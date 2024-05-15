If You’re Not Moving This Year, These 49 Items Will Help Your Rental Feel Fresh And New-To-You

1. An over-the-toilet shelving unit for those bathrooms where the only place your storage can go is up, up, UP.
Promising review: "Counter space is limited, and I ran out of storage space. This shelving unit is free-standing and holds many items. I am so pleased with it! I can’t imagine not having it! No more cramming everything in only two drawers and no messy counter!" —Shala Ooton
Get it from Amazon for $77.99+ (available in six finishes and three configurations).
2. A magnetic stove shelf that's the perfect amount of room to keep your most-used spices so you don't have to go digging in your cabinet while the oil is literally poppin' on your stove top.
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime.
Promising review: "This is an excellent buy. The shelf helped me declutter my cabinet, and it is an awesome storage space for my more often used spices. It is sturdy, easily installed, and attractive. I recommend this shelf." —Pamella R.
Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in six types and three sizes).
3. A dozen shoe-storage boxes will let you eye which sneakers you wanna wear today without fumbling through a precarious mountain of differently-shaped opaque shoe boxes. Future You will finally get that walk-in closet.
Promising review: "These are great! They are easy to assemble and very sturdy for sneakers. They turn messy sneaker boxes into neat little cubbies! They are stackable, so they save space and look neat! Great gift idea for my boys! They love them also!" —Amazon Customer
Get 12 from Amazon for $55.99 (also available in white).
4. An LED sunset lamp projector designed with a 180-degree rotation if your place gets very little natural light you could use.
5. A set of fridge organizers because you're spellbound by #FridgeTok videos and yearn for your own appliance to be as blissfully organized as those stars. And these'll prevent all kinds of spills!
Promising review: "My daughter wanted to organize the fridge after watching a series of TikTok videos! These were exactly what she wanted! Download TikTok for your kids and maybe they will want to help organize, too!" —Sarah C.
Get a set of eight bins from Amazon for $25.99 (available in four sizes and in sets of two, four, and six).
6. Some wood polish and conditioner to revive worn-out wood surfaces like cabinets and floors. Those cabinets may have decades of wear and tear but they don't have to *look* it.
Enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished *and* unfinished wood. For use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.
Promising review: "I have tried numerous products on my wood kitchen cabinets, and nothing has worked. You can see from the photos that they were in really bad shape. I applied this product and let it sit for 45 minutes before I wiped the cabinets down. I can’t believe how well it worked! If this didn’t work, I figured I would have to refinish or paint the cabinets because they looked so bad. I’m so glad I tried it! It has saved me a lot of time and money!" —nicole feather
Get it from Amazon for $8.47.
7. A wood scratch cover to hide all those dings and scrapes on the original trim and doors that've been around longer than you, and have SEEN some things.
Promising review: "I can't believe how well Old English works! I recently purchased a home where a dog previously lived and had horribly scratched the woodwork. I thought I may have to sand and refinish the woodwork around two doors. Old English saved me a lot of work! " —Behold Behold!
Get it from Amazon for $5.34.
8. A container of touch-up paint to help cover up all those chips and marks that seem to follow you around the room like one of those portraits where the eyes look straight forward.
Just make sure that the paint is a match!
Promising review: "Rather than ditching furniture into a landfill, which is bad for the environment and one's pocketbook, this product allows you to give new life to existing furniture. Between the Soto touchup and new handles, my entertainment center looks like new....for less than $35. If you can use liquid paper, you can use this. I just ordered another bottle for porcelain. This is a fantastic product. You will love it!" —LexiNYC
Get it from Amazon for $18.95 (available in eight colors).
9. A set of under-cabinet lights that'll bring a modern touch to any outdated cabinets that you wish you could replace. This'll instantly make your kitchen look *so* expensive.
Promising review: "I am in real estate and known as a lighting snob. The first thing I look at in a kitchen if there is under cabinet lighting. These are so nice (it helps if you have a lip at the bottom of your cabinets). They are a true white, very bright, and I was lucky they were just the length I needed. I just ordered a set and had them shipped to my mom's as her halogen transformer which is buried in a wall, fried and I drives me nuts that the workspace on the counter is dark. I can't wait until I make the 250-mile drive to install them. I may buy more just to use at our listings!" —pauly
Get a 10' strand with 60 lights from Amazon for $19.80.
10. A velvet slipcover will give your ragged old couch a completely new look. Plus, the slipcover comes with straps to keep it in place so you don't have to fuss with it all the time.
Promising review: "I rent a furnished apartment with a grandma couch. I was covering it with a cute comforter for over a year, when I saw someone suggest this on Facebook. I love it. I got teal, and I’ve always wanted a velvet couch. I did not have extra money in my budget, but I definitely think it was worth it! Really easy to put on and not shapeless like the first couch covers. My friends came over, and they loved it." —Jenn
Get it from Amazon for $32.49+ (available in five sizes and 13 colors).
11. Or perhaps you could use some washable dining chair slipcovers so you can make actual use of that dining set your aunt is offering up for free but isn't quite your style. Reviewers say they're super easy to use and work on various sized chairs.
Promising review: "These arrived yesterday and they was so easy for me to put on. Only took about 10 minutes for six chairs. From nasty white chairs to a nice gray and white cover. I LOVE THESE SO MUCH THAT I WILL BIY MORE TO CHANGE OUT MY COLORS FOR CHRISTMAS TIME AND ALL HOLIDAYS. Well worth the price we payed. I’m in love with my new chairs now. IT WAS MY HUSBANDS IDEA FOR ME TO BUY MORE. ❤️" —lisa browning
Get six from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in 35 solid colors and prints).