste so much time energy on *evenly* spiralizing or chopping, a fool's errand! (Jk, but this'll make it way easier.)
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.
Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $23.95.