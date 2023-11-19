If Your Heart Says “Indulge” But Your Bank Account Says “Save,” Everything in this List is Under $10

Recommended for ages 8+. As soon as there is a match between a card and a spoken word, race against each other to slap your hand on the central pile of cards. The last one to do so must take them all. Be quick to be the first to get rid of all your cards. But watch out! Your mind will play tricks on you.

Promising review: "This game is more mind bending than you think. Don’t let the cuteness fool you. This game is by far the most competitive and fun party game to play with friends!! The special cards mess with your mind!

"Pros: hours of fun, cute drawing style, unique packaging, easy to play



"Cons: may result in red hands, strain of voice from intense playing" —Hani

