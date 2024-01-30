Just 28 Products With Incredible Before And Afters That’ll Help Make Your Life A Whole Lot Easier In 2024

1. Wet & Forget, a super simple cleaner you just spray in your shower/tub once a week. The best part? You don't have to scrub...like...at all. Just rinse it the next day and you're good to go. I know, I know, I'm crying tears of joy, too.
Promising review: "Had months of mold and mildew built up in the tub, as we are unable to bend or kneel. This product works as advertised. Spray and rinse two consecutive days and completely clean and shiny! Smells clean too. Will definitely reorder!" —Sheri D.
2. A mascara to give you lashes so dramatic, no one will believe you when you tell them you bought it for less than $5 on Amazon. No need to spend hours wrestling with falsies to get the long lashes of your dreams. Reviewers also rave that this lasts all day. Thank goodness! You have better things to do than re-apply throughout the day.
Promising review: "It was only $5 and the reviews were all really positive and I thought, why not? So I bought it. I’m a teacher and since the pandemic hit, I no longer wear makeup to school. Makeup irritates my skin with my mask so I just haven’t been wearing anything plus it makes morning time hella easy. #bareface I only put on the mascara, literally no other makeup on my face. Just my lashes were done with this $5 magic. I kid you not — my lashes were literally ALL I heard about that day. Upon walking into the building, a teacher friend from all the way at the other end of the hall and was like 'oh she got makeup on today!!!!' Each kid that came up to me commented on the lashes. One kid even told me I looked younger and the best story of all — a teammate of mine was out and the sub was having trouble with the announcements and so I went in to help her. Her homeroom just went bananas about my lashes and then they started clapping and I got a standing ovation. A literal standing ovation. Best $5 I’ve ever spent LOL!" —Katie
3. A pack of washing machine cleaning tablets so you can ensure your clothes are being washed in a machine that's shiny and clean. Literally all you have to do is put a tablet in the machine and run a wash cycle!
These are safe to use with front-load washing machines and top-load washing machines, and both high efficiency and conventional machines. Recommended to use once a month!
Promising review: "I always leave the door of my front loader washer open to dry out so it doesn't get moldy or smelly but despite that it had a funky smell. Being lazy and not wanting to do much to fix it, I decided to buy these and give them a try. I was surprised and thrilled to find the smell completely gone after using it just once! I will definitely continue to buy these and start using on a regular basis." —Jen
4. A mold and mildew removal gel for making your bathroom surfaces look brand new. To use, just apply to the area you're trying to fix and let it sit 6–8 hours. No scrubbing needed! Mold and mildew are bound to happen, there's no need to fret!
Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products, with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement. But, my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. 1,000% worth the (small) investment. Seriously — just buy this. It's amazing!!" —Nicole D.
5. A set of acne patches you can apply over areas where you're breaking out. Simply put the patch over a zit, let it sit overnight or throughout the day, peel it off, and watch it take all the pore-clogging gunk with it.
Promising review: "I love these! They come with a lot in a pack and are the best with unwanted pimples. I usually put them on before bed and the pimple is gone by morning. Also if I’m having a lazy day and have a pimple, I just put one on and in about 8 hours it’s gone! They are super easy on my sensitive skin. 10/10 recommend." —Hailie Brandebury
6. A Dawn Powerwash dish spray capable of cutting through grease five times faster than regular dish soap. Now you can spend less time doing the dishes and more time watching Selling the OC as you digest your dinner.
Promising review: "Dawn is a soap that I think most people are familiar with. This is Dawn, but about 50x stronger! I used to dread cleaning pots and pans, but Dawn Platinum Powerwash makes that chore a lot quicker and and the pots and pans cleaner. Note: you get the original spray bottle plus three refills, so when you run out of the product in the bottle, it’s no problem. I would highly recommend this cleaning power house! I don’t think there is anything else on the market even close to what this does." —Phoenix Tyler
7. Teeth-whitening pens for brightening up those pearly whites with a quick swipe. No yucky gel, bright lights, or dentist trips required!
Promising review: "I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
8. Water bottle cleaning tablets to get your beloved drinking bottle back to the condition it was in when you first fell in love with it at the store. I, for one, don't feel like taking a brush and soap and scrubbing away, and I'm going to make the assumption that you don't want to either.
Tablets are biodegradable, chlorine-free, all-natural, and environmentally safe. They're individually packaged, and don't require any additional brushing or scrubbing. Good for use on stainless-steel bottles, mugs, hydration reservoirs, coolers, dishes, and hard-to-clean plastic containers and bottles.
Promising review: "I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting Hydro Flask coffee mug — I tried everything. A bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product. No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another Hydro Flask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." —Amazon Customer
9. A callus-removing gel that'll give you the baby soft feet you not only want, but truly deserve. Plus, it's SO easy to use. Just soak your feet in warm water, apply the gel for 5–10 minutes, rinse it off, and then use your choice of pumice stone or rasp kit!
Promising review: "I am super lazy with nail and foot care and would much prefer to go to the nail salon on a regular basis. However, my wallet does not always agree with my desire to be pampered. So, I thought I would try this product based upon the reviews. The results are great and I think I can stretch out my salon visits a little more!" —S. Antwine
10. A carpet spot remover spray that'll clean stains so fast and easy, Stanley Steemer is going to start plugging YOUR phone number in their catchy jingles.
Promising review: “There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue. But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” —Carobnty
11. A jetted bathtub cleaner — just fill up your luxurious bath, add a quarter of the bottle, and watch it work its magic by removing gross residue from inside the jets.
Each bottle cleans about four times, is septic-safe, and only takes about 15 minutes to clean the tub! Oh Yuk is a family-owned small biz based in Minnesota that sells home cleaning products.
Promising review: "Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" —Ann
12. Houseplant insect traps you can easily to pop into the soil of your houseplants. They work like magnets to catch little buggers who dare to mess with your plant babies.
Promising review: "Holy cow, these suckers work! I'm so grossed out by the result, but at the same time I have a sick sense of satisfaction. I used these in my house plants that are breeding fungus gnats like crazy. I used them in conjunction with beneficial nematodes, and they definitely cut down on the number of gnats in our house. Unfortunately I added a new house plant, plus re-potted one that had outgrown its prior home, and we are wrapped up in them again. I'm buying another package of sticky traps as soon as I finish this review!" —Megan
13. A toilet tank cleaner that'll leave that area you never even THINK about cleaning looking good as new. And the best part? You don't have to scrub. You can thank us later.
Promising review: "I didn’t have much calcium or other hard mineral deposits in my two toilet tanks. But there was a fair amount of slimy sediment. One treatment cleaned up the tanks about 90%. I ordered another bottle of the cleaner and gave each tank a second treatment. The tanks now look like brand new! The important thing is to give the cleaner enough time to work. I put the cleaner in the tanks before I went to bed so it worked overnight." —Jack
