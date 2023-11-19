If Your Heart Says “Indulge” But Your Bank Account Says “Save,” Everything in this List is Under $10

1. A canister of Cadbury drinking chocolate for a cozy, sippable treat just begging to be enjoyed by a crackling fire...even if said fire is just a Yule log on a TV screen.
Promising review: "We drink this almost nightly and we do it year-round. When I die, cremate me and put me in a Cadbury Drinking Chocolate tin." —Majombaszo
2. A handy jewelry holder that'll be a majorly dramatic storage focal point. You've gotta love something that's straight-up glam AND useful.
3. A rainbow prism suncatcher to refract sunlight and make your living room look even cooler while you sit on the couch for what feels like the millionth day while you're inside getting your money's worth on rent.
Promising review: "This might be the best thing I’ve ever purchased. My room looks magical on sunny afternoons. If you love yourself buy these crystals. Not only are the rainbows pretty but the crystals are too." —Tiffany Tyree
4. Aveeno Soothing Bath Treatment is a fragrance-free natural colloidal oatmeal bath soak individually packaged to make treating your dry, aggravated skin a little easier. It'll help soothe skin suffering from poison ivy/oak/sumac, eczema, insect bites, rashes, sunburn, prickly heat, chicken pox, and hives. So really, probably just a good thing to have on hand for future use.
Promising review: "The colloidal oatmeal bath is amazing. It calms your skin and feels so soft and wonderful. I take mine and dissolve in a cup of warm water before putting it into the bath to avoid the clumping. As others have mentioned, if you pour it in the bath too quickly, it will clump (eventually dissolving). If your skin tends to develop hives or an itchy rash, this is exactly what you need. It's soothing and relieves the itching. The smell is pleasant (it really smells like oatmeal) and feels amazing on the skin. Highly recommend for soaking even if you just want a relaxing bath." —L. Macconnell
5. Broadway long-lasting clear lip gloss set comes in a set of three and often gets compared to the likes of MAC and Kylie Cosmetics in the review section.
It comes with three different formulas: mint oil that creates a refreshing cooling sensation (perfect for soothing a cracked lip), rosehip oil for reducing fine lines, and coconut oil for deeply hydrating and locking in moisture.
Promising review: "I have tried so many lip glosses from MAC to Kylie to Shea Moisture and Kiehls and I have to say this is by far THE best lip gloss. It is sooo smooth and glossy and doesn’t have that normal stickiness to it, which is absolutely amazing!" —Paige
6. A set of Globbles that'll be a nice get-away-from-the-computer exercise in getting out a bit of stress and frustration. They're squishy and can stick to all kinds of surfaces *without* leaving behind a mess. Def a one-up from the stress-relieving slime of yore.
Promising review: "Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well. I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." —Amazon Customer
7. Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, to give a whirl since your NSFW Cards Against Humanity deck is a bit tired by now. And with this, it's safe for *all* ages.
Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you.
Promising review: "This game is more mind bending than you think. Don’t let the cuteness fool you. This game is by far the most competitive and fun party game to play with friends!! The special cards mess with your mind!
"Pros: hours of fun, cute drawing style, unique packaging, easy to play
"Cons: may result in red hands, strain of voice from intense playing" —Hani
8. A wine coloring book for those "we have wine at home" pep talks you give yourself after some good times at the local wine bar have been a little *too* indulgent.
Bonus: it comes with colored pencils included!
Promising review: "Very cute, sayings were accurate and funny. Pictures provided a lot of variety from simple to more complex, and provide plenty of stress relief while watching a movie and coloring and drinking wine of course." —Tegyn Dustin
9. A gentle bubbly clay mask can help remove blackheads and minimize the appearance of pores...and you'll have a blast using it.
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
10. A cult-favorite ~secret~ popcorn salt if you often complain about how microwave popcorn never stacks up to the movie-theater variety. (I've used this stuff and it's GREAT.)
I invested in one of these delicious cartons after reading my colleague Emma Lord rave about it. It's super salty, super buttery, and like, probably something you shouldn't eat every day. But boy is it a total TREAT.
Promising review: "I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." —S Martinez
11. A set of four claw clips to make getting your dirty hair outta your face THAT much easier.
Reviewers with all different hair types (curly, straight, thin, thick, etc.) love these clips!
Promising review: "I have worn these every day since I got them! They have a soft matte feel. The colors match the product photos perfectly. They have a good grip in my hair (I have collarbone-length, medium thickness hair, but a lot of it). I think these would work well for almost any length or thickness of hair, though. They are strong; you can tell because they take a bit of effort to open them at first. Bottom line, if you’re unsure if you should buy them, you should." —Samantha
12. A container of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust because cinnamon toast is THE ultimate snack and you can feel free to fight me on it.
Promising review: "This is 10 out of 10, would order again. Try it on yogurt, ice cream, toast, carrots, and amazingly I saw a TikTok challenge with it on hard-boiled eggs. It is stupendous!!!" —ThatGuy
13. A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light for anyone whose IG aesthetic is extremely cottagecore and/or is extremely clumsy. Could def come in use en route to the bathroom in the middle of the night!
Promising review: "I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on. Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
